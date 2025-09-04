Vuelta a España stage 12: Juan Ayuso beats Javier Romo in two-up breakaway sprint to secure victory

Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) outsprinted breakaway partner Javier Romo (Movistar) to win stage 12 of the Vuelta a España.

Brieuc Rolland (Groupama-FDJ) spent more than 22km in a solo chase to close down the Spanish duo and settled for third place, 13 seconds back. Just four seconds behind the young Frenchman, Victor Campenaerts (Visma-Lease a Bike) edged Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) as the top rider from a 16-rider chase group.

Romo led the pair with 500 metres to go, but was passed by Ayuso on the final sweeping corner to the finish in Los Corrales de Buelna, with the UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider earning his second stage victory of this Vuelta. Romo reacted by pounding his fist on his handlebars to miss the mark.

The peloton was ripped apart in the opening kilometres from the start in Laredo, with large lead groups, with 52 riders leading the charge before a reduced breakaway of six riders took shape with under 30km to go at the base of the Collada de Brenes. On that climb, Ayuso and Romo went from chasers to leaders and ushered the way to the two-up sprint finish in northern Spain.

Race leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) never seemed to panic as a trio of teammates ushered him across the finish line in a large group of contenders, 6:22 off the winning pace. He retained the race lead with the same 50-second margin over João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and 56 seconds ahead of Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling). Bruno Almirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), who finished in the main chase group, moved to sixth overall, now just five seconds behind his teammate Felix Gall, and 2:22 behind Vingegaard.

Having stirred controversy earlier in the Vuelta that he might leave his UAE team well before his contract ends, Ayuso was focused on showing off his climbing abilities on Thursday, but recognised his teammate Soler in positioning him with 3km to go on the final climb to make a decisive move.

"[That's] where the hardest part of the climb is, and also where you have a bit more tailwind instead of headwind. Soler did a great job putting the pace and trying to control a break that was nearly as big as a peloton," Ayuso said to broadcasters at the finish.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"So thanks to him, I could have the race more or less under control until I decided to go."

The stage victory added to UAE's season total, now 81 wins. Far different from his solo effort to win stage 7 on the mountaintop finish at Cerler, Ayuso had to contend with Romo, who had not won a race since stage 3 of the Tour Down Under.

"After such a hard day, I had to play my cards. I already won a stage, and he had to pull more if he wanted to arrive [first]. I was told from the car to play like this," Ayuso said about escaping with fellow Spaniard Romo.

"Sometimes you have to play smart, and that's what I did in the final. The sprint I did quite well. I know this road a lot, because it's where it finishes in the junior races, so I knew how to time my sprint, and it went out perfectly."

Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage 12 - results Position Rider (Team) Time Gap 1 Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates XRG) 3:16:21 2 Javier Romo (Movistar Team) " 3 Brieuc Rolland (Groupama-FDJ) 0:13 4 Victor Campenaerts (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) 0:17 5 Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) " 6 Nico Denz (Red Bull - BORA - Hansgrohe) " 7 Damien Howson (Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) 0:18 8 Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) " 9 Markel Beloki (EF Education - EasyPost) " 10 Pablo Castrillo (Movistar Team) "