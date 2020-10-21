Vuelta a España: Marc Soler solos to victory on stage 2
Roglic keeps the race lead as Dan Martin moves into second over Carapaz
Marc Soler (Movistar) won stage 2 of the Vuelta a Espana with a late solo attack from a select group on another demanding day in the mountains in Navarre.
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) led home a nine-man group of GC contenders to finish second, successfully defending the red jersey.
Soler, having earlier diminished the peloton to just a select handful of favourites on the San Miguel de Aralar, and, with team leaders Enric Mas and Alejandro Valverde ensconced in the group, was allowed freedom to attack on the descent to the finish and win the stage.
The win was Soler's first at Grand Tour level and his biggest since his breakthrough overall victory at the 2018 Paris-Nice.
“I’m very happy because we're racing on home roads," Soler said. "This was a stage we really wanted to win and we’d studied the roads this week. This is my first win in a Grand Tour and I’m very happy about that. It pays us back for all the hard work done during what has been a very difficult year. It’s great for all the team and I can only thank them for their support.
"We knew the climb and Carlos Verona set a high pace. Then I kept going as fast as I could. If I got caught I knew that Alejandro could perhaps win. But I stayed out front and made it to the finish."
Finishing 19 seconds behind him was a group of overall favourites, consisting of Roglic, George Bennett, Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Enric Mas, Alejandro Valverde (Movistar), Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott).
The only riders missing from the top 10 of the general classification formed after yesterday's opening stage were Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep), who were both dropped on the climb.
In an eventful stage, Movistar had earlier in the day capitalised on windy conditions to cause splits in the peloton, although none of the major favourites were caught out, while Richard Caparaz also put in a short-lived surprise attack on the run-in to the final climb.
"We know they are really strong, we could feel it today. They did great racing," Roglic said of the Movistar effort
"Again at the end nice result - it was a hard day, nervous because of the wind and a hard climb at the end. But our team did again a good job controlling the whole day and they keep me in the right position. in the climb it was a hard pace. Soler went away - he deserved to win."
How it unfolded
Following yesterday's uphill finish to Monte Arrate, stage 2 was expected to be another early GC showdown. The category one San Miguel de Aralar awaited the riders near the end of the stage, followed by a 17km descent to the finish in Lekunberri.
The large time gaps produced by yesterday's stage meant that several riders already far adrift in the standings fancied their chance of getting into today's break, and the stage began with a flurry of attacks out of the peloton.
Following failed attempts from the likes of Pim Ligthart (Total Direct Energie) and Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), a four-man group succeeded in breaking clear, consisting of Julius van den Berg (EF Pro Cycling), Julien Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Juan Felipe Osorio (Burgos-BH) and Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal), who was also in the break yesterday.
That wasn't the end of matters, however, and a fast pace was maintained in the peloton to keep them in sight during the run-in to the day's first climb, the category three Puerto de Guirguillano. There was a big reshuffle on that climb, and after cresting it a new group of five formed: Wellens, Alex Aranburu (Astana), Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ), Jonathan Hivert (Total Direct Energie) and Gonzalo Serrano (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).
Their gap grew out to four minutes and remained at around that amount for a while as Jumbo-Visma set a steady pace in the peloton.
At 72km from the finish, Wellens attacked the rest of the break on the category 3 Puerto de Urbasa, and by the top had put 1:37, as well as extending his lead over the peloton to over six minutes.
After cresting the climb, the pace in the peloton suddenly increased as Movistar accelerated as the wind blew on a section of exposed roads. Eight riders gained a small gap over the rest of the peloton, among them Primoz Roglic, until everything partially settled down again after a change of direction into more sheltered roads.
The damage had been done, however, and large groups still trailed the peloton as Movistar continued to set a pace.
Guillaume Martin, who placed 18th on yesterday's stage, was the highest-ranked rider on GC to be caught out, and his Cofidis team tried in vain to close the gap.
The action had a detrimental effect on the breakaway, which by the 40km to go point held a lead of just 3:08 on the peloton, with Wellens a further 40 seconds ahead. It was at this moment that Wellens thought better of his bold solo attack, and slowed down to rejoin his former breakaway companions.
It wasn't long before the break fractured again, however, as Armirail attacked almost immediately after its reforming. With the peloton now less than a minute adrift, however, Armirail was only delaying the inevitable.
There was another surprise move in the peloton 33km from the finish when Richard Caparaz attacked with teammate Andrey Amador. They caught the residue of the break, with Aranburu and later Armirail latching on to form a quartet, and held a lead of about ten seconds at the foot of the final climb, San Miguel de Aralar.
Although the four riders were caught shortly after the beginning of the climb, the peloton was now heavily reduced after Movistar, and Jumbo-Visma, had upped the pace in order to neutralise Carapaz.
As Movistar continued to set the pace, the peloton was reduced to around just thirty riders, with Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) the biggest name to be dropped. Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) attacked 5.7km from the top of the climb, and stayed out front in the lead until 2.5km from the top, by which time the peloton had been further reduced to fifteen riders, with Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), who was fifth yesterday, among those dropped.
Marc Soler continued to set a vicious pace up the final part of the climb, until just eight riders remained with him: teammates Enric Mas and Valverde, Carapaz, Dan Martin, Carthy, Chaves, Kuss and overall leader Roglic.
Carapaz attacked over the summit and continued to pile the pressure on the descent, but the others managed to reel him in.
Despite having done so much work on the climb, Soler had the legs to attack on the descent, opening up an advantage of over 20 seconds.
Having rejoined the group of favourites on the descent, George Bennett joined Kuss in setting the pace for their leader Roglic, but Soler continued to fly down the descent and held enough of an advantage to celebrate victory at the line.
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|03:47:04
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:19
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:00:19
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:19
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:00:19
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:00:19
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:00:19
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:00:19
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:19
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:19
|11
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:00:58
|12
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:01:01
|13
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:01
|14
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:01
|15
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:01:01
|16
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|00:01:01
|17
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|00:01:01
|18
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:01:01
|19
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:01:01
|20
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:01:01
|21
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:01:01
|22
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:01:01
|23
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:01
|24
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:01
|25
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:01:15
|26
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:04:14
|27
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:05:56
|28
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:06:34
|29
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|00:06:40
|30
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:06:40
|31
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:08:20
|32
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:08:20
|33
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:08:20
|34
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:08:20
|35
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:08:20
|36
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:08:20
|37
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:08:20
|38
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:08:20
|39
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:10:28
|40
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:10:34
|41
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:10:34
|42
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:10:34
|43
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:10:34
|44
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|00:10:34
|45
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|00:10:34
|46
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:10:34
|47
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:10:34
|48
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:12:57
|49
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:12:57
|50
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:15:02
|51
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|00:15:26
|52
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|00:15:26
|53
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:15:26
|54
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:15:26
|55
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|00:15:26
|56
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:15:26
|57
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:15:26
|58
|Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|00:15:26
|59
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:15:26
|60
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:15:26
|61
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:15:26
|62
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:15:26
|63
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:15:26
|64
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:15:26
|65
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|00:15:26
|66
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:15:26
|67
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:15:26
|68
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:15:26
|69
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:15:26
|70
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:15:26
|71
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:15:26
|72
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|00:15:26
|73
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:15:26
|74
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:15:26
|75
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:15:26
|76
|Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:15:26
|77
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:15:26
|78
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:15:26
|79
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:15:26
|80
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:15:26
|81
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:15:26
|82
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:15:26
|83
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:15:26
|84
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:15:26
|85
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:15:26
|86
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|00:15:26
|87
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|00:16:07
|88
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|00:16:07
|89
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:16:07
|90
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|00:16:07
|91
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:16:07
|92
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:16:07
|93
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|00:18:44
|94
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:18:44
|95
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|00:18:44
|96
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:18:44
|97
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:18:44
|98
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:18:44
|99
|Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team
|00:18:44
|100
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:18:44
|101
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:18:44
|102
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:18:44
|103
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:18:44
|104
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:18:44
|105
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:18:44
|106
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:18:44
|107
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:18:44
|108
|Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:18:44
|109
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:18:44
|110
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|00:18:44
|111
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|00:18:44
|112
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|00:18:44
|113
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|00:18:44
|114
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:18:44
|115
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:18:44
|116
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:18:44
|117
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:18:44
|118
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:18:44
|119
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:18:44
|120
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:18:44
|121
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:18:44
|122
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:18:44
|123
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:18:44
|124
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:18:44
|125
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|00:18:44
|126
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:18:44
|127
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:18:44
|128
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:18:44
|129
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|00:18:44
|130
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:18:44
|131
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:18:44
|132
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:18:44
|133
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:18:44
|134
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|00:18:44
|135
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:18:44
|136
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:18:44
|137
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:18:44
|138
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:18:44
|139
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|00:18:44
|140
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:18:44
|141
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|00:18:44
|142
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|00:18:44
|143
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|00:18:44
|144
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:18:44
|145
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|00:18:44
|146
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:18:44
|147
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|00:18:44
|148
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|00:18:44
|149
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|00:18:44
|150
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:18:44
|151
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:18:44
|152
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|00:18:44
|153
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:20:03
|154
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:21:23
|155
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:21:23
|156
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:21:23
|157
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:21:23
|158
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:21:23
|159
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:21:23
|160
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|00:21:23
|161
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:21:23
|162
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|00:21:23
|163
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:21:23
|164
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:21:23
|165
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:21:23
|166
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:21:23
