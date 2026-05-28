'A strong team which you can divide into two groups' – Ambitious SD Worx-Protime set sprint and GC targets for Giro d'Italia Women

An ambitious SD Worx-ProTime squad are aiming for both a top overall result and multiple sprint wins in this year's Giro d'Italia Women, which starts May 30 in the easterly coastal resort of Cesenatico.

Just like in 2025, four-time overall Giro winner and seven-time podium finisher Anna van der Breggen headlines the SD Worx-ProTime GC bid. Sixth last year, when by her own admission she was not at her best, Van der Breggen's morale has been boosted recently by a stage win and second place in the Vuelta España Femenina.

Meanwhile, in the bunch sprints, Van der Breggen's teammate Lorena Wiebes needs no introduction either. Far and away the world's top rider in her speciality, Wiebes has five stage wins in the Giro, including two last year. But she's never taken the pink jersey in three participations, and that's an objective for her next Saturday in Ravenna.

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"We have a strong team at the start, which you can divide into two groups," team manager Danny Stam said in a press release.

"On the one hand, this Giro d’Italia offers several flat stages that provide opportunities for stage wins with Wiebes. For that, we have Barbara Guarischi, Elena Cecchini and Femke Gerritse to support Lorena well.

"With Mikayla Harvey and Valentina Cavallar, we also have solid support in the mountains for Anna van der Breggen. Valentina is showing great progress, which is why she is included in this Giro d’Italia.”

Van der Breggen is aiming for a top five, Stam said, in a year when she is riding all three Grand Tours. Meanwhile, this is also the last ever Giro d'Italia for Elena Cecchini, riding her final home Grand Tour at 34, 13 seasons after her first.

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More deep experience of the race comes thanks to Guarischi, who raced her first Giro in 2010 (and won a stage in 2015), but Anna van der Breggen, riding her 14th Giro in a series stretching back to 2009, has an even deeper viewpoint on how the race has evolved.

"I’m coming out of a rest period, and it’s difficult to estimate how far I will go in this Giro d’Italia Women," Van der Breggen said.

"This season is going better than last year, when I lacked rhythm due to crashes and illness. The Giro was disappointing for me last year, so I’m curious to see how it will go this year. I had a good Vuelta Femenina, and I hope to be well rested to continue that line of strong performances.”

“With what approach do I start? I hope to ride a good Giro. Whether it serves as preparation for the Tour de France? One does not rule out the other. If I can achieve a good general classification, it will also be a valuable step toward the Tour."

SD Worx-ProTime for the 2026 Giro d'Italia Women

Valentina Cavallar (AUT)

Elena Cecchini (ITA)

Barbara Gaurischi (ITA)

Femke Gerritse (NED)

Mikayla Harvey (NZ)

Anna van der Breggen (NED)

Lorena Wiebes (NED)