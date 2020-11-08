Primoz Roglic wins 2020 Vuelta a España
Pascal Ackermann awarded stage 18 victory after photo-finish sprint against Sam Bennett
Image 1 of 14
Image 2 of 14
Image 3 of 14
Image 4 of 14
Image 5 of 14
Image 6 of 14
Image 7 of 14
Image 8 of 14
Image 9 of 14
Image 10 of 14
Image 11 of 14
Image 12 of 14
Image 13 of 14
Image 14 of 14
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Primoz Roglic wins 2020 Vuelta a EspañaPascal Ackermann awarded stage 18 victory after photo-finish sprint against Sam Bennett
-
Chris Froome awarded 2011 Vuelta a España trophyBritish rider handed award after Cobo’s doping disqualification
-
Puck Pieterse wins under-23 women European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsKata Blanka Vas second, Manon Bakker
-
Eli Iserbyt wins European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsVanthourenhout second and Van der Haar third
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.