Vuelta a España: Ion Izagirre prevails on Formigal on stage 6

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) seized control on a cold and rainy stage 6 of the Vuelta a España, attacking to gain 43 seconds on overnight leader Primoz Roglic and take the leader's red jersey.

Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) showed the first signs of weakness in the Vuelta a España on the final climb of the Formigal, slipping out of the overall lead after attacks from Carapaz and Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling).

Further ahead, Ion Izagirre (Astana) won the stage from the breakaway, making his move on the final climb after an earlier attack by his brother and teammate Gorka. The victory makes it a full-set at Grand Tours for Izagirre, who won at the Tour de France in 2016 and at the Giro d’Italia in 2012.

Carthy gained the most time of the top contenders, moving into second overall at 18 seconds from Carapaz, with Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) fighting to hold the podium position in third at 20 seconds.

Roglic did not respond when one-by-one riders like David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) and Marc Soler (Movistar) shot out the front of the peloton on the climb, encouraging Carapaz and Carthy to make their own moves.

Those five riders came together as the summit approached, while Roglic languished around twenty seconds behind with Dan Martin (EF Pro Cycling) and Enric Mas (Movistar) for company.

Carthy managed to put some distance between himself and the others with a strong sprint at the top, putting seven seconds into Carapaz, Gaudu and Soler.

Dan Martin arrived 35 seconds behind the British rider, with Roglic further back still at 50 seconds, and Enric Mas another five seconds adrift.

How it unfolded

Despite the Vuelta a España stage no longer taking place on the fabled ‘circle of death’ Pyrenean climbs due to a Covid-enforced rearrangement announced earlier this week, stage 6 still featured a tough mountainous parcours, finishing atop the category one climb to Formigal.

Many riders hoped to get a head start ahead of that final climb by getting into the day’s breakaway, and the stage began with multiple attacks out of the peloton.

Out of the melee, Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) found himself off the front alone, with a large group close behind. That group soon joined the Frenchman to form the breakaway of the day.

In that break were: Ion and Gorka Izagirre (Astana), Matteo Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Sergio Henao, Rui Costa (both UAE Team Emirates), Carlos Verona, Jorge Arcas (both Movistar), Julien Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Robert Power, Michael Storer, Jasha Sutterlin (all Sunweb), Michael Valgren (NTT Pro Cycling), Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Michael Woods, Magnus Cort (both EF Pro Cycling), Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Oscar Cabedo (Burgos BH), Guillaume Martin, Victor Lafay, Pierre Luc Perichon (all Cofidis) and Jonathan Hivert (Total Direct Energy).

Jumbo-Visma did not totally ease up at the front of the peloton, but the break’s advantage did nevertheless grow up to almost four minutes before the first climb of the day, the Alto de Petralba. That meant Gorka Izagirre, who was the highest-ranked rider in the break in 19th overall at 3:37, became the virtual red jersey.

Nobody contested Guillaume Martin as he rolled over the top of the climb first in an attempt to close the deficit between himself and leader Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) in the Mountains Classification.

The weather took a turn for the worse as the rain, which had only been a drizzle up, began to come down heavier, making for a cautious descent of the mountain. It cleared up a little by the time they reached the next climb, the Puerto de Cotefablo, but many rain jackets continued to be worn.

Israel Start-Up Nation joined Jumbo-Visma at the front of the peloton on the climb, but the gap to the breakaway remained steady, as the break reached the top with a lead of 3:33.

This time Guillaume Martin faced competition as Michael Storer sprinted for points at the top of the climb, although the Frenchman still managed to take maximum points.

The descent was wet and nervous and saw small splits in both the breakaway, where Gorka Izagirre went clear, and in the peloton, where Andrey Amador’s pace was quick enough to see him and his Ineos Grandiers leader Richard Carapaz gain a small advantage.

Although that trio was promptly reabsorbed by the peloton, Izagirre continued to push on and held a lead of 45 seconds by the bottom of the descent. Behind him, the rest of the break was beginning to split up on the draggy roads leading to the official start of the final climb, with about a dozen riders going clear of the rest, and by the foot of the climb, they were 14 seconds behind Gorka Izagirre.

Back in the peloton, Primoz Roglic had a mechanical shortly before the start of the climb but managed to catch up without any more problems.

After dangling ahead for the first part of the climb, Gorka Izagirre was eventually swallowed up by the rest of the break 6.6km from the finish. He still had enough left in his legs to briefly set a pace for his brother Ion, who launched his stage-winning attack 3km from the top, shortly after Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) had upped the pace on some of the climb’s steepest gradients. The Canadian went on to finish second.

