2025 Vuelta a España route woos Tadej Pogačar with ascents of Angliru, Bola del Mundo and third-week ITT

80th edition of Spanish Grand Tour features Italian start, first week team time trial and ten summit finishes

2025 route for La Vuelta a España
2025 route for La Vuelta a España (Image credit: Unipublic)
The 2025 Vuelta a España route looks tailor-made for a possible participation of Tadej Pogačar with 10 summit finishes, an ascent of the mythical Angliru and a long, late individual time trial, all components that could attract the UAE Team Emirates champion.

Revealed on Thursday evening in Madrid's IFEMA trade and congress centre, the 2025 Vuelta a España also kicks off for the first time in Italy and - almost equally as unusual - features a team time trial midway through the first week.

Stage 1 profile of 2025 Vuelta a España
Stage 1 profile of 2025 Vuelta a España(Image credit: Unipublic)
Stage 2 profile at 2024 Vuelta a España
Stage 2 profile at 2025 Vuelta a España(Image credit: Unipublic)
Stage 3 profile of 2025 Vuelta a España
Stage 3 profile of 2025 Vuelta a España(Image credit: Unipublic)
Stage 4 profile of 2025 Vuelta a España
Stage 4 profile of 2025 Vuelta a España(Image credit: Unipublic)
Stage 5 profile of 2025 Vuelta a España
Stage 5 profile of 2025 Vuelta a España(Image credit: Unipublic)
Stage 6 profile of 2025 Vuelta a España
Stage 6 profile of 2025 Vuelta a España(Image credit: Unipublic)
Stage 7 profile of 2025 Vuelta a España
Stage 7 profile of 2025 Vuelta a España(Image credit: Unipublic)
Stage 8 profile of the 2025 Vuelta a España
Stage 8 profile of the 2025 Vuelta a España(Image credit: Unipublic)
Stage 9 profile of the 2025 Vuelta a España
Stage 9 profile of the 2025 Vuelta a España(Image credit: Unipublic)
Stage 10 profile of the 2025 Vuelta a España
Stage 10 profile of the 2025 Vuelta a España(Image credit: Unipublic)
Stage 11 profile of the 2025 Vuelta a España
Stage 11 profile of the 2025 Vuelta a España(Image credit: Unipublic)
Stage 12 profile of the Vuelta a España
Stage 12 profile of the Vuelta a España(Image credit: Unipublic)
Stage 13 profile of 2025 Vuelta a España
Stage 13 profile of 2025 Vuelta a España(Image credit: Unipublic)
Stage 14 profile of 2025 Vuelta a España
Stage 14 profile of 2025 Vuelta a España(Image credit: Unipublic)
Stage 15 profile of 2025 Vuelta a España
Stage 15 profile of 2025 Vuelta a España(Image credit: Unipublic)
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

