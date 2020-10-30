Vuelta a España: Primoz Roglic wins stage 10
More to come!
Stage 10: Castro Urdiales - Suances
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) claimed his third victory of the 2020 Vuelta a España, surging clear of the rest of the field in an uphill bunch sprint in Suances on stage 10.
Winner in Arrate on the opening day and on the Alto de Moncalvillo on Wednesday, the 2019 Vuelta champion took 10 more bonus seconds and managed to open a three-second gap on race leader Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), meaning the pair are now tied for time atop the overall standings.
Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished second, and Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep) third, but there was daylight between Roglič and the rest.
More to follow...
