Vuelta a España: Ion Izagirre prevails on Formigal on stage 6

By

Carapaz snatches red jersey from Roglic

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) seized control on a cold and rainy stage 6 of the Vuelta a España, attacking to gain 43 seconds on overnight leader Primoz Roglic and take the leader's red jersey.

Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) showed the first signs of weakness in the Vuelta a España on the final climb of the Formigal, slipping out of the overall lead after attacks from Carapaz and Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling).

Further ahead, Ion Izagirre (Astana) won the stage from the breakaway, making his move on the final climb after an earlier attack by his brother and teammate Gorka. The victory makes it a full-set at Grand Tours for Izagirre, who won at the Tour de France in 2016 and at the Giro d’Italia in 2012.

Carthy gained the most time of the top contenders, moving into second overall at 18 seconds from Carapaz, with Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) fighting to hold the podium position in third at 20 seconds.

Roglic did not respond when one-by-one riders like David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) and Marc Soler (Movistar) shot out the front of the peloton on the climb, encouraging Carapaz and Carthy to make their own moves.

Those five riders came together as the summit approached, while Roglic languished around twenty seconds behind with Dan Martin (EF Pro Cycling) and Enric Mas (Movistar) for company.

Carthy managed to put some distance between himself and the others with a strong sprint at the top, putting seven seconds into Carapaz, Gaudu and Soler.

Dan Martin arrived 35 seconds behind the British rider, with Roglic further back still at 50 seconds, and Enric Mas another five seconds adrift.

How it unfolded

Despite the Vuelta a España stage no longer taking place on the fabled ‘circle of death’ Pyrenean climbs due to a Covid-enforced rearrangement announced earlier this week, stage 6 still featured a tough mountainous parcours, finishing atop the category one climb to Formigal.

Many riders hoped to get a head start ahead of that final climb by getting into the day’s breakaway, and the stage began with multiple attacks out of the peloton.

Out of the melee, Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) found himself off the front alone, with a large group close behind. That group soon joined the Frenchman to form the breakaway of the day.

In that break were: Ion and Gorka Izagirre (Astana), Matteo Cattaneo (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Sergio Henao, Rui Costa (both UAE Team Emirates), Carlos Verona, Jorge Arcas (both Movistar), Julien Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Robert Power, Michael Storer, Jasha Sutterlin (all Sunweb), Michael Valgren (NTT Pro Cycling), Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Michael Woods, Magnus Cort (both EF Pro Cycling), Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale), Oscar Cabedo (Burgos BH), Guillaume Martin, Victor Lafay, Pierre Luc Perichon (all Cofidis) and Jonathan Hivert (Total Direct Energy).

Jumbo-Visma did not totally ease up at the front of the peloton, but the break’s advantage did nevertheless grow up to almost four minutes before the first climb of the day, the Alto de Petralba. That meant Gorka Izagirre, who was the highest-ranked rider in the break in 19th overall at 3:37, became the virtual red jersey.

Nobody contested Guillaume Martin as he rolled over the top of the climb first in an attempt to close the deficit between himself and leader Tim Wellens (Lotto-Soudal) in the Mountains Classification.

The weather took a turn for the worse as the rain, which had only been a drizzle up, began to come down heavier, making for a cautious descent of the mountain. It cleared up a little by the time they reached the next climb, the Puerto de Cotefablo, but many rain jackets continued to be worn.

Israel Start-Up Nation joined Jumbo-Visma at the front of the peloton on the climb, but the gap to the breakaway remained steady, as the break reached the top with a lead of 3:33.

This time Guillaume Martin faced competition as Michael Storer sprinted for points at the top of the climb, although the Frenchman still managed to take maximum points.

The descent was wet and nervous and saw small splits in both the breakaway, where Gorka Izagirre went clear, and in the peloton, where Andrey Amador’s pace was quick enough to see him and his Ineos Grandiers leader Richard Carapaz gain a small advantage.

Although that trio was promptly reabsorbed by the peloton, Izagirre continued to push on and held a lead of 45 seconds by the bottom of the descent. Behind him, the rest of the break was beginning to split up on the draggy roads leading to the official start of the final climb, with about a dozen riders going clear of the rest, and by the foot of the climb, they were 14 seconds behind Gorka Izagirre.

Back in the peloton, Primoz Roglic had a mechanical shortly before the start of the climb but managed to catch up without any more problems.

After dangling ahead for the first part of the climb, Gorka Izagirre was eventually swallowed up by the rest of the break 6.6km from the finish. He still had enough left in his legs to briefly set a pace for his brother Ion, who launched his stage-winning attack 3km from the top, shortly after Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) had upped the pace on some of the climb’s steepest gradients. The Canadian went on to finish second.

