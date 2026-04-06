Itzulia Basque Country 2026: stage 1 time trial start times
First rider down the start ramp leaves at 1430 local time
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The 2026 edition of Itzulia Basque Country gets underway this afternoon with a short, punchy individual time trial in the city of Bilbao.
The opening 13.7 km test will start with a Cat.3 climb, the Alto de Santo Domingo, prior to a long run down through the city and a run-up to the finish line.
First rider down the start ramp in the six-day WorldTour stage race will be Georg ZImmerman (Lotto-Intermarché) at 1430 CET, with local hero Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) rounding out the day's racing at 1723 local time.
Undefeated in Itzulia Basque Country time trials since 2017, Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) will be one key name to follow, with an early start of 14:46. Other top contenders include Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain-Victorious) at 15:29, Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at 16:41, former Itzulia winner Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) at 17: 15 and Isaac del Toro (UAE Emirates-XRG) at 17:17.
Last year's opening ITT of the Itzulia Basque Country was won by Max Schachmann (Soudal-QuickStep), not racing this year.
Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 ITT start times
Position
Rider
Team
Start times
1
ZIMMERMANN Georg
Lotto Intermarché
14:30:00
2
TJØTTA Martin
Uno-X Mobility
14:31:00
3
FIORELLI Filippo
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
14:32:00
4
HAMILTON Lucas
INEOS Grenadiers
14:33:00
5
BELOKI Markel
EF Education - EasyPost
14:34:00
6
MINTEGI Iker
Euskaltel - Euskadi
14:35:00
7
MOLENAAR Alex
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
14:36:00
8
IZAGIRRE Ion
Cofidis
14:37:00
9
ERIKSSON Jacob
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
14:38:00
10
HOULE Hugo
Alpecin-Premier Tech
14:39:00
11
BRUTTOMESSO Alberto
Bahrain - Victorious
14:40:00
12
KNOX James
Team Picnic PostNL
14:41:00
13
LÓPEZ Juan Pedro
Movistar Team
14:42:00
14
RUIZ Ibon
Equipo Kern Pharma
14:43:00
15
FAJARDO Adrián
Burgos Burpellet BH
14:44:00
16
PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
14:45:00
17
ROGLIČ Primož
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
14:46:00
18
SIMMONS Quinn
Lidl - Trek
14:47:00
19
NOVAK Domen
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
14:48:00
20
ROCHAS Rémy
Groupama - FDJ United
14:49:00
21
FORTUNATO Lorenzo
XDS Astana Team
14:50:00
22
SVRČEK Martin
Soudal Quick-Step
14:51:00
23
THOMPSON Reuben
Lotto Intermarché
14:52:00
24
JOHANNESSEN Tobias Halland
Uno-X Mobility
14:53:00
25
TULETT Ben
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
14:54:00
26
LANGELLOTTI Victor
INEOS Grenadiers
14:55:00
27
HEALY Ben
EF Education - EasyPost
14:56:00
28
BIZKARRA Mikel
Euskaltel - Euskadi
14:57:00
29
BOU Joan
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
14:58:00
30
MAAS Jan
Cofidis
14:59:00
31
WILKSCH Hannes
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
15:00:00
32
DEBRUYNE Ramses
Alpecin-Premier Tech
15:01:00
33
BILBAO Pello
Bahrain - Victorious
15:02:00
34
MARTINEZ Juan Guillermo
Team Picnic PostNL
15:03:00
35
TESFATSION Natnael
Movistar Team
15:04:00
36
GIMENO Nil
Equipo Kern Pharma
15:05:00
37
FERNÁNDEZ Sinuhé
Burgos Burpellet BH
15:06:00
38
RICCITELLO Matthew
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
