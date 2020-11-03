Trending

Vuelta a España: Primoz Roglic wins stage 13 time trial

Jumbo-Visma rider regains la roja by 39 seconds

The red jersey of the Vuelta a España traded hands once more after the stage 13 time trial in Galicia, with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) enjoying a third spell in the race lead after overhauling the 10-second deficit to Ineos Grenadiers' Richard Carapaz on the Mirador de Ézaro.

Roglič took the stage win with a time of 46:39 on the 33.7-kilometre course, which was flat all the way to the brutal 1.8-kilometre final climb. His victory came by just a single second ahead of CCC's young American Will Barta, who had sat in the hot seat for an hour and a half, waiting for the possibility of taking his first pro win.

"It's beautiful eh," said Roglič after the stage. "It's nice – it was a long time since I won a time trial – it's a super nice day. I feel strong – surprisingly. I thought I would suffer a lot more, but I went quite fine and it was quite good."

Last year, Roglič stamped his authority on the Vuelta with his time trial performance in Pau but in the Tour de France this summer, he famously cracked on a somewhat similar course and lost the maillot jaune to Tadej Pogacar on the penultimate stage.

Jumbo-Visma came into the stage confident that Roglic would take time on Carapaz,.

"Everyone said you will take time – but we all start on the same time from zero. We all know it's not really a fun thing to do a time trial but today I had the legs and I could do a nice time trial," Roglič said.

Carapaz would end up shedding 49 seconds to Roglič at the finish, less than expected but still leaving himself a mountain to climb ahead of the final mountain to climb – the Alto de la Covatilla on Saturday. EF Pro Cycling's challenger Hugh Carthy had a better day, limiting his loss to just 25 seconds, having earlier gone quicker than Roglič at the first checkpoint.

It was a worse day on the bike for Israel Start-Up Nation climber Dan Martin, however. The Irishman put in a good ride to finish 13th overall but lost 1:17 to Roglič, and now lies 55 seconds off a podium spot.

Heading into stage 14, likely an uphill sprint in Ourense, and possibly a chance for Roglič to grab an extra second or two given his finishing burst, he leads Carapaz by 39 seconds in the general classification. Carthy lies 47 seconds down, with Martin at 1:42 and Enric Mas (Movistar) a distant 3:32 in fifth place.

"It's better [to be] 39 in front than 39 behind. We need to keep the focus, the guys are really strong and we will fight for it," Roglic said.

How it unfolded

The 33.7-kilometre time trial from Muros to Mirador de Ézaro in the westernmost province of Spain, Galicia, would prove to be one of the final chances for the general classification men to influence the final rankings, ahead of an uphill finish at Ourense and then a far more challenging summit finish at the Alto de la Covatilla on Saturday.

Though it would be a largely flat run for over 30 kilometres, the parcours had a sting in the tail in the form of the Mirador de Ézaro climb, a 1.8-kilometre wall with an average gradient of 14.2 per cent.

Vuelta debutant, AG2R La Mondiale's Harry Tanfield set the early running with a time of 48:52, with Mitchelton-Scott rider Alex Edmondson besting the Briton's time soon after. Edmondson set a time of 48:24 at the finish, a time that would stand for around half an hour before Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) came home.

The Frenchman, nicknamed the TGV of Clermont-Ferrand, blew the times of the first 49 men to head out, putting in a time of 47:37 at the finish. He was one of the pre-stage favourites. Riders came and went, with Jasha Sütterlin (Sunweb) coming closest to pushing Cavagna out of the hot seat with a time of 47:46.

It wasn't until Movistar's Nelson Oliveira completed his run, the Portuguese rider having a great ride to take over half a minute off Cavagna's time, crossing the line with a time of 46:49. Groupama-FDJ's Bruno Armirail also deserved a hat tip for his ride, coming in 31 seconds down on Oliveira.

