Vuelta a España: Primoz Roglic wins stage 13 time trial

Image 1 of 39 Primoz Roglic wins the stage 13 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 39 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 39 Richard Carapaz (Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 39 Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 39 Will Barta (CCC Team) surprised by setting the fast time late in the start list (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 39 Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 39 Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) went out fast and gained time on Dan Martin (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 39 Alejandro Valverde (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 39 Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) set the fastest time before the GC riders started (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 39 Michael Morkov (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 39 Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quickstep) set the fastest time midway but was overtaken (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 39 Harry Tanfield (AG2R La Mondiale) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 39 Jannik Steimle (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 39 Alex Edmondson (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 39 Chris Froome (Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 39 Thymen Arensman (Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 39 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 39 Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 39 Lennard Hofstede (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 39 Mark Donovan (Sunweb) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 39 Merhawi Kudus (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 39 Andrey Amador (Ineos) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 39 Carlos Barbero (NTT Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 39 Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quickstep) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 39 Tejay van Garderen (EF Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 39 Tosh Van Der Sande (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 27 of 39 Chris Froome (Ineos-Grenadiers) finished the time trial on his aero bike rather than swapping to a climbing bike (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 28 of 39 George Bennett (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 39 Wout Poels (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 39 Sepp Kuss (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 39 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 39 Will Barta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 39 Dan Martin (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 39 Hugh Carthy (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 39 Primoz Roglic wins the stage 13 time trial at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 39 Richard Carapaz in the stage 13 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 39 Primoz Roglic wins stage 13 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 39 Primoz Roglic wins stage 13 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 39 Primoz Roglic wins stage 13 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

The red jersey of the Vuelta a España traded hands once more after the stage 13 time trial in Galicia, with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) enjoying a third spell in the race lead after overhauling the 10-second deficit to Ineos Grenadiers' Richard Carapaz on the Mirador de Ézaro.

Roglič took the stage win with a time of 46:39 on the 33.7-kilometre course, which was flat all the way to the brutal 1.8-kilometre final climb. His victory came by just a single second ahead of CCC's young American Will Barta, who had sat in the hot seat for an hour and a half, waiting for the possibility of taking his first pro win.

"It's beautiful eh," said Roglič after the stage. "It's nice – it was a long time since I won a time trial – it's a super nice day. I feel strong – surprisingly. I thought I would suffer a lot more, but I went quite fine and it was quite good."

Last year, Roglič stamped his authority on the Vuelta with his time trial performance in Pau but in the Tour de France this summer, he famously cracked on a somewhat similar course and lost the maillot jaune to Tadej Pogacar on the penultimate stage.

Jumbo-Visma came into the stage confident that Roglic would take time on Carapaz,.

"Everyone said you will take time – but we all start on the same time from zero. We all know it's not really a fun thing to do a time trial but today I had the legs and I could do a nice time trial," Roglič said.

Carapaz would end up shedding 49 seconds to Roglič at the finish, less than expected but still leaving himself a mountain to climb ahead of the final mountain to climb – the Alto de la Covatilla on Saturday. EF Pro Cycling's challenger Hugh Carthy had a better day, limiting his loss to just 25 seconds, having earlier gone quicker than Roglič at the first checkpoint.

It was a worse day on the bike for Israel Start-Up Nation climber Dan Martin, however. The Irishman put in a good ride to finish 13th overall but lost 1:17 to Roglič, and now lies 55 seconds off a podium spot.

Heading into stage 14, likely an uphill sprint in Ourense, and possibly a chance for Roglič to grab an extra second or two given his finishing burst, he leads Carapaz by 39 seconds in the general classification. Carthy lies 47 seconds down, with Martin at 1:42 and Enric Mas (Movistar) a distant 3:32 in fifth place.

"It's better [to be] 39 in front than 39 behind. We need to keep the focus, the guys are really strong and we will fight for it," Roglic said.

How it unfolded

The 33.7-kilometre time trial from Muros to Mirador de Ézaro in the westernmost province of Spain, Galicia, would prove to be one of the final chances for the general classification men to influence the final rankings, ahead of an uphill finish at Ourense and then a far more challenging summit finish at the Alto de la Covatilla on Saturday.

Though it would be a largely flat run for over 30 kilometres, the parcours had a sting in the tail in the form of the Mirador de Ézaro climb, a 1.8-kilometre wall with an average gradient of 14.2 per cent.

Vuelta debutant, AG2R La Mondiale's Harry Tanfield set the early running with a time of 48:52, with Mitchelton-Scott rider Alex Edmondson besting the Briton's time soon after. Edmondson set a time of 48:24 at the finish, a time that would stand for around half an hour before Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) came home.

The Frenchman, nicknamed the TGV of Clermont-Ferrand, blew the times of the first 49 men to head out, putting in a time of 47:37 at the finish. He was one of the pre-stage favourites. Riders came and went, with Jasha Sütterlin (Sunweb) coming closest to pushing Cavagna out of the hot seat with a time of 47:46.

It wasn't until Movistar's Nelson Oliveira completed his run, the Portuguese rider having a great ride to take over half a minute off Cavagna's time, crossing the line with a time of 46:49. Groupama-FDJ's Bruno Armirail also deserved a hat tip for his ride, coming in 31 seconds down on Oliveira.

Barta, a Hagens Berman Axeon alumnus racing the final Grand Tour of the CCC Team's 14-year history, was the next man into the hot seat at the finish. The 24-year-old set the quickest times at both intermediate checkpoints – at 12 and 24.5 kilometres – before taking nine seconds off Oliveira at the line.

With Barta sitting 25th overall heading into the stage, it wasn't long before the top general classification contenders set off to begin their runs. Marc Soler (Movistar) and Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep) both put in strong runs from 19th and 18th places, registering times well under 48 minutes to move into the provisional top 10.

UAE Team Emirates leader David de la Cruz staked his claim for the top 10 overall, going sixth-fastest with a time of 47:38, while back on the course the podium contenders had already started their efforts.

It was a close-run thing at the first checkpoint as Carthy went through the first checkpoint in a time of 14:48, surprisingly two seconds up on Roglič. Carapaz was holding up well a further four seconds back, while the fourth-placed man overall Martin had lost 25 seconds to Carthy.

At the second check 12.5 kilometres later, the Irishman was 59 seconds down, while Roglič had sped up, gaining three seconds on Carthy and 19 on Carapaz to vault him into the virtual race lead. The Slovenian was still 17 seconds down on Barta at that point though, with the American facing a nervous wait over the final nine kilometres for what would possibly be his first professional win.

With bike changes necessary for the GC men on the steep slopes of the finishing climb, it was good to see that none of the big names were held up during the changeover at the bottom. Wout Poels (Bahrain McLaren) was the first of the top 10 to finish with a top 10 time, crossing the line in 47:51 to solidify his sixth place overall.

Back down the climb and all eyes were on Martin, Carthy, Roglič and Carapaz as the quartet battled their way up the double-digit gradients, which reached towards 20 per cent in places. Martin finished first, setting a time of 47:56 – solid, but a time that would see him cede a chunk of time in the fight for the podium.

Carthy went third fastest at the top, his 47:04 time 24 seconds down on Barta. Roglič, meanwhile, had fully turned it around since the first checkpoint, gaining 25 seconds over Carthy at the line and breaking Barta's heart to beat the American to the stage win by a solitary second.

Only Carapaz remained out on course at that point, the Ecuadorian seeking to limit his losses to Roglič ahead of a final chance to retake red on the Covatilla. He would end up losing 30 seconds between the second checkpoint and the finish as Roglič grabbed the race lead back, possibly for the final time, by 39 seconds.

