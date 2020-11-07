Vuelta a España: Primoz Roglic loses time on stage 17 but maintains overall lead into Madrid
David Gaudu wins atop Alto de la Covatilla
Stage 17: Sequeros - Alto de La Covatilla
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is poised to win the red jersey after surviving a scare on the penultimate stage 17 of the Vuelta a España.
The Slovenian was put under intense pressure by Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), who managed to distance him with an attack on the final climb.
An intense pursuit between the two followed as Roglic tried desperately to save the Vuelta a Espana and Carapaz attempted to win it. The gap between the two at one point reached over 25 seconds, suggesting that Roglic’s advantage of 45 seconds on GC over Carapaz was under serious threat, but Roglic ultimately managed to dig deep enough to limit his losses to 21 seconds.
That means he maintains a 24-second lead going into tomorrow’s final stage in Madrid, all but sealing the overall victory.
Further up the road, David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) proved himself the strongest from the day’s break to win the stage, having managed to break clear from everyone else, with Gino Mader (NTT) in second and Ion Izagirre (Astana) in third.
The real action was happening behind in the peloton, however, as the GC riders traded blows in one final fight for the red jersey.
Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) was the first to put Roglic under pressure on La Covatilla, forcing the Slovenian to chase after Sepp Kuss was unable to bridge the gap himself. With only Roglic, Carapaz, Enric Mas (Movistar), and Alexander Vlasov (Astana) still with him, Carthy made two more attacks, but it was Carapaz who landed the decisive blow, breaking clear by himself halfway up the climb.
Roglic was assisted for a short time by his Jumbo-Visma teammate Lennard Hofstede, who had dropped back from the breakaway, and then Marc Soler, who had also dropped back in aid of his Movistar teammate, Enric Mas.
But once Carthy launched another attack from the group, this time managing to break clear in pursuit of Carapaz, Roglic was left to fend for himself.
Desperate not to lose the Vuelta the same way he lost the Tour de France earlier this season, Roglic emptied himself, managing to drop Mas and Soler so that he crossed the line alone. It was just about enough to save the red jersey.
How it unfolded
On the last stage before arriving at the finish in Madrid on Sunday, everything was still to play for at the top of the general classification, with Hugh Carthy just 53 seconds down on Primoz Roglic, and Richard Carapaz even closer at 45 seconds.
There were six categorised climbs in total, but the GC contenders were all expected to keep their powder dry until the fearsome finishing ascent of La Covatilla, given the relative ease of the other climbs.
As the penultimate chance to claim a stage win, many non-GC riders were eager to get up the road, and a large group of over thirty riders formed at the start of the day.
The complete list of riders was: David De la Cruz, Rui Costa Sergio Henao, Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates), Lennard Hofstede Jumbo-Visma), Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo), Mark Donovan, Michael Storer, Jasha Sütterlin (Sunweb), Omar Fraile, Ion Izagirre (Astana), Pascal Ackermann, Michael Schwarzmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nick Schultz, Dion Smith (Mitchelton-Scott),Bruno Armirail, David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Julius Van den Berg (EF Pro Cycling), Alfred Wright (Bahrain-McLaren), Dorian Godon (AG2R La Mondiale), Stan Dewulf, Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Jose Herrada, Guillaume Martin, Victor Lafay (Cofidis), Stefan De Bod, Gino Mäder (NTT), Jorge Arcas, Imanol Erviti, Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Aritz Bagües, Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural), and Alex Molenaar (Burgos-BH).
De la Cruz was the highest placed rider on GC to make the group, in tenth the overall at 9:29, and he sensed an opportunity to rise up further. His teammates accompanying him in the break did much of the pace-setting and helped open an advantage of over 3-30 over the peloton.
Although not an immediate threat, Jumbo-Visma were concerned enough to control things at the front of the peloton. A big turn by Robert Gesink, beginning on the second climb of the day, the Alto de San Miguel de Valero, kept the gap steady at around 3-15, despite the best efforts of the break to keep the pace high.
With around 60km to go, Movistar took control of the peloton, briefly causing a split in the peloton with Carapaz and Dan Martin caught out. The peloton quickly regrouped, but the upping of the tempo saw the break’s advantage gradually fall, until it was down to two-and-a-half minutes by the start of the penultimate climb of the day, Alto de la Garganta.
Once the gap was down to 1-30 halfway up that climb, Movistar fired Marc Soler up the road in an attack. After joining up with Erviti, who dropped back from the break, he joined the rest of the break on the descent, which by now had been reduced to about 20 riders.
Back in the peloton, Jumbo-Visma had taken over pace-setting duties from Movistar, and the tempo slowed as a result, meaning the stage win was very much in play for the breakaway.
