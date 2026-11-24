Black Friday Rapha: Huge discounts on winter jackets, summer jerseys and more
The best deals from the Rapha Archive sale in the run-up to Black Friday
Welcome to Cyclingnews' Rapha Black Friday deals hub. Here, you can see our picks for the best discounted Rapha cycling kit this Black Friday.
Black Friday is on November 27 this year, although the sales event runs all weekend and culminates on Cyber Monday, on November 30.
Retailers roll out their own sales before Black Friday arrives, and that's the case for Rapha itself, as well as retailers in the US and UK.
Rapha has its classic 'archive sale' on the go at the moment. This means the deals aren't currently as comprehensive as they've been in previous years, but we understand a fuller Black Friday sale is coming.
We have split the deals below into USA and UK, and within that, grouped the men's deals, women's deals, and unisex deals together.
There are also some bundle deals where you can save money by buying more than one item at the same time.
Rapha gear is always popular, and winter and summer kit as well as casual clothing and accesories are all included in the sales. We review a lot of Rapha kit ourselves, and have selected what we think are the best pieces and prices for you to enjoy.
Don't forget to head to our Black Friday bike deals hub for our pick of all the best deals online.
Quick Black Friday bike deals
- Rapha: Archive sale with up to 50% off
- Amazon: Black Friday for everyone
- REI: Up to 70% off in early BF deals
- Competitive Cyclist: Up to 40% off bikes
- Jenson USA: Up to 93% off cycling gear
UK: Quick Black Friday Deals
- Rapha: Up to 50% off in the Archive sale
- Amazon: Black Friday
- Sigma Sports: 70% off warehouse clearance
- Balfe's Bikes: Up to 32% off road bikes
- Tredz: Massive discounts across all categories
USA Deals
The Rapha Gore-Tex Rain Jacket is up to $170 off; this is a more general rain jacket that has a zippered side pocket and a three-layer Gore-Tex Black Diamond membrane.
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The Gore-Tex Infinium Brevet long-sleeve jersey carries a healthy discount and is a cornerstone of the popular and longstanding Brevet line. An ideal long-sleeve jersey for keeping the wind at bay on cooler days.
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The Pro Team Training Jersey III is included in the archive sale in a range of colours and sizes; prices vary, but this Chartreuse/Black (yellow) jersey has the biggest discount.
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Here's the Core long sleeve bundle; just choose a Core Long sleeve jersey and Core Winter bibight in a range of colour options to take advantage of the 20% saving.
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The Pro Team Aero jersey IV is discounted in both the US and UK, with the biggest saving being for the Smoky Silver/White colour. If you want a racy, aero jersey with a performance fit, this is a good chance to bag a good one.
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This packable PrimaLoft insulated gilet is lightweight, cosy and great for adding warmth on cooler days. It can also pack into its own zippered rear pocket and double up as a pillow; perfect for bikepacking.
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This long-sleeve jersey uses Gore-Tex Infinium material to keep the wind at bay whilst offering some water resistance. It's somewhere between a jersey and a jacket and will suit more intense riding in the cold.
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The Core jersey is a classic, affordable jersey for doing everything in. The Pale Lilac/White version has the biggest discount but there are a range on offer with varying discounts.
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Here's a nice Merino wool gift pack comprised of a plush Merino base layer, headband and socks, perfect for recovering post-ride or using on the bike
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Here's the equivalent women's long-sleeve Core bundle with 20% off. Just select the long-sleeve Core jersey of your choice and pair it with the women's Core winter tights.
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Pro Team Long Sleeve Lightweight Jersey
US:
$200.00 $100.00
This lightweight long-sleeve jersey is available in a range of colours and several sizes. Ideal for layering or riding at intensity so you don't overheat.
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The women's Pro Team Jersey II is discounted most heavily in the Golden/Laurel colour. The perfect jersey for purposeful riding and warm summer days.
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This insulated short-sleeve piece is classified as a jacket and packs down into its own internal chest pocket and can be attached to your bike's frame. Internal insulation boosts warmth, and there are two front hand pockets.
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The Hi Vis Pink Core Jersey is discounted in several sizes, making it an affordable yet high-quality cycling jersey with classic Rapha styling.
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If cargo shorts are more your vibe, then the Brevet Element shorts are on sale in the Plum/White colour and have three pockets in total. M/L sizes are available.
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There's a healthy saving to be had on the Pro Team bib shorts III right now in most sizes and in the green/white combo. These are top-end shorts that were overhauled in 2025.
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Over 50% off the Pro Team Gilet II in the Lagoo / Silver reflective version represents a nice saving. The Pro Team gilet is a little more fitted than the Core option, has a two way zipper, and packs down very easily.
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The black version of the Pro Team Long Sleeve Thermal Jersey has 45% in L and XL sizes. This is a midweight, stretchy jersey that can be used for all kinds of riding and layering. There are three rear pockets and a zippered one at the rear.
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The Lightweight base layer has a nice saving in the khaki colourway in all sizes. A good, lightweight base layer is the perfect starting point when it comes to staying comfortable on the bike.
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Enjoy a pleasing discount on the Pro Team socks in regular height. The biggest discount is for the blue/white colour.
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Cap II
US:
$45.00 $22.50
You can't go wrong with a good cycling cap, and the Rapha Cap II is a classic of the genre. Discounted in two colours
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This deep winter bundle saves you 15% on full-price items when bought together. This is for Rapha's latest winter overshoes with a much improved design and the Pro Team Shadow gloves we recently reviewed.
