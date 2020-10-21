Trending

Vuelta a España: Marc Soler solos to victory on stage 2

Roglic keeps the race lead as Dan Martin moves into second over Carapaz

LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Arrival Marc Soler Gimenez of Spain and Movistar Team Celebration during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

First Vuelta a Espana stage win for Marc Soler (Movistar) as he rides across finish of stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Arrival Marc Soler Gimenez of Spain and Movistar Team Celebration during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Solo across the line rides Marc Soler of Movistar (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Arrival Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Red Leader Jersey Daniel Martin of Ireland and Team Israel StartUp Nation Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Green Points Jersey Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio of Colombia and Team Mitchelton Scott during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) finishes second on stage 2 and grabs more bonus seconds for GC lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Arrival Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Green Points Jersey during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Richard Carapaz of INEOS - Grenadiers in Green Points Jersey with fourth place finish on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Arrival Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team Jumbo Visma Polka Dot Mountain Jersey during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) finished ninth on stage 2, but will lose mountain jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Ion Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Astana Pro Team Bruno Armirail of France and Team Groupama FDJ Juan Pedro Lopez of Spain and Team Trek Segafredo Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Ion Izagirre, Bruno Armirail and Juan Pedro Lopez in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Jan Hirt of Czech Republic and CCC Team Crash Injury Doctor Medical during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Jan Hirt (CCC Team) was hurt in a crash on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Axel Domont of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale Jan Hirt of Czech Republic and CCC Team Jefferson Cepeda Hernandez of Ecuador and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA Tomasz Marczynski of Poland and Team Lotto Soudal Ben Dyball of Australia and NTT Pro Cycling Team Michel Ries of Luxembourg and Team Trek Segafredo Crash during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

A crash on stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Julius Van Den Berg of The Netherlands and Team EF Pro Cycling Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Julius van den Berg (EF Pro Cycling) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Ion Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Astana Pro Team Bruno Armirail of France and Team Groupama FDJ Juan Pedro Lopez of Spain and Team Trek Segafredo Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Julius Van Den Berg of The Netherlands and Team EF Pro Cycling Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Peloton Landscape during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Alex Aranburu Deba of Spain and Astana Pro Team Jonathan Hivert of France and Team Total Direct Energie Bruno Armirail of France and Team Groupama FDJ Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Alex Aranburu (Astana) leads the escape (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Red Leader Jersey George Bennett of New Zealand and Team Jumbo Visma Tom Dumoulin of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Robert Gesink of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team Jumbo Visma Polka Dot Mountain Jersey during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Mountains classification leader Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Red Leader Jersey during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Red Leader Jersey during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma in red leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Christopher Froome of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Chris Froome of INEOS - Grenadiers rides in front of teammate Richard Carapaz in Green Points Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The pack rides during the 2nd stage of the 2020 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain a 1516 km race from Pamplona to Lekunberri on October 21 2020 Photo by ANDER GILLENEA AFP Photo by ANDER GILLENEAAFP via Getty Images

Fall scenery along stage 2 of Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Imanol Erviti of Spain and Movistar Team Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil of Spain and Movistar Team Nelson Oliveira of Portugal and Movistar Team Carlos Verona Quintanilla of Spain and Movistar Team Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain and Movistar Team White Best Young Jersey Peloton Landscape during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Movistar drives the pace in the peloton for stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Astana Pro Team during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Luis Leon Sanchez of Astana Pro Team negotiates one of three categorised climbs on 151.6km stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal made break with 71km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Andrey Amador Bikkazakova of Costa Rica and Team INEOS Grenadiers Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Green Points Jersey Alex Aranburu Deba of Spain and Astana Pro Team Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

A breakaway included Andrey Amador Bikkazakova of INEOS - Grenadiers, Richard Carapaz of INEOS - Grenadiers in Green Points Jersey, Alex Aranburu Deba of Astana Pro Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Ready to ride stage 2 after signin is Marc Soler of Movistar (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Imanol Erviti of Spain and Movistar Team Marc Soler Gimenez of Spain and Movistar Team Carlos Verona Quintanilla of Spain and Movistar Team during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Team Movistar during stage 2 from Pamplano to Lekunberri (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LEKUNBERRI SPAIN OCTOBER 21 Imanol Erviti of Spain and Movistar Team Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil of Spain and Movistar Team Nelson Oliveira of Portugal and Movistar Team Carlos Verona Quintanilla of Spain and Movistar Team Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain and Movistar Team White Best Young Jersey Peloton Landscape during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 2 a 1516km stage from Pamplona to Lekunberri lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on October 21 2020 in Lekunberri Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Team Astana at front of peloton had lots of ammunition to support Marc Soler on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marc Soler (Movistar) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana with a late solo attack from a select group on another demanding day in the mountains in Navarre.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) led home a nine-man group of GC contenders to finish second, successfully defending the red jersey.

Soler, having earlier diminished the peloton to just a select handful of favourites on the San Miguel de Aralar, and, with team leaders Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde ensconced in the group, was allowed freedom to attack on the descent to the finish and win the stage.

The win was Soler's first at Grand Tour level and his biggest since his breakthrough overall victory at the 2018 Paris-Nice.

“I’m very happy because we're racing on home roads," Soler said. "This was a stage we really wanted to win and we’d studied the roads this week. This is my first win in a Grand Tour and I’m very happy about that. It pays us back for all the hard work done during what has been a very difficult year. It’s great for all the team and I can only thank them for their support.

"We knew the climb and Carlos Verona set a high pace. Then I kept going as fast as I could. If I got caught I knew that Alejandro could perhaps win. But I stayed out front and made it to the finish."

Finishing 19 seconds behind him was a group of overall favourites, consisting of Roglic, George Bennett, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Enric Mas, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott).

The only riders missing from the top 10 of the general classification formed after yesterday's opening stage were Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who were both dropped on the climb.

In an eventful stage, Movistar had earlier in the day capitalised on windy conditions to cause splits in the peloton, although none of the major favourites were caught out, while Richard Caparaz also put in a short-lived surprise attack on the run-in to the final climb.

"We know they are really strong, we could feel it today. They did great racing," Roglic said of the Movistar effort

"Again at the end nice result - it was a hard day, nervous because of the wind and a hard climb at the end. But our team did again a good job controlling the whole day and they keep me in the right position. in the climb it was a hard pace. Soler went away - he deserved to win."

How it unfolded

Following yesterday's uphill finish to Monte Arrate, stage 2 was expected to be another early GC showdown. The category one San Miguel de Aralar awaited the riders near the end of the stage, followed by a 17km descent to the finish in Lekunberri.

The large time gaps produced by yesterday's stage meant that several riders already far adrift in the standings fancied their chance of getting into today's break, and the stage began with a flurry of attacks out of the peloton.

Following failed attempts from the likes of Pim Ligthart (Total Direct Energie) and Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), a four-man group succeeded in breaking clear, consisting of Julius van den Berg (EF Pro Cycling), Julien Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Juan Felipe Osorio (Burgos-BH) and Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), who was also in the break yesterday.

That wasn't the end of matters, however, and a fast pace was maintained in the peloton to keep them in sight during the run-in to the day's first climb, the category three Puerto de Guirguillano. There was a big reshuffle on that climb, and after cresting it a new group of five formed: Wellens, Alex Aranburu (Astana), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Jonathan Hivert (Total Direct Energie) and Gonzalo Serrano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

Their gap grew out to four minutes and remained at around that amount for a while as Jumbo-Visma set a steady pace in the peloton.

At 72km from the finish, Wellens attacked the rest of the break on the category 3 Puerto de Urbasa, and by the top had put 1:37, as well as extending his lead over the peloton to over six minutes.

After cresting the climb, the pace in the peloton suddenly increased as Movistar accelerated as the wind blew on a section of exposed roads. Eight riders gained a small gap over the rest of the peloton, among them Primoz Roglic, until everything partially settled down again after a change of direction into more sheltered roads.

The damage had been done, however, and large groups still trailed the peloton as Movistar continued to set a pace.

Guillaume Martin, who placed 18th on yesterday's stage, was the highest-ranked rider on GC to be caught out, and his Cofidis team tried in vain to close the gap.

The action had a detrimental effect on the breakaway, which by the 40km to go point held a lead of just 3:08 on the peloton, with Wellens a further 40 seconds ahead. It was at this moment that Wellens thought better of his bold solo attack, and slowed down to rejoin his former breakaway companions.

It wasn't long before the break fractured again, however, as Armirail attacked almost immediately after its reforming. With the peloton now less than a minute adrift, however, Armirail was only delaying the inevitable.