Barta, a Hagens Berman Axeon alumnus racing the final Grand Tour of the CCC Team's 14-year history, was the next man into the hot seat at the finish. The 24-year-old set the quickest times at both intermediate checkpoints – at 12 and 24.5 kilometres – before taking nine seconds off Oliveira at the line.

With Barta sitting 25th overall heading into the stage, it wasn't long before the top general classification contenders set off to begin their runs. Marc Soler (Movistar) and Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep) both put in strong runs from 19th and 18th places, registering times well under 48 minutes to move into the provisional top 10.

UAE Team Emirates leader David de la Cruz staked his claim for the top 10 overall, going sixth-fastest with a time of 47:38, while back on the course the podium contenders had already started their efforts.

It was a close-run thing at the first checkpoint as Carthy went through the first checkpoint in a time of 14:48, surprisingly two seconds up on Roglič. Carapaz was holding up well a further four seconds back, while the fourth-placed man overall Martin had lost 25 seconds to Carthy.

At the second check 12.5 kilometres later, the Irishman was 59 seconds down, while Roglič had sped up, gaining three seconds on Carthy and 19 on Carapaz to vault him into the virtual race lead. The Slovenian was still 17 seconds down on Barta at that point though, with the American facing a nervous wait over the final nine kilometres for what would possibly be his first professional win.

With bike changes necessary for the GC men on the steep slopes of the finishing climb, it was good to see that none of the big names were held up during the changeover at the bottom. Wout Poels (Bahrain McLaren) was the first of the top 10 to finish with a top 10 time, crossing the line in 47:51 to solidify his sixth place overall.

Back down the climb and all eyes were on Martin, Carthy, Roglič and Carapaz as the quartet battled their way up the double-digit gradients, which reached towards 20 per cent in places. Martin finished first, setting a time of 47:56 – solid, but a time that would see him cede a chunk of time in the fight for the podium.

Carthy went third fastest at the top, his 47:04 time 24 seconds down on Barta. Roglič, meanwhile, had fully turned it around since the first checkpoint, gaining 25 seconds over Carthy at the line and breaking Barta's heart to beat the American to the stage win by a solitary second.

Only Carapaz remained out on course at that point, the Ecuadorian seeking to limit his losses to Roglič ahead of a final chance to retake red on the Covatilla. He would end up losing 30 seconds between the second checkpoint and the finish as Roglič grabbed the race lead back, possibly for the final time, by 39 seconds.

