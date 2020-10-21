Vuelta a España: Marc Soler solos to victory on stage 2

Image 1 of 26 First Vuelta a Espana stage win for Marc Soler (Movistar) as he rides across finish of stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 26 Solo across the line rides Marc Soler of Movistar (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 26 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) finishes second on stage 2 and grabs more bonus seconds for GC lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 26 Richard Carapaz of INEOS - Grenadiers in Green Points Jersey with fourth place finish on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 26 Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) finished ninth on stage 2, but will lose mountain jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 26 Ion Izagirre, Bruno Armirail and Juan Pedro Lopez in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 26 Jan Hirt (CCC Team) was hurt in a crash on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 26 A crash on stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 26 Julius van den Berg (EF Pro Cycling) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 26 Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 26 Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 26 Stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 26 Alex Aranburu (Astana) leads the escape (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 26 Race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 26 Mountains classification leader Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 26 Race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 26 Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma in red leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 26 Chris Froome of INEOS - Grenadiers rides in front of teammate Richard Carapaz in Green Points Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 26 Fall scenery along stage 2 of Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 26 Movistar drives the pace in the peloton for stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 26 Luis Leon Sanchez of Astana Pro Team negotiates one of three categorised climbs on 151.6km stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 26 Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal made break with 71km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 26 A breakaway included Andrey Amador Bikkazakova of INEOS - Grenadiers, Richard Carapaz of INEOS - Grenadiers in Green Points Jersey, Alex Aranburu Deba of Astana Pro Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 26 Ready to ride stage 2 after signin is Marc Soler of Movistar (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 26 Team Movistar during stage 2 from Pamplano to Lekunberri (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 26 Team Astana at front of peloton had lots of ammunition to support Marc Soler on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Marc Soler (Movistar) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana with a late solo attack from a select group on another demanding day in the mountains in Navarre.

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) led home a nine-man group of GC contenders to finish second, successfully defending the red jersey.

Soler, having earlier diminished the peloton to just a select handful of favourites on the San Miguel de Aralar, and, with team leaders Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde ensconced in the group, was allowed freedom to attack on the descent to the finish and win the stage.

The win was Soler's first at Grand Tour level and his biggest since his breakthrough overall victory at the 2018 Paris-Nice.

“I’m very happy because we're racing on home roads," Soler said. "This was a stage we really wanted to win and we’d studied the roads this week. This is my first win in a Grand Tour and I’m very happy about that. It pays us back for all the hard work done during what has been a very difficult year. It’s great for all the team and I can only thank them for their support.

"We knew the climb and Carlos Verona set a high pace. Then I kept going as fast as I could. If I got caught I knew that Alejandro could perhaps win. But I stayed out front and made it to the finish."

Finishing 19 seconds behind him was a group of overall favourites, consisting of Roglic, George Bennett, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Enric Mas, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott).

The only riders missing from the top 10 of the general classification formed after yesterday's opening stage were Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who were both dropped on the climb.

In an eventful stage, Movistar had earlier in the day capitalised on windy conditions to cause splits in the peloton, although none of the major favourites were caught out, while Richard Caparaz also put in a short-lived surprise attack on the run-in to the final climb.

"We know they are really strong, we could feel it today. They did great racing," Roglic said of the Movistar effort

"Again at the end nice result - it was a hard day, nervous because of the wind and a hard climb at the end. But our team did again a good job controlling the whole day and they keep me in the right position. in the climb it was a hard pace. Soler went away - he deserved to win."

How it unfolded

Following yesterday's uphill finish to Monte Arrate, stage 2 was expected to be another early GC showdown. The category one San Miguel de Aralar awaited the riders near the end of the stage, followed by a 17km descent to the finish in Lekunberri.

The large time gaps produced by yesterday's stage meant that several riders already far adrift in the standings fancied their chance of getting into today's break, and the stage began with a flurry of attacks out of the peloton.

Following failed attempts from the likes of Pim Ligthart (Total Direct Energie) and Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), a four-man group succeeded in breaking clear, consisting of Julius van den Berg (EF Pro Cycling), Julien Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Juan Felipe Osorio (Burgos-BH) and Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), who was also in the break yesterday.

That wasn't the end of matters, however, and a fast pace was maintained in the peloton to keep them in sight during the run-in to the day's first climb, the category three Puerto de Guirguillano. There was a big reshuffle on that climb, and after cresting it a new group of five formed: Wellens, Alex Aranburu (Astana), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Jonathan Hivert (Total Direct Energie) and Gonzalo Serrano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

Their gap grew out to four minutes and remained at around that amount for a while as Jumbo-Visma set a steady pace in the peloton.