Full results Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:46:39 2 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:00:01 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 00:00:10 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:25 5 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:00:41 6 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:00:46 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:49 8 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:00:58 9 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:59 10 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:01:07 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:01:12 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:12 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:01:17 14 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:01:29 15 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:01:30 16 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:43 17 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:01:44 18 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:01:45 19 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:54 20 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:01:56 21 Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale 00:02:13 22 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:02:14 23 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 00:02:17 24 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:02:17 25 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 00:02:19 26 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:02:21 27 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:02:27 28 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:02:28 29 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:02:33 30 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:02:36 31 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:02:37 32 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:02:42 33 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:03:01 34 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:03:02 35 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:03:03 36 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:03:05 37 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:03:06 38 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:03:07 39 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:03:09 40 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 00:03:15 41 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:03:19 42 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:03:31 43 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:03:36 44 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:03:38 45 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 00:03:51 46 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:03:54 47 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:04:01 48 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:04:10 49 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:04:11 50 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:04:12 51 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:04:17 52 Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 00:04:18 53 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:04:23 54 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:04:29 55 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 00:04:30 56 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:04:31 57 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:04:32 58 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:04:33 59 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:04:36 60 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 00:04:38 61 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:04:40 62 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 00:04:42 63 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:04:47 64 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:04:51 65 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:04:54 66 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:04:56 67 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 00:05:00 68 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:05:05 69 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 00:05:12 70 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:05:13 71 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:05:14 72 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 00:05:14 73 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:05:16 74 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 00:05:22 75 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:05:30 76 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:05:30 77 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:05:32 78 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 00:05:34 79 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:05:34 80 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 00:05:36 81 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 00:05:38 82 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:05:42 83 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:05:45 84 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:05:46 85 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 00:05:48 86 Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:05:48 87 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 00:05:50 88 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:05:51 89 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 00:05:52 90 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:05:52 91 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:05:52 92 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:05:55 93 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 00:05:58 94 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 00:06:03 95 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:06:04 96 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:06:05 97 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:06:06 98 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:06:06 99 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:06:09 100 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 00:06:12 101 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:06:17 102 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:06:20 103 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:06:26 104 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:06:27 105 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:06:35 106 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:06:36 107 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:06:38 108 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:06:44 109 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:06:47 110 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:06:48 111 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:06:49 112 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 00:06:50 113 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 00:06:53 114 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:06:56 115 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:06:56 116 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 00:07:01 117 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:07:05 117 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:07:05 119 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:07:12 120 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 00:07:13 121 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 00:07:14 122 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:07:15 123 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:07:17 124 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:07:23 125 Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling 00:07:23 126 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:07:35 127 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:07:38 128 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:07:43 129 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 00:07:45 130 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:07:45 131 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:07:47 132 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:07:48 133 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:07:59 134 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 00:08:00 135 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:08:08 136 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:08:13 137 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 00:08:15 138 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:08:18 139 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 00:08:26 140 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:08:29 141 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:08:30 142 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:08:36 143 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:08:51 144 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:08:51 145 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:08:53 146 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:08:58 147 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:09:17 148 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:09:20 149 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:09:20 150 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:09:33 151 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:09:35

Points Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 2 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 20 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 16 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 14 5 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 6 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10 7 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 9 8 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 8 9 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 7 10 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 6 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 5 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 14 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 15 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 1 - Mirador de Ézaro (Cat. 3) km. 33.7 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 2 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 2 3 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1

Young riders Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:46:40 2 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:00:57 3 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:01:28 4 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:01:29 5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:42 6 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:01:43 7 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:01:55 8 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:02:13 9 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:02:16 10 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:02:27 11 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:02:32 12 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:02:36 13 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:02:41 14 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:03:00 15 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:03:02 16 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:03:37 17 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:03:53 18 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:04:00 19 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:04:09 20 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:04:10 21 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:04:16 22 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:04:28 23 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:04:32 24 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:04:53 25 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:04:55 26 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:05:04 27 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:05:12 28 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:05:15 29 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 00:05:21 30 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:05:31 31 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 00:05:37 32 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:05:45 33 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:05:51 34 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:05:51 35 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 00:05:57 36 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:06:04 37 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 00:06:11 38 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:06:34 39 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:06:37 40 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:06:47 41 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:06:55 42 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 00:07:00 43 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:07:11 44 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 00:07:12 45 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:07:37 46 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:07:42 47 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:07:46 48 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:07:47 49 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:08:12 50 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 00:08:14 51 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:08:28 52 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:08:50 53 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:09:34