Full results
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma00:46:39
2William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:00:01
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team00:00:10
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:00:25
5Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:00:41
6Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:00:46
7Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:49
8Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:00:58
9David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:00:59
10Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb00:01:07
11Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:01:12
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:12
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation00:01:17
14Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:01:29
15Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb00:01:30
16Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:43
17Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:01:44
18Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:01:45
19Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:01:54
20Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:01:56
21Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale00:02:13
22Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:02:14
23Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers00:02:17
24Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:02:17
25Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling00:02:19
26Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:02:21
27Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:02:27
28David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:02:28
29Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:02:33
30Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:02:36
31Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:02:37
32Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:02:42
33Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:03:01
34Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:03:02
35Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:03:03
36Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:03:05
37George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:03:06
38Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:03:07
39Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:03:09
40Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates00:03:15
41Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:03:19
42Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:03:31
43Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:03:36
44Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:03:38
45Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis00:03:51
46Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:03:54
47Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:04:01
48Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:04:10
49Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:04:11
50Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:04:12
51Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:04:17
52Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH00:04:18
53Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:04:23
54Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:04:29
55Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team00:04:30
56José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team00:04:31
57Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:04:32
58Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:04:33
59Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:04:36
60Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team00:04:38
61Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:04:40
62Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis00:04:42
63Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:04:47
64Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:04:51
65Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:04:54
66Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:04:56
67Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis00:05:00
68Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:05:05
69Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling00:05:12
70Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:05:13
71Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:05:14
72Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie00:05:14
73Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:05:16
74Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis00:05:22
75Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers00:05:30
76Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:05:30
77Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH00:05:32
78Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling00:05:34
79Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:05:34
80Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo00:05:36
81Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates00:05:38
82Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma00:05:42
83Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:05:45
84Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:05:46
85Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott00:05:48
86Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:05:48
87Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie00:05:50
88Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:05:51
89Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling00:05:52
90Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:05:52
91Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb00:05:52
92Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:05:55
93Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis00:05:58
94Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team00:06:03
95Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team00:06:04
96Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:06:05
97Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH00:06:06
98James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation00:06:06
99Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:06:09
100Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates00:06:12
101Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:06:17
102Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:06:20
103Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:06:26
104Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:06:27
105Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma00:06:35
106Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:06:36
107Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:06:38
108Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:06:44
109Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo00:06:47
110Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:06:48
111Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:06:49
112Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott00:06:50
113Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling00:06:53
114Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:06:56
115Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:06:56
116Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling00:07:01
117Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team00:07:05
117Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:07:05
119Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb00:07:12
120Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team00:07:13
121Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH00:07:14
122Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:07:15
123Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:07:17
124Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:07:23
125Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling00:07:23
126Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:07:35
127Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:07:38
128Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:07:43
129Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team00:07:45
130Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH00:07:45
131Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:07:47
132Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb00:07:48
133Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:07:59
134Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal00:08:00
135Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:08:08
136Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:08:13
137Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH00:08:15
138Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH00:08:18
139Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers00:08:26
140Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation00:08:29
141Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe00:08:30
142Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:08:36
143Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:08:51
144Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:08:51
145Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation00:08:53
146Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:08:58
147Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH00:09:17
148Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:09:20
149Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:09:20
150Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation00:09:33
151Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:09:35

Points
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma25
2William Barta (USA) CCC Team20
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team16
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling14
5Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ12
6Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep10
7Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers9
8Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep8
9David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates7
10Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb6
11Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren5
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation3
14Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep2
15Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 1 - Mirador de Ézaro (Cat. 3) km. 33.7
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma3
2William Barta (USA) CCC Team2
3Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team1

Young riders
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:46:40
2Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:00:57
3Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:01:28
4Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb00:01:29
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:42
6Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:01:43
7Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:01:55
8Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:02:13
9Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:02:16
10David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:02:27
11Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:02:32
12Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:02:36
13Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:02:41
14Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:03:00
15Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:03:02
16Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:03:37
17Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:03:53
18Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:04:00
19Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:04:09
20Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:04:10
21Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:04:16
22Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:04:28
23Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:04:32
24Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:04:53
25Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:04:55
26Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:05:04
27Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:05:12
28Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:05:15
29Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis00:05:21
30Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH00:05:31
31Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates00:05:37
32Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:05:45
33Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:05:51
34Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb00:05:51
35Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis00:05:57
36Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:06:04
37Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates00:06:11
38Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma00:06:34
39Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:06:37
40Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:06:47
41Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:06:55
42Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling00:07:00
43Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb00:07:11
44Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team00:07:12
45Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:07:37
46Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:07:42
47Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:07:46
48Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb00:07:47
49Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:08:12
50Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH00:08:14
51Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation00:08:28
52Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:08:50
53Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:09:34

Teams
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team02:23:02
2Deceuninck-Quick-Step00:00:08
3Team Jumbo-Visma00:02:21
4Team Sunweb00:03:10
5Groupama-FDJ00:03:13
6UAE Team Emirates00:03:23
7NTT Pro Cycling00:04:13
8Ineos Grenadiers00:04:57
9Bahrain McLaren00:05:06
10Lotto Soudal00:05:09
11AG2R la Mondiale00:05:15
12CCC Team00:05:35
13Mitchelton-Scott00:05:54
14Astana Pro Team00:07:13
15EF Pro Cycling00:08:46
16Cofidis00:08:47
17Trek-Segafredo00:09:32
18Israel Start-Up Nation00:10:45
19Total Direct Energie00:11:25
20Burgos-BH00:12:51
21Bora-Hansgrohe00:13:02
22Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:15:54

