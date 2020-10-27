Vuelta a España: Michael Woods wins stage 7

Image 1 of 28 Michael Woods of EF Pro Cycling wins stage 7 of Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 28 Michael Woods of Canada and Team EF Pro Cycling and Omar Fraile Matarranz of Spain and Astana Pro Team attack in final kilometres (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 28 Dorian Godon of AG2R La Mondiale would attack breakaway of three and ride solo on lower slopes of Alto de Orduña (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 28 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) works at front of three-man break (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 28 Ineos Grenadiers leads peloton on first climb of category 1 Orduña (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 28 Breakaway heads to second climb of Alto de Orduña - out front is Stan Dewulf (Lotto-Soudal), followed by Dorian Godon (AG2R La Mondiale) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 28 From breakaway group, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) would be the first rider to crest Orduña summit on first pass (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 28 Large breakaway formed before first climb of Orduña, shown here with Magnus Cort Nielsen of EF Pro Cycling and Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil of Movistar Team at front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 28 In large breakaway is mountains classification leader Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 28 In peloton along first 40km of stage 7 is Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain and Movistar Team, who holds White Best Young Rider Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 28 Cameron Wurf and Michal Golas of INEOS - Grenadiers set pace at front of peloton, with 36 riders in big break around 2 minutes ahead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 28 Riders try to form breakaway before first climb of Orduña (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 28 Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers on lower slope of first climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 28 Remi Cavagna of Deceuninck - QuickStep attempts early breakaway in first 25km of 159.7km stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 28 Dan Martin of Israel Start-Up Nation in stage 7 sits third overall in GC (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 28 Red jersey on shoulders of Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) rides in peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 28 Scenery along stage 7 from Vitoria to Gasteiz (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 28 Carlos Barbero Cuesta of NTT Pro Cycling Team at start for stage 7 from Vitoria to Gasteiz (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 28 Pre-stage celebration by UAE Team Emirates as best team by Sergio Henao Montoya of Colombia and Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa of Portugal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 28 Call-ups for classification jersey leaders to start stage 7 (Left to Right): Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain and Movistar Team White Best Young Rider Jersey / Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo - Visma Green Points Jersey / Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Polka Dot Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 28 Hugh Carthy of EF Pro Cycling gives thumbs up at start in Vitoria, introduced for being second in GC (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 28 Wearing the red leader's jersey for first day is Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 28 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Nans Peters of AG2R La Mondiale in the peloton on stage 7 Image 24 of 28 Hugh Carthy of EF Pro Cycling, who is second on GC, rides along 159.7km stage 7 with peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 28 Riding with peloton on stage 7 is Ion Izagirre Insausti of Astana Pro Team, who won stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 28 Peloton heads towards the category 1 climb of Orduña (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 28 Stage 7 in Basque Country (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 28 Peloton on lower slopes of climb on stage 7 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) won stage 7 of the Vuelta a España in Villanueva de Valdegovia, triumphing from the breakaway after jumping away to form a small lead group on the final ascent of the Puerto de Orduña and then beating his four companions with a late attack.

The Canadian beat Omar Fraile (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to the line, sealing his second win of 2020 and his second at the Vuelta after his victory at Balcón de Bizkaia in 2018.

The peloton crossed the line 56 seconds later after a quiet day for the general classification contenders. There were no attacks coming from the big names on the steep slopes of the Puerto de Orduña as the likes of Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma were happy to keep a lid on the action.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) retains the red jersey with an 18-second advantage over Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling), while Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) takes over the lead of the mountain classification and will don the blue and white polka dot jersey as the race heads to La Rioja and the summit finish of the Alto de Moncavillo on Wednesday.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 3:48:16 2 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:04 3 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 0:00:08 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 6 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:13 7 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 10 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates