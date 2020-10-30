Trending

Vuelta a España: Primoz Roglic wins stage 10

Image 1 of 17

ALTODEMONCALVILLO SPAIN OCTOBER 28 Arrival Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Green Points Jersey Celebration during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 8 a 164km stage from Logroo to Alto de Moncalvillo 1490m lavuelta LaVuelta20 on October 28 2020 in Alto de Moncalvillo Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 2 of 17

Vuelta Espana 2020 - 75th Edition - 10th stage Castro Urdiales - Suances 185 km - 30/10/2020 - Scenery - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Scenery along 185km of stage 10 in northern Spain (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 17

SUANCES SPAIN OCTOBER 30 Cameron Wurf of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers Christopher Froome of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil of Spain and Movistar Team Juan Pedro Lopez of Spain and Team Trek Segafredo Peloton during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 10 a 185km stage from Castro Urdiales to Suances lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 30 2020 in Suances Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Peloton pace being set by Ineos Grenadiers riders Cameron Wurf and Chris Froome (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 17

SUANCES SPAIN OCTOBER 30 Robert Gesink of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Green Points Jersey Thymen Arensman of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb Michael Storer of Australia and Team Sunweb during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 10 a 185km stage from Castro Urdiales to Suances lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 30 2020 in Suances Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Robert Gesink and Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo - Visma ride in peloton on stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 17

SUANCES SPAIN OCTOBER 30 Peloton Treto Village Asn river Bridge Landscape during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 10 a 185km stage from Castro Urdiales to Suances lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 30 2020 in Suances Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Peloton departs Treto Village on bridge over Asón river for 185km stage 10 from Castro Urdiales to Suances (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 17

SUANCES SPAIN OCTOBER 30 Start Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Red Leader Jersey Red Leader Jersey Mask Covid safety measures Team Presentation during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 10 a 185km stage from Castro Urdiales to Suances lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 30 2020 in Suances Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Richard Carapaz in red jersey at start of stage 10 in Castro Urdiales (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 17

SUANCES SPAIN OCTOBER 30 Start Mattia Cattaneo of Italy Ian Garrison of The United States Michael Morkov of Denmark Jannik Steimle of Germany and Remi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Public Fans Social distance Mask Covid safety measures Team Presentation during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 10 a 185km stage from Castro Urdiales to Suances lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 30 2020 in Suances Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Team Deceuninck - QuickStep prepares for introduction prior to stage 10 start in Castro Urdiales (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 17

SUANCES SPAIN OCTOBER 30 Start Hugh Carthy of The United Kingdom Mitchell Docker of Australia Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark Logan Owen of The United States Julius Van Den Berg of The Netherlands Tejay Van Garderen of The United States and Michael Woods of Canada and Team EF Pro Cycling Mask Covid safety measures Team Presentation during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 10 a 185km stage from Castro Urdiales to Suances lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 30 2020 in Suances Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

EF Pro Cycling at team introduction prior to stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 17

Vuelta Espana 2020 - 75th Edition - 10th stage Castro Urdiales - Suances 185 km - 30/10/2020 - Mitchelton - Scott - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Team Mitchelton-Scott at presentation before stage 10 start in Castro Urdiales (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 17

SUANCES SPAIN OCTOBER 30 Start Sam Bennett of Ireland and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Face ID Signature Covid safety measures Team Presentation during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 10 a 185km stage from Castro Urdiales to Suances lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 30 2020 in Suances Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Sam Bennett of Deceuninck - QuickStep, who was relegated on stage 9 to 110th position, is all smiles Friday for Face ID Signature (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 17

SUANCES SPAIN OCTOBER 30 PierreLuc Perichon of France and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Polka Dot Mountain Jersey during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 10 a 185km stage from Castro Urdiales to Suances lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 30 2020 in Suances Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Pierre-Luc Perichon rides out front with teammate Guillaume Martin of Team Cofidis Solutions Credits, who has the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 17

SUANCES SPAIN OCTOBER 30 Marc Soler Gimenez of Spain and Movistar Team Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Red Leader Jersey Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 10 a 185km stage from Castro Urdiales to Suances lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 30 2020 in Suances Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Marc Soler Gimenez of Movistar Team talks in peloton with Richard Carapaz of INEOS - Grenadiers Red Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 17

SUANCES SPAIN OCTOBER 30 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Red Leader Jersey during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 10 a 185km stage from Castro Urdiales to Suances lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 30 2020 in Suances Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz of INEOS - Grenadiers rides on 185km flat stage 10 in Red Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 17

SUANCES SPAIN OCTOBER 30 Ian Garrison of The United States and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Peloton during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 10 a 185km stage from Castro Urdiales to Suances lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 30 2020 in Suances Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

American Ian Garrison of Deceuninck - QuickStep takes turn out front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 17

SUANCES SPAIN OCTOBER 30 Peloton Village Church Landscape during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 10 a 185km stage from Castro Urdiales to Suances lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 30 2020 in Suances Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Scenery along flat stage 10 to Suances (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 17

Vuelta Espana 2020 - 75th Edition - 10th stage Castro Urdiales - Suances 185 km - 30/10/2020 - Scenery - Start - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2020

Stage 10 start in Castro Urdiales (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 17

SUANCES SPAIN OCTOBER 30 Pascal Ackermann of Germany and Team BORA Hansgrohe Rudiger Selig of Germany and Team BORA Hansgrohe Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Peloton Cantabrian Sea Landscape during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 10 a 185km stage from Castro Urdiales to Suances lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 30 2020 in Suances Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Crashing waves of the Atlantic on northern coast of Spain as peloton passes by (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) claimed his third victory of the 2020 Vuelta a España, surging clear of the rest of the field in an uphill bunch sprint in Suances on stage 10.

Winner in Arrate on the opening day and on the Alto de Moncalvillo on Wednesday, the 2019 Vuelta champion took 10 more bonus seconds and managed to open a three-second gap on race leader Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), meaning the pair are now tied for time atop the overall standings.

Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second, and Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep) third, but there was daylight between Roglič and the rest.