|167
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:21:23
|168
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|00:21:23
|169
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:21:23
|170
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|00:21:23
|171
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:21:23
|DNF
|Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|DNF
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|2
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|14
|5
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|9
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|11
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|5
|12
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|13
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|14
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|15
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|2
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|2
|3
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|2
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|3
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|2
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|3
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|2
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|03:47:23
|2
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:00:39
|3
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:00:42
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|00:00:42
|5
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:00:42
|6
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:03:55
|7
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:05:37
|8
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:08:01
|9
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:08:01
|10
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:10:09
|11
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:10:15
|12
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|00:10:15
|13
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:14:43
|14
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|00:15:07
|15
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|00:15:07
|16
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:15:07
|17
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:15:07
|18
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:15:07
|19
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|00:15:07
|20
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:15:07
|21
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:15:07
|22
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:15:07
|23
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:15:07
|24
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:15:07
|25
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:15:07
|26
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|00:15:48
|27
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|00:18:25
|28
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:18:25
|29
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|00:18:25
|30
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:18:25
|31
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:18:25
|32
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:18:25
|33
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:18:25
|34
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:18:25
|35
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:18:25
|36
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:18:25
|37
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:18:25
|38
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|00:18:25
|39
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:18:25
|40
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:18:25
|41
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:18:25
|42
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:18:25
|43
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|00:18:25
|44
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:18:25
|45
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:18:25
|46
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:18:25
|47
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:18:25
|48
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|00:18:25
|49
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|00:18:25
|50
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:18:25
|51
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:19:44
|52
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:21:04
|53
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:21:04
|54
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|00:21:04
|55
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:21:04
|56
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:21:04
|57
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:21:04
|58
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:21:04
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|11:21:50
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:19
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|00:02:25
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|00:02:25
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|00:07:16
|6
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|00:11:55
|7
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00:21:03
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|00:21:31
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|00:26:23
|10
|NTT Pro Cycling
|00:29:41
|11
|Cofidis
|00:29:48
|12
|Bahrain McLaren
|00:31:29
|13
|Lotto Soudal
|00:31:59
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:33:36
|15
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:33:51
|16
|CCC Team
|00:34:46
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:35:14
|18
|EF Pro Cycling
|00:37:09
|19
|Burgos-BH
|00:43:52
|20
|Total Direct Energie
|00:45:40
|21
|Team Sunweb
|00:47:24
|22
|AG2R la Mondiale
|00:55:34
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|08:09:41
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:00:09
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:11
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:00:17
|5
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:00:17
|6
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:00:20
|7
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:26
|8
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:56
|9
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:00:59
|10
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:01:04
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:01:07
|12
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:01:46
|13
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:49
|14
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:01:49
|15
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:01:49
|16
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:49
|17
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|00:02:13
|18
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:02:30
|19
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:02:36
|20
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|00:02:36
|21
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:03:03
|22
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:03:20
|23
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:03:20
|24
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|00:05:29
|25
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:05:29
|26
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:07:44
|27
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|00:08:59
|28
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:09:08
|29
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:09:25
|30
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:10:00
|31
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:10:39
|32
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:11:06
|33
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:12:23
|34
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:12:46
|35
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:16:04
|36
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:16:14
|37
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:17:01
|38
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:17:45
|39
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|00:17:45
|40
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:17:58
|41
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:18:04
|42
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:18:25
|43
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:19:59
|44
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|00:20:13
|45
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:20:20
|46
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:20:32
|47
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|00:20:32
|48
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:21:03
|49
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|00:21:23
|50
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|00:21:40
|51
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|00:21:43
|52
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:21:51
|53
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|00:22:56
|54
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|00:22:56
|55
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:22:56
|56
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:23:30
|57
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:23:37
|58
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:23:37
|59
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:24:24
|60
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:24:32
|61
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:25:10
|62
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:25:19
|63
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:25:19
|64
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:25:48
|65
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:25:51
|66
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|00:25:51
|67
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:25:51
|68
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:26:14
|69
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:26:35
|70
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:26:35
|71
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:26:35
|72
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:27:05
|73
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:27:13
|74
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:27:13
|75
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:27:13
|76
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:27:40
|77
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:28:14
|78
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|00:28:41
|79
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:28:59
|80
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:29:25
|81
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:29:31
|82
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|00:29:31
|83
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:29:31
|84
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|00:29:53
|85
|Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:29:53
|86
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:29:53
|87
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:29:53
|88
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:29:53
|89
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:30:19
|90
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:30:21
|91
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:30:22
|92
|Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|00:30:43
|93
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:30:43
|94
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:30:43
|95
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:30:43
|96