Although the breakaway did ultimately succeed, it was not a done deal as Movistar set a fast pace in the peloton. Although Jumbo-Visma’s George Bennett managed to calm things down temporarily, attacks started to fly out of the bunch.

First David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) made a move, shortly followed by David Gaudu being led by his Groupama-FDJ teammate Bruno Armirail. Marc Soler (Movistar) was the first genuinely dangerous GC rider to jump, and all hell broke loose once it became evident that Roglic was struggling and unable to follow the moves.

A dangerous quartet of Carapaz, Carthy, Soler and Gaudu emerged from the chaos, enhanced by the miserable weather conditions, with Roglic left without a teammate in a small group about twenty seconds behind.

Carthy attacked near the top of the summit, and was the strongest of all the other GC riders by putting daylight between himself and them. He moves up from fifth to second overall as a result, but it’s Richard Carapaz who will wear the red jersey when the Vuelta kicks off again after tomorrow’s rest day.

Full results
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team03:41:00
2Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling00:00:25
3Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:00:25
4Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb00:00:27
5Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling00:00:27
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:00:27
7Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:00:38
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:00:48
9Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:00:53
10Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates00:00:55
11David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:00:55
12Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:55
13Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:00:55
14Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers00:01:02
15Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:01:14
16Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:01:21
17David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:01:23
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation00:01:23
19Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:01:37
20Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma00:01:38
21Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:01:41
22Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:01:41
23Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:01:41
24Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:01:43
25Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:01:43
26Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:43
27Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:02:00
28Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:02:00
29Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:02:00
30Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis00:02:12
31Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:02:14
32Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:02:20
33Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:02:20
34Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo00:02:24
35William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:02:27
36Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:02:33
37George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:02:33
38Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:02:53
39Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:02:56
40Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:03:14
41Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:03:30
42Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:03:35
43Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:03:38
44Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:04:12
45Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis00:04:12
46Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:04:12
47Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:04:12
48Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:05:28
49José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team00:05:59
50Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:05:59
51Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:05:59
52Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott00:06:39
53Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott00:06:39
54Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation00:06:39
55Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:06:39
56Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers00:06:39
57Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:06:53
58Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:07:21
59Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:08:28
60Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:08:28
61Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team00:08:48
62Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:09:37
63Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH00:09:47
64Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:10:18
65Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:10:18
66Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:10:18
67Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb00:10:18
68Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team00:10:18
69Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:10:18
70Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:10:18
71Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:10:18
72Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:10:18
73Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo00:10:54
74Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH00:10:54
75Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo00:10:54
76Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers00:10:54
77Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team00:11:18
78Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team00:11:20
79Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:11:28
80Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH00:12:08
81Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH00:12:08
82Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:12:08
83Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis00:12:22
84Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:12:53
85Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling00:13:09
86Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis00:13:51
87Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH00:14:04
88Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:14:30
89Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team00:14:30
90Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:14:30
91Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:14:30
92Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:14:30
93Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:14:30
94Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH00:14:30
95Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:15:50
96Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:15:51
97Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:17:11
98Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:17:11
99Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling00:17:11
100Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers00:17:11
101Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe00:17:11
102Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:17:11
103Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:17:11
104Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:17:11
105Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates00:17:11
106Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:17:11
107Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb00:17:11
108Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:17:11
109Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:17:11
110Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:17:11
111Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:17:11
112Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:17:11
113Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:17:11
114Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team00:17:11
115Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:17:11
116Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:17:11
117Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:17:11
118Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal00:17:11
119Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:17:11
120Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:17:11
121Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling00:17:11
122Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:17:11
123Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:17:11
124Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:17:11
125Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH00:17:11
126Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb00:17:11
127Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:17:11
128Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team00:17:11
129Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling00:17:11
130Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:17:11
131Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team00:17:11
132Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:17:11
133Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:17:11
134Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:17:11
135Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:17:11
136Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis00:17:11
137Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling00:17:11
138Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma00:17:11
139Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:17:11
140Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:17:11
141Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:17:11
142Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie00:17:11
143Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:17:11
144Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH00:17:29
145James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation00:17:43
146Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe00:17:46
147Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:17:53
148Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates00:18:04
149Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:18:09
150Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:18:09
151Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:20:29
152Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation00:20:54
153Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:21:34
154Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale00:21:52
155Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma00:22:11
156Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie00:22:15
157Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation00:23:28
158Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:23:38
159Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:24:26
160Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo00:25:37
161Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:25:37
162Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb00:25:58
163Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team00:36:33
DNSFernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis

Sprint 1, km. 119.7
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
2Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb2
3Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis1