At 72km from the finish, Wellens attacked the rest of the break on the category 3 Puerto de Urbasa, and by the top had put 1:37, as well as extending his lead over the peloton to over six minutes.

After cresting the climb, the pace in the peloton suddenly increased as Movistar accelerated as the wind blew on a section of exposed roads. Eight riders gained a small gap over the rest of the peloton, among them Primoz Roglic, until everything partially settled down again after a change of direction into more sheltered roads.

The damage had been done, however, and large groups still trailed the peloton as Movistar continued to set a pace.

Guillaume Martin, who placed 18th on yesterday's stage, was the highest-ranked rider on GC to be caught out, and his Cofidis team tried in vain to close the gap.

The action had a detrimental effect on the breakaway, which by the 40km to go point held a lead of just 3:08 on the peloton, with Wellens a further 40 seconds ahead. It was at this moment that Wellens thought better of his bold solo attack, and slowed down to rejoin his former breakaway companions.

It wasn't long before the break fractured again, however, as Armirail attacked almost immediately after its reforming. With the peloton now less than a minute adrift, however, Armirail was only delaying the inevitable.

There was another surprise move in the peloton 33km from the finish when Richard Caparaz attacked with teammate Andrey Amador. They caught the residue of the break, with Aranburu and later Armirail latching on to form a quartet, and held a lead of about ten seconds at the foot of the final climb, San Miguel de Aralar.

Although the four riders were caught shortly after the beginning of the climb, the peloton was now heavily reduced after Movistar, and Jumbo-Visma, had upped the pace in order to neutralise Carapaz.

As Movistar continued to set the pace, the peloton was reduced to around just thirty riders, with Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) the biggest name to be dropped. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) attacked 5.7km from the top of the climb, and stayed out front in the lead until 2.5km from the top, by which time the peloton had been further reduced to fifteen riders, with Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), who was fifth yesterday, among those dropped.

Marc Soler continued to set a vicious pace up the final part of the climb, until just eight riders remained with him: teammates Enric Mas and Valverde, Carapaz, Dan Martin, Carthy, Chaves, Kuss and overall leader Roglic.

Carapaz attacked over the summit and continued to pile the pressure on the descent, but the others managed to reel him in.

Despite having done so much work on the climb, Soler had the legs to attack on the descent, opening up an advantage of over 20 seconds.

Having rejoined the group of favourites on the descent, George Bennett joined Kuss in setting the pace for their leader Roglic, but Soler continued to fly down the descent and held enough of an advantage to celebrate victory at the line.

Full results Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 03:47:04 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:19 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:00:19 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:19 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:19 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:19 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:00:19 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:19 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:19 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:19 11 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:00:58 12 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:01:01 13 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:01 14 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:01 15 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:01:01 16 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:01:01 17 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:01 18 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:01 19 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:01:01 20 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:01:01 21 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:01:01 22 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:01:01 23 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:01 24 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:01 25 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:01:15 26 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:04:14 27 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:05:56 28 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:06:34 29 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 00:06:40 30 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:06:40 31 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:08:20 32 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:08:20 33 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:08:20 34 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 00:08:20 35 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:08:20 36 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:08:20 37 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:08:20 38 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:08:20 39 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:10:28 40 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:10:34 41 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:10:34 42 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:10:34 43 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:10:34 44 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:10:34 45 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:10:34 46 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 00:10:34 47 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 00:10:34 48 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:12:57 49 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:12:57 50 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:15:02 51 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 00:15:26 52 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:15:26 53 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:15:26 54 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:15:26 55 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:15:26 56 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:15:26 57 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:15:26 58 Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 00:15:26 59 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:15:26 60 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 00:15:26 61 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:15:26 62 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:15:26 63 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:26 64 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:26 65 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 00:15:26 66 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:15:26 67 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:15:26 68 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:15:26 69 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:15:26 70 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:15:26 71 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:15:26 72 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 00:15:26 73 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:15:26 74 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:15:26 75 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:15:26 76 Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 00:15:26 77 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:26 78 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 00:15:26 79 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:26 80 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 00:15:26 81 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:15:26 82 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:26 83 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:15:26 84 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:15:26 85 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:26 86 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:15:26 87 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 00:16:07 88 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 00:16:07 89 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:16:07 90 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 00:16:07 91 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:16:07 92 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:16:07 93 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 00:18:44 94 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:18:44 95 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 00:18:44 96 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:18:44 97 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:18:44 98 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:18:44 99 Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team 00:18:44 100 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:18:44 101 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:18:44 102 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:18:44 103 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:18:44 104 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 00:18:44 105 Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale 00:18:44 106 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:18:44 107 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:18:44 108 Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:18:44 109 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:18:44 110 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 00:18:44 111 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 00:18:44 112 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 00:18:44 113 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 00:18:44 114 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:18:44 115 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:18:44 116 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:18:44 117 Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling 00:18:44 118 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:18:44 119 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:18:44 120 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:18:44 121 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:18:44 122 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:18:44 123 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:18:44 124 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:18:44 125 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 00:18:44 126 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:18:44 127 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:18:44 128 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:18:44 129 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 00:18:44 130 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 00:18:44 131 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:18:44 132 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:18:44 133 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:18:44 134 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 00:18:44 135 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:18:44 136 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:18:44 137 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:18:44 138 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:18:44 139 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 00:18:44 140 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:18:44 141 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 00:18:44 142 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 00:18:44 143 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 00:18:44 144 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:18:44 145 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 00:18:44 146 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:18:44 147 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 00:18:44 148 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 00:18:44 149 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:18:44 150 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:18:44 151 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:18:44 152 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 00:18:44 153 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:20:03 154 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:21:23 155 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:21:23 156 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:21:23 157 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:21:23 158 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:21:23 159 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:21:23 160 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 00:21:23 161 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:21:23 162 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 00:21:23 163 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:21:23 164 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:21:23 165 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:21:23 166 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:21:23 167 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:21:23 168 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 00:21:23 169 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:21:23 170 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 00:21:23 171 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:21:23 DNF Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers DNF Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Arbizu, km. 118 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 2 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1

Sprint 2 - Lekunberri km. 151.6 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 25 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 16 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 14 5 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 12 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 9 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 8 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 11 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 5 12 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 4 13 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 3 14 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 2 15 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto de Guirguillano km. 29.2 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 2 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 2 3 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Puerto de Urbasa km. 87.2 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 2 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 3 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 1) Alto de San Miguel km. 134.7 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 10 2 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 1

Young riders Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 03:47:23 2 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:00:39 3 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:00:42 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:00:42 5 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:00:42 6 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:03:55 7 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:05:37 8 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:08:01 9 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:08:01 10 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:10:09 11 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:10:15 12 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:10:15 13 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:14:43 14 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:15:07 15 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:15:07 16 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:15:07 17 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:07 18 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:07 19 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 00:15:07 20 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:15:07 21 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:15:07 22 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:15:07 23 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:15:07 24 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:07 25 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:15:07 26 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 00:15:48 27 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 00:18:25 28 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:18:25 29 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 00:18:25 30 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:18:25 31 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:18:25 32 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:18:25 33 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:18:25 34 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:18:25 35 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 00:18:25 36 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:18:25 37 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:18:25 38 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 00:18:25 39 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:18:25 40 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:18:25 41 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:18:25 42 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:18:25 43 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 00:18:25 44 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:18:25 45 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:18:25 46 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:18:25 47 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:18:25 48 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 00:18:25 49 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:18:25 50 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:18:25 51 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:19:44 52 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:21:04 53 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:21:04 54 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 00:21:04 55 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:21:04 56 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:21:04 57 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:21:04 58 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:21:04

Combativity Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 11:21:50 2 Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:19 3 UAE Team Emirates 00:02:25 4 Astana Pro Team 00:02:25 5 Mitchelton-Scott 00:07:16 6 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 00:11:55 7 Ineos Grenadiers 00:21:03 8 Groupama-FDJ 00:21:31 9 Trek-Segafredo 00:26:23 10 NTT Pro Cycling 00:29:41 11 Cofidis 00:29:48 12 Bahrain McLaren 00:31:29 13 Lotto Soudal 00:31:59 14 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:33:36 15 Israel Start-Up Nation 00:33:51 16 CCC Team 00:34:46 17 Bora-Hansgrohe 00:35:14 18 EF Pro Cycling 00:37:09 19 Burgos-BH 00:43:52 20 Total Direct Energie 00:45:40 21 Team Sunweb 00:47:24 22 AG2R la Mondiale 00:55:34