General classification after stage 13
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma49:16:16
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:39
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:00:47
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation00:01:42
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:03:23
6Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:06:15
7Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:07:14
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:08:39
9Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:08:48
10David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:09:23
11George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:10:36
12David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:10:45
13Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:11:19
14Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:13:44
15Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates00:14:20
16Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:15:34
17Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:16:11
18Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:18:03
19Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:18:11
20Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:29:38
21Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:38:40
22William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:44:11
23Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis00:44:27
24Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:45:44
25Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:45:55
26Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis00:49:36
27Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:51:23
28Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling00:54:15
29Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:55:16
30Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:55:21
31Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:57:33
32Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott01:01:15
33Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team01:02:19
34José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team01:07:35
35Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team01:09:48
36Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:13:11
37Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:16:38
38Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:17:58
39Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo01:20:51
40Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling01:23:07
41Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo01:24:44
42Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team01:24:53
43Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team01:24:58
44Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers01:25:26
45Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb01:26:18
46Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:28:41
47Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb01:32:11
48Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma01:34:02
49Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH01:35:26
50Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates01:38:08
51Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA01:38:10
52Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo01:39:21
53Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:40:17
54Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb01:40:18
55Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team01:41:50
56Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb01:46:59
57Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:47:31
58Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers01:49:11
59Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA01:49:33
60Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team01:51:30
61Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott01:54:36
62Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers01:55:03
63Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA01:56:55
64Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA01:56:57
65Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma01:57:19
66Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren01:59:38
67Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:59:39
68Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH02:00:34
69Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team02:03:59
70Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe02:04:58
71Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:05:16
72Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb02:05:18
73Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation02:05:39
74Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott02:06:16
75Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH02:10:23
76Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:12:29
77Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team02:13:16
78Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling02:19:38
79Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ02:20:40
80Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling02:21:41
81Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH02:23:24
82Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis02:25:24
83Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:29:07
84Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates02:29:25
85Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers02:29:50
86Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team02:31:59
87Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott02:32:29
88Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo02:32:33
89Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:34:03
90Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation02:36:53
91Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:37:32
92Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis02:39:18
93Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH02:39:29
94Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:39:56
95Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:40:30
96Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH02:40:56
97Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:41:45
98Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation02:43:07
99Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers02:43:22
100Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates02:44:21
101Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling02:45:37
102Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren02:46:10
103Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team02:46:41
104Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma02:47:09
105Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:47:36
106Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren02:48:19
107Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA02:48:29
108Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:48:58
109Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:49:12
110Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo02:50:01
111Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team02:50:20
112Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling02:52:27
113Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation02:53:02
114Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling02:53:50
115Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:53:57
116Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA02:55:07
117Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling02:55:14
118Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal02:55:59
119Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates02:57:24
120Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott02:57:41
121Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team02:57:51
122James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation02:57:51
123Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb02:58:13
124Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH02:58:39
125Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation03:00:29
126Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling03:01:15
127Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling03:03:17
128Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling03:03:18
129Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie03:04:56
130Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie03:07:58
131Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA03:08:31
132Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie03:08:32
133Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe03:08:40
134Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates03:11:59
135Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH03:12:15
136Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep03:13:12
137Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott03:14:41
138Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe03:15:40
139Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb03:16:25
140Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis03:16:36
141Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo03:17:37
142Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling03:18:10
143Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe03:18:25
144Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal03:21:25
145Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren03:24:07
146Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep03:25:46
147Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale03:27:01
148Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation03:38:25
149Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe03:38:36
150Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe03:41:40
151Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ03:48:19

Points Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma172
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers113
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation103
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling89
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis74
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team66
7Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe60
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team57
9Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team57
10Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling52
11Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren51
12Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma48
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team45
14Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates41
15Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe39
16David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ35
17Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team35
18Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal32
19George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma31
20Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott30
21Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates30
22Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep27
23Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal26
24Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
25Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb25
26Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb22
27Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb22
28Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott21
29Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep20
30Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep20
31William Barta (USA) CCC Team20
32Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team20
33Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie18
34Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ17
35Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott16
36Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team16
37Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling16
38David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates15
39Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
40Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale14
41Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb14
42Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb14
43Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
44Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale13
45Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale12
46Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling12
47Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis12
48Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation10
49Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep10
50Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling10
51Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie10
52Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe8
53Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb8
54Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott8
55Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation8
56Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
57Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates6
58Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
59Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
60Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
61Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale4
62Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling4
63Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
64Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers3
65Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH3
66Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo3
67Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma2
68Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep2
69Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis2
70Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH2
71Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH2
72Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie2
73Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis1
74Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
75Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
76Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH1
77Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis1
78Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie1
79Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie1
80Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH1
81Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team-5

Mountains Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis76
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers30
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma27
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma24
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal22
6Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling21
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation20
8Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team18
9Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb17
10Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling16
11Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team16
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team16
13David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14
14Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team13
15Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis12
16Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team11
17Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team11
18Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo10
19Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep6
20Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep6
21Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb6
22Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH5
23Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
24Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale4
25Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb4
26Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates4
27Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb4
28Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH4
29Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
30Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation3
31Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
32Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
33Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie3
34Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren2
35William Barta (USA) CCC Team2
36Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
37Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2
38Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH2
39Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH2
40Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling2
41Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott1
42Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
43Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling1
44Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
45Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers1
46Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
47Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
48Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
49Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb1
50Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
51Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team1
52Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers1
53Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
54Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie1
55Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team-2

Young Riders Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team49:19:39
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:05:25
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:07:22
4Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:35:17
5William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:40:48
6Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:42:21
7Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:42:32
8Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:09:48
9Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:13:15
10Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo01:17:28
11Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo01:21:21
12Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb01:22:55
13Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb01:28:48
14Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma01:30:39
15Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo01:35:58
16Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:36:54
17Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb01:36:55
18Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb01:43:36
19Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers01:51:40
20Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA01:53:32
21Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren01:56:15
22Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe02:01:35
23Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott02:02:53
24Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team02:09:53
25Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling02:18:18
26Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis02:22:01
27Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:25:44
28Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates02:26:02
29Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:30:40
30Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation02:33:30
31Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:34:09
32Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:36:33
33Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:37:07
34Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:38:22
35Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates02:40:58
36Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren02:42:47
37Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren02:44:56
38Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation02:49:39
39Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:50:34
40Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA02:51:44
41Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates02:54:01
42Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott02:54:18
43Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team02:54:28
44Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb02:54:50
45Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH02:55:16
46Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling02:59:55
47Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates03:08:36
48Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH03:08:52
49Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb03:13:02
50Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis03:13:13
51Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling03:14:47
52Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal03:18:02
53Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren03:20:44

Teams Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team148:09:15
2Team Jumbo-Visma00:03:50
3Astana Pro Team00:33:52
4UAE Team Emirates00:50:29
5Mitchelton-Scott00:54:40
6Cofidis01:19:16
7Ineos Grenadiers01:53:15
8Groupama-FDJ02:15:33
9CCC Team02:20:19
10EF Pro Cycling02:27:41
11Team Sunweb03:08:11
12Trek-Segafredo03:11:34
13Deceuninck-Quick-Step03:18:30
14Israel Start-Up Nation03:40:37
15AG2R la Mondiale03:42:26
16NTT Pro Cycling03:42:58
17Caja Rural-Seguros RGA03:55:43
18Bahrain McLaren03:56:33
19Bora-Hansgrohe04:22:56
20Total Direct Energie04:42:13
21Lotto Soudal04:42:43
22Burgos-BH04:44:02

