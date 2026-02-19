After moving into the lead of the 2026 Volta ao Algarve on Thursday, Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) will anchor the start list for the 19.5-kilometre individual time trial in Vilamoura.

Ayuso faces fierce competition from his closest rivals who challenged him on the Alto do Fóia on Thursday: Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) is tied on time after winning stage 2, and defending champion João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is third just seven seconds behind.

There are five riders within 30 seconds of Ayuso, with Oscar Onley (Ineos Grenaddiers) fourth at 14 seconds and Matthew Riccitello (Decathlon CMA CGM) fifth at 16 seconds. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader Dani Martinez is next at 32 seconds.

While Almeida probably has the upper hand over Ayuso and Seixas is relatively unknown, they all have to worry about an ITT specialist like Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who is at 44 seconds, although the US rider suffered a hard crash on Thursday.

The proceedings get underway at 14:11 CET, with local riders filling out the early slots behind the first starter, Francisco Pereira (Feirense-Beeceler).

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is the favourite to win the stage and will start at 15:26. His closest challenger should be under-23 time trial world champion Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl-Trek) but Almeida will be looking to pull off a strong ride and move into the leader's jersey.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Volta ao Algarve stage 3 time trial start times Pos Name (Team) Start Time 1 Francisco Pereira (Feirense-Beeceler) 14:11:00 2 Daniel Dias (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua) 14:12:00 3 Alexandre Montez (Feirense-Beeceler) 14:13:00 4 Noah Campos (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) 14:14:00 5 Guilherme Mesquita (Feirense-Beeceler) 14:15:00 6 Diogo Narciso (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car) 14:16:00 7 Pedro Andrade (Feirense-Beeceler) 14:17:00 8 João Oliveira (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car) 14:18:00 9 César Martingil (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua) 14:19:00 10 Victor Cesar de Paula (Feirense-Beeceler) 14:20:00 11 Leangel Rubén Linarez (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua) 14:21:00 12 Tomas Contte (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé) 14:22:00 13 Diogo Pinto (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car) 14:23:00 14 João Silva (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista) 14:24:00 15 José Miguel Moreira (GI Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO) 14:25:00 16 Oded Kogut (NSN Cycling) 14:26:00 17 Bruno Silva (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua) 14:27:00 18 Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello Q36.5) 14:28:00 19 Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Premier Tech) 14:29:00 20 German Nicolás Tivani (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé) 14:30:00 21 Santiago Mesa (Anicolor / Campicarn) 14:31:00 22 Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) 14:32:00 23 Milan de Ceuster (Team Picnic PostNL) 14:33:00 24 Jasper Stuyven (Soudal-Quickstep) 14:34:00 25 Laurens de Plus (Ineos Grenadiers) 14:35:00 26 Jesús David Peña (Efapel Cycling) 14:36:00 27 Nico Denz (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) 14:37:00 28 Cedric Beullens (Lotto Intermarché) 14:38:00 29 Rafael Reis (Anicolor / Campicarn) 14:39:00 30 Kim Heiduk (Ineos Grenadiers) 14:40:00 31 Arne Marit (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) 14:41:00 32 João da Silva (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car) 14:42:00 33 John Degenkolb (Team Picnic PostNL) 14:43:00 34 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech) 14:44:00 35 Iker Bonillo (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista) 14:45:00 36 Pavel Bittner (Team Picnic PostNL) 14:46:00 37 Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) 14:47:00 38 Jonathan Vervenne (Soudal-Quickstep) 14:48:00 39 Rodrigo Alves (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) 14:49:00 40 Marco Haller (Tudor) 14:50:00 41 Francisco Campos (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) 14:51:00 42 Luca Giaimi (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 14:52:00 43 Joshua Giddings (Lotto Intermarché) 14:53:00 44 Tiago Antunes (Efapel Cycling) 14:54:00 45 Fábio Costa (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista) 14:55:00 46 Luca Mozzato (Tudor) 14:56:00 47 Enzo Leijnse (Anicolor / Campicarn) 14:57:00 48 Luc Wirtgen (Tudor) 14:58:00 49 Pedro Castro Pinto (GI Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO) 14:59:00 50 Keegan Swirbul (Efapel Cycling) 15:00:00 51 Dries de Bondt (Team Jayco AlUla) 15:01:00 52 Daniel Viegas (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé) 15:02:00 53 Francisco Morais (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua) 15:03:00 54 Carlos Iván Oyarzún (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé) 15:04:00 55 Frederik Frison (Pinarello Q36.5) 15:05:00 56 Rúben Rodrigues (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista) 15:06:00 57 Abel Balderstone (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) 15:07:00 58 Cláudio Leal (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé) 15:08:00 59 Guilherme Mestre (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) 15:09:00 60 Dries van Gestel (Soudal-Quickstep) 15:10:00 61 Ailetz Lasa (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) 15:11:00 62 Pascal Ackermann (Team Jayco AlUla) 15:12:00 63 Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek) 15:13:00 64 Noah Hobbs (EF Education-EasyPost) 15:14:00 65 Iúri Leitão (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) 15:15:00 66 André Ribeiro (GI Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO) 15:16:00 67 Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl-Trek) 15:17:00 68 Andrey Braguini (GI Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO) 15:18:00 69 Rotem Tene (NSN Cycling) 15:19:00 70 Huub Artz (Lotto Intermarché) 15:20:00 71 Sean Flynn (Team Picnic PostNL) 15:21:00 72 Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 15:22:00 73 Arnaud de Lie (Lotto Intermarché) 15:23:00 74 Gianni Vermeersch (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) 15:24:00 75 Sander de Pestel (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) 15:25:00 76 Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) 15:26:00 77 Rafael Barbas (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua) 15:27:00 78 Bob Jungels (Ineos Grenadiers) 15:28:00 79 Emīls Liepiņš (Pinarello Q36.5) 15:29:00 80 Hugo Nunes (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car) 15:30:00 81 Jens Verbrugghe (NSN Cycling) 15:31:00 82 Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 15:32:00 83 Floris van Tricht (NSN Cycling) 15:33:00 84 Yves Lampaert (Soudal-Quickstep) 15:34:00 85 Hugo Hofstetter (NSN Cycling) 15:35:00 86 Kasper Asgreen (EF Education-EasyPost) 15:36:00 87 Stan Dewulf (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) 15:37:00 88 Pablo Lospitao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) 15:38:00 89 Oliver Naesen (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) 15:39:00 90 Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) 15:40:00 91 Jordan Labrosse (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) 15:41:00 92 Skujiņš Toms (Lidl-Trek) 15:42:00 93 Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quickstep) 15:43:00 94 Pedro Silva (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista) 15:44:00 95 Stefan Küng (Tudor) 15:45:00 96 Carlos Verona (Lidl-Trek) 15:46:00 97 Rubén Fernández (Anicolor / Campicarn) 15:47:00 98 Diogo Barbosa (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) 15:48:00 99 André Carvalho (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé) 15:49:00 100 Luca van Boven (Lotto Intermarché) 15:50:00 101 Filipe Francisco (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé) 15:51:00 102 Christopher Juul-Jensen (Team Jayco AlUla) 15:52:00 103 Roland Thalmann (Tudor) 15:53:00 104 Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Premier Tech) 15:54:00 105 José Neves (GI Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO) 15:55:00 106 Gorka Sorarrain (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) 15:56:00 107 Gonçalo Tavares (Efapel Cycling) 15:57:00 108 Gonçalo Carvalho (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua) 15:58:00 109 Lennert Belmans (Alpecin-Premier Tech) 15:59:00 110 Max Poole (Team Picnic PostNL) 16:00:00 111 Jaume Guardeño (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) 16:01:00 112 Andrea Vendrame (Team Jayco AlUla) 16:02:00 113 Oscar Rota (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista) 16:03:00 114 Harrison Wood (Feirense-Beeceler) 16:04:00 115 Johannes Staune-Mittet (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) 16:05:00 116 Colby Simmons (EF Education-EasyPost) 16:06:00 117 Viacheslav Ivanov (Feirense-Beeceler) 16:07:00 118 Alexis Guerin (Anicolor / Campicarn) 16:08:00 119 Lucas Lopes (Efapel Cycling) 16:09:00 120 Rui Carvalho (GI Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO) 16:10:00 121 Joaquim Silva (Efapel Cycling) 16:11:00 122 Adrián Bustamante (GI Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO) 16:12:00 123 Duarte Domingues (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car) 16:13:00 124 Lennard Kämna (Lidl-Trek) 16:14:00 125 Marco Frigo (NSN Cycling) 16:15:00 126 David Domínguez (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista) 16:16:00 127 Jakub Otruba (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) 16:17:00 128 Liam Slock (Lotto Intermarché) 16:18:00 129 Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Premier Tech) 16:19:00 130 Alex Molenaar (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) 16:20:00 131 Jan Tratnik (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) 16:21:00 132 Koen Bouwman (Team Jayco AlUla) 16:22:00 133 Carson Miles (Anicolor / Campicarn) 16:23:00 134 Xabier Mikel Azparren (Pinarello Q36.5) 16:24:00 135 Samuele Battistella (EF Education-EasyPost) 16:25:00 136 David de la Cruz (Pinarello Q36.5) 16:26:00 137 Dylan van Baarle (Soudal-Quickstep) 16:27:00 138 Darren Rafferty (EF Education-EasyPost) 16:28:00 139 Felix Grossschartner (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 16:29:00 140 Emanuel Duarte (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car) 16:30:00 141 Afonso Silva (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola) 16:31:00 142 Héctor Álvarez (Lidl-Trek) 16:32:00 143 Artem Nych (Anicolor / Campicarn) 16:33:00 144 Diogo Gonçalves (Efapel Cycling) 16:34:00 145 António Morgado (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 16:35:00 146 Fabio Christen (Pinarello Q36.5) 16:36:00 147 Jarno Widar (Lotto Intermarché) 16:37:00 148 Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor) 16:38:00 149 Juan Guillermo Martinez (Team Picnic PostNL) 16:39:00 150 Felix Engelhardt (Team Jayco AlUla) 16:40:00 151 Juan Felipe Rodriguez (EF Education-EasyPost) 16:41:00 152 Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) 16:42:00 153 Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 16:43:00 154 Maximilian Schachmann (Soudal-Quickstep) 16:44:00 155 Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) 16:45:00 156 Thomas Gloag (Pinarello Q36.5) 16:47:00 157 Yannis Voisard (Tudor) 16:49:00 158 Alessandro Pinarello (NSN Cycling) 16:51:00 159 Kévin Vauquelin (Ineos Grenadiers) 16:53:00 160 Daniel Felipe Martínez (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) 16:55:00 161 Matthew Riccitello (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) 16:57:00 162 Oscar Onley (Ineos Grenadiers) 16:59:00 163 João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 17:01:00 164 Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) 17:03:00 165 Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) 17:05:00