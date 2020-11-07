Trending

Vuelta a España: Primoz Roglic loses time on stage 17 but maintains overall lead into Madrid

By

David Gaudu wins atop Alto de la Covatilla

Vuelta a Espana 2020

David Gaudu wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana 2020

Primoz Roglic ahead of stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana 2020

The day's breakaway during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana 2020

Ivo Oliveira leads the breakaway during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana 2020

Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana 2020

EF Pro Cycling and Hugh Carthy during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana 2020

Primoz Roglic during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana 2020

Primoz Roglilc and Jumbo-Visma during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana 2020

The peloton during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana 2020

The large breakaway during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana 2020

The peloton during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana 2020

Primoz Roglic loses time but keeps red leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana 2020

David Gaudu wins stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana 2020

Primoz Roglic all but seals the overall victory at Vuelta a Espana on stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana 2020

David Gaudu wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana

Gino Mader (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana

Guillaume Martin on stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana

Hugh Carthy on stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana

Richard Carapaz gains time on Roglic but not enough to take the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana

David Gaudu on the stage 17 podium (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana

Primoz Roglic sprinting to save the leader's jersey ahead of final day (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana

Hugh Carthy (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana

Richard Carapaz at the end of stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana

David Gaudu (Image credit: Getty Images)
Vuelta a Espana

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is poised to win the red jersey after surviving a scare on the penultimate stage 17 of the Vuelta a España.

The Slovenian was put under intense pressure by Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), who managed to distance him with an attack on the final climb. 

An intense pursuit between the two followed as Roglic tried desperately to save the Vuelta a Espana and Carapaz attempted to win it. The gap between the two at one point reached over 25 seconds, suggesting that Roglic’s advantage of 45 seconds on GC over Carapaz was under serious threat, but Roglic ultimately managed to dig deep enough to limit his losses to 21 seconds.

That means he maintains a 24-second lead going into tomorrow’s final stage in Madrid, all but sealing the overall victory. 

Further up the road, David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) proved himself the strongest from the day’s break to win the stage, having managed to break clear from everyone else, with Gino Mader (NTT) in second and Ion Izagirre (Astana) in third. 

The real action was happening behind in the peloton, however, as the GC riders traded blows in one final fight for the red jersey. 

Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) was the first to put Roglic under pressure on La Covatilla, forcing the Slovenian to chase after Sepp Kuss was unable to bridge the gap himself. With only Roglic, Carapaz, Enric Mas (Movistar), and Alexander Vlasov (Astana) still with him, Carthy made two more attacks, but it was Carapaz who landed the decisive blow, breaking clear by himself halfway up the climb. 

Roglic was assisted for a short time by his Jumbo-Visma teammate Lennard Hofstede, who had dropped back from the breakaway, and then Marc Soler, who had also dropped back in aid of his Movistar teammate, Enric Mas.

But once Carthy launched another attack from the group, this time managing to break clear in pursuit of Carapaz, Roglic was left to fend for himself.  

Desperate not to lose the Vuelta the same way he lost the Tour de France earlier this season, Roglic emptied himself, managing to drop Mas and Soler so that he crossed the line alone. It was just about enough to save the red jersey.

How it unfolded

On the last stage before arriving at the finish in Madrid on Sunday, everything was still to play for at the top of the general classification, with Hugh Carthy just 53 seconds down on Primoz Roglic, and Richard Carapaz even closer at 45 seconds.  

There were six categorised climbs in total, but the GC contenders were all expected to keep their powder dry until the fearsome finishing ascent of La Covatilla, given the relative ease of the other climbs. 

As the penultimate chance to claim a stage win, many non-GC riders were eager to get up the road, and a large group of over thirty riders formed at the start of the day.

The complete list of riders was: David De la Cruz, Rui Costa Sergio Henao, Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates), Lennard Hofstede Jumbo-Visma), Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo), Mark Donovan, Michael Storer, Jasha Sütterlin (Sunweb), Omar Fraile, Ion Izagirre (Astana), Pascal Ackermann, Michael Schwarzmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nick Schultz, Dion Smith (Mitchelton-Scott),Bruno Armirail, David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Julius Van den Berg (EF Pro Cycling), Alfred Wright (Bahrain-McLaren), Dorian Godon (AG2R La Mondiale), Stan Dewulf, Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Jose Herrada, Guillaume Martin, Victor Lafay (Cofidis), Stefan De Bod, Gino Mäder (NTT), Jorge Arcas, Imanol Erviti, Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Aritz Bagües, Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural), and Alex Molenaar (Burgos-BH).

De la Cruz was the highest placed rider on GC to make the group, in tenth the overall at 9:29, and he sensed an opportunity to rise up further. His teammates accompanying him in the break did much of the pace-setting and helped open an advantage of over 3-30 over the peloton.

Although not an immediate threat, Jumbo-Visma were concerned enough to control things at the front of the peloton. A big turn by Robert Gesink, beginning on the second climb of the day, the Alto de San Miguel de Valero, kept the gap steady at around 3-15, despite the best efforts of the break to keep the pace high.

With around 60km to go, Movistar took control of the peloton, briefly causing a split in the peloton with Carapaz and Dan Martin caught out. The peloton quickly regrouped, but the upping of the tempo saw the break’s advantage gradually fall, until it was down to two-and-a-half minutes by the start of the penultimate climb of the day, Alto de la Garganta. 

Once the gap was down to 1-30 halfway up that climb, Movistar fired Marc Soler up the road in an attack. After joining up with Erviti, who dropped back from the break, he joined the rest of the break on the descent, which by now had been reduced to about 20 riders.

Back in the peloton, Jumbo-Visma had taken over pace-setting duties from Movistar, and the tempo slowed as a result, meaning the stage win was very much in play for the breakaway.

On a short, uncategorised cobbled climb 18km from the finish, Donavan, Izagirre, and Mader broke clear from the rest of the break. They worked well together and reached the foot of La Covatilla with a lead of 40 seconds over the rest of the break, and almost four minutes over the peloton. 

Izagirre made a couple of accelerations as the gradient kicked upwards, and managed to drop both Mader and Donavan on his second attempt. He looked good for a stage victory at this point, but further down the mountain, David Gaudu had other ideas. The Frenchman dropped the rest of the breakaway and one-by-one caught Donavan, Mader and Izagirre, and soloed the last 4.3km of the climb to victory.

Full Stage
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ04:54:32
2Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:00:28
3Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:01:05
4David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:01:05
5Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:01:53
6Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:01:53
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:02:23
8Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:02:35
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:02:50
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma00:02:56
11Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:03:03
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:03:16
13Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:03:21
14Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:03:38
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:03:45
16Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:03:45
17Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates00:03:50
18Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation00:03:51
19Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:03:51
20Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:03:51
21Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:03:51
22Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb00:03:51
23Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:04:43
24Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:04:58
25Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:05:00
26Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:05:13
27Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:05:13
28George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:06:08
29Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:06:08
30Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling00:06:08
31William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:07:44
32Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb00:07:44
33Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:08:04
34Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis00:08:10
35Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:08:43
36Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:08:51
37Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:08:51
38Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:10:27
39Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:10:56
40Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:11:29
41Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb00:13:47
42Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:15:13
43Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:15:13
44Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH00:15:13
45Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:15:23
46Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:16:12
47Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:16:22
48José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team00:16:22
49Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:16:23
50Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis00:16:25
51Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team00:16:25
52Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:16:25
53Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:16:25
54Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team00:16:25
55Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team00:16:25
56Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH00:16:25
57Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:16:25
58Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:16:25
59Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH00:19:29
60Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:19:29
61Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott00:21:06
62Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma00:21:06
63Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott00:21:06
64Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling00:21:06
65Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers00:22:44
66Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers00:22:44
67Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:24:33
68Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:24:51
69Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:24:58
70Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:24:58
71Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH00:25:58
72Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:26:28
73Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team00:26:28
74Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:28:26
75Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling00:28:26
76Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:28:26
77Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:28:26
78Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:28:26
79Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis00:28:26
80Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team00:28:26
81Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis00:28:26
82Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team00:28:29
83Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:30:21
84Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:30:21
85Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:32:34
86Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:32:34
87Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:32:34
88Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:32:34
89Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates00:32:34
90Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:32:34
91Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo00:33:10
92Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:33:10
93Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:33:31
94Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH00:34:07
95Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:35:00
96Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:35:00
97Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling00:35:00
98Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:35:00
99Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation00:35:00
100Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:35:00
101Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers00:35:00
102Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:35:00
103Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:35:21
104Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:35:27
105Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH00:37:38
106Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb00:37:38
107Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo00:37:38
108Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:38:09
109Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH00:39:22
110Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling00:39:22
111Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:39:22
112Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:39:22
113Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH00:39:22
114Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:39:22
115Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:39:22
116Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:39:22
117Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:39:22
118Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal00:39:22
119Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling00:39:22
120Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:39:22
121Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team00:39:22
122Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:39:22
123Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team00:39:22
124Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation00:39:22
125Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates00:39:22
126Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling00:39:22
127Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis00:39:22
128Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:39:22
129Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe00:39:22
130Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:39:22
131Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma00:39:22
132Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:39:22
133Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:39:22
134Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:39:22
135Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:39:22
136James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation00:39:22
137Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:39:22
138Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:39:22
139Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:39:22
140Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:39:22
141Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie00:39:22
142Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:39:22
143Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:50:09

Sprint 1 - Montemayor Del Rio (Sprint Intermedio) km. 129.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates4
2Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren2
3Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates1

Sprint 2 - Alto De La Covatilla (Categoría Especial) km. 178.2
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ25
2Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling20
3Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team16
4David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates14
5Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb12
6Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb10
7Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis9
8Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers8
9Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling7
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma6
11Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team4
13Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale3
14Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team2
15Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Alto Portillo De Las Batuecas km. 49.1
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis10
2Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
3Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates4
4David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates2
5Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team1

