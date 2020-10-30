Vuelta a España: Primoz Roglic wins stage 10

Image 1 of 17 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 17 Scenery along 185km of stage 10 in northern Spain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 17 Peloton pace being set by Ineos Grenadiers riders Cameron Wurf and Chris Froome (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 17 Robert Gesink and Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo - Visma ride in peloton on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 17 Peloton departs Treto Village on bridge over Asón river for 185km stage 10 from Castro Urdiales to Suances (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 17 Richard Carapaz in red jersey at start of stage 10 in Castro Urdiales (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 17 Team Deceuninck - QuickStep prepares for introduction prior to stage 10 start in Castro Urdiales (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 17 EF Pro Cycling at team introduction prior to stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 17 Team Mitchelton-Scott at presentation before stage 10 start in Castro Urdiales (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 17 Sam Bennett of Deceuninck - QuickStep, who was relegated on stage 9 to 110th position, is all smiles Friday for Face ID Signature (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 17 Pierre-Luc Perichon rides out front with teammate Guillaume Martin of Team Cofidis Solutions Credits, who has the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 17 Marc Soler Gimenez of Movistar Team talks in peloton with Richard Carapaz of INEOS - Grenadiers Red Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 17 Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz of INEOS - Grenadiers rides on 185km flat stage 10 in Red Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 17 American Ian Garrison of Deceuninck - QuickStep takes turn out front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 17 Scenery along flat stage 10 to Suances (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 17 Stage 10 start in Castro Urdiales (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 17 Crashing waves of the Atlantic on northern coast of Spain as peloton passes by (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) claimed his third victory of the 2020 Vuelta a España, surging clear of the rest of the field in an uphill bunch sprint in Suances on stage 10.

Winner in Arrate on the opening day and on the Alto de Moncalvillo on Wednesday, the 2019 Vuelta champion took 10 more bonus seconds and managed to open a three-second gap on race leader Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), meaning the pair are now tied for time atop the overall standings.

Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second, and Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep) third, but there was daylight between Roglič and the rest.

