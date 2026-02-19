Algarve stage 3 time trial start times

19.5km ITT poised to define GC as current leader Juan Ayuso tied on time with Paul Seixas and defending champion Almeida seven seconds back

FOIA, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 19: Juan Ayuso of Spain and Team Lidl - Trek celebrates at podium as Yellow Leader Jersey winner during the 52nd Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta 2026, Stage 2 a 183.5km stage from Portimao to Foia (Monchique) 882m on February 19, 2026 in Foia, Portugal. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Juan Ayuso leads the Volta ao Algarve after stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

After moving into the lead of the 2026 Volta ao Algarve on Thursday, Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek) will anchor the start list for the 19.5-kilometre individual time trial in Vilamoura.

Ayuso faces fierce competition from his closest rivals who challenged him on the Alto do Fóia on Thursday: Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) is tied on time after winning stage 2, and defending champion João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is third just seven seconds behind.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) is the favourite to win the stage and will start at 15:26. His closest challenger should be under-23 time trial world champion Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl-Trek) but Almeida will be looking to pull off a strong ride and move into the leader's jersey.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Volta ao Algarve stage 3 time trial start times

Pos

Name (Team)

Start Time

1

Francisco Pereira (Feirense-Beeceler)

14:11:00

2

Daniel Dias (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua)

14:12:00

3

Alexandre Montez (Feirense-Beeceler)

14:13:00

4

Noah Campos (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola)

14:14:00

5

Guilherme Mesquita (Feirense-Beeceler)

14:15:00

6

Diogo Narciso (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car)

14:16:00

7

Pedro Andrade (Feirense-Beeceler)

14:17:00

8

João Oliveira (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car)

14:18:00

9

César Martingil (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua)

14:19:00

10

Victor Cesar de Paula (Feirense-Beeceler)

14:20:00

11

Leangel Rubén Linarez (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua)

14:21:00

12

Tomas Contte (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé)

14:22:00

13

Diogo Pinto (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car)

14:23:00

14

João Silva (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista)

14:24:00

15

José Miguel Moreira (GI Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO)

14:25:00

16

Oded Kogut (NSN Cycling)

14:26:00

17

Bruno Silva (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua)

14:27:00

18

Matteo Moschetti (Pinarello Q36.5)

14:28:00

19

Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Premier Tech)

14:29:00

20

German Nicolás Tivani (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé)

14:30:00

21

Santiago Mesa (Anicolor / Campicarn)

14:31:00

22

Johan Price-Pejtersen (Alpecin-Premier Tech)

14:32:00

23

Milan de Ceuster (Team Picnic PostNL)

14:33:00

24

Jasper Stuyven (Soudal-Quickstep)

14:34:00

25

Laurens de Plus (Ineos Grenadiers)

14:35:00

26

Jesús David Peña (Efapel Cycling)

14:36:00

27

Nico Denz (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe)

14:37:00

28

Cedric Beullens (Lotto Intermarché)

14:38:00

29

Rafael Reis (Anicolor / Campicarn)

14:39:00

30

Kim Heiduk (Ineos Grenadiers)

14:40:00

31

Arne Marit (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe)

14:41:00

32

João da Silva (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car)

14:42:00

33

John Degenkolb (Team Picnic PostNL)

14:43:00

34

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Premier Tech)

14:44:00

35

Iker Bonillo (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista)

14:45:00

36

Pavel Bittner (Team Picnic PostNL)

14:46:00

37

Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe)

14:47:00

38

Jonathan Vervenne (Soudal-Quickstep)

14:48:00

39

Rodrigo Alves (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola)

14:49:00

40

Marco Haller (Tudor)

14:50:00

41

Francisco Campos (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola)

14:51:00

42

Luca Giaimi (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

14:52:00

43

Joshua Giddings (Lotto Intermarché)

14:53:00

44

Tiago Antunes (Efapel Cycling)

14:54:00

45

Fábio Costa (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista)

14:55:00

46

Luca Mozzato (Tudor)

14:56:00

47

Enzo Leijnse (Anicolor / Campicarn)

14:57:00

48

Luc Wirtgen (Tudor)

14:58:00

49

Pedro Castro Pinto (GI Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO)

14:59:00

50

Keegan Swirbul (Efapel Cycling)

15:00:00

51

Dries de Bondt (Team Jayco AlUla)

15:01:00

52

Daniel Viegas (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé)

15:02:00

53

Francisco Morais (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua)

15:03:00

54

Carlos Iván Oyarzún (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé)

15:04:00

55

Frederik Frison (Pinarello Q36.5)

15:05:00

56

Rúben Rodrigues (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista)

15:06:00

57

Abel Balderstone (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

15:07:00

58

Cláudio Leal (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé)

15:08:00

59

Guilherme Mestre (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola)

15:09:00

60

Dries van Gestel (Soudal-Quickstep)

15:10:00

61

Ailetz Lasa (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola)

15:11:00

62

Pascal Ackermann (Team Jayco AlUla)

15:12:00

63

Tim Torn Teutenberg (Lidl-Trek)

15:13:00

64

Noah Hobbs (EF Education-EasyPost)

15:14:00

65

Iúri Leitão (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

15:15:00

66

André Ribeiro (GI Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO)

15:16:00

67

Jakob Söderqvist (Lidl-Trek)

15:17:00

68

Andrey Braguini (GI Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO)

15:18:00

69

Rotem Tene (NSN Cycling)

15:19:00

70

Huub Artz (Lotto Intermarché)

15:20:00

71

Sean Flynn (Team Picnic PostNL)

15:21:00

72

Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

15:22:00

73

Arnaud de Lie (Lotto Intermarché)

15:23:00

74

Gianni Vermeersch (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe)

15:24:00

75

Sander de Pestel (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)