On a short, uncategorised cobbled climb 18km from the finish, Donavan, Izagirre, and Mader broke clear from the rest of the break. They worked well together and reached the foot of La Covatilla with a lead of 40 seconds over the rest of the break, and almost four minutes over the peloton.
Izagirre made a couple of accelerations as the gradient kicked upwards, and managed to drop both Mader and Donavan on his second attempt. He looked good for a stage victory at this point, but further down the mountain, David Gaudu had other ideas. The Frenchman dropped the rest of the breakaway and one-by-one caught Donavan, Mader and Izagirre, and soloed the last 4.3km of the climb to victory.
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|04:54:32
|2
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:00:28
|3
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:01:05
|4
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:05
|5
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|00:01:53
|6
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:01:53
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:02:23
|8
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:02:35
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:02:50
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:02:56
|11
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:03:03
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:03:16
|13
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:03:21
|14
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|00:03:38
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:03:45
|16
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:03:45
|17
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|00:03:50
|18
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:03:51
|19
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:03:51
|20
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:03:51
|21
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:03:51
|22
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:03:51
|23
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:04:43
|24
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:04:58
|25
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:05:00
|26
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:05:13
|27
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:05:13
|28
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:06:08
|29
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:06:08
|30
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:06:08
|31
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:07:44
|32
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:07:44
|33
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:08:04
|34
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|00:08:10
|35
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:08:43
|36
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:08:51
|37
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:08:51
|38
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:10:27
|39
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:10:56
|40
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:11:29
|41
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:13:47
|42
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|00:15:13
|43
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:15:13
|44
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:15:13
|45
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:15:23
|46
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:16:12
|47
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|00:16:22
|48
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:16:22
|49
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|00:16:23
|50
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|00:16:25
|51
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:16:25
|52
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:16:25
|53
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:16:25
|54
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|00:16:25
|55
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|00:16:25
|56
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:16:25
|57
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|00:16:25
|58
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:16:25
|59
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:19:29
|60
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:19:29
|61
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:21:06
|62
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:21:06
|63
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:21:06
|64
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|00:21:06
|65
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:22:44
|66
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:22:44
|67
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:24:33
|68
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:24:51
|69
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:24:58
|70
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:24:58
|71
|Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|00:25:58
|72
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:26:28
|73
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:26:28
|74
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:28:26
|75
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|00:28:26
|76
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:28:26
|77
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:28:26
|78
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:28:26
|79
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|00:28:26
|80
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|00:28:26
|81
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|00:28:26
|82
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|00:28:29
|83
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:30:21
|84
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:30:21
|85
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:32:34
|86
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:32:34
|87
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:32:34
|88
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:32:34
|89
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|00:32:34
|90
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:32:34
|91
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|00:33:10
|92
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:33:10
|93
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:33:31
|94
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:34:07
|95
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:35:00
|96
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:35:00
|97
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:35:00
|98
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:35:00
|99
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:35:00
|100
|Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:35:00
|101
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:35:00
|102
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:35:00
|103
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:35:21
|104
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:35:27
|105
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:37:38
|106
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:37:38
|107
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|00:37:38
|108
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:38:09
|109
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|00:39:22
|110
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|00:39:22
|111
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:39:22
|112
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:39:22
|113
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|00:39:22
|114
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:39:22
|115
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:39:22
|116
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:39:22
|117
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:39:22
|118
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|00:39:22
|119
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|00:39:22
|120
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:39:22
|121
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|00:39:22
|122
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:39:22
|123
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|00:39:22
|124
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:39:22
|125
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|00:39:22
|126
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:39:22
|127
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:39:22
|128
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:39:22
|129
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:39:22
|130
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:39:22
|131
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:39:22
|132
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:39:22
|133
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:39:22
|134
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:39:22
|135
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:39:22
|136
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:39:22
|137
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:39:22
|138
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:39:22
|139
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:39:22
|140
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:39:22
|141
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|00:39:22
|142
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:39:22
|143
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:50:09
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|2
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|2
|3
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|2
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|20
|3
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|4
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|5
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|12
|6
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|10
|7
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|9
|8
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|8
|9
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|7
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|11
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|13
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|3
|14
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|2
|15
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|10
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|3
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|4
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|5
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|2
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|3
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|2
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|3
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|2
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|3
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|2
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|3
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|2
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|10
|3
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|5
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|2
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|04:54:32
|2
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:00:28
|3
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|00:01:53
|4
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:01:53
|5
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:03:03
|6
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:03:21
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|00:03:38
|8
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:03:45
|9
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:03:51
|10
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:07:44
|11
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:07:44
|12
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:08:43
|13
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:08:51
|14
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:10:27
|15
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:15:13
|16
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|00:16:22
