Vuelta a España: Michael Woods wins stage 7
Carapaz remains in red as Canadian takes the day from breakaway
Stage 7: Victoria-Gasteiz - Villanueva de Valdegovia
Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) won stage 7 of the Vuelta a España in Villanueva de Valdegovia, triumphing from the breakaway after jumping away to form a small lead group on the final ascent of the Puerto de Orduña and then beating his four companions with a late attack.
The Canadian beat Omar Fraile (Astana) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) to the line, sealing his second win of 2020 and his second at the Vuelta after his victory at Balcón de Bizkaia in 2018.
The peloton crossed the line 56 seconds later after a quiet day for the general classification contenders. There were no attacks coming from the big names on the steep slopes of the Puerto de Orduña as the likes of Ineos Grenadiers and Jumbo-Visma were happy to keep a lid on the action.
Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) retains the red jersey with an 18-second advantage over Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling), while Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) takes over the lead of the mountain classification and will don the blue and white polka dot jersey as the race heads to La Rioja and the summit finish of the Alto de Moncavillo on Wednesday.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|3:48:16
|2
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|0:00:08
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|6
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:13
|7
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|28:23:51
|2
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:18
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:20
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:30
|5
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:07
|6
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:30
|7
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:42
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:02
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:03
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:39