Although the breakaway did ultimately succeed, it was not a done deal as Movistar set a fast pace in the peloton. Although Jumbo-Visma’s George Bennett managed to calm things down temporarily, attacks started to fly out of the bunch.

First David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) made a move, shortly followed by David Gaudu being led by his Groupama-FDJ teammate Bruno Armirail. Marc Soler (Movistar) was the first genuinely dangerous GC rider to jump, and all hell broke loose once it became evident that Roglic was struggling and unable to follow the moves.

A dangerous quartet of Carapaz, Carthy, Soler and Gaudu emerged from the chaos, enhanced by the miserable weather conditions, with Roglic left without a teammate in a small group about twenty seconds behind.

Carthy attacked near the top of the summit, and was the strongest of all the other GC riders by putting daylight between himself and them. He moves up from fifth to second overall as a result, but it’s Richard Carapaz who will wear the red jersey when the Vuelta kicks off again after tomorrow’s rest day.

Full results Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 03:41:00 2 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:25 3 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:25 4 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:00:27 5 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 00:00:27 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:00:27 7 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:00:38 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:48 9 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:00:53 10 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:55 11 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:00:55 12 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:55 13 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:55 14 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 00:01:02 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:01:14 16 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:21 17 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:23 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:01:23 19 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:01:37 20 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:01:38 21 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:01:41 22 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:01:41 23 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:01:41 24 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:01:43 25 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:01:43 26 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:43 27 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:02:00 28 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:02:00 29 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:02:00 30 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 00:02:12 31 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:02:14 32 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:02:20 33 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:02:20 34 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:24 35 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:02:27 36 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:02:33 37 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:02:33 38 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:02:53 39 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:02:56 40 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:03:14 41 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:03:30 42 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:03:35 43 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:03:38 44 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:04:12 45 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 00:04:12 46 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:04:12 47 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:04:12 48 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:05:28 49 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:05:59 50 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:05:59 51 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:05:59 52 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 00:06:39 53 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 00:06:39 54 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:06:39 55 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:06:39 56 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 00:06:39 57 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:06:53 58 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:07:21 59 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:08:28 60 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:08:28 61 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 00:08:48 62 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:09:37 63 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:09:47 64 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:10:18 65 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:10:18 66 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:10:18 67 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:10:18 68 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 00:10:18 69 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:10:18 70 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:10:18 71 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:10:18 72 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:10:18 73 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:10:54 74 Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 00:10:54 75 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 00:10:54 76 Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 00:10:54 77 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:11:18 78 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:11:20 79 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:11:28 80 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:12:08 81 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 00:12:08 82 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:12:08 83 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 00:12:22 84 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:12:53 85 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 00:13:09 86 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 00:13:51 87 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:14:04 88 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:14:30 89 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 00:14:30 90 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:14:30 91 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:14:30 92 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:14:30 93 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:14:30 94 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:14:30 95 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:15:50 96 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:15:51 97 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:17:11 98 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:17:11 99 Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling 00:17:11 100 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:17:11 101 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:17:11 102 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:17:11 103 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:17:11 104 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:17:11 105 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 00:17:11 106 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:17:11 107 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:17:11 108 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:17:11 109 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:17:11 110 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:17:11 111 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:17:11 112 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:17:11 113 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:17:11 114 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 00:17:11 115 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:17:11 116 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:17:11 117 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:17:11 118 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 00:17:11 119 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:17:11 120 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:17:11 121 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 00:17:11 122 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:17:11 123 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:17:11 124 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:17:11 125 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 00:17:11 126 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:17:11 127 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:17:11 128 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 00:17:11 129 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 00:17:11 130 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:17:11 131 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 00:17:11 132 Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:17:11 133 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:17:11 134 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:17:11 135 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:17:11 136 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 00:17:11 137 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 00:17:11 138 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:17:11 139 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:17:11 140 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:17:11 141 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:17:11 142 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 00:17:11 143 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:17:11 144 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:17:29 145 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:17:43 146 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:17:46 147 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:17:53 148 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 00:18:04 149 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:18:09 150 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:18:09 151 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:20:29 152 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:20:54 153 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:21:34 154 Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale 00:21:52 155 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:22:11 156 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 00:22:15 157 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:23:28 158 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:23:38 159 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:24:26 160 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 00:25:37 161 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:25:37 162 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:25:58 163 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 00:36:33 DNS Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis

Sprint 1, km. 119.7 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 2 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 2 3 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 1

Points Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 2 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 20 3 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 16 4 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 5 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 12 6 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 10 7 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 9 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 8 9 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 10 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 11 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 12 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 4 13 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 3 14 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 2 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Puerto Alto de Petralba, km. 69.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 3 2 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 2 3 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Puerto de Alto de Cotefablo, km. 105.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 5 2 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 3 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 3 - Aramón Formigal km. 146.4 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 10 2 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 6 3 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 4 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 5 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 1

Young riders Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 03:41:27 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:00:28 3 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:01:10 4 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:01:14 5 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:01:14 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:16 7 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:33 8 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:01:33 9 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:01:47 10 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:01:53 11 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:02:00 12 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:02:06 13 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:02:29 14 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:47 15 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:03:08 16 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:03:11 17 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:05:01 18 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:06:12 19 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:09:51 20 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:09:51 21 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:09:51 22 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:09:51 23 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:11:01 24 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 00:11:41 25 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 00:13:24 26 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:13:37 27 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:14:03 28 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:14:03 29 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:15:24 30 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:16:44 31 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:16:44 32 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:16:44 33 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 00:16:44 34 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:16:44 35 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:16:44 36 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:16:44 37 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:16:44 38 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:16:44 39 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:16:44 40 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:16:44 41 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:16:44 42 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:16:44 43 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:16:44 44 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:16:44 45 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:16:44 46 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 00:16:44 47 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:16:44 48 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 00:16:44 49 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 00:16:44 50 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:16:44 51 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:16:44 52 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 00:17:37 53 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:20:02 54 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:23:11 55 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 00:25:10 56 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:25:31

Combativity Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team

Teams Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 UAE Team Emirates 11:05:43 2 Astana Pro Team 00:00:10 3 Movistar Team 00:01:55 4 Ineos Grenadiers 00:02:52 5 Mitchelton-Scott 00:03:34 6 Cofidis 00:04:08 7 AG2R la Mondiale 00:04:16 8 Groupama-FDJ 00:07:11 9 EF Pro Cycling 00:08:48 10 Team Sunweb 00:09:39 11 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:10:27 12 Team Jumbo-Visma 00:11:46 13 NTT Pro Cycling 00:12:18 14 Bahrain McLaren 00:12:19 15 Trek-Segafredo 00:13:13 16 Israel Start-Up Nation 00:13:47 17 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 00:17:20 18 Bora-Hansgrohe 00:17:49 19 CCC Team 00:19:51 20 Total Direct Energie 00:21:24 21 Burgos-BH 00:30:06 22 Lotto Soudal 00:31:31

General classification after stage 6 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 24:34:39 2 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:18 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:00:20 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:30 5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:07 6 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:30 7 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:42 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:02:02 9 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:02:46 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:00 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:03:19 12 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:03:19 13 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:03:22 14 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:03:28 15 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:03:46 16 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:03:47 17 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:04:04 18 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 00:04:11 19 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 00:04:28 20 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:06:34 21 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:07:15 22 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:07:56 23 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:09:54 24 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:10:21 25 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:13:43 26 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:14:01 27 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 00:14:26 28 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:15:13 29 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:18:33 30 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:19:01 31 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:19:36 32 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:21:48 33 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:23:15 34 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:23:23 35 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:23:41 36 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:24:27 37 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 00:26:22 38 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:26:40 39 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:27:10 40 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:28:04 41 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:28:25 42 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:29:07 43 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:30:06 44 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:30:38 45 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:31:26 46 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:31:38 47 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:32:05 48 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 00:33:38 49 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 00:35:33 50 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 00:36:17 51 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:36:28 52 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:37:28 53 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:38:36 54 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:38:41 55 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 00:39:16 56 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 00:40:29 57 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:40:38 58 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 00:41:51 59 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 00:42:27 60 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:43:15 61 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 00:44:34 62 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:45:13 63 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:45:54 64 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:46:18 65 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:46:18 66 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 00:46:58 67 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:48:18 68 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:49:10 69 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:49:15 70 Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 00:49:45 71 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:50:38 72 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:50:38 73 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:52:22 74 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:52:26 75 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:52:38 76 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:52:44 77 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:52:45 78 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:53:04 79 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:53:44 80 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 00:54:12 81 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:57:15 82 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:57:44 83 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:57:54 84 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:58:42 85 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:58:43 86 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:59:08 87 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:59:40 88 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 01:00:01 89 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:00:08 90 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 01:00:42 91 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 01:01:02 92 Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 01:01:10 93 Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling 01:01:24 94 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:01:44 95 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 01:03:23 96 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 01:03:26 97 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 01:03:36 98 Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 01:04:24 99 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:04:40 100 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 01:05:18 101 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 01:05:24 102 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 01:05:24 103 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 01:05:29 104 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:05:32 105 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:05:56 106 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 01:06:07 107 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:06:14 108 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 01:06:56 109 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 01:06:59 110 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 01:07:16 111 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 01:07:50 112 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:07:54 113 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 01:08:27 114 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 01:08:38 115 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:08:39 116 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:08:47 117 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 01:09:13 118 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 01:09:24 119 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:09:24 120 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 01:09:34 121 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 01:09:36 122 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 01:09:42 123 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:09:45 124 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 01:09:55 125 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 01:10:03 126 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:10:22 127 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:10:34 128 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 01:10:48 129 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 01:10:59 130 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 01:12:00 131 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 01:12:05 132 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 01:12:22 133 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 01:12:39 134 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 01:13:38 135 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 01:14:08 136 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 01:15:13 137 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:15:14 138 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 01:17:41 139 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:17:56 140 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 01:18:08 141 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 01:18:10 142 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 01:19:02 143 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 01:20:12 144 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 01:20:17 145 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:20:20 146 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 01:20:54 147 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:21:07 148 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 01:22:22 149 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 01:23:17 150 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 01:24:37 151 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:24:59 152 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 01:25:33 153 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 01:25:55 154 Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale 01:26:46 155 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:26:54 156 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 01:27:39 157 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 01:31:59 158 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:33:20 159 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 01:34:30 160 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:35:05 161 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:39:06 162 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 01:43:42 163 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 01:48:22

Points Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 79 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 61 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 57 4 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 36 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 33 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 33 7 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 33 8 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 29 9 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 26 10 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 26 11 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 12 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 25 13 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 23 14 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 20 16 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 20 17 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 20 18 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 19 19 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 18 20 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 18 21 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 16 22 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 23 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 24 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14 25 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 12 26 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 12 27 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 28 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 29 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 11 30 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10 31 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 10 32 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 10 33 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 9 34 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 8 35 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 8 36 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 7 37 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 6 38 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 6 39 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 40 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 41 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 42 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 6 43 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 44 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 45 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 46 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 47 Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale 4 48 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 4 49 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 50 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 4 51 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 3 52 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 2 53 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 2 54 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 55 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 56 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 2 57 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 2 58 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 59 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 1 60 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 61 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 1 62 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1 63 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 1 64 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1 65 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team -5

Mountains Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 18 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 16 4 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 15 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 6 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 11 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 8 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 9 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 6 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 11 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 6 12 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 13 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 14 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 4 15 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 16 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 17 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 3 18 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 2 19 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 20 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 2 21 Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 2 22 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 2 23 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 2 24 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 1 25 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1 26 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 1 27 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 28 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 1 29 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 30 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 31 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 32 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 33 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 34 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team -2

Young Riders Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 24:35:46 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:02:40 3 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:02:57 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:05:27 5 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:12:36 6 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:12:54 7 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:14:06 8 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:17:26 9 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:17:54 10 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:20:41 11 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:22:34 12 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:26:03 13 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:26:57 14 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:30:31 15 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:36:21 16 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:37:34 17 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:44:47 18 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:45:11 19 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:45:11 20 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:49:31 21 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:49:31 22 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:51:15 23 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:51:19 24 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:51:37 25 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:56:47 26 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:58:01 27 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:59:01 28 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:59:55 29 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:00:37 30 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 01:02:16 31 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 01:02:29 32 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 01:03:33 33 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 01:04:17 34 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 01:04:22 35 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:04:25 36 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 01:05:00 37 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:05:07 38 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 01:07:31 39 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 01:08:06 40 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 01:08:17 41 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:08:17 42 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 01:08:35 43 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 01:09:52 44 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 01:11:15 45 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 01:12:31 46 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 01:16:34 47 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 01:17:01 48 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 01:19:05 49 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 01:19:47 50 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 01:21:15 51 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 01:22:10 52 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 01:23:30 53 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 01:24:48 54 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 01:26:32 55 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 01:30:52 56 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 01:42:35