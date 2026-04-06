Itzulia Basque Country 2026: stage 1 time trial start times

News
By published

First rider down the start ramp leaves at 1430 local time

2025 Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 time trial winner Max Schachmann (Soudal-QuickStep)
2025 Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 time trial winner Max Schachmann (Soudal-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 edition of Itzulia Basque Country gets underway this afternoon with a short, punchy individual time trial in the city of Bilbao.
The opening 13.7 km test will start with a Cat.3 climb, the Alto de Santo Domingo, prior to a long run down through the city and a run-up to the finish line.
First rider down the start ramp in the six-day WorldTour stage race will be Georg ZImmerman (Lotto-Intermarché) at 1430 CET, with local hero Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) rounding out the day's racing at 1723 local time.
Undefeated in Itzulia Basque Country time trials since 2017, Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) will be one key name to follow, with an early start of 14:46. Other top contenders include Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain-Victorious) at 15:29, Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at 16:41, former Itzulia winner Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) at 17: 15 and Isaac del Toro (UAE Emirates-XRG) at 17:17.
Last year's opening ITT of the Itzulia Basque Country was won by Max Schachmann (Soudal-QuickStep), not racing this year.

Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 ITT start times

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Rider

Team

Start times

1

ZIMMERMANN Georg

Lotto Intermarché

14:30:00

2

TJØTTA Martin

Uno-X Mobility

14:31:00

3

FIORELLI Filippo

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

14:32:00

4

HAMILTON Lucas

INEOS Grenadiers

14:33:00

5

BELOKI Markel

EF Education - EasyPost

14:34:00

6

MINTEGI Iker

Euskaltel - Euskadi

14:35:00

7

MOLENAAR Alex

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

14:36:00

8

IZAGIRRE Ion

Cofidis

14:37:00

9

ERIKSSON Jacob

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

14:38:00

10

HOULE Hugo

Alpecin-Premier Tech

14:39:00

11

BRUTTOMESSO Alberto

Bahrain - Victorious

14:40:00

12

KNOX James

Team Picnic PostNL

14:41:00

13

LÓPEZ Juan Pedro

Movistar Team

14:42:00

14

RUIZ Ibon

Equipo Kern Pharma

14:43:00

15

FAJARDO Adrián

Burgos Burpellet BH

14:44:00

16

PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

14:45:00

17

ROGLIČ Primož

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

14:46:00

18

SIMMONS Quinn

Lidl - Trek

14:47:00

19

NOVAK Domen

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

14:48:00

20

ROCHAS Rémy

Groupama - FDJ United

14:49:00

21

FORTUNATO Lorenzo

XDS Astana Team

14:50:00

22

SVRČEK Martin

Soudal Quick-Step

14:51:00

23

THOMPSON Reuben

Lotto Intermarché

14:52:00

24

JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland

Uno-X Mobility

14:53:00

25

TULETT Ben

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

14:54:00

26

LANGELLOTTI Victor

INEOS Grenadiers

14:55:00

27

HEALY Ben

EF Education - EasyPost

14:56:00

28

BIZKARRA Mikel

Euskaltel - Euskadi

14:57:00

29

BOU Joan

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

14:58:00

30

MAAS Jan

Cofidis

14:59:00

31

WILKSCH Hannes

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

15:00:00

32

DEBRUYNE Ramses

Alpecin-Premier Tech

15:01:00

33

BILBAO Pello

Bahrain - Victorious

15:02:00

34

MARTINEZ Juan Guillermo

Team Picnic PostNL

15:03:00

35

TESFATSION Natnael

Movistar Team

15:04:00

36

GIMENO Nil

Equipo Kern Pharma

15:05:00

37

FERNÁNDEZ Sinuhé

Burgos Burpellet BH

