Trending

Vuelta a España: Michael Woods wins stage 7

By

Carapaz remains in red as Canadian takes the day from breakaway

Image 1 of 28

Team Education First rider Canadas Michael Woods celebrates as he crosses the finishline of the 7th stage of the 2020 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain a 1597 km race from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia on October 27 2020 Photo by ANDER GILLENEA AFP Photo by ANDER GILLENEAAFP via Getty Images

Michael Woods of EF Pro Cycling wins stage 7 of Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Michael Woods of Canada and Team EF Pro Cycling Omar Fraile Matarranz of Spain and Astana Pro Team Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Michael Woods of Canada and Team EF Pro Cycling and Omar Fraile Matarranz of Spain and Astana Pro Team attack in final kilometres (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Dorian Godon of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Dorian Godon of AG2R La Mondiale would attack breakaway of three and ride solo on lower slopes of Alto de Orduña (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 28

Vuelta Espana 2020 - 75th Edition - 7th stage Vitoria-Gasteiz - Villanueva de Valdegovia 159,7 km - 25/10/2020 - Alejandro Valverde (ESP - Movistar Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) works at front of three-man break (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 28

The pack climbs the Orduna mountain pass during the 7th stage of the 2020 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain a 1597 km race from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia on October 27 2020 Photo by ANDER GILLENEA AFP Photo by ANDER GILLENEAAFP via Getty Images

Ineos Grenadiers leads peloton on first climb of category 1 Orduña (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Stan Dewulf of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Breakaway heads to second climb of Alto de Orduña - out front is Stan Dewulf (Lotto-Soudal), followed by Dorian Godon (AG2R La Mondiale) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team Jumbo Visma Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

From breakaway group, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) would be the first rider to crest Orduña summit on first pass (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Team EF Pro Cycling Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil of Spain and Movistar Team Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Large breakaway formed before first climb of Orduña, shown here with Magnus Cort Nielsen of EF Pro Cycling and Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil of Movistar Team at front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

In large breakaway is mountains classification leader Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain and Movistar Team White Best Young Rider Jersey during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

In peloton along first 40km of stage 7 is Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain and Movistar Team, who holds White Best Young Rider Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Cameron Wurf of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Michal Golas of Poland and Team INEOS Grenadiers Peloton during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Cameron Wurf and Michal Golas of INEOS - Grenadiers set pace at front of peloton, with 36 riders in big break around 2 minutes ahead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Red Leader Jersey Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain and Movistar Team White Best Young Rider Jersey Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Green Points Jersey Manurga Village Landscape Peloton Church during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Riders try to form breakaway before first climb of Orduña (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Red Leader Jersey during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers on lower slope of first climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Remi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Remi Cavagna of Deceuninck - QuickStep attempts early breakaway in first 25km of 159.7km stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Daniel Martin of Ireland and Team Israel StartUp Nation Remy Mertz of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Dan Martin of Israel Start-Up Nation in stage 7 sits third overall in GC (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Hugh Carthy of The United Kingdom and Team EF Pro Cycling Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Red Leader Jersey Julius Van Den Berg of The Netherlands and Team EF Pro Cycling Peloton during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Red jersey on shoulders of Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) rides in peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Red Leader Jersey Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain and Movistar Team White Best Young Rider Jersey Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Green Points Jersey Reservoir of UllbarriGamboa Lake Landscape Peloton during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Scenery along stage 7 from Vitoria to Gasteiz (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Start Carlos Barbero Cuesta of Spain and NTT Pro Cycling Team VitoriaGasteiz Team Presentation Mask Covid Safety Measures during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Carlos Barbero Cuesta of NTT Pro Cycling Team at start for stage 7 from Vitoria to Gasteiz (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Start Sergio Henao Montoya of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates Best Team Trophy Celebration VitoriaGasteiz Team Presentation Mask Covid Safety Measures during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Pre-stage celebration by UAE Team Emirates as best team by Sergio Henao Montoya of Colombia and Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa of Portugal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Start Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain and Movistar Team White Best Young Rider Jersey Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Green Points Jersey Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Polka Dot Mountain Jersey VitoriaGasteiz Team Presentation Social distancing Mask Covid Safety Measures during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Call-ups for classification jersey leaders to start stage 7 (Left to Right): Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain and Movistar Team White Best Young Rider Jersey / Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo - Visma Green Points Jersey / Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Polka Dot Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Start Hugh Carthy of The United Kingdom and Team EF Pro Cycling Mitchell Docker of Australia and Team EF Pro Cycling VitoriaGasteiz Team Presentation during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Hugh Carthy of EF Pro Cycling gives thumbs up at start in Vitoria, introduced for being second in GC (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Start Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Red Leader Jersey VitoriaGasteiz Team Presentation Mask Covid Safety Measures during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Wearing the red leader's jersey for first day is Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Nans Peters of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale Peloton during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Nans Peters of AG2R La Mondiale in the peloton on stage 7

Image 24 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Hugh Carthy of The United Kingdom and Team EF Pro Cycling during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Hugh Carthy of EF Pro Cycling, who is second on GC, rides along 159.7km stage 7 with peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 25 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Ion Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Astana Pro Team during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Riding with peloton on stage 7 is Ion Izagirre Insausti of Astana Pro Team, who won stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 26 of 28

VILLANUEVA DE VALDEGOVIA SPAIN OCTOBER 27 Puerto de Ordua 900m Peloton Landscape Mountains during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 7 a 1597km from VitoriaGasteiz to Villanueva de Valdegovia lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 27 2020 in Villanueva de Valdegovia Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Peloton heads towards the category 1 climb of Orduña (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 27 of 28

Vuelta Espana 2020 - 75th Edition - 7th stage Vitoria-Gasteiz - Villanueva de Valdegovia 159,7 km - 25/10/2020 - Scenery - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Stage 7 in Basque Country (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 28

Vuelta Espana 2020 - 75th Edition - 7th stage Vitoria-Gasteiz - Villanueva de Valdegovia 159,7 km - 25/10/2020 - Scenery - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Peloton on lower slopes of climb on stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) won stage 7 of the Vuelta a España in Villanueva de Valdegovia, triumphing from the breakaway after jumping away to form a small lead group on the final ascent of the Puerto de Orduña and then beating his four companions with a late attack.

The Canadian beat Omar Fraile (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to the line, sealing his second win of 2020 and his second at the Vuelta after his victory at Balcón de Bizkaia in 2018.

The peloton crossed the line 56 seconds later after a quiet day for the general classification contenders. There were no attacks coming from the big names on the steep slopes of the Puerto de Orduña as the likes of Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma were happy to keep a lid on the action.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) retains the red jersey with an 18-second advantage over Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling), while Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) takes over the lead of the mountain classification and will don the blue and white polka dot jersey as the race heads to La Rioja and the summit finish of the Alto de Moncavillo on Wednesday.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 3:48:16
2Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:04
3Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
4Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:08
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
6Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:13
7Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
8Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
9Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
10Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

General classification after stage 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 28:23:51
2Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:18
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:20
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:30
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:07
6Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:30
7Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:42
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:02
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:03
10George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:39

Latest on Cyclingnews