|17
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|00:16:23
|18
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|00:16:25
|19
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:19:29
|20
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:19:29
|21
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:21:06
|22
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:24:33
|23
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:24:58
|24
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:28:26
|25
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|00:28:26
|26
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:28:26
|27
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:28:26
|28
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|00:28:26
|29
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:30:21
|30
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:32:34
|31
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:32:34
|32
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|00:32:34
|33
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:33:10
|34
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:33:31
|35
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:35:00
|36
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:35:00
|37
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:35:27
|38
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:37:38
|39
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|00:39:22
|40
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:39:22
|41
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:39:22
|42
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:39:22
|43
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|00:39:22
|44
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|00:39:22
|45
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:39:22
|46
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:39:22
|47
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:39:22
|48
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:39:22
|49
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:50:09
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sunweb
|14:51:13
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|00:02:19
|3
|Movistar Team
|00:02:27
|4
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:05:02
|5
|AG2R la Mondiale
|00:11:09
|6
|Mitchelton-Scott
|00:12:27
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|00:12:31
|8
|Cofidis
|00:19:21
|9
|Groupama-FDJ
|00:20:17
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:26:46
|11
|NTT Pro Cycling
|00:33:59
|12
|Bahrain McLaren
|00:37:12
|13
|CCC Team
|00:37:27
|14
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00:40:26
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:41:48
|16
|Burgos-BH
|00:43:30
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|00:44:03
|18
|EF Pro Cycling
|00:44:45
|19
|Total Direct Energie
|00:52:40
|20
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:53:46
|21
|Trek-Segafredo
|00:58:18
|22
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|01:04:02
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|69:17:59
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:24
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:00:47
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:02:43
|5
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:03:36
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:07:16
|7
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|00:07:35
|8
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:07:45
|9
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:08:15
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:09:34
|11
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|00:09:36
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:14:04
|13
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:14:47
|14
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:15:07
|15
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|00:15:36
|16
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:16:26
|17
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:17:09
|18
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:21:01
|19
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:21:46
|20
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:43:39
|21
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:45:04
|22
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:49:28
|23
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|00:55:06
|24
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|01:02:57
|25
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|01:03:46
|26
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|01:04:41
|27
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|01:09:51
|28
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|01:10:22
|29
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|01:10:52
|30
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|01:12:46
|31
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|01:20:01
|32
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:21:20
|33
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|01:22:36
|34
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|01:28:18
|35
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|01:28:24
|36
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|01:30:31
|37
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:30:35
|38
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|01:32:34
|39
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:42:00
|40
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|01:42:02
|41
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|01:42:32
|42
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|01:48:34
|43
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|01:50:24
|44
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|01:53:00
|45
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|01:54:24
|46
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|01:55:08
|47
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|01:57:00
|48
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|01:57:22
|49
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|01:58:15
|50
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|01:59:36
|51
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|01:59:58
|52
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|01:59:59
|53
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|02:10:34
|54
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|02:14:34
|55
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|02:14:40
|56
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|02:16:38
|57
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|02:19:03
|58
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|02:19:30
|59
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|02:20:11
|60
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|02:24:36
|61
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|02:25:14
|62
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|02:29:21
|63
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|02:29:25
|64
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|02:29:50
|65
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|02:32:55
|66
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|02:35:29
|67
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|02:36:06
|68
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|02:38:21
|69
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|02:40:54
|70
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|02:45:05
|71
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|02:48:18
|72
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|02:48:52
|73
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|02:51:56
|74
|Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|02:52:13
|75
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|02:53:46
|76
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|02:53:47
|77
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|02:56:02
|78
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|02:58:22
|79
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|03:05:02
|80
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|03:05:37
|81
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|03:13:59
|82
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|03:16:19
|83
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|03:16:36
|84
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|03:17:18
|85
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|03:17:36
|86
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|03:21:10
|87
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|03:22:23
|88
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|03:23:34
|89
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|03:23:34
|90
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|03:25:04
|91
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|03:25:15
|92
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|03:27:20
|93
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|03:29:09
|94
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|03:29:46
|95
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|03:29:48
|96
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|03:30:38
|97
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|03:31:29
|98
|Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|03:31:38
|99
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|03:31:47
|100
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|03:32:34
|101
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|03:33:40
|102
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|03:38:14
|103
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|03:43:45
|104
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|03:43:49
|105
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|03:44:06
|106
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|03:44:39
|107
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|03:45:59
|108
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
|03:46:30
|109
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|03:47:37
|110
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|03:47:51
|111
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|03:49:13
|112
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|03:51:42
|113
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|03:53:48
|114
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|03:55:51
|115
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|03:56:27
|116
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|03:57:10
|117
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|03:57:14
|118
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|03:59:53
|119
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|04:02:49
|120
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|04:03:39
|121
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|04:04:48
|122
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|04:05:27
|123
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|04:06:02
|124
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|04:06:11
|125
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|04:06:28
|126
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|04:07:22
|127
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|04:08:14
|128
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|04:09:17
|129
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
|04:12:05
|130
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|04:12:35
|131
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|04:15:27
|132
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|04:16:48
|133
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|04:16:59
|134
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|04:19:58
|135
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|04:20:39
|136
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|04:23:15
|137
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|04:35:04
|138
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|04:38:55
|139
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|04:39:12
|140
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|04:46:31
|141
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|04:55:40
|142
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|04:58:49
|143
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|05:04:17
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|204
