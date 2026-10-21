How to watch 2027 Tour de France route presentation – Live streams, TV coverage

A shot of the peloton during the 2026 Tour de France

The route presentation of the 2027 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes will take place in Paris at 11am CET on Thursday, October 22, and you can watch it live with all the information following in our comprehensive guide.

The 2026 road cycling season is drawing to a close, but preparations for next year are already getting underway, with the unveiling of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes routes a major event of the offseason.

There have been plenty of Tour de France route rumours circulating ahead of the presentation ceremony this week. British Grand Départs are already confirmed for both races, too.

The women's race looks set to then traverse across France, including a visit to the famous Puy de Dôme climb as a race centrepiece. The men's Tour looks set to feature the Grand Colombier and the Col du Tourmalet, with the famous final day Montmartre stage also set to be revisited.

SEE MORE Everything we expect from the Tour de France 2027 route reveal

The route presentation of the Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes will be available to watch on several platforms across the world, with free coverage in some countries, so read on for all the details on how to watch the route presentation online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Where to watch the Tour de France route presentation for FREE

You can watch the Tour de France route presentation for free in many countries.

In Australia, coverage will be aired live on SBS, which requires registration but no payment to access.

Numerous European countries will also air the presentation for free, such as France via L'Equipe TV, Spain via RTVE, Italy via RAI, and Belgium via Sporza.

The route presentations will also be aired in full by the Tour de France on its website - you need to be a 'Tour de France club' member (no payment required) to access the live stream. Streams will also be available on the Tour de France's various social media accounts.

Away from home right now? Unblock your home stream from anywhere with a VPN – more on that below.

How to watch the Tour de France route presentation from anywhere

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How to watch the Tour de France route presentation in the UK

The Tour de France route presentation will be broadcast on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the UK.

TNT Sports is your linear option, while live streaming is available on HBO Max. Plans start at £25.99/month, with month-to-month terms available at £30.99.

How to watch the Tour de France route presentation in the USA

The Tour de France route presentation will have live coverage in the USA on Peacock.

Peacock is the streaming service of US broadcaster NBC, to access live sports programming you need the Premium package which comes in at $12.99/month,

How to watch the Tour de France route presentation in Canada

In Canada, the Tour de France route presentations will be shown live on the cycling streaming service FloBikes.

A subscription to FloBikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for Canadian viewers, costs CA$49.99 a month or $203.88 for the year.

How to watch the Tour de France route presentation in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch the Tour de France route presentation via cycling's major broadcaster in the country, SBS.

The presentation will be aired live online on their streaming platform, SBS On Demand. SBS is a free-to-air broadcaster, and SBS On Demand is free to use with registration.