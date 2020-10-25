Vuelta a España: Ion Izagirre prevails on Formigal on stage 6
Carapaz snatches red jersey from Roglic
Stage 6: Biescas - Col du Tourmalet
Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) seized control on a cold and rainy stage 6 of the Vuelta a España, attacking to gain 43 seconds on overnight leader Primoz Roglic and take the leader's red jersey.
Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) showed the first signs of weakness in the Vuelta a España on the final climb of the Formigal, slipping out of the overall lead after attacks from Carapaz and Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling).
Further ahead, Ion Izagirre (Astana) won the stage from the breakaway, making his move on the final climb after an earlier attack by his brother and teammate Gorka. The victory makes it a full-set at Grand Tours for Izagirre, who won at the Tour de France in 2016 and at the Giro d’Italia in 2012.
Carthy gained the most time of the top contenders, moving into second overall at 18 seconds from Carapaz, with Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) fighting to hold the podium position in third at 20 seconds.
Roglic did not respond when one-by-one riders like David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) and Marc Soler (Movistar) shot out the front of the peloton on the climb, encouraging Carapaz and Carthy to make their own moves.
Those five riders came together as the summit approached, while Roglic languished around twenty seconds behind with Dan Martin (EF Pro Cycling) and Enric Mas (Movistar) for company.
Carthy managed to put some distance between himself and the others with a strong sprint at the top, putting seven seconds into Carapaz, Gaudu and Soler.
Dan Martin arrived 35 seconds behind the British rider, with Roglic further back still at 50 seconds, and Enric Mas another five seconds adrift.
How it unfolded
Despite the Vuelta a España stage no longer taking place on the fabled ‘circle of death’ Pyrenean climbs due to a Covid-enforced rearrangement announced earlier this week, stage 6 still featured a tough mountainous parcours, finishing atop the category one climb to Formigal.
Many riders hoped to get a head start ahead of that final climb by getting into the day’s breakaway, and the stage began with multiple attacks out of the peloton.
Out of the melee, Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) found himself off the front alone, with a large group close behind. That group soon joined the Frenchman to form the breakaway of the day.
In that break were: Ion and Gorka Izagirre (Astana), Matteo Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Sergio Henao, Rui Costa (both UAE Team Emirates), Carlos Verona, Jorge Arcas (both Movistar), Julien Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Robert Power, Michael Storer, Jasha Sutterlin (all Sunweb), Michael Valgren (NTT Pro Cycling), Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Michael Woods, Magnus Cort (both EF Pro Cycling), Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Oscar Cabedo (Burgos BH), Guillaume Martin, Victor Lafay, Pierre Luc Perichon (all Cofidis) and Jonathan Hivert (Total Direct Energy).
Jumbo-Visma did not totally ease up at the front of the peloton, but the break’s advantage did nevertheless grow up to almost four minutes before the first climb of the day, the Alto de Petralba. That meant Gorka Izagirre, who was the highest-ranked rider in the break in 19th overall at 3:37, became the virtual red jersey.
Nobody contested Guillaume Martin as he rolled over the top of the climb first in an attempt to close the deficit between himself and leader Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) in the Mountains Classification.
The weather took a turn for the worse as the rain, which had only been a drizzle up, began to come down heavier, making for a cautious descent of the mountain. It cleared up a little by the time they reached the next climb, the Puerto de Cotefablo, but many rain jackets continued to be worn.
Israel Start-Up Nation joined Jumbo-Visma at the front of the peloton on the climb, but the gap to the breakaway remained steady, as the break reached the top with a lead of 3:33.
This time Guillaume Martin faced competition as Michael Storer sprinted for points at the top of the climb, although the Frenchman still managed to take maximum points.
The descent was wet and nervous and saw small splits in both the breakaway, where Gorka Izagirre went clear, and in the peloton, where Andrey Amador’s pace was quick enough to see him and his Ineos Grandiers leader Richard Carapaz gain a small advantage.
Although that trio was promptly reabsorbed by the peloton, Izagirre continued to push on and held a lead of 45 seconds by the bottom of the descent. Behind him, the rest of the break was beginning to split up on the draggy roads leading to the official start of the final climb, with about a dozen riders going clear of the rest, and by the foot of the climb, they were 14 seconds behind Gorka Izagirre.
Back in the peloton, Primoz Roglic had a mechanical shortly before the start of the climb but managed to catch up without any more problems.
After dangling ahead for the first part of the climb, Gorka Izagirre was eventually swallowed up by the rest of the break 6.6km from the finish. He still had enough left in his legs to briefly set a pace for his brother Ion, who launched his stage-winning attack 3km from the top, shortly after Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) had upped the pace on some of the climb’s steepest gradients. The Canadian went on to finish second.
Although the breakaway did ultimately succeed, it was not a done deal as Movistar set a fast pace in the peloton. Although Jumbo-Visma’s George Bennett managed to calm things down temporarily, attacks started to fly out of the bunch.
First David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) made a move, shortly followed by David Gaudu being led by his Groupama-FDJ teammate Bruno Armirail. Marc Soler (Movistar) was the first genuinely dangerous GC rider to jump, and all hell broke loose once it became evident that Roglic was struggling and unable to follow the moves.
A dangerous quartet of Carapaz, Carthy, Soler and Gaudu emerged from the chaos, enhanced by the miserable weather conditions, with Roglic left without a teammate in a small group about twenty seconds behind.
Carthy attacked near the top of the summit, and was the strongest of all the other GC riders by putting daylight between himself and them. He moves up from fifth to second overall as a result, but it’s Richard Carapaz who will wear the red jersey when the Vuelta kicks off again after tomorrow’s rest day.
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|03:41:00
|2
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|00:00:25
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:25
|4
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:00:27
|5
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:00:27
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:00:27
|7
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:00:38
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:00:48
|9
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:00:53
|10
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:55
|11
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:00:55
|12
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:55
|13
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:00:55
|14
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:01:02
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:01:14
|16
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:01:21
|17
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:23
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:01:23
|19
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:01:37
|20
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:01:38
|21
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:01:41
|22
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:01:41
|23
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:01:41
|24
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:01:43
|25
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:01:43
|26
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:01:43
|27
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:02:00
|28
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|00:02:00
|29
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:02:00
|30
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|00:02:12
|31
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:02:14
|32
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:02:20
|33
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|00:02:20
|34
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|00:02:24
|35
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:02:27
|36
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:02:33
|37
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:02:33
|38
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:02:53
|39
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:02:56
|40
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|00:03:14
|41
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:03:30
|42
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:03:35
|43
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:03:38
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:04:12
|45
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|00:04:12
|46
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:04:12
|47
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:04:12
|48
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:05:28
|49
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:05:59
|50
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:05:59
|51
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|00:05:59
|52
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:06:39
|53
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:06:39
|54
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:06:39
|55
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:06:39
|56
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:06:39
|57
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:06:53
|58
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:07:21
|59
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:08:28
|60
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:08:28
|61
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|00:08:48
|62
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:09:37
|63
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:09:47
|64
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|00:10:18
|65
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:10:18
|66
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:10:18
|67
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:10:18
|68
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:10:18
|69
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|00:10:18
|70
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:10:18
|71
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:10:18
|72
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:10:18
|73
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|00:10:54
|74
|Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|00:10:54
|75
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|00:10:54
|76
|Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:10:54
|77
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|00:11:18
|78
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:11:20
|79
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:11:28
|80
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:12:08
|81
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|00:12:08
|82
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:12:08
|83
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|00:12:22
|84
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:12:53
|85
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|00:13:09
|86
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|00:13:51
|87
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:14:04
|88
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:14:30
|89
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|00:14:30
|90
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:14:30
|91
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:14:30
|92
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:14:30
|93
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:14:30
|94
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:14:30
|95
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:15:50
|96
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:15:51
|97
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:17:11
|98
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:17:11
|99
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:17:11
|100
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:17:11
|101
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:17:11
|102
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:17:11
|103
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:17:11
|104
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:17:11
|105
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|00:17:11
|106
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:17:11
|107
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:17:11
|108
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:17:11
|109
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:17:11
|110
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:17:11
|111
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:17:11
|112
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:17:11
|113
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:17:11
|114
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|00:17:11
|115
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:17:11
|116
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:17:11
|117
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:17:11
|118
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|00:17:11
|119
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:17:11
|120
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:17:11
|121
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:17:11
|122
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:17:11
|123
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:17:11
|124
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:17:11
|125
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|00:17:11
|126
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:17:11
|127
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:17:11
|128
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|00:17:11
|129
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|00:17:11
|130
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:17:11
|131
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|00:17:11
|132
|Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:17:11
|133
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:17:11
|134
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:17:11
|135
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:17:11
|136
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:17:11
|137
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|00:17:11
|138
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:17:11
|139
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:17:11
|140
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:17:11
|141
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:17:11
|142
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|00:17:11
|143
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:17:11
|144
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:17:29
|145
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:17:43
|146
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:17:46
|147
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:17:53
|148
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|00:18:04
|149
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:18:09
|150
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:18:09
|151
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:20:29
|152
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:20:54
|153
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:21:34
|154
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:21:52
|155
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:22:11
|156
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|00:22:15
|157
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:23:28
|158
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:23:38
|159
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:24:26
|160
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|00:25:37
|161
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:25:37
|162
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:25:58
|163
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|00:36:33
|DNS
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|2
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2
|3
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|2
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|20
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|4
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14
|5
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|6
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|10
|7
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|9
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|10
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|11
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|12
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|13
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|14
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|2
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|3
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|2
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|3
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|10
|2
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|6
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|4
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|5
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|03:41:27
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:00:28
|3
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:01:10
|4
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:01:14
|5
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:01:14
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:01:16
|7
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:01:33
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|00:01:33
|9
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:01:47
|10
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|00:01:53
|11
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:02:00
|12
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:02:06
|13
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:02:29
|14
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|00:02:47
|15
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:03:08
|16
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:03:11
|17
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:05:01
|18
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:06:12
|19
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|00:09:51
|20
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|00:09:51
|21
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:09:51
|22
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:09:51
|23
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:11:01
|24
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|00:11:41
|25
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|00:13:24
|26
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:13:37
|27
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:14:03
|28
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:14:03
|29
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:15:24
|30
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:16:44
|31
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:16:44
|32
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:16:44
|33
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|00:16:44
|34
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:16:44
|35
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:16:44
|36
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:16:44
|37
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:16:44
|38
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:16:44
|39
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:16:44
|40
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:16:44
|41
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:16:44
|42
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:16:44
|43
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:16:44
|44
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:16:44
|45
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:16:44
|46
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|00:16:44
|47
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:16:44
|48
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:16:44
|49
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|00:16:44
|50
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:16:44
|51
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:16:44
|52
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|00:17:37
|53
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:20:02
|54
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:23:11
|55
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|00:25:10
|56
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:25:31
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UAE Team Emirates
|11:05:43
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|00:00:10
|3
|Movistar Team
|00:01:55
|4
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00:02:52
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|00:03:34
|6
|Cofidis
|00:04:08
|7
|AG2R la Mondiale
|00:04:16
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|00:07:11
|9
|EF Pro Cycling
|00:08:48
|10
|Team Sunweb
|00:09:39
|11
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:10:27
|12
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:11:46
|13
|NTT Pro Cycling
|00:12:18
|14
|Bahrain McLaren
|00:12:19
|15
|Trek-Segafredo
|00:13:13
|16
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:13:47
|17
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|00:17:20
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:17:49
|19
|CCC Team
|00:19:51
|20
|Total Direct Energie
|00:21:24
|21
|Burgos-BH
|00:30:06
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|00:31:31
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|24:34:39
|2
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:00:18
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:00:20
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:30
|5
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:01:07
|6
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:01:30
|7
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:01:42
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:02:02
|9
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|00:02:46
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:03:00
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:03:19
|12
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:03:19
|13
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:03:22
|14
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:03:28
|15
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:03:46
|16
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:03:47
|17
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:04:04
|18
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|00:04:11
|19
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|00:04:28
|20
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|00:06:34
|21
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:07:15
|22
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|00:07:56
|23
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:09:54
|24
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:10:21
|25
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:13:43
|26
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:14:01
|27
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|00:14:26
|28
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:15:13
|29
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:18:33
|30
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:19:01
|31
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:19:36
|32
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|00:21:48
|33
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:23:15
|34
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:23:23
|35
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:23:41
|36
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:24:27
|37
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|00:26:22
|38
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:26:40
|39
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:27:10
|40
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:28:04
|41
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:28:25
|42
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:29:07
|43
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:30:06
|44
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:30:38
|45
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:31:26
|46
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:31:38
|47
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:32:05
|48
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:33:38
|49
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:35:33
|50
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:36:17
|51
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:36:28
|52
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:37:28
|53
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:38:36
|54
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|00:38:41
|55
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:39:16
|56
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|00:40:29
|57
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:40:38
|58
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:41:51
|59
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|00:42:27
|60
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:43:15
|61
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|00:44:34
|62
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:45:13
|63
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:45:54
|64
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:46:18
|65
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|00:46:18
|66
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|00:46:58
|67
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:48:18
|68
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:49:10
|69
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|00:49:15
|70
|Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|00:49:45
|71
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:50:38
|72
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:50:38
|73
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:52:22
|74
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:52:26
|75
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:52:38
|76
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:52:44
|77
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:52:45
|78
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:53:04
|79
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:53:44
|80
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:54:12
|81
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:57:15
|82
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:57:44
|83
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|00:57:54
|84
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:58:42
|85
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:58:43
|86
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:59:08
|87
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:59:40
|88
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|01:00:01
|89
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:00:08
|90
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|01:00:42
|91
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|01:01:02
|92
|Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|01:01:10
|93
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
|01:01:24
|94
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:01:44
|95
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|01:03:23
|96
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|01:03:26
|97
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|01:03:36
|98
|Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|01:04:24
|99
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|01:04:40
|100
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|01:05:18
|101
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|01:05:24
|102
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|01:05:24
|103
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|01:05:29
|104
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|01:05:32
|105
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|01:05:56
|106
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|01:06:07
|107
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|01:06:14
|108
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|01:06:56
|109
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|01:06:59
|110
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|01:07:16
|111
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|01:07:50
|112
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:07:54
|113
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|01:08:27
|114
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|01:08:38
|115
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|01:08:39
|116
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:08:47
|117
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|01:09:13
|118
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|01:09:24
|119
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:09:24
|120
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|01:09:34
|121
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|01:09:36
|122
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|01:09:42
|123
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:09:45
|124
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|01:09:55
|125
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|01:10:03
|126
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:10:22
