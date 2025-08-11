Vuelta a España 2025 stage 18 preview

September 11, 2025, Stage 18: Valladolid - Valladolid (ITT), 27.2kms

The 2025 race's one individual time trial and in classic Vuelta contrareloj country in Valladolid to boot. Filippo Ganna won the last race against the clock here in 2023, and it proved crucial for leader Sepp Kuss, too, who produced a much better-than-expected TT performance and radically increased his chances of overall victory. Two years on, it's another key final stepping stone for whoever's already in red, too.

