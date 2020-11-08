Trending

Primoz Roglic wins 2020 Vuelta a España

By

Pascal Ackermann awarded stage 18 victory after photo-finish sprint against Sam Bennett

Image 1 of 14

Vuelta a Espana 2020

Primoz Roglic celebrates winning the Vuelta a Espana with Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 14

Image 3 of 14

Image 4 of 14

Image 5 of 14

Image 6 of 14

Image 7 of 14

The jersey winners of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana: Richard Carapaz (points), Enric Mas Nicolau (young rider), Primoz Roglic (overall winner), Guillaume Martin (mountains) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 14

2020 Vuelta a Espana top three overall (L-r): Richard Carapaz (second), Primoz Roglic (first), Hugh Carthy (third) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 14

EF Pro Cycling and Hugh Carthy (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 14

EF Pro Cycling on the streets of Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 14

Sam Bennett (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 14

Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 14

Stage 18 in Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 14

Chris Froome on Madrid circuit (Image credit: Getty Images)