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:30:43
|97
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:30:43
|98
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:30:43
|99
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:30:43
|100
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:30:43
|101
|Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:30:43
|102
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:30:43
|103
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:30:43
|104
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:30:43
|105
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:30:43
|106
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:30:43
|107
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:30:43
|108
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|00:30:43
|109
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:30:57
|110
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:31:24
|111
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:31:36
|112
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:33:16
|113
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:33:18
|114
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:33:32
|115
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|00:33:52
|116
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:33:55
|117
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|00:34:01
|118
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:34:01
|119
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:34:01
|120
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:34:01
|121
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:34:01
|122
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|00:34:01
|123
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:34:01
|124
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|00:34:01
|125
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|00:34:01
|126
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:34:01
|127
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:34:01
|128
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:34:01
|129
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:34:01
|130
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:34:01
|131
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|00:34:01
|132
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:34:01
|133
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|00:34:01
|134
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:34:01
|135
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:34:01
|136
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|00:34:01
|137
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|00:34:01
|138
|Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team
|00:35:02
|139
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:35:02
|140
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:35:02
|141
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:35:20
|142
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:35:37
|143
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|00:36:18
|144
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:36:28
|145
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|00:36:32
|146
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|00:36:32
|147
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:36:40
|148
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|00:36:40
|149
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:36:40
|150
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:37:10
|151
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|00:37:10
|152
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|00:37:10
|153
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:37:10
|154
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:37:10
|155
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|00:37:10
|156
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|00:37:10
|157
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:37:41
|158
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|00:37:41
|159
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|00:37:41
|160
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:38:12
|161
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:38:55
|162
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:39:09
|163
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:39:11
|164
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:39:49
|165
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:40:05
|166
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:41:34
|167
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:41:44
|168
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:41:46
|169
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:41:48
|170
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|00:43:53
|171
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:43:53
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|45
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|34
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|32
|4
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|5
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|20
|7
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|17
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|11
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|12
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|11
|13
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|14
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|15
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|16
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|17
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|18
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|19
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|20
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|21
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|22
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|23
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|24
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|25
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1
|26
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|-5
|27
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|-5
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|14
|2
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|4
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|5
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|6
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|8
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|4
|9
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|10
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|11
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|2
|12
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|13
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|14
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|15
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|16
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|17
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|18
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|19
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|-2
|20
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|-2
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|08:09:58
|2
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:01:29
|3
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:02:13
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:03:03
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|00:05:12
|6
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:07:27
|7
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:09:43
|8
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:10:22
|9
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:12:06
|10
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:16:44
|11
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|00:17:28
|12
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:17:41
|13
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|00:19:56
|14
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:20:15
|15
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|00:21:23
|16
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:22:39
|17
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:23:13
|18
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:25:02
|19
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:25:34
|20
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|00:25:34
|21
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:26:48
|22
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:26:56
|23
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:26:56
|24
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:28:42
|25
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:29:14
|26
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|00:29:36
|27
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:29:36
|28
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:30:02
|29
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:30:04
|30
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:30:26
|31
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:30:26
|32
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:30:26
|33
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:30:26
|34
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:31:19
|35
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:33:01
|36
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:33:15
|37
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|00:33:35
|38
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|00:33:44
|39
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:33:44
|40
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:33:44
|41
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:33:44
|42
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:33:44
|43
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:33:44
|44
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:33:44
|45
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|00:33:44
|46
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|00:33:44
|47
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:34:45
|48
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:35:03
|49
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:35:20
|50
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|00:36:15
|51
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:36:23
|52
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:36:23
|53
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:36:53
|54
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|00:36:53
|55
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:37:24
|56
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:37:55
|57
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:38:52
|58
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|00:43:36
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|24:30:41
|2
|Movistar Team
|00:01:00
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|00:04:36
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|00:11:09
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|00:18:41
|6
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00:27:24
|7
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|00:29:19
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|00:30:31
|9
|Cofidis
|00:37:45
|10
|Groupama-FDJ
|00:38:16
|11
|CCC Team
|00:42:27
|12
|NTT Pro Cycling
|00:46:30
|13
|Bahrain McLaren
|00:49:22
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:49:55
|15
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:53:25
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:55:34
|17
|EF Pro Cycling
|00:55:53
|18
|Total Direct Energie
|01:00:51
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|01:01:12
|20
|Team Sunweb
|01:15:05
|21
|AG2R la Mondiale
|01:16:00
|22
|Burgos-BH
|01:21:31