Points
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
2Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling20
3Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates16
4Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb14
5Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling12
6Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis10
7Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep9
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling8
9Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team7
10Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates6
11David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
12Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers4
13Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team3
14Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers2
15Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Puerto Alto de Petralba, km. 69.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis3
2Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis2
3Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 2) Puerto de Alto de Cotefablo, km. 105.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis5
2Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb3
3Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 3 - Aramón Formigal km. 146.4
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team10
2Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling6
3Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates4
4Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb2
5Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling1

Young riders
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb03:41:27
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:00:28
3Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:01:10
4Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:01:14
5Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:01:14
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:16
7Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:01:33
8Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:01:33
9Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:01:47
10Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:01:53
11William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:02:00
12Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:02:06
13Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:02:29
14Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:02:47
15Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:03:08
16Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:03:11
17Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:05:01
18Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation00:06:12
19Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:09:51
20Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:09:51
21Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:09:51
22Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:09:51
23Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:11:01
24Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH00:11:41
25Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis00:13:24
26Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH00:13:37
27Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:14:03
28Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:14:03
29Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:15:24
30Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:16:44
31Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:16:44
32Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:16:44
33Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates00:16:44
34Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:16:44
35Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb00:16:44
36Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:16:44
37Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:16:44
38Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:16:44
39Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:16:44
40Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:16:44
41Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:16:44
42Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:16:44
43Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb00:16:44
44Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:16:44
45Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:16:44
46Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team00:16:44
47Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:16:44
48Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis00:16:44
49Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling00:16:44
50Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma00:16:44
51Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:16:44
52Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates00:17:37
53Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:20:02
54Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:23:11
55Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo00:25:10
56Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb00:25:31

Combativity
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team

Teams
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1UAE Team Emirates11:05:43
2Astana Pro Team00:00:10
3Movistar Team00:01:55
4Ineos Grenadiers00:02:52
5Mitchelton-Scott00:03:34
6Cofidis00:04:08
7AG2R la Mondiale00:04:16
8Groupama-FDJ00:07:11
9EF Pro Cycling00:08:48
10Team Sunweb00:09:39
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:10:27
12Team Jumbo-Visma00:11:46
13NTT Pro Cycling00:12:18
14Bahrain McLaren00:12:19
15Trek-Segafredo00:13:13
16Israel Start-Up Nation00:13:47
17Deceuninck-Quick-Step00:17:20
18Bora-Hansgrohe00:17:49
19CCC Team00:19:51
20Total Direct Energie00:21:24
21Burgos-BH00:30:06
22Lotto Soudal00:31:31

General classification after stage 6
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers24:34:39
2Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:00:18
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation00:00:20
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:30
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:07
6Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:01:30
7Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:42
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:02:02
9David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:02:46
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:03:00
11Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:03:19
12Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:03:19
13George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:03:22
14Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:03:28
15Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:03:46
16David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:03:47
17Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:04:04
18Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo00:04:11
19Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates00:04:28
20Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:06:34
21Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:07:15
22Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:07:56
23Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:09:54
24Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:10:21
25Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:13:43
26Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:14:01
27Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis00:14:26
28William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:15:13
29Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:18:33
30Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:19:01
31Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:19:36
32Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:21:48
33Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:23:15
34José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team00:23:23
35Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:23:41
36Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:24:27
37Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis00:26:22
38Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:26:40
39Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:27:10
40Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:28:04
41Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:28:25
42Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:29:07
43Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:30:06
44Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:30:38
45Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:31:26
46Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb00:31:38
47Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:32:05
48Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling00:33:38
49Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott00:35:33
50Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers00:36:17
51Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:36:28
52Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:37:28
53Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH00:38:36
54Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:38:41
55Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers00:39:16
56Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling00:40:29
57Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:40:38
58Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team00:41:51
59Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team00:42:27
60Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:43:15
61Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team00:44:34
62Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:45:13
63Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb00:45:54
64Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:46:18
65Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:46:18
66Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team00:46:58
67Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:48:18
68Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:49:10
69Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo00:49:15
70Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH00:49:45
71Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:50:38
72Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:50:38
73Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:52:22
74Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:52:26
75Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:52:38
76Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation00:52:44
77Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:52:45
78Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:53:04
79Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:53:44
80Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott00:54:12
81Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:57:15
82Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:57:44
83Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:57:54
84Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:58:42
85Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:58:43
86Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:59:08
87Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team00:59:40
88Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH01:00:01
89Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:00:08
90Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo01:00:42
91Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling01:01:02
92Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers01:01:10
93Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling01:01:24
94Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:01:44
95Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis01:03:23
96Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team01:03:26
97Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates01:03:36
98Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers01:04:24
99Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation01:04:40
100Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers01:05:18
101Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team01:05:24
102Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling01:05:24
103Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal01:05:29
104Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma01:05:32
105James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation01:05:56
106Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal01:06:07
107Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:06:14
108Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb01:06:56
109Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling01:06:59
110Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis01:07:16
111Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH01:07:50
112Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:07:54
113Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA01:08:27
114Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren01:08:38
115Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:08:39
116Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:08:47
117Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling01:09:13
118Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren01:09:24
119Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:09:24
120Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling01:09:34
121Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal01:09:36
122Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH01:09:42
123Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:09:45
124Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal01:09:55
125Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH01:10:03
126Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:10:22
127Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:10:34
128Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo01:10:48
129Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH01:10:59
130Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team01:12:00
131Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA01:12:05
132Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates01:12:22
133Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA01:12:39
134Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb01:13:38
135Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH01:14:08
136Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie01:15:13
137Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe01:15:14
138Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates01:17:41
139Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma01:17:56
140Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal01:18:08
141Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling01:18:10
142Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling01:19:02
143Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis01:20:12
144Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie01:20:17
145Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe01:20:20
146Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren01:20:54
147Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation01:21:07
148Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling01:22:22
149Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren01:23:17
150Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott01:24:37
151Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe01:24:59
152Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott01:25:33
153Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates01:25:55
154Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale01:26:46
155Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe01:26:54
156Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling01:27:39
157Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb01:31:59
158Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe01:33:20
159Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe01:34:30
160Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation01:35:05
161Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:39:06
162Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo01:43:42
163Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team01:48:22

