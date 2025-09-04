Vuelta a España stage 12: Juan Ayuso beats Javier Romo in two-up breakaway sprint to secure victory

Solo chaser Brieuc Rolland takes third place in Los Corrales de Buelna

Juan Ayuso wins stage 12 at the Vuelta a España 2025
Juan Ayuso wins stage 12 at the Vuelta a España 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) outsprinted breakaway partner Javier Romo (Movistar) to win stage 12 of the Vuelta a España.

Brieuc Rolland (Groupama-FDJ) spent more than 22km in a solo chase to close down the Spanish duo and settled for third place, 13 seconds back. Just four seconds behind the young Frenchman, Victor Campenaerts (Visma-Lease a Bike) edged Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) as the top rider from a 16-rider chase group.

Race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) never seemed to panic as a trio of teammates ushered him across the finish line in a large group of contenders, 6:22 off the winning pace. He retained the race lead with the same 50-second margin over João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and 56 seconds ahead of Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling). Bruno Almirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), who finished in the main chase group, moved to sixth overall, now just five seconds behind his teammate Felix Gall, and 2:22 behind Vingegaard.

Results

Stage 12 - results

Position

Rider (Team)

Time Gap

1

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

3:16:21

2

Javier Romo (Movistar Team)

"

3

Brieuc Rolland (Groupama-FDJ)

0:13

4

Victor Campenaerts (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)

0:17

5

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek)

"

6

Nico Denz (Red Bull - BORA - Hansgrohe)

"

7

Damien Howson (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

0:18

8

Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious)

"

9

Markel Beloki (EF Education - EasyPost)

"

10

Pablo Castrillo (Movistar Team)

"

Stage 12 - General Classification

Position

Rider (Team)

Time Gap

1

Jonas Vingegaard Hansen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)

44:36:45

2

Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

0:50

3

Thomas Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team)

0:56

4

Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious)

1:06

5

Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

2:17

6

Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team)

2:23

7

Matteo Jorgenson (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)

2:26

8

Jai Hindley (Red Bull - BORA - Hansgrohe)

2:30

9

Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek)

2:33

10

Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull - BORA - Hansgrohe)

2:44

