'If the organisers want to make Pogačar win, that’s their choice' – Motorbikes under fire again at Tour de Romandie as Paret-Peintre and Rodríguez complain for different reasons

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Drafting and descending see familiar grievances resurface

CHARMEY, SWITZERLAND - MAY 02: (L-R) Valentin Paret-Peintre of France and Team Soudal Quick-Step and Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe compete in the breakaway during the 79th Tour de Romandie 2026, Stage 4 a 149.6km stage from Broc to Charmey / #UCIWT / on May 02, 2026 in Charmey, Switzerland. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The conduct of race motorbikes has once again been called into question at the Tour de Romandie, with two riders expressing grievances on the same day, for different reasons.

The issue of drafting has long been a controversial one when it comes to the motorbikes that make up the race convoy, most notably the television motos, which often sit in front of the peloton and the breakaway to capture footage.

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That's how Valentin Paret-Peintre felt after stage 4 of the Tour de Romandie, where he'd been in the day-long breakaway that was caught on the final climb, just as Tadej Pogačar was striking out for victory.

"It’s disappointing but there you go…. I’ll have to look at the footage, I hope the motos were not too close [in the peloton] behind, because that was the case the two previous days," Paret-Peintre told the CyclingProNet cameras.

"Well, if the organisation wants to make Pogačar win, that’s their choice," he added. "We’ve said it several times before. That’s life."

Rodríguez

CHARMEY, SWITZERLAND - MAY 02: (EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts death; Image contains graphic content.) Carlos Rodriguez of Spain and Team INEOS Grenadiers after being involved in a crash reacts after the 79th Tour de Romandie 2026, Stage 4 a 149.6km stage from Broc to Charmey / #UCIWT / on May 02, 2026 in Charmey, Switzerland. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elsewhere, there was a complaint for Ineos Grenadiers' Carlos Rodgríguez, who blamed a race motorbike for the crash he suffered on the descent to the finish after that final climb on the same stage.

Rodrîguez went down at high-speed but was able to remount quickly, even if his jersey and skin were badly torn and his race radio was flapping in the wind.

"Not ideal to be descending full gas and have a motorbike braking on the racing line," Rodríguez wrote in a social media post.

"But at least looks like nothing is too severe, thanks everyone for the messages and the team for the support."

Rodríguez didn't quite make it back to the chase group he was in, losing several seconds and dropping out of the top 10 overall.