|127
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|01:10:34
|128
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|01:10:48
|129
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|01:10:59
|130
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|01:12:00
|131
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|01:12:05
|132
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|01:12:22
|133
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|01:12:39
|134
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|01:13:38
|135
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|01:14:08
|136
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|01:15:13
|137
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:15:14
|138
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|01:17:41
|139
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|01:17:56
|140
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|01:18:08
|141
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|01:18:10
|142
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|01:19:02
|143
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|01:20:12
|144
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|01:20:17
|145
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:20:20
|146
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|01:20:54
|147
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
|01:21:07
|148
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|01:22:22
|149
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|01:23:17
|150
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|01:24:37
|151
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:24:59
|152
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|01:25:33
|153
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|01:25:55
|154
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:26:46
|155
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:26:54
|156
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|01:27:39
|157
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|01:31:59
|158
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:33:20
|159
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:34:30
|160
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|01:35:05
|161
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|01:39:06
|162
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|01:43:42
|163
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|01:48:22
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|79
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|61
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|57
|4
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|36
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|33
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|33
|7
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|33
|8
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|26
|10
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|26
|11
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|12
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|25
|13
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|20
|16
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|20
|17
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|18
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|19
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|20
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|18
|21
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|16
|22
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|23
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14
|24
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14
|25
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|12
|26
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|27
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|28
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|29
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|11
|30
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|10
|31
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|10
|32
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|33
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|9
|34
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|8
|35
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|36
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|7
|37
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|38
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|39
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|40
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|41
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|42
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|6
|43
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|44
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|45
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|46
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|47
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale
|4
|48
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|49
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|50
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|51
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|52
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|53
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|54
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|55
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|56
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|2
|57
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|2
|58
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|59
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|1
|60
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|61
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|1
|62
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1
|63
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|1
|64
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1
|65
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|-5
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|18
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|4
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|15
|5
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|6
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|11
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|8
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|9
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|11
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|6
|12
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|13
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|14
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|4
|15
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|16
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|17
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|3
|18
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|2
|19
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|20
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|2
|21
|Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|2
|22
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|23
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|2
|24
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|25
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1
|26
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|1
|27
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|28
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|29
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|30
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|31
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|32
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|33
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|34
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|-2
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|24:35:46
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:02:40
|3
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:02:57
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|00:05:27
|5
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:12:36
|6
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:12:54
|7
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:14:06
|8
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:17:26
|9
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:17:54
|10
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|00:20:41
|11
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:22:34
|12
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:26:03
|13
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:26:57
|14
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:30:31
|15
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:36:21
|16
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|00:37:34
|17
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:44:47
|18
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:45:11
|19
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|00:45:11
|20
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:49:31
|21
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:49:31
|22
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:51:15
|23
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:51:19
|24
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:51:37
|25
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|00:56:47
|26
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:58:01
|27
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:59:01
|28
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:59:55
|29
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:00:37
|30
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|01:02:16
|31
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|01:02:29
|32
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|01:03:33
|33
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|01:04:17
|34
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|01:04:22
|35
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|01:04:25
|36
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|01:05:00
|37
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|01:05:07
|38
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|01:07:31
|39
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|01:08:06
|40
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|01:08:17
|41
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:08:17
|42
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|01:08:35
|43
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|01:09:52
|44
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|01:11:15
|45
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|01:12:31
|46
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|01:16:34
|47
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|01:17:01
|48
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|01:19:05
|49
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|01:19:47
|50
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|01:21:15
|51
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|01:22:10
|52
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|01:23:30
|53
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|01:24:48
|54
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|01:26:32
|55
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|01:30:52
|56
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|01:42:35
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|73:49:56
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|00:03:37
|3
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:08:09
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|00:10:06
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|00:24:18
|6
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00:35:13
|7
|Cofidis
|00:39:21
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|00:41:52
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|00:53:30
|10
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|01:01:31
|11
|CCC Team
|01:04:40
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|01:05:06
|13
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|01:12:34
|14
|NTT Pro Cycling
|01:16:35
|15
|EF Pro Cycling
|01:18:01
|16
|AG2R la Mondiale
|01:21:22
|17
|Bahrain McLaren
|01:29:10
|18
|Total Direct Energie
|01:37:19
|19
|Team Sunweb
|01:40:12
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:45:09
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|01:47:13
|22
|Burgos-BH
|02:08:36