General classification after stage 2 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 08:09:41 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:00:09 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:11 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:00:17 5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:17 6 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:20 7 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:26 8 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:56 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:59 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:04 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:07 12 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:01:46 13 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:49 14 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:01:49 15 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:01:49 16 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:49 17 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:13 18 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:02:30 19 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:02:36 20 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 00:02:36 21 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:03:03 22 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:03:20 23 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:03:20 24 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:05:29 25 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:05:29 26 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:07:44 27 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 00:08:59 28 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:09:08 29 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:09:25 30 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:10:00 31 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:10:39 32 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:11:06 33 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:12:23 34 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:12:46 35 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:16:04 36 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:16:14 37 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:17:01 38 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:17:45 39 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:17:45 40 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:17:58 41 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 00:18:04 42 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 00:18:25 43 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 00:19:59 44 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:20:13 45 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:20:20 46 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:20:32 47 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 00:20:32 48 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:21:03 49 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 00:21:23 50 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 00:21:40 51 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:21:43 52 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:21:51 53 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 00:22:56 54 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 00:22:56 55 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:22:56 56 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:23:30 57 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:23:37 58 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:23:37 59 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:24:24 60 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:24:32 61 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:25:10 62 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:25:19 63 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:25:19 64 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:25:48 65 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:25:51 66 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:25:51 67 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:25:51 68 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:26:14 69 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:26:35 70 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 00:26:35 71 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 00:26:35 72 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:27:05 73 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:27:13 74 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:27:13 75 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:27:13 76 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:27:40 77 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:28:14 78 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 00:28:41 79 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:28:59 80 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:29:25 81 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:29:31 82 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 00:29:31 83 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:29:31 84 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 00:29:53 85 Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:29:53 86 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:29:53 87 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:29:53 88 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:29:53 89 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:30:19 90 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:30:21 91 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:30:22 92 Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 00:30:43 93 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:30:43 94 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 00:30:43 95 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:30:43 96 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:30:43 97 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:30:43 98 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:30:43 99 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:30:43 100 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:30:43 101 Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 00:30:43 102 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:30:43 103 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:30:43 104 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:30:43 105 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:30:43 106 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:30:43 107 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:30:43 108 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:30:43 109 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:30:57 110 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:31:24 111 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:31:36 112 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:33:16 113 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:33:18 114 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:33:32 115 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 00:33:52 116 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:33:55 117 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 00:34:01 118 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:34:01 119 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:34:01 120 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:34:01 121 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:34:01 122 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 00:34:01 123 Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling 00:34:01 124 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 00:34:01 125 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 00:34:01 126 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 00:34:01 127 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 00:34:01 128 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:34:01 129 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:34:01 130 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:34:01 131 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 00:34:01 132 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:34:01 133 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 00:34:01 134 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:34:01 135 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:34:01 136 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:34:01 137 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 00:34:01 138 Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team 00:35:02 139 Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale 00:35:02 140 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:35:02 141 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:35:20 142 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:35:37 143 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 00:36:18 144 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:36:28 145 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 00:36:32 146 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 00:36:32 147 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:36:40 148 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 00:36:40 149 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:36:40 150 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:37:10 151 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 00:37:10 152 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 00:37:10 153 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:37:10 154 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:37:10 155 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 00:37:10 156 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 00:37:10 157 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:37:41 158 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 00:37:41 159 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 00:37:41 160 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:38:12 161 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:38:55 162 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:39:09 163 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:39:11 164 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:39:49 165 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:40:05 166 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:41:34 167 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:41:44 168 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:41:46 169 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:41:48 170 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 00:43:53 171 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:43:53

Points Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 45 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 34 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 32 4 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 25 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 23 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 20 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 17 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 15 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 13 11 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 12 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 11 13 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 14 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 15 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 4 16 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 17 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 3 18 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 19 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 3 20 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 2 21 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 22 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 23 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 24 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 25 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1 26 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team -5 27 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling -5

Mountains Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 14 2 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 4 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 6 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 6 7 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 8 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 4 9 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 10 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 11 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 2 12 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 13 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 1 14 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 15 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 16 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 1 17 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 18 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 19 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team -2 20 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling -2

Young Riders Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 08:09:58 2 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:01:29 3 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:02:13 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:03:03 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:05:12 6 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:07:27 7 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:09:43 8 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:10:22 9 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:12:06 10 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:16:44 11 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:17:28 12 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:17:41 13 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:19:56 14 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:20:15 15 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 00:21:23 16 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:22:39 17 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:23:13 18 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:25:02 19 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:25:34 20 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:25:34 21 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:26:48 22 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:26:56 23 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:26:56 24 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:28:42 25 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:29:14 26 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 00:29:36 27 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:29:36 28 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:30:02 29 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:30:04 30 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:30:26 31 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:30:26 32 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:30:26 33 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:30:26 34 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:31:19 35 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:33:01 36 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:33:15 37 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 00:33:35 38 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 00:33:44 39 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:33:44 40 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:33:44 41 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:33:44 42 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:33:44 43 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 00:33:44 44 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:33:44 45 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 00:33:44 46 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:33:44 47 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:34:45 48 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:35:03 49 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:35:20 50 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 00:36:15 51 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:36:23 52 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:36:23 53 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:36:53 54 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 00:36:53 55 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:37:24 56 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:37:55 57 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:38:52 58 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 00:43:36