15:06:00

38

RICCITELLO Matthew

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

15:07:00

39

FISHER-BLACK Finn

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

15:08:00

40

MOLLEMA Bauke

Lidl - Trek

15:09:00

41

PERICAS Adrià

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

15:10:00

42

DECOMBLE Maxime

Groupama - FDJ United

15:11:00

43

CHAMPOUSSIN Clément

XDS Astana Team

15:12:00

44

BASTIAENS Ayco

Soudal Quick-Step

15:13:00

45

VEISTROFFER Baptiste

Lotto Intermarché

15:14:00

46

KULSET Johannes

Uno-X Mobility

15:15:00

47

ARMIRAIL Bruno

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

15:16:00

48

LAURANCE Axel

INEOS Grenadiers

15:17:00

49

BAUDIN Alex

EF Education - EasyPost

15:18:00

50

ALUSTIZA Nicolás

Euskaltel - Euskadi

15:19:00

51

BARCELÓ Fernando

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

15:20:00

52

ARANBURU Alex

Cofidis

15:21:00

53

BRENNER Marco

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

15:22:00

54

BELMANS Lennert

Alpecin-Premier Tech

15:23:00

55

TIBERI Antonio

Bahrain - Victorious

15:24:00

56

GAFFURI Mattia

Team Picnic PostNL

15:25:00

57

ROMO Javier

Movistar Team

15:26:00

58

IRIBAR Unai

Equipo Kern Pharma

15:27:00

59

QUARTUCCI Lorenzo

Burgos Burpellet BH

15:28:00

60

SEIXAS Paul

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

15:29:00

61

LIPOWITZ Florian

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

15:30:00

62

SKJELMOSE Mattias

Lidl - Trek

15:31:00

63

ARRIETA Igor

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

15:32:00

64

PACHER Quentin

Groupama - FDJ United

15:33:00

65

CONCI Nicola

XDS Astana Team

15:34:00

66

VANSEVENANT Mauri

Soudal Quick-Step

15:35:00

67

ØRN-KRISTOFF Felix

Lotto Intermarché

15:36:00

68

KRON Andreas

Uno-X Mobility

15:37:00

69

GRAAT Tijmen

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

15:38:00

70

RIVERA Brandon Smith

INEOS Grenadiers

15:39:00

71

LEONARD Michael

EF Education - EasyPost

15:40:00

72

MARTÍN Gotzon

Euskaltel - Euskadi

15:41:00

73

LÓPEZ Joseba

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

15:42:00

74

MEEHAN Jamie

Cofidis

15:43:00

75

VOISARD Yannis

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

15:44:00

76

VERSTRYNGE Emiel

Alpecin-Premier Tech

15:45:00

77

VALTER Attila

Bahrain - Victorious

15:46:00

78

FAURE PROST Alexy

Team Picnic PostNL

15:47:00

79

ADRIÀ Roger

Movistar Team

15:48:00

80

RAMOS Unai

Equipo Kern Pharma

15:49:00

81

GARCÍA PIERNA Carlos

Burgos Burpellet BH

15:50:00

82

LABROSSE Jordan

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

15:51:00

83

TUCKWELL Luke

Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe

15:52:00

84

VERONA Carlos

Lidl - Trek

15:53:00

85

SOLER Marc

UAE Team Emirates - XRG

15:54:00

86

BRAZ AFONSO Clément

Groupama - FDJ United

15:55:00

87

SCARONI Christian

XDS Astana Team

15:56:00

88

CRAS Steff

Soudal Quick-Step

15:57:00

89

ORINS Robin

Lotto Intermarché

15:58:00

90

TRÆEN Torstein

Uno-X Mobility

15:59:00

91

REX Tim

Team Visma | Lease a Bike

16:00:00

92

ØXENBERG Peter

INEOS Grenadiers

16:01:00

93

NERURKAR Lukas

EF Education - EasyPost

16:02:00

94

LASTRA Jonathan

Euskaltel - Euskadi

16:03:00

95

ARRIOLABENGOA Julen

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA

16:04:00

96

JOALLAND Yaël

Cofidis

16:05:00

97

ALAPHILIPPE Julian

Tudor Pro Cycling Team

16:06:00

98

DOCKX Aaron

Alpecin-Premier Tech

16:07:00

99

ERMAKOV Roman

Bahrain - Victorious

16:08:00

100

DINHAM Matthew

Team Picnic PostNL

16:09:00

101

GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl

Movistar Team

16:10:00

102

GUTIÉRREZ Jorge

Equipo Kern Pharma

16:11:00

103

DÍAZ José Manuel

Burgos Burpellet BH

16:12:00

104

PRODHOMME Nicolas

Decathlon CMA CGM Team

16:13:00

105