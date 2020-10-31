Trending

Vuelta a España: Gaudu wins on Alto de la Farrapona

By ,

Marc Soler climbs up the top 10 with day-long attack as Roglic remains in red

ALTO DE LA FARRAPONA LAGOS DE SOMIEDO SPAIN OCTOBER 31 Arrival David Gaudu of France and Team Groupama FDJ Celebration during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 11 a 170km stage from Villaviciosa to Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo 1708m lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 31 2020 in Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTO DE LA FARRAPONA LAGOS DE SOMIEDO SPAIN OCTOBER 31 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Green Points Jersey during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 11 a 170km stage from Villaviciosa to Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo 1708m lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 31 2020 in Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Richard Carapaz of INEOS - Grenadiers protected in the peloton by teammates on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTO DE LA FARRAPONA LAGOS DE SOMIEDO SPAIN OCTOBER 31 Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers Christopher Froome of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 11 a 170km stage from Villaviciosa to Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo 1708m lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 31 2020 in Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Ineos Grenadiers works at the front with Jumbo-Visma on one of five categorised climbs on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTO DE LA FARRAPONA LAGOS DE SOMIEDO SPAIN OCTOBER 31 Niklas Eg of Denmark and Team Trek Segafredo Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 11 a 170km stage from Villaviciosa to Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo 1708m lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 31 2020 in Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Polka dot jersey held by Frenchman Guillaume Martin of Cofidis Solutions Credits (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTO DE LA FARRAPONA LAGOS DE SOMIEDO SPAIN OCTOBER 31 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Red Leader Jersey during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 11 a 170km stage from Villaviciosa to Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo 1708m lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 31 2020 in Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma back in red leader's jersey for stage 11 from Villaviciosa to Alto de la Farrapona (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTO DE LA FARRAPONA LAGOS DE SOMIEDO SPAIN OCTOBER 31 Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 11 a 170km stage from Villaviciosa to Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo 1708m lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 31 2020 in Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal was the first rider to break free of the peloton, just 10km into the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTO DE LA FARRAPONA LAGOS DE SOMIEDO SPAIN OCTOBER 31 Alto de la Campa 400m Peloton Landscape Fans Public during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 11 a 170km stage from Villaviciosa to Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo 1708m lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 31 2020 in Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Scenery on stage 11, rolling for 170 kilometres and five categorised climbs (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALTO DE LA FARRAPONA LAGOS DE SOMIEDO SPAIN OCTOBER 31 Start Route Bike Detail view Villaviciosa Village Team Presentation during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 11 a 170km stage from Villaviciosa to Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo 1708m lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 31 2020 in Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Chris Froome of Ineos Grenadiers at the start of stage 11, delayed 10 minutes with protest about time gap rule from stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) conquered the relentless climbing trek of stage 11 to win atop the Alto de la Farrapona on Saturday. The 24-year-old French rider screamed in delight as he crossed the line, gaining his first stage win of the year, and first Grand Tour victory of his career. 

Marc Soler (Movistar) finished on Gaudu's wheel and gained valuable time with his second place to vault from 10th to sixth in the general classification.

The breakaway companions Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), and Sunweb duo of Mark Donovan and Michael Storer, never let the peloton make the catch, as Storer would finish third on the stage, followed by Donovan in fourth, and three seconds later by Guillaume Martin, who would extend his led in the mountains classification.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos) remained locked on the same time at the top of the general classification, with the Slovenian still in red on the tie breaker after taking the jersey under controversial circumstances on stage 10.

Roglic followed Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Enric Mas (Movistar) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) across the line just behind Vlasov.

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) was the biggest victim of the day, suffering a mechanical on the final climb and then cracking and dropping out of the top 10.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:54:13
2Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:04
3Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:52
4Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:55
6Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:58
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:03
8Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
9Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma

General classification after stage 11
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 45:20:31
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:25
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:58
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:54
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:44
7Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:31
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:44
9Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:54
10Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:04:43

