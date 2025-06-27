Recommended reading

'The risks are so big, but the rewards are incredible' – Michael Woods leads Israel-Premier Tech's charge for a stage win at the Tour de France

Canadian joined by sprinters Pascal Ackermann and Jake Stewart in eight-man selection

Israel-Premier Tech have announced their team for the Tour de France, with 2023 stage winner Michael Woods leading the team into this year's race.

38-year-old Woods' participation in the race has been in doubt recently after he suffered a lung infection at the Tour de Suisse, which forced him to abandon on stage 4.