Mountain 2 - Alto De San Miguel De Valero km. 88.3
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates3
2Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
3Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 3 - Alto De Cristóbal km. 103.2
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates3
2Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
3Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountain 4 - Alto De Peñacaballera km. 134.6
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates3
2Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
3David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountain 5 - Alto De La Garganta km. 152
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates5
2Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
3David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountain 6 - Alto De La Covatilla km. 178.2
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ15
2Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling10
3Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
4David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates4
5Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb2

Young riders
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ04:54:32
2Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:00:28
3Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:01:53
4Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:01:53
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:03:03
6Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:03:21
7Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:03:38
8Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:03:45
9Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb00:03:51
10William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:07:44
11Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb00:07:44
12Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:08:43
13Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:08:51
14Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:10:27
15Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:15:13
16Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:16:22
17Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:16:23
18Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:16:25
19Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH00:19:29
20Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:19:29
21Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma00:21:06
22Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:24:33
23Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:24:58
24Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:28:26
25Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling00:28:26
26Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:28:26
27Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:28:26
28Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis00:28:26
29Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:30:21
30Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:32:34
31Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:32:34
32Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates00:32:34
33Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:33:10
34Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:33:31
35Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:35:00
36Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:35:00
37Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:35:27
38Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb00:37:38
39Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH00:39:22
40Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:39:22
41Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:39:22
42Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:39:22
43Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team00:39:22
44Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates00:39:22
45Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis00:39:22
46Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:39:22
47Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:39:22
48Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:39:22
49Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:50:09

Combativity
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sunweb14:51:13
2Astana Pro Team00:02:19
3Movistar Team00:02:27
4Team Jumbo-Visma00:05:02
5AG2R la Mondiale00:11:09
6Mitchelton-Scott00:12:27
7UAE Team Emirates00:12:31
8Cofidis00:19:21
9Groupama-FDJ00:20:17
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:26:46
11NTT Pro Cycling00:33:59
12Bahrain McLaren00:37:12
13CCC Team00:37:27
14Ineos Grenadiers00:40:26
15Bora-Hansgrohe00:41:48
16Burgos-BH00:43:30
17Lotto Soudal00:44:03
18EF Pro Cycling00:44:45
19Total Direct Energie00:52:40
20Israel Start-Up Nation00:53:46
21Trek-Segafredo00:58:18
22Deceuninck-Quick-Step01:04:02

General classification after stage 17
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma69:17:59
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:24
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:00:47
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation00:02:43
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:03:36
6Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:07:16
7David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:07:35
8David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:07:45
9Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:08:15
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:09:34
11Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:09:36
12George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:14:04
13Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:14:47
14Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:15:07
15Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates00:15:36
16Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:16:26
17Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:17:09
18Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:21:01
19Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:21:46
20Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:43:39
21Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:45:04
22William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:49:28
23Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis00:55:06
24Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal01:02:57
25Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott01:03:46
26Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis01:04:41
27Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott01:09:51
28Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ01:10:22
29Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team01:10:52
30Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team01:12:46
31Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates01:20:01
32Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:21:20
33José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team01:22:36
34Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling01:28:18
35Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling01:28:24
36Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma01:30:31
37Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:30:35
38Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb01:32:34
39Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:42:00
40Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team01:42:02
41Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb01:42:32
42Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb01:48:34
43Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo01:50:24
44Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates01:53:00
45Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH01:54:24
46Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:55:08
47Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma01:57:00
48Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team01:57:22
49Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb01:58:15
50Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers01:59:36
51Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA01:59:58
52Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma01:59:59
53Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers02:10:34
54Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren02:14:34
55Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott02:14:40
56Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb02:16:38
57Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team02:19:03
58Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA02:19:30
59Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team02:20:11
60Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo02:24:36
61Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo02:25:14
62Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA02:29:21
63Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers02:29:25
64Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH02:29:50
65Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team02:32:55
66Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:35:29
67Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ02:36:06
68Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling02:38:21
69Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ02:40:54
70Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe02:45:05
71Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:48:18
72Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA02:48:52
73Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation02:51:56
74Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH02:52:13
75Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team02:53:46
76Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott02:53:47
77Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott02:56:02
78Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team02:58:22
79Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal03:05:02
80Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie03:05:37
81Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH03:13:59
82Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep03:16:19
83Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep03:16:36
84Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis03:17:18
85Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo03:17:36
86Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates03:21:10
87Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie03:22:23
88Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie03:23:34
89Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott03:23:34
90Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH03:25:04
91Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates03:25:15
92Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren03:27:20
93Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team03:29:09
94Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling03:29:46
95Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA03:29:48
96Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers03:30:38
97Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis03:31:29
98Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers03:31:38
99Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal03:31:47
100Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH03:32:34
101Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal03:33:40
102Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates03:38:14
103Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep03:43:45
104Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling03:43:49
105Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling03:44:06
106Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal03:44:39
107Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation03:45:59
108Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling03:46:30
109Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal03:47:37
110Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma03:47:51
111Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation03:49:13
112Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren03:51:42
113