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|133
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|111
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|96
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|87
|6
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|73
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|72
|8
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|9
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|71
|10
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|11
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|65
|12
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|60
|13
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|60
|14
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|59
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|56
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|17
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|50
|18
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|49
|19
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|41
|20
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|36
|21
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|35
|22
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|33
|23
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|33
|24
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|33
|25
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|32
|26
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|31
|27
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|28
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|29
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|27
|30
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|27
|31
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|25
|32
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|24
|33
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|24
|34
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|22
|35
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|20
|36
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|20
|37
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|20
|38
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|20
|39
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|40
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|19
|41
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|18
|42
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|18
|43
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|17
|44
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|45
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|16
|46
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|16
|47
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|16
|48
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|49
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14
|50
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|51
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|52
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|12
|53
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|12
|54
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|12
|55
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|11
|56
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|10
|57
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|58
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|59
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|60
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|61
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|62
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|6
|63
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|64
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|6
|65
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|66
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|67
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|68
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|69
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|4
|70
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|71
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|72
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|73
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|74
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|75
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|76
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|1
|77
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|78
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|79
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|80
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|1
|81
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1
|82
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1
|83
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|1
|84
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|-3
|85
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|-5
|86
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|-8
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|99
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|34
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|30
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|29
|5
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|7
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|21
|8
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|21
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|11
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|18
|12
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|13
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|17
|14
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|17
|15
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|17
|16
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|17
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|18
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|13
|19
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|13
|20
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|21
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|22
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|23
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|10
|24
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|25
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|9
|26
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|27
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|7
|28
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|6
|29
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|5
|30
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|5
|31
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|4
|32
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|4
|33
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|4
|34
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|35
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|36
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|37
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|38
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3
|39
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|2
|40
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|2
|41
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|42
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|43
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|44
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|45
|Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|2
|46
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|2
|47
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|2
|48
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|49
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|1
|50
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|51
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|52
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|53
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|54
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|55
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|56
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|57
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|58
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|59
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|60
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|-1
|61
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|-2
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|69:21:35
|2
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:04:09
|3
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|00:06:00
|4
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:40:03
|5
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:41:28
|6
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:45:52
|7
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:59:21
|8
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:17:44
|9
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|01:28:58
|10
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:38:24
|11
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|01:38:56
|12
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|01:44:58
|13
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|01:46:48
|14
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|01:53:24
|15
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|01:54:39
|16
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|02:10:58
|17
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|02:21:00
|18
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|02:21:38
|19
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|02:25:49
|20
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|02:41:29
|21
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|02:44:42
|22
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|02:45:16
|23
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|02:50:10
|24
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|02:52:26
|25
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|03:12:43
|26
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|03:13:00
|27
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|03:13:42
|28
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|03:17:34
|29
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|03:19:58
|30
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|03:19:58
|31
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|03:21:39
|32
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|03:23:44
|33
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|03:26:10
|34
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|03:30:04
|35
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|03:34:38
|36
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|03:40:30
|37
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|03:41:03
|38
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|03:42:23
|39
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|03:48:06
|40
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|03:50:12
|41
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|03:52:51
|42
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|03:53:34
|43
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|03:59:13
|44
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|04:00:03
|45
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|04:04:38
|46
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|04:05:41
|47
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|04:08:59
|48
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|04:17:03
|49
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|04:35:19
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|208:12:42
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:10:23
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|00:40:09
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|01:04:05
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|01:08:33
|6
|Cofidis
|01:44:20
|7
|Ineos Grenadiers
|02:32:28
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|02:44:38
|9
|Team Sunweb
|03:07:51
|10
|EF Pro Cycling
|03:11:29
|11
|CCC Team
|03:27:47
|12
|AG2R la Mondiale
|04:06:37
|13
|NTT Pro Cycling
|04:30:03
|14
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|04:30:59
|15
|Bahrain McLaren
|04:51:07
|16
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|04:52:11
|17
|Trek-Segafredo
|05:03:52
|18
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|05:12:32
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|05:44:55
|20
|Burgos-BH
|05:50:20
|21
|Lotto Soudal
|05:50:47
|22
|Total Direct Energie
|06:04:43