These are unisex items, so hit these links, ladies, if you are in the market for winter gear.
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UK Deals
40% off a well designed jacket with the Gore-Tex black diamond guarantee? A great start to extending your riding envelope.
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Windstopper will keep the wind ooff (obviously) for those cold, blowy days. It'll shrug off a light shower, too, if needs be, and is reflective as it's dark all the time now.
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Race fit but without the more expensive aero materials to save a bit of cash. If you wanna look pro even when training then this is for you.
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A couple of really solid basics bundled to give you a healthy discount. These will see you through your first winter and beyond if that's your aim.
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The more aero version of the aero training jersey above, with textured sleeves and a compressive fit. It's a cracker if you're racing or just riding hard.
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Just as adept in the office (if you have a modern dress code) as it is bundled up into its own stuff sak for use as a pillow while bikepacking. More uses means more savings, right?
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Halfway between a jersey and a jacket, but once you've thrown it on on a blowy, cold day for a hard ride it makes total sense. Windproof, and water resistant to a point, but more breathable than a jacket.
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Ol' faithful, the core jersey has been the first jersey of countless cyclists. It's a classic for a reason, and for just over 50 quid you can't really go wrong.
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This claims to be off-bike, but the socks and base layer work brilliantly as part of your cold weather layering. The headband is vibey off the bike, as well as keeping your ears cold without causing you to overheat.
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Another core bundle of really solid basics to get you through the winter in style and comfort, again with a lovely discount.
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Long sleeve but lightweight jerseys have become really on-trend in recent years. Look pro, keep a little warmer in shoulder season without having to fight with arm warmers, but without burning up on the climbs.
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Of all the things on sale this lovely golden brown jersey I think has to be my favourite of the lot. It's also a killer aero jersey, and half off.
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An insulated shirt/jacket that works just as well on the trail as it does in the pub afterwards. With nearly £100 off it's a real bargain for a multi-purpose item.
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A pink Core jersey is about as Rapha as it gets, and if you're looking for your first jersey then it's a really hard one to overlook. Stylish, well made, and now pretty cheap too.
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Great socks, just the right height, and with a discount like this you could be forgiven for stocking up on multiple pairs.
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The Rapha cap is about as close to a mythical accessory as it gets in cycling terms. Everyone should have one, as they're iconic and a cut above the usual cheaper models.
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Looking to ride in really grim conditions? Well, you'll need some booties and some gloves to keep your extremities from falling off in the cold. This deep winter bundle has a modest discount, but every little helps in the fight to stay warm
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But who is Rapha?
Rapha was founded by Simon Mottram in London back in 2004. Rapha's first release was 'the classic jersey', a piece of cycling clothing that helped change the look and design of cycling clothing worldwide.
Mottram's aim was to mix high fashion with high performance, and though he has now stepped down as Rapha CEO, his influence and creative direction are still plain to see. In the early days, Rapha was a purely road-specific brand and has always had road riding at its core. It sponsored the all-conquering Teak Sky for several years, and now supports the Canyon SRAM and Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe WorldTour teams, although the deal with EF is ending this year as it announced a partnership with USA Cycling.
Rapha cycling kit often appears in our buyer's guides across various cycling disciplines these days, as it now makes kit for gravel cycling and even mountain biking. You will find Rapha options in our guides for the best cycling shorts, best cycling jerseys, and best cycling shoes. You can explore its newer gravel and mountain bike apparel in our gravel bike clothing guide.
Rapha’s kit caters for every level of rider, whether you're starting out with its more affordable Core line or leading the pack in its ProTeam range. Rapha doesn’t just make cycling clothing and accessories, but casual clothing suited to commuting, relaxed rides and wearing off the bike.
The brand's loyal following is well-deserved and hard-won; not only is Rapha clothing consistently well-reviewed, but it stands by the quality of its products. All of Rapha’s riding collections are covered by a 30-day free return period and free crash repair service.
Beyond the clothing, Rapha works hard to build cycling communities by sponsoring unique events and through its RCC (Rapha Cycling Club) global community. If you decide to go all-in with Rapha and join RCC, you will be in the company of more than 12,000 members with access to a wealth of perks and benefits. There are special group rides, a members-only kit, and 50% off coffee at the Rapha clubhouses. If you travel often, then the RCC bike hire is a perk that might be especially useful. Having access to a top-quality bike and a computer with local routes on it is tough to find without RCC.
Rapha not for you?
Worry not, there is a load of great clothing on sale from many of the biggest brands on the market. Check out our Black Friday cycling clothing hub for some fantastic deals, including other big brands like Assos, Gore, Endura, Castelli and more.
🚴 Black Friday bike deals: Our overarching hub, with deals on everything from bikes to clothing, tech and more
👕 Black Friday Rapha: With 25% off sitewide, we've rounded up our favourite items from the British brand.
💾 Black Friday Garmin: A live, ever-changing roundup of our favourite deals on Garmin's bike computers, smartwatches, heart rate monitors and more, from Garmin's own site and beyond.
💾 Black Friday Wahoo: A roundup of our favourite deals on Wahoo tech, such as smart trainers and bike computers, from Wahoo's own website and beyond.
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of.
He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing.
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