There was another surprise move in the peloton 33km from the finish when Richard Caparaz attacked with teammate Andrey Amador. They caught the residue of the break, with Aranburu and later Armirail latching on to form a quartet, and held a lead of about ten seconds at the foot of the final climb, San Miguel de Aralar.

Although the four riders were caught shortly after the beginning of the climb, the peloton was now heavily reduced after Movistar, and Jumbo-Visma, had upped the pace in order to neutralise Carapaz.

As Movistar continued to set the pace, the peloton was reduced to around just thirty riders, with Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) the biggest name to be dropped. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) attacked 5.7km from the top of the climb, and stayed out front in the lead until 2.5km from the top, by which time the peloton had been further reduced to fifteen riders, with Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), who was fifth yesterday, among those dropped.

Marc Soler continued to set a vicious pace up the final part of the climb, until just eight riders remained with him: teammates Enric Mas and Valverde, Carapaz, Dan Martin, Carthy, Chaves, Kuss and overall leader Roglic.

Carapaz attacked over the summit and continued to pile the pressure on the descent, but the others managed to reel him in.

Despite having done so much work on the climb, Soler had the legs to attack on the descent, opening up an advantage of over 20 seconds.

Having rejoined the group of favourites on the descent, George Bennett joined Kuss in setting the pace for their leader Roglic, but Soler continued to fly down the descent and held enough of an advantage to celebrate victory at the line. 

Full results
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team03:47:04
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:19
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation00:00:19
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:19
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:00:19
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:00:19
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:00:19
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:00:19
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:19
10George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:19
11Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:00:58
12Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:01:01
13Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:01:01
14David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:01:01
15Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:01:01
16Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:01:01
17Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo00:01:01
18Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:01:01
19Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:01:01
20Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:01:01
21David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:01:01
22Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:01:01
23Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:01:01
24Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates00:01:01
25Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:01:15
26Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:04:14
27Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:05:56
28Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:06:34
29Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis00:06:40
30Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:06:40
31Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:08:20
32Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:08:20
33William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:08:20
34Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott00:08:20
35Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:08:20
36José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team00:08:20
37Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:08:20
38Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:08:20
39Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:10:28
40Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:10:34
41Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:10:34
42Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:10:34
43Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:10:34
44Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo00:10:34
45Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:10:34
46Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling00:10:34
47Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team00:10:34
48Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH00:12:57
49Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:12:57
50Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:15:02
51Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis00:15:26
52Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:15:26
53Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:15:26
54Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:15:26
55Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:15:26
56Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:15:26
57Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:15:26
58Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH00:15:26
59Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:15:26
60Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott00:15:26
61Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:15:26
62Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:15:26
63Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:15:26
64Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:15:26
65Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates00:15:26
66Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:15:26
67Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:15:26
68Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:15:26
69Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:15:26
70Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers00:15:26
71Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:15:26
72Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team00:15:26
73Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:15:26
74Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:15:26
75Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:15:26
76Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers00:15:26
77Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:26
78Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers00:15:26
79Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:26
80Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers00:15:26
81Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:15:26
82Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:26
83Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:15:26
84Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:15:26
85Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:26
86Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team00:15:26
87Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie00:16:07
88Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis00:16:07
89Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH00:16:07
90Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo00:16:07
91Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma00:16:07
92Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:16:07
93Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis00:18:44
94Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:18:44
95Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH00:18:44
96Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH00:18:44
97Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:18:44
98Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:18:44
99Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team00:18:44
100Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:18:44
101Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:18:44
102Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb00:18:44
103Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe00:18:44
104Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis00:18:44
105Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale00:18:44
106Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation00:18:44
107Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:18:44
108Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:18:44
109Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:18:44
110Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis00:18:44
111Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team00:18:44
112Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team00:18:44
113Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team00:18:44
114Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:18:44
115Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:18:44
116Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:18:44
117Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling00:18:44
118Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:18:44
119Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH00:18:44
120Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:18:44
121Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:18:44
122Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH00:18:44
123Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:18:44
124Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb00:18:44
125Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH00:18:44
126Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation00:18:44
127Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb00:18:44
128Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:18:44
129Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates00:18:44
130Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling00:18:44
131Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:18:44
132Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:18:44
133Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:18:44
134Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal00:18:44
135Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:18:44
136Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:18:44
137Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team00:18:44
138Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:18:44
139Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling00:18:44
140Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:18:44
141Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie00:18:44
142Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling00:18:44
143Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling00:18:44
144James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation00:18:44
145Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis00:18:44
146Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:18:44
147Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren00:18:44
148Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren00:18:44
149Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:18:44
150Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:18:44
151Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma00:18:44
152Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team00:18:44
153Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:20:03
154Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:21:23
155Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:21:23
156Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:21:23
157Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe00:21:23
158Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:21:23
159Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation00:21:23
160Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling00:21:23
161Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:21:23
162Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo00:21:23
163Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb00:21:23
164Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:21:23
165Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb00:21:23
166Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:21:23
167Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:21:23
168Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team00:21:23
169Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:21:23
170Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team00:21:23
171Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:21:23
DNFBrandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
DNFAxel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Arbizu, km. 118
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
2Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
3Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie1

Sprint 2 - Lekunberri km. 151.6
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team25
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma20
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation16
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers14
5Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team12
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott9
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling8
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma7
10George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma6
11Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep5
12Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling4
13Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates3
14David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates2
15Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto de Guirguillano km. 29.2
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
2Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling2
3Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Puerto de Urbasa km. 87.2
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
2Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
3Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Alto de San Miguel km. 134.7
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers10
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma4
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation2
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma1

Young riders
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team03:47:23
2Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:00:39
3Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:00:42
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:00:42
5David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:00:42
6Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:03:55
7Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:05:37
8Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:08:01
9William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:08:01
10Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:10:09
11Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:10:15
12Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:10:15
13Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:14:43
14Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:15:07
15Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:15:07
16Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:15:07
17Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:15:07
18Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:15:07
19Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates00:15:07
20Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:15:07
21Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:15:07
22Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:15:07
23Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:15:07
24Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:07
25Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:15:07
26Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis00:15:48
27Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis00:18:25
28Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:18:25
29Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH00:18:25
30Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH00:18:25
31Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:18:25
32Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:18:25
33Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:18:25
34Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb00:18:25
35Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis00:18:25
36Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation00:18:25
37Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:18:25
38Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team00:18:25
39Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:18:25
40Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:18:25
41Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:18:25
42Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb00:18:25
43Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates00:18:25
44Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:18:25
45Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:18:25
46Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:18:25
47Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:18:25
48Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling00:18:25
49Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:18:25
50Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma00:18:25
51Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:19:44
52Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:21:04
53Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:21:04
54Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo00:21:04
55Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb00:21:04
56Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:21:04
57Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb00:21:04
58Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:21:04

Combativity
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team11:21:50
2Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:19
3UAE Team Emirates00:02:25
4Astana Pro Team00:02:25
5Mitchelton-Scott00:07:16
6Deceuninck-Quick-Step00:11:55
7Ineos Grenadiers00:21:03
8Groupama-FDJ00:21:31
9Trek-Segafredo00:26:23
10NTT Pro Cycling00:29:41
11Cofidis00:29:48
12Bahrain McLaren00:31:29
13Lotto Soudal00:31:59
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:33:36
15Israel Start-Up Nation00:33:51
16CCC Team00:34:46
17Bora-Hansgrohe00:35:14
18EF Pro Cycling00:37:09
19Burgos-BH00:43:52
20Total Direct Energie00:45:40
21Team Sunweb00:47:24
22AG2R la Mondiale00:55:34

