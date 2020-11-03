Vuelta a España: Primoz Roglic wins stage 13 time trial
Jumbo-Visma rider regains la roja by 39 seconds
Stage 13: Muros - Mirador de Ézaro. Dumbría (ITT)
The red jersey of the Vuelta a España traded hands once more after the stage 13 time trial in Galicia, with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) enjoying a third spell in the race lead after overhauling the 10-second deficit to Ineos Grenadiers' Richard Carapaz on the Mirador de Ézaro.
Roglič took the stage win with a time of 46:39 on the 33.7-kilometre course, which was flat all the way to the brutal 1.8-kilometre final climb. His victory came by just a single second ahead of CCC's young American Will Barta, who had sat in the hot seat for an hour and a half, waiting for the possibility of taking his first pro win.
"It's beautiful eh," said Roglič after the stage. "It's nice – it was a long time since I won a time trial – it's a super nice day. I feel strong – surprisingly. I thought I would suffer a lot more, but I went quite fine and it was quite good."
Last year, Roglič stamped his authority on the Vuelta with his time trial performance in Pau but in the Tour de France this summer, he famously cracked on a somewhat similar course and lost the maillot jaune to Tadej Pogacar on the penultimate stage.
Jumbo-Visma came into the stage confident that Roglic would take time on Carapaz,.
"Everyone said you will take time – but we all start on the same time from zero. We all know it's not really a fun thing to do a time trial but today I had the legs and I could do a nice time trial," Roglič said.
Carapaz would end up shedding 49 seconds to Roglič at the finish, less than expected but still leaving himself a mountain to climb ahead of the final mountain to climb – the Alto de la Covatilla on Saturday. EF Pro Cycling's challenger Hugh Carthy had a better day, limiting his loss to just 25 seconds, having earlier gone quicker than Roglič at the first checkpoint.
It was a worse day on the bike for Israel Start-Up Nation climber Dan Martin, however. The Irishman put in a good ride to finish 13th overall but lost 1:17 to Roglič, and now lies 55 seconds off a podium spot.
Heading into stage 14, likely an uphill sprint in Ourense, and possibly a chance for Roglič to grab an extra second or two given his finishing burst, he leads Carapaz by 39 seconds in the general classification. Carthy lies 47 seconds down, with Martin at 1:42 and Enric Mas (Movistar) a distant 3:32 in fifth place.
"It's better [to be] 39 in front than 39 behind. We need to keep the focus, the guys are really strong and we will fight for it," Roglic said.
How it unfolded
The 33.7-kilometre time trial from Muros to Mirador de Ézaro in the westernmost province of Spain, Galicia, would prove to be one of the final chances for the general classification men to influence the final rankings, ahead of an uphill finish at Ourense and then a far more challenging summit finish at the Alto de la Covatilla on Saturday.
Though it would be a largely flat run for over 30 kilometres, the parcours had a sting in the tail in the form of the Mirador de Ézaro climb, a 1.8-kilometre wall with an average gradient of 14.2 per cent.
Vuelta debutant, AG2R La Mondiale's Harry Tanfield set the early running with a time of 48:52, with Mitchelton-Scott rider Alex Edmondson besting the Briton's time soon after. Edmondson set a time of 48:24 at the finish, a time that would stand for around half an hour before Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) came home.
The Frenchman, nicknamed the TGV of Clermont-Ferrand, blew the times of the first 49 men to head out, putting in a time of 47:37 at the finish. He was one of the pre-stage favourites. Riders came and went, with Jasha Sütterlin (Sunweb) coming closest to pushing Cavagna out of the hot seat with a time of 47:46.
It wasn't until Movistar's Nelson Oliveira completed his run, the Portuguese rider having a great ride to take over half a minute off Cavagna's time, crossing the line with a time of 46:49. Groupama-FDJ's Bruno Armirail also deserved a hat tip for his ride, coming in 31 seconds down on Oliveira.
Barta, a Hagens Berman Axeon alumnus racing the final Grand Tour of the CCC Team's 14-year history, was the next man into the hot seat at the finish. The 24-year-old set the quickest times at both intermediate checkpoints – at 12 and 24.5 kilometres – before taking nine seconds off Oliveira at the line.
With Barta sitting 25th overall heading into the stage, it wasn't long before the top general classification contenders set off to begin their runs. Marc Soler (Movistar) and Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep) both put in strong runs from 19th and 18th places, registering times well under 48 minutes to move into the provisional top 10.
UAE Team Emirates leader David de la Cruz staked his claim for the top 10 overall, going sixth-fastest with a time of 47:38, while back on the course the podium contenders had already started their efforts.
It was a close-run thing at the first checkpoint as Carthy went through the first checkpoint in a time of 14:48, surprisingly two seconds up on Roglič. Carapaz was holding up well a further four seconds back, while the fourth-placed man overall Martin had lost 25 seconds to Carthy.
At the second check 12.5 kilometres later, the Irishman was 59 seconds down, while Roglič had sped up, gaining three seconds on Carthy and 19 on Carapaz to vault him into the virtual race lead. The Slovenian was still 17 seconds down on Barta at that point though, with the American facing a nervous wait over the final nine kilometres for what would possibly be his first professional win.
With bike changes necessary for the GC men on the steep slopes of the finishing climb, it was good to see that none of the big names were held up during the changeover at the bottom. Wout Poels (Bahrain McLaren) was the first of the top 10 to finish with a top 10 time, crossing the line in 47:51 to solidify his sixth place overall.
Back down the climb and all eyes were on Martin, Carthy, Roglič and Carapaz as the quartet battled their way up the double-digit gradients, which reached towards 20 per cent in places. Martin finished first, setting a time of 47:56 – solid, but a time that would see him cede a chunk of time in the fight for the podium.
Carthy went third fastest at the top, his 47:04 time 24 seconds down on Barta. Roglič, meanwhile, had fully turned it around since the first checkpoint, gaining 25 seconds over Carthy at the line and breaking Barta's heart to beat the American to the stage win by a solitary second.
Only Carapaz remained out on course at that point, the Ecuadorian seeking to limit his losses to Roglič ahead of a final chance to retake red on the Covatilla. He would end up losing 30 seconds between the second checkpoint and the finish as Roglič grabbed the race lead back, possibly for the final time, by 39 seconds.
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:46:39
|2
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:00:01
|3
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|00:00:10
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:00:25
|5
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:00:41
|6
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:00:46
|7
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:49
|8
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:00:58
|9
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:59
|10
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:01:07
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:01:12
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:01:12
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:01:17
|14
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:01:29
|15
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:01:30
|16
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:01:43
|17
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:01:44
|18
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:01:45
|19
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:01:54
|20
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:01:56
|21
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:02:13
|22
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:02:14
|23
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:02:17
|24
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|00:02:17
|25
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:02:19
|26
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:02:21
|27
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:02:27
|28
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:02:28
|29
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:02:33
|30
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:02:36
|31
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:02:37
|32
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:02:42
|33
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:03:01
|34
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:03:02
|35
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:03:03
|36
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:03:05
|37
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:03:06
|38
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:03:07
|39
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:03:09
|40
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|00:03:15
|41
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:03:19
|42
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:03:31
|43
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|00:03:36
|44
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|00:03:38
|45
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|00:03:51
|46
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|00:03:54
|47
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:04:01
|48
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:04:10
|49
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:04:11
|50
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:04:12
|51
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:04:17
|52
|Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|00:04:18
|53
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:04:23
|54
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:04:29
|55
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:04:30
|56
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:04:31
|57
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:04:32
|58
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|00:04:33
|59
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:04:36
|60
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|00:04:38
|61
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:04:40
|62
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|00:04:42
|63
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:04:47
|64
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:04:51
|65
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:04:54
|66
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:04:56
|67
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|00:05:00
|68
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:05:05
|69
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:05:12
|70
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:05:13
|71
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:05:14
|72
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|00:05:14
|73
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:05:16
|74
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|00:05:22
|75
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:05:30
|76
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:05:30
|77
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:05:32
|78
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|00:05:34
|79
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:05:34
|80
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|00:05:36
|81
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|00:05:38
|82
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:05:42
|83
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:05:45
|84
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|00:05:46
|85
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:05:48
|86
|Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:05:48
|87
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|00:05:50
|88
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:05:51
|89
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|00:05:52
|90
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:05:52
|91
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:05:52
|92
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:05:55
|93
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:05:58
|94
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|00:06:03
|95
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:06:04
|96
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:06:05
|97
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:06:06
|98
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:06:06
|99
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:06:09
|100
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|00:06:12
|101
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:06:17
|102
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:06:20
|103
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:06:26
|104
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:06:27
|105
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:06:35
|106
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:06:36
|107
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:06:38
|108
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:06:44
|109
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|00:06:47
|110
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:06:48
|111
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:06:49
|112
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:06:50
|113
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|00:06:53
|114
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:06:56
|115
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:06:56
|116
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|00:07:01
|117
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|00:07:05
|117
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:07:05
|119
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:07:12
|120
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|00:07:13
|121
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|00:07:14
|122
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:07:15
|123
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:07:17
|124
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:07:23
|125
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:07:23
|126
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:07:35
|127
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:07:38
|128
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:07:43
|129
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|00:07:45
|130
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:07:45
|131
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:07:47
|132
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:07:48
|133
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:07:59
|134
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|00:08:00
|135
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:08:08
|136
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:08:13
|137
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|00:08:15
|138
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:08:18
|139
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:08:26
|140
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:08:29
|141
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:08:30
|142
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:08:36
|143
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:08:51
|144
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:08:51
|145
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:08:53
|146
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:08:58
|147
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:09:17
|148
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:09:20
|149
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:09:20
|150
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:09:33
|151
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:09:35