15:07:00
39
FISHER-BLACK Finn
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
15:08:00
40
MOLLEMA Bauke
Lidl - Trek
15:09:00
41
PERICAS Adrià
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
15:10:00
42
DECOMBLE Maxime
Groupama - FDJ United
15:11:00
43
CHAMPOUSSIN Clément
XDS Astana Team
15:12:00
44
BASTIAENS Ayco
Soudal Quick-Step
15:13:00
45
VEISTROFFER Baptiste
Lotto Intermarché
15:14:00
46
KULSET Johannes
Uno-X Mobility
15:15:00
47
ARMIRAIL Bruno
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
15:16:00
48
LAURANCE Axel
INEOS Grenadiers
15:17:00
49
BAUDIN Alex
EF Education - EasyPost
15:18:00
50
ALUSTIZA Nicolás
Euskaltel - Euskadi
15:19:00
51
BARCELÓ Fernando
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
15:20:00
52
ARANBURU Alex
Cofidis
15:21:00
53
BRENNER Marco
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
15:22:00
54
BELMANS Lennert
Alpecin-Premier Tech
15:23:00
55
TIBERI Antonio
Bahrain - Victorious
15:24:00
56
GAFFURI Mattia
Team Picnic PostNL
15:25:00
57
ROMO Javier
Movistar Team
15:26:00
58
IRIBAR Unai
Equipo Kern Pharma
15:27:00
59
QUARTUCCI Lorenzo
Burgos Burpellet BH
15:28:00
60
SEIXAS Paul
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
15:29:00
61
LIPOWITZ Florian
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
15:30:00
62
SKJELMOSE Mattias
Lidl - Trek
15:31:00
63
ARRIETA Igor
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
15:32:00
64
PACHER Quentin
Groupama - FDJ United
15:33:00
65
CONCI Nicola
XDS Astana Team
15:34:00
66
VANSEVENANT Mauri
Soudal Quick-Step
15:35:00
67
ØRN-KRISTOFF Felix
Lotto Intermarché
15:36:00
68
KRON Andreas
Uno-X Mobility
15:37:00
69
GRAAT Tijmen
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
15:38:00
70
RIVERA Brandon Smith
INEOS Grenadiers
15:39:00
71
LEONARD Michael
EF Education - EasyPost
15:40:00
72
MARTÍN Gotzon
Euskaltel - Euskadi
15:41:00
73
LÓPEZ Joseba
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
15:42:00
74
MEEHAN Jamie
Cofidis
15:43:00
75
VOISARD Yannis
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
15:44:00
76
VERSTRYNGE Emiel
Alpecin-Premier Tech
15:45:00
77
VALTER Attila
Bahrain - Victorious
15:46:00
78
FAURE PROST Alexy
Team Picnic PostNL
15:47:00
79
ADRIÀ Roger
Movistar Team
15:48:00
80
RAMOS Unai
Equipo Kern Pharma
15:49:00
81
GARCÍA PIERNA Carlos
Burgos Burpellet BH
15:50:00
82
LABROSSE Jordan
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
15:51:00
83
TUCKWELL Luke
Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe
15:52:00
84
VERONA Carlos
Lidl - Trek
15:53:00
85
SOLER Marc
UAE Team Emirates - XRG
15:54:00
86
BRAZ AFONSO Clément
Groupama - FDJ United
15:55:00
87
SCARONI Christian
XDS Astana Team
15:56:00
88
CRAS Steff
Soudal Quick-Step
15:57:00
89
ORINS Robin
Lotto Intermarché
15:58:00
90
TRÆEN Torstein
Uno-X Mobility
15:59:00
91
REX Tim
Team Visma | Lease a Bike
16:00:00
92
ØXENBERG Peter
INEOS Grenadiers
16:01:00
93
NERURKAR Lukas
EF Education - EasyPost
16:02:00
94
LASTRA Jonathan
Euskaltel - Euskadi
16:03:00
95
ARRIOLABENGOA Julen
Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
16:04:00
96
JOALLAND Yaël
Cofidis
16:05:00
97
ALAPHILIPPE Julian
Tudor Pro Cycling Team
16:06:00
98
DOCKX Aaron
Alpecin-Premier Tech
16:07:00
99
ERMAKOV Roman
Bahrain - Victorious
16:08:00
100
DINHAM Matthew
Team Picnic PostNL
16:09:00
101
GARCÍA PIERNA Raúl
Movistar Team
16:10:00
102
GUTIÉRREZ Jorge
Equipo Kern Pharma
16:11:00
103
DÍAZ José Manuel
Burgos Burpellet BH
16:12:00
104
PRODHOMME Nicolas
Decathlon CMA CGM Team
16:13:00
105