Points Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma79
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers61
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation57
4Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis36
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling33
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team33
7Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe33
8Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team29
9Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal26
10Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma26
11Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
12Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep25
13Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott23
14George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma22
15Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren20
16Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling20
17Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates20
18Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates19
19Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team18
20Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb18
21Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team16
22Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
23Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb14
24Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe14
25Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team12
26Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling12
27Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
28Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal12
29Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep11
30Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep10
31David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ10
32Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo10
33Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb9
34Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie8
35Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation8
36Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis7
37David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates6
38Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo6
39Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates6
40Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale6
41Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale6
42Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling6
43Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA5
44Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
45Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
46Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
47Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale4
48Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling4
49Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
50Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling4
51Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott3
52Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott2
53Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers2
54Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH2
55Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2
56Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb2
57Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie2
58Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH2
59Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis1
60Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
61Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis1
62Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie1
63Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH1
64Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie1
65Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team-5

Mountains Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal19
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers18
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation16
4Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis15
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma14
6Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team11
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma7
8Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale6
9Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team6
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
11Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling6
12Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates4
13Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb4
14Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH4
15Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation3
16Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
17Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb3
18Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren2
19Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
20Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb2
21Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH2
22Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis2
23Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling2
24Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott1
25Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team1
26Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling1
27Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
28Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers1
29Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
30Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team1
31Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep1
32Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb1
33Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
34Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team-2

Young Riders Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team24:35:46
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:02:40
3Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:02:57
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:05:27
5Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:12:36
6Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:12:54
7William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:14:06
8Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:17:26
9Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:17:54
10Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:20:41
11Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:22:34
12Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:26:03
13Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:26:57
14Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb00:30:31
15Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:36:21
16Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:37:34
17Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb00:44:47
18Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:45:11
19Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:45:11
20Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:49:31
21Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:49:31
22Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:51:15
23Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:51:19
24Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation00:51:37
25Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:56:47
26Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:58:01
27Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:59:01
28Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:59:55
29Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:00:37
30Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis01:02:16
31Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates01:02:29
32Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation01:03:33
33Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team01:04:17
34Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal01:04:22
35Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma01:04:25
36Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal01:05:00
37Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:05:07
38Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren01:07:31
39Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling01:08:06
40Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren01:08:17
41Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:08:17
42Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH01:08:35
43Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH01:09:52
44Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates01:11:15
45Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb01:12:31
46Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates01:16:34
47Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal01:17:01
48Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis01:19:05
49Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren01:19:47
50Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling01:21:15
51Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren01:22:10
52Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott01:23:30
53Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates01:24:48
54Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling01:26:32
55Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb01:30:52
56Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo01:42:35

Teams Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team73:49:56
2UAE Team Emirates00:03:37
3Team Jumbo-Visma00:08:09
4Astana Pro Team00:10:06
5Mitchelton-Scott00:24:18
6Ineos Grenadiers00:35:13
7Cofidis00:39:21
8Trek-Segafredo00:41:52
9Groupama-FDJ00:53:30
10Deceuninck-Quick-Step01:01:31
11CCC Team01:04:40
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA01:05:06
13Israel Start-Up Nation01:12:34
14NTT Pro Cycling01:16:35
15EF Pro Cycling01:18:01
16AG2R la Mondiale01:21:22
17Bahrain McLaren01:29:10
18Total Direct Energie01:37:19
19Team Sunweb01:40:12
20Bora-Hansgrohe01:45:09
21Lotto Soudal01:47:13
22Burgos-BH02:08:36

