Vuelta a España: Gaudu wins on Alto de la Farrapona
Marc Soler climbs up the top 10 with day-long attack as Roglic remains in red
Stage 11: Villaviciosa - Alto de La Farrapona. Lagos de Somiedo
David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) conquered the relentless climbing trek of stage 11 to win atop the Alto de la Farrapona on Saturday. The 24-year-old French rider screamed in delight as he crossed the line, gaining his first stage win of the year, and first Grand Tour victory of his career.
Marc Soler (Movistar) finished on Gaudu's wheel and gained valuable time with his second place to vault from 10th to sixth in the general classification.
The breakaway companions Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), and Sunweb duo of Mark Donovan and Michael Storer, never let the peloton make the catch, as Storer would finish third on the stage, followed by Donovan in fourth, and three seconds later by Guillaume Martin, who would extend his led in the mountains classification.
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos) remained locked on the same time at the top of the general classification, with the Slovenian still in red on the tie breaker after taking the jersey under controversial circumstances on stage 10.
Roglic followed Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Enric Mas (Movistar) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) across the line just behind Vlasov.
Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) was the biggest victim of the day, suffering a mechanical on the final climb and then cracking and dropping out of the top 10.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4:54:13
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:04
|3
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|0:00:52
|4
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:55
|6
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:58
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01:03
|8
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|45:20:31
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:25
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:58
|5
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|6
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:44
|7
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:31
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:44
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|0:03:54
|10
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:04:43
