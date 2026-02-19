Algarve stage 3 time trial start times
19.5km ITT poised to define GC as current leader Juan Ayuso tied on time with Paul Seixas and defending champion Almeida seven seconds back
After moving into the lead of the 2026 Volta ao Algarve on Thursday, Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) will anchor the start list for the 19.5-kilometre individual time trial in Vilamoura.
Ayuso faces fierce competition from his closest rivals who challenged him on the Alto do Fóia on Thursday: Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) is tied on time after winning stage 2, and defending champion João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is third just seven seconds behind.
There are five riders within 30 seconds of Ayuso, with Oscar Onley (Ineos Grenaddiers) fourth at 14 seconds and Matthew Riccitello (Decathlon CMA CGM) fifth at 16 seconds. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe leader Dani Martinez is next at 32 seconds.
While Almeida probably has the upper hand over Ayuso and Seixas is relatively unknown, they all have to worry about an ITT specialist like Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who is at 44 seconds, although the US rider suffered a hard crash on Thursday.
The proceedings get underway at 14:11 CET, with local riders filling out the early slots behind the first starter, Francisco Pereira (Feirense-Beeceler).
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is the favourite to win the stage and will start at 15:26. His closest challenger should be under-23 time trial world champion Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl-Trek) but Almeida will be looking to pull off a strong ride and move into the leader's jersey.
Pos
Name (Team)
Start Time
1
Francisco Pereira (Feirense-Beeceler)
14:11:00
2
Daniel Dias (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua)
14:12:00
3
Alexandre Montez (Feirense-Beeceler)
14:13:00
4
Noah Campos (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola)
14:14:00
5
Guilherme Mesquita (Feirense-Beeceler)
14:15:00
6
Diogo Narciso (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car)
14:16:00
7
Pedro Andrade (Feirense-Beeceler)
14:17:00
8
João Oliveira (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car)
14:18:00
9
César Martingil (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua)
14:19:00
10
Victor Cesar de Paula (Feirense-Beeceler)
14:20:00
11
Leangel Rubén Linarez (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua)
14:21:00
12
Tomas Contte (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé)
14:22:00
13
Diogo Pinto (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car)
14:23:00
14
João Silva (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista)
14:24:00
15
José Miguel Moreira (GI Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO)
14:25:00
16
Oded Kogut (NSN Cycling)
14:26:00
17
Bruno Silva (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua)
14:27:00
18
Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello Q36.5)
14:28:00
19
Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
14:29:00
20
German Nicolás Tivani (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé)
14:30:00
21
Santiago Mesa (Anicolor / Campicarn)
14:31:00
22
Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
14:32:00
23
Milan de Ceuster (Team Picnic PostNL)
14:33:00
24
Jasper Stuyven (Soudal-Quickstep)
14:34:00
25
Laurens de Plus (Ineos Grenadiers)
14:35:00
26
Jesús David Peña (Efapel Cycling)
14:36:00
27
Nico Denz (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe)
14:37:00
28
Cedric Beullens (Lotto Intermarché)
14:38:00
29
Rafael Reis (Anicolor / Campicarn)
14:39:00
30
Kim Heiduk (Ineos Grenadiers)
14:40:00
31
Arne Marit (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe)
14:41:00
32
João da Silva (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car)
14:42:00
33
John Degenkolb (Team Picnic PostNL)
14:43:00
34
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
14:44:00
35
Iker Bonillo (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista)
14:45:00
36
Pavel Bittner (Team Picnic PostNL)
14:46:00
37
Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe)
14:47:00
38
Jonathan Vervenne (Soudal-Quickstep)
14:48:00
39
Rodrigo Alves (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola)
14:49:00
40
Marco Haller (Tudor)
14:50:00
41
Francisco Campos (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola)
14:51:00
42
Luca Giaimi (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
14:52:00
43
Joshua Giddings (Lotto Intermarché)
14:53:00
44
Tiago Antunes (Efapel Cycling)
14:54:00
45
Fábio Costa (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista)
14:55:00
46
Luca Mozzato (Tudor)
14:56:00
47
Enzo Leijnse (Anicolor / Campicarn)
14:57:00
48
Luc Wirtgen (Tudor)
14:58:00
49
Pedro Castro Pinto (GI Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO)
14:59:00
50
Keegan Swirbul (Efapel Cycling)
15:00:00
51
Dries de Bondt (Team Jayco AlUla)
15:01:00
52
Daniel Viegas (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé)
15:02:00
53
Francisco Morais (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua)
15:03:00
54
Carlos Iván Oyarzún (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé)
15:04:00
55
Frederik Frison (Pinarello Q36.5)
15:05:00
56
Rúben Rodrigues (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista)
15:06:00
57
Abel Balderstone (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
15:07:00
58
Cláudio Leal (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé)
15:08:00
59
Guilherme Mestre (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola)
15:09:00
60
Dries van Gestel (Soudal-Quickstep)
15:10:00
61
Ailetz Lasa (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola)
15:11:00
62
Pascal Ackermann (Team Jayco AlUla)
15:12:00
63
Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek)
15:13:00
64
Noah Hobbs (EF Education-EasyPost)
15:14:00
65
Iúri Leitão (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
15:15:00
66
André Ribeiro (GI Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO)
15:16:00
67
Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl-Trek)
15:17:00
68
Andrey Braguini (GI Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO)
15:18:00
69
Rotem Tene (NSN Cycling)
15:19:00
70
Huub Artz (Lotto Intermarché)
15:20:00
71
Sean Flynn (Team Picnic PostNL)
15:21:00
72
Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
15:22:00
73
Arnaud de Lie (Lotto Intermarché)
15:23:00
74
Gianni Vermeersch (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe)
15:24:00
75
Sander de Pestel (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
15:25:00
76
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)
15:26:00
77
Rafael Barbas (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua)
15:27:00
78
Bob Jungels (Ineos Grenadiers)
15:28:00
79
Emīls Liepiņš (Pinarello Q36.5)
15:29:00
80
Hugo Nunes (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car)
15:30:00
81
Jens Verbrugghe (NSN Cycling)
15:31:00
82
Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
15:32:00
83
Floris van Tricht (NSN Cycling)
15:33:00
84
Yves Lampaert (Soudal-Quickstep)
15:34:00
85
Hugo Hofstetter (NSN Cycling)
15:35:00
86
Kasper Asgreen (EF Education-EasyPost)
15:36:00
87
Stan Dewulf (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
15:37:00
88
Pablo Lospitao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
15:38:00
89
Oliver Naesen (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
15:39:00
90
Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost)
15:40:00
91
Jordan Labrosse (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
15:41:00
92
Skujiņš Toms (Lidl-Trek)
15:42:00
93
Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quickstep)
15:43:00
94
Pedro Silva (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista)
15:44:00
95
Stefan Küng (Tudor)
15:45:00
96
Carlos Verona (Lidl-Trek)
15:46:00
97
Rubén Fernández (Anicolor / Campicarn)
15:47:00
98
Diogo Barbosa (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola)
15:48:00
99
André Carvalho (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé)
15:49:00
100
Luca van Boven (Lotto Intermarché)
15:50:00
101
Filipe Francisco (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé)
15:51:00
102
Christopher Juul-Jensen (Team Jayco AlUla)
15:52:00
103
Roland Thalmann (Tudor)
15:53:00
104
Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
15:54:00
105
José Neves (GI Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO)
15:55:00
106
Gorka Sorarrain (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
15:56:00
107
Gonçalo Tavares (Efapel Cycling)
15:57:00
108
Gonçalo Carvalho (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua)
15:58:00
109
Lennert Belmans (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
15:59:00
110
Max Poole (Team Picnic PostNL)
16:00:00
111
Jaume Guardeño (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
16:01:00
112
Andrea Vendrame (Team Jayco AlUla)
16:02:00
113
Oscar Rota (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista)
16:03:00
114
Harrison Wood (Feirense-Beeceler)
16:04:00
115
Johannes Staune-Mittet (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
16:05:00
116
Colby Simmons (EF Education-EasyPost)
16:06:00
117
Viacheslav Ivanov (Feirense-Beeceler)
16:07:00
118
Alexis Guerin (Anicolor / Campicarn)
16:08:00
119
Lucas Lopes (Efapel Cycling)
16:09:00
120
Rui Carvalho (GI Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO)
16:10:00
121
Joaquim Silva (Efapel Cycling)
16:11:00
122
Adrián Bustamante (GI Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO)
16:12:00
123
Duarte Domingues (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car)
16:13:00
124
Lennard Kämna (Lidl-Trek)
16:14:00
125
Marco Frigo (NSN Cycling)
16:15:00
126
David Domínguez (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista)
16:16:00
127
Jakub Otruba (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
16:17:00
128
Liam Slock (Lotto Intermarché)
16:18:00
129
Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Premier Tech)
16:19:00
130
Alex Molenaar (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)
16:20:00
131
Jan Tratnik (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe)
16:21:00
132
Koen Bouwman (Team Jayco AlUla)
16:22:00
133
Carson Miles (Anicolor / Campicarn)
16:23:00
134
Xabier Mikel Azparren (Pinarello Q36.5)
16:24:00
135
Samuele Battistella (EF Education-EasyPost)
16:25:00
136
David de la Cruz (Pinarello Q36.5)
16:26:00
137
Dylan van Baarle (Soudal-Quickstep)
16:27:00
138
Darren Rafferty (EF Education-EasyPost)
16:28:00
139
Felix Grossschartner (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
16:29:00
140
Emanuel Duarte (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car)
16:30:00
141
Afonso Silva (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola)
16:31:00
142
Héctor Álvarez (Lidl-Trek)
16:32:00
143
Artem Nych (Anicolor / Campicarn)
16:33:00
144
Diogo Gonçalves (Efapel Cycling)
16:34:00
145
António Morgado (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
16:35:00
146
Fabio Christen (Pinarello Q36.5)
16:36:00
147
Jarno Widar (Lotto Intermarché)
16:37:00
148
Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor)
16:38:00
149
Juan Guillermo Martinez (Team Picnic PostNL)
16:39:00
150
Felix Engelhardt (Team Jayco AlUla)
16:40:00
151
Juan Felipe Rodriguez (EF Education-EasyPost)
16:41:00
152
Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers)
16:42:00
153
Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
16:43:00
154
Maximilian Schachmann (Soudal-Quickstep)
16:44:00
155
Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe)
16:45:00
156
Thomas Gloag (Pinarello Q36.5)
16:47:00
157
Yannis Voisard (Tudor)
16:49:00
158
Alessandro Pinarello (NSN Cycling)
16:51:00
159
Kévin Vauquelin (Ineos Grenadiers)
16:53:00
160
Daniel Felipe Martínez (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe)
16:55:00
161
Matthew Riccitello (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
16:57:00
162
Oscar Onley (Ineos Grenadiers)
16:59:00
163
João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)
17:01:00
164
Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)
17:03:00
165
Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek)
17:05:00
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
