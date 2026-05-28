'A strong team which you can divide into two groups' – Ambitious SD Worx-Protime set sprint and GC targets for Giro d'Italia Women

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Lorena Wiebes targets the opening stage as four-times Giro d'Italia winner Anna van der Breggen aims for a top-five finish

2021 Giro d&#039;Italia Women: Anna van der Breggen celebrates the overall win
Anna van der Breggen celebrates overall victory at the 2021 Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

An ambitious SD Worx-ProTime squad are aiming for both a top overall result and multiple sprint wins in this year's Giro d'Italia Women, which starts May 30 in the easterly coastal resort of Cesenatico.

Just like in 2025, four-time overall Giro winner and seven-time podium finisher Anna van der Breggen headlines the SD Worx-ProTime GC bid. Sixth last year, when by her own admission she was not at her best, Van der Breggen's morale has been boosted recently by a stage win and second place in the Vuelta España Femenina.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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