General classification after stage 2
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma08:09:41
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation00:00:09
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:11
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:00:17
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:00:17
6Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:00:20
7Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:26
8George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:56
9Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:00:59
10Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:04
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:07
12Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:01:46
13David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:01:49
14Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:01:49
15Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:01:49
16Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:01:49
17Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo00:02:13
18Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:02:30
19Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:02:36
20Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates00:02:36
21Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:03:03
22Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:03:20
23David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:03:20
24Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:05:29
25Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:05:29
26Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:07:44
27Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis00:08:59
28Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:09:08
29Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:09:25
30Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:10:00
31Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:10:39
32Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:11:06
33William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:12:23
34José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team00:12:46
35Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:16:04
36Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:16:14
37Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:17:01
38Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:17:45
39Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:17:45
40Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:17:58
41Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team00:18:04
42Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling00:18:25
43Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott00:19:59
44Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:20:13
45Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:20:20
46Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:20:32
47Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren00:20:32
48Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:21:03
49Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team00:21:23
50Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis00:21:40
51Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo00:21:43
52Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:21:51
53Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis00:22:56
54Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team00:22:56
55Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:22:56
56Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:23:30
57Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:23:37
58Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:23:37
59Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:24:24
60Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:24:32
61Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH00:25:10
62Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:25:19
63Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:25:19
64Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:25:48
65Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:25:51
66Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:25:51
67Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:25:51
68Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:26:14
69Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:26:35
70Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers00:26:35
71Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers00:26:35
72Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:27:05
73Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:27:13
74Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:27:13
75Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:27:13
76Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:27:40
77Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:28:14
78Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie00:28:41
79Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma00:28:59
80Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:29:25
81Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb00:29:31
82Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team00:29:31
83Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:29:31
84Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis00:29:53
85Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:29:53
86Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe00:29:53
87Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH00:29:53
88Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:29:53
89Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:30:19
90Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb00:30:21
91Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:30:22
92Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH00:30:43
93Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:30:43
94Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott00:30:43
95Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:30:43
96Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:30:43
97Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers00:30:43
98Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:30:43
99Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:30:43
100Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:30:43
101Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers00:30:43
102Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:30:43
103Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:30:43
104Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:30:43
105Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:30:43
106Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:30:43
107Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:30:43
108Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team00:30:43
109Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:30:57
110Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH00:31:24
111Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:31:36
112Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:33:16
113Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:33:18
114Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:33:32
115Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates00:33:52
116Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma00:33:55
117Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH00:34:01
118Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:34:01
119Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:34:01
120Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation00:34:01
121Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:34:01
122Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal00:34:01
123Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling00:34:01
124Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH00:34:01
125Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team00:34:01
126Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis00:34:01
127Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling00:34:01
128James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation00:34:01
129Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team00:34:01
130Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:34:01
131Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren00:34:01
132Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:34:01
133Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates00:34:01
134Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:34:01
135Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:34:01
136Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:34:01
137Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis00:34:01
138Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team00:35:02
139Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale00:35:02
140Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb00:35:02
141Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:35:20
142Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:35:37
143Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo00:36:18
144Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:36:28
145Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie00:36:32
146Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling00:36:32
147Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:36:40
148Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling00:36:40
149Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:36:40
150Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH00:37:10
151Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis00:37:10
152Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team00:37:10
153Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH00:37:10
154Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation00:37:10
155Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling00:37:10
156Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling00:37:10
157Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb00:37:41
158Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team00:37:41
159Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team00:37:41
160Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:38:12
161Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb00:38:55
162Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:39:09
163Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:39:11
164Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:39:49
165Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:40:05
166Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation00:41:34
167Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:41:44
168Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe00:41:46
169Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:41:48
170Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo00:43:53
171Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:43:53

Points Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma45
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers34
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation32
4Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team25
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott23
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team20
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling17
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team17
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma15
10George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma13
11Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe12
12Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep11
13Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
14Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
15Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling4
16Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
17David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates3
18Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
19Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates3
20Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott2
21Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2
22Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
23Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep1
24Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
25Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie1
26Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team-5
27Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling-5

Mountains Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers14
2Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma14
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
4Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale6
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation6
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team6
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
8Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH4
9Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation3
10Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
11Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling2
12Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma1
13Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott1
14Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
15Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
16Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers1
17Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep1
18Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb1
19Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team-2
20Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling-2

Young Riders Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team08:09:58
2Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:01:29
3Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:02:13
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:03:03
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:05:12
6Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:07:27
7Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:09:43
8Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:10:22
9William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:12:06
10Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:16:44
11Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:17:28
12Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:17:41
13Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:19:56
14Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:20:15
15Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis00:21:23
16Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:22:39
17Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:23:13
18Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:25:02
19Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:25:34
20Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:25:34
21Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:26:48
22Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:26:56
23Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:26:56
24Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma00:28:42
25Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb00:29:14
26Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis00:29:36
27Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:29:36
28Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:30:02
29Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb00:30:04
30Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:30:26
31Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:30:26
32Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:30:26
33Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:30:26
34Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:31:19
35Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:33:01
36Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:33:15
37Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates00:33:35
38Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH00:33:44
39Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:33:44
40Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:33:44
41Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation00:33:44
42Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:33:44
43Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis00:33:44
44Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:33:44
45Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates00:33:44
46Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:33:44
47Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb00:34:45
48Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:35:03
49Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:35:20
50Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling00:36:15
51Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:36:23
52Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:36:23
53Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH00:36:53
54Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team00:36:53
55Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb00:37:24
56Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:37:55
57Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:38:52
58Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo00:43:36

Teams Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma24:30:41
2Movistar Team00:01:00
3UAE Team Emirates00:04:36
4Astana Pro Team00:11:09
5Mitchelton-Scott00:18:41
6Ineos Grenadiers00:27:24
7Deceuninck-Quick-Step00:29:19
8Trek-Segafredo00:30:31
9Cofidis00:37:45
10Groupama-FDJ00:38:16
11CCC Team00:42:27
12NTT Pro Cycling00:46:30
13Bahrain McLaren00:49:22
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:49:55
15Israel Start-Up Nation00:53:25
16Bora-Hansgrohe00:55:34
17EF Pro Cycling00:55:53
18Total Direct Energie01:00:51
19Lotto Soudal01:01:12
20Team Sunweb01:15:05
21AG2R la Mondiale01:16:00
22Burgos-BH01:21:31

