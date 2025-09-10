Vuelta a España organisers shorten Valladolid time trial to 12.2 kilometres due to expected protests

Stage 18 race against the clock reduced from 27.2km as local authorities have pledged to add 450 more police officers to secure course

Pro-Palestinian protesters holding Palestinian and Basque flags demonstrate next to Basque regional police &#039;Ertzaintza&#039; officers, following the Vuelta cycliste race 11th stage, in Bilbao, on September 3, 2025. Pro-Palestinian protest forces Vuelta stage to be shortened and to take the time at 3 kilometres before the line, according to the organisers, AFP reports. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)
Pro-Palestinian protesters during stage 11 in Bilbao (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Vuelta a España organisers announced late on Wednesday that the stage 18 individual time trial in Valladolid will be shortened from 27.2 kilometres to just 12.2 kilometres.

The press release stated, "With the aim of ensuring greater protection for the stage, the organisers of La Vuelta, in coordination with Valladolid City Council and following consultation with the College of Commissaires, have decided that tomorrow's time trial will be contested over a 12.2-kilometre route, with the start and finish remaining as originally planned."

Two riders have suffered crashes as a result of protesters disrupting the peloton: on stage 11, Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty) fell when a group surged into the road, and on stage 15, Javier Romo (Movistar) fell under similar circumstances and later abandoned the race.

