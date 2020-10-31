Vuelta a España: Gaudu wins on Alto de la Farrapona

Image 1 of 10 David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 10 David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 10 David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) wins stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 10 Richard Carapaz of INEOS - Grenadiers protected in the peloton by teammates on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 10 Ineos Grenadiers works at the front with Jumbo-Visma on one of five categorised climbs on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 10 Polka dot jersey held by Frenchman Guillaume Martin of Cofidis Solutions Credits (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 10 Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma back in red leader's jersey for stage 11 from Villaviciosa to Alto de la Farrapona (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 10 Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal was the first rider to break free of the peloton, just 10km into the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 10 Scenery on stage 11, rolling for 170 kilometres and five categorised climbs (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 10 Chris Froome of Ineos Grenadiers at the start of stage 11, delayed 10 minutes with protest about time gap rule from stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) conquered the relentless climbing trek of stage 11 to win atop the Alto de la Farrapona on Saturday. The 24-year-old French rider screamed in delight as he crossed the line, gaining his first stage win of the year, and first Grand Tour victory of his career.

Marc Soler (Movistar) finished on Gaudu's wheel and gained valuable time with his second place to vault from 10th to sixth in the general classification.

The breakaway companions Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), and Sunweb duo of Mark Donovan and Michael Storer, never let the peloton make the catch, as Storer would finish third on the stage, followed by Donovan in fourth, and three seconds later by Guillaume Martin, who would extend his led in the mountains classification.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos) remained locked on the same time at the top of the general classification, with the Slovenian still in red on the tie breaker after taking the jersey under controversial circumstances on stage 10.

Roglic followed Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Enric Mas (Movistar) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) across the line just behind Vlasov.

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) was the biggest victim of the day, suffering a mechanical on the final climb and then cracking and dropping out of the top 10.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4:54:13 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:04 3 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:00:52 4 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:55 6 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:58 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:03 8 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma