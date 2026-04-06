Itzulia Basque Country 2026: stage 1 time trial start times

The 2026 edition of Itzulia Basque Country gets underway this afternoon with a short, punchy individual time trial in the city of Bilbao.

The opening 13.7 km test will start with a Cat.3 climb, the Alto de Santo Domingo, prior to a long run down through the city and a run-up to the finish line.

First rider down the start ramp in the six-day WorldTour stage race will be Georg ZImmerman (Lotto-Intermarché) at 1430 CET, with local hero Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) rounding out the day's racing at 1723 local time.

Undefeated in Itzulia Basque Country time trials since 2017, Primoz Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) will be one key name to follow, with an early start of 14:46. Other top contenders include Antonio Tiberi (Bahrain-Victorious) at 15:29, Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) at 16:41, former Itzulia winner Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) at 17: 15 and Isaac del Toro (UAE Emirates-XRG) at 17:17.

Last year's opening ITT of the Itzulia Basque Country was won by Max Schachmann (Soudal-QuickStep), not racing this year.



Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 ITT start times