15:25:00

76

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers)

15:26:00

77

Rafael Barbas (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua)

15:27:00

78

Bob Jungels (Ineos Grenadiers)

15:28:00

79

Emīls Liepiņš (Pinarello Q36.5)

15:29:00

80

Hugo Nunes (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car)

15:30:00

81

Jens Verbrugghe (NSN Cycling)

15:31:00

82

Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

15:32:00

83

Floris van Tricht (NSN Cycling)

15:33:00

84

Yves Lampaert (Soudal-Quickstep)

15:34:00

85

Hugo Hofstetter (NSN Cycling)

15:35:00

86

Kasper Asgreen (EF Education-EasyPost)

15:36:00

87

Stan Dewulf (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)

15:37:00

88

Pablo Lospitao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

15:38:00

89

Oliver Naesen (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)

15:39:00

90

Marijn van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost)

15:40:00

91

Jordan Labrosse (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)

15:41:00

92

Skujiņš Toms (Lidl-Trek)

15:42:00

93

Paul Magnier (Soudal-Quickstep)

15:43:00

94

Pedro Silva (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista)

15:44:00

95

Stefan Küng (Tudor)

15:45:00

96

Carlos Verona (Lidl-Trek)

15:46:00

97

Rubén Fernández (Anicolor / Campicarn)

15:47:00

98

Diogo Barbosa (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola)

15:48:00

99

André Carvalho (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé)

15:49:00

100

Luca van Boven (Lotto Intermarché)

15:50:00

101

Filipe Francisco (Aviludo-Louletano-Loulé)

15:51:00

102

Christopher Juul-Jensen (Team Jayco AlUla)

15:52:00

103

Roland Thalmann (Tudor)

15:53:00

104

Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Premier Tech)

15:54:00

105

José Neves (GI Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO)

15:55:00

106

Gorka Sorarrain (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

15:56:00

107

Gonçalo Tavares (Efapel Cycling)

15:57:00

108

Gonçalo Carvalho (Tavfer-Ovos Matinados-Mortágua)

15:58:00

109

Lennert Belmans (Alpecin-Premier Tech)

15:59:00

110

Max Poole (Team Picnic PostNL)

16:00:00

111

Jaume Guardeño (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

16:01:00

112

Andrea Vendrame (Team Jayco AlUla)

16:02:00

113

Oscar Rota (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista)

16:03:00

114

Harrison Wood (Feirense-Beeceler)

16:04:00

115

Johannes Staune-Mittet (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)

16:05:00

116

Colby Simmons (EF Education-EasyPost)

16:06:00

117

Viacheslav Ivanov (Feirense-Beeceler)

16:07:00

118

Alexis Guerin (Anicolor / Campicarn)

16:08:00

119

Lucas Lopes (Efapel Cycling)

16:09:00

120

Rui Carvalho (GI Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO)

16:10:00

121

Joaquim Silva (Efapel Cycling)

16:11:00

122

Adrián Bustamante (GI Group Holding-Simoldes-UDO)

16:12:00

123

Duarte Domingues (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car)

16:13:00

124

Lennard Kämna (Lidl-Trek)

16:14:00

125

Marco Frigo (NSN Cycling)

16:15:00

126

David Domínguez (Feira dos Sofás-Boavista)

16:16:00

127

Jakub Otruba (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

16:17:00

128

Liam Slock (Lotto Intermarché)

16:18:00

129

Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Premier Tech)

16:19:00

130

Alex Molenaar (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA)

16:20:00

131

Jan Tratnik (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe)

16:21:00

132

Koen Bouwman (Team Jayco AlUla)

16:22:00

133

Carson Miles (Anicolor / Campicarn)

16:23:00

134

Xabier Mikel Azparren (Pinarello Q36.5)

16:24:00

135

Samuele Battistella (EF Education-EasyPost)

16:25:00

136

David de la Cruz (Pinarello Q36.5)

16:26:00

137

Dylan van Baarle (Soudal-Quickstep)

16:27:00

138

Darren Rafferty (EF Education-EasyPost)

16:28:00

139

Felix Grossschartner (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

16:29:00

140

Emanuel Duarte (Credibom / LA Alumínios / Marcos Car)

16:30:00

141

Afonso Silva (Team Tavira / Crédito Agrícola)

16:31:00

142

Héctor Álvarez (Lidl-Trek)

16:32:00

143

Artem Nych (Anicolor / Campicarn)

16:33:00

144

Diogo Gonçalves (Efapel Cycling)

16:34:00

145

António Morgado (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

16:35:00

146

Fabio Christen (Pinarello Q36.5)

16:36:00

147

Jarno Widar (Lotto Intermarché)

16:37:00

148

Julian Alaphilippe (Tudor)

16:38:00

149

Juan Guillermo Martinez (Team Picnic PostNL)

16:39:00

150

Felix Engelhardt (Team Jayco AlUla)

16:40:00

151

Juan Felipe Rodriguez (EF Education-EasyPost)

16:41:00

152

Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers)

16:42:00

153

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

16:43:00

154

Maximilian Schachmann (Soudal-Quickstep)

16:44:00

155

Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe)

16:45:00

156

Thomas Gloag (Pinarello Q36.5)

16:47:00

157

Yannis Voisard (Tudor)

16:49:00

158

Alessandro Pinarello (NSN Cycling)

16:51:00

159

Kévin Vauquelin (Ineos Grenadiers)

16:53:00

160

Daniel Felipe Martínez (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe)

16:55:00

161

Matthew Riccitello (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)

16:57:00

162

Oscar Onley (Ineos Grenadiers)

16:59:00

163

João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG)

17:01:00

164

Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM Team)

17:03:00

165

Juan Ayuso (Lidl-Trek)

17:05:00

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