Teams Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 02:23:02 2 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 00:00:08 3 Team Jumbo-Visma 00:02:21 4 Team Sunweb 00:03:10 5 Groupama-FDJ 00:03:13 6 UAE Team Emirates 00:03:23 7 NTT Pro Cycling 00:04:13 8 Ineos Grenadiers 00:04:57 9 Bahrain McLaren 00:05:06 10 Lotto Soudal 00:05:09 11 AG2R la Mondiale 00:05:15 12 CCC Team 00:05:35 13 Mitchelton-Scott 00:05:54 14 Astana Pro Team 00:07:13 15 EF Pro Cycling 00:08:46 16 Cofidis 00:08:47 17 Trek-Segafredo 00:09:32 18 Israel Start-Up Nation 00:10:45 19 Total Direct Energie 00:11:25 20 Burgos-BH 00:12:51 21 Bora-Hansgrohe 00:13:02 22 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:15:54

General classification after stage 13 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 49:16:16 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:39 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:47 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:01:42 5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:23 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:06:15 7 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:07:14 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:08:39 9 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:08:48 10 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:09:23 11 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:10:36 12 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:10:45 13 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:11:19 14 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:13:44 15 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 00:14:20 16 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:15:34 17 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:16:11 18 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:18:03 19 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:18:11 20 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:29:38 21 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:38:40 22 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:44:11 23 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 00:44:27 24 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:45:44 25 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:45:55 26 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 00:49:36 27 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:51:23 28 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 00:54:15 29 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:55:16 30 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:55:21 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:57:33 32 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 01:01:15 33 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 01:02:19 34 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 01:07:35 35 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 01:09:48 36 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:13:11 37 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:16:38 38 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:17:58 39 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 01:20:51 40 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 01:23:07 41 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 01:24:44 42 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 01:24:53 43 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 01:24:58 44 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 01:25:26 45 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 01:26:18 46 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:28:41 47 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 01:32:11 48 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:34:02 49 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 01:35:26 50 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 01:38:08 51 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 01:38:10 52 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 01:39:21 53 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:40:17 54 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 01:40:18 55 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 01:41:50 56 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 01:46:59 57 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:47:31 58 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 01:49:11 59 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 01:49:33 60 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 01:51:30 61 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 01:54:36 62 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 01:55:03 63 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 01:56:55 64 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 01:56:57 65 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:57:19 66 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 01:59:38 67 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:59:39 68 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 02:00:34 69 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 02:03:59 70 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 02:04:58 71 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:05:16 72 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 02:05:18 73 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:05:39 74 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 02:06:16 75 Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 02:10:23 76 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:12:29 77 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 02:13:16 78 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 02:19:38 79 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 02:20:40 80 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 02:21:41 81 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 02:23:24 82 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 02:25:24 83 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:29:07 84 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 02:29:25 85 Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 02:29:50 86 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 02:31:59 87 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 02:32:29 88 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 02:32:33 89 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:34:03 90 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:36:53 91 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:37:32 92 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 02:39:18 93 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 02:39:29 94 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:39:56 95 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:40:30 96 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 02:40:56 97 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:41:45 98 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:43:07 99 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 02:43:22 100 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 02:44:21 101 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 02:45:37 102 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 02:46:10 103 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 02:46:41 104 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 02:47:09 105 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:47:36 106 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 02:48:19 107 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 02:48:29 108 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:48:58 109 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:49:12 110 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 02:50:01 111 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 02:50:20 112 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 02:52:27 113 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:53:02 114 Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling 02:53:50 115 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:53:57 116 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 02:55:07 117 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 02:55:14 118 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 02:55:59 119 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 02:57:24 120 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 02:57:41 121 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 02:57:51 122 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:57:51 123 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 02:58:13 124 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 02:58:39 125 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 03:00:29 126 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 03:01:15 127 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 03:03:17 128 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 03:03:18 129 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 03:04:56 130 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 03:07:58 131 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 03:08:31 132 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 03:08:32 133 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 03:08:40 134 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 03:11:59 135 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 03:12:15 136 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 03:13:12 137 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 03:14:41 138 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 03:15:40 139 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 03:16:25 140 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 03:16:36 141 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 03:17:37 142 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 03:18:10 143 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 03:18:25 144 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 03:21:25 145 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 03:24:07 146 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 03:25:46 147 Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale 03:27:01 148 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 03:38:25 149 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 03:38:36 150 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 03:41:40 151 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 03:48:19

Points Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 172 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 113 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 103 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 89 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 74 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 66 7 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 60 8 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 57 9 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 57 10 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 52 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 51 12 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 48 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 45 14 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 41 15 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 16 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 17 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 35 18 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 19 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 31 20 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 30 21 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 30 22 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 27 23 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 24 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 25 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 25 26 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 22 27 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 22 28 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 21 29 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 20 30 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 20 31 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 20 32 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 33 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 18 34 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 35 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 36 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 16 37 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 16 38 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 15 39 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 40 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14 41 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 42 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 14 43 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 44 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 13 45 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 12 46 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 12 47 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 12 48 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 49 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10 50 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 10 51 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 10 52 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 53 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 54 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 8 55 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 8 56 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 57 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 58 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 59 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 60 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 61 Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale 4 62 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 4 63 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 64 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 3 65 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 66 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 3 67 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 68 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 69 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 2 70 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 71 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 2 72 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 2 73 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 1 74 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 75 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 76 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 1 77 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 1 78 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1 79 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1 80 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 1 81 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team -5

Mountains Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 76 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 30 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 27 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 6 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 21 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 20 8 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 18 9 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 17 10 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 16 11 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 16 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 16 13 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 14 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 13 15 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 12 16 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 11 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 18 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 19 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 20 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 21 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 22 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 5 23 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 24 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 4 25 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 26 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 27 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 4 28 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 4 29 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 30 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 31 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 32 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 33 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3 34 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 2 35 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 2 36 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 37 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 38 Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 2 39 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 2 40 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 2 41 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 1 42 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 43 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 1 44 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 45 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 1 46 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 47 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 48 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 49 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 50 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 51 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 52 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 1 53 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 54 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 1 55 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team -2

Young Riders Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 49:19:39 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:05:25 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:07:22 4 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:35:17 5 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:40:48 6 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:42:21 7 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:42:32 8 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:09:48 9 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:13:15 10 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 01:17:28 11 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 01:21:21 12 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 01:22:55 13 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 01:28:48 14 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:30:39 15 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 01:35:58 16 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:36:54 17 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 01:36:55 18 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 01:43:36 19 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 01:51:40 20 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 01:53:32 21 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 01:56:15 22 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 02:01:35 23 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 02:02:53 24 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 02:09:53 25 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 02:18:18 26 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 02:22:01 27 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:25:44 28 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 02:26:02 29 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:30:40 30 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:33:30 31 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:34:09 32 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:36:33 33 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:37:07 34 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:38:22 35 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 02:40:58 36 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 02:42:47 37 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 02:44:56 38 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:49:39 39 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:50:34 40 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 02:51:44 41 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 02:54:01 42 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 02:54:18 43 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 02:54:28 44 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 02:54:50 45 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 02:55:16 46 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 02:59:55 47 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 03:08:36 48 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 03:08:52 49 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 03:13:02 50 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 03:13:13 51 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 03:14:47 52 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 03:18:02 53 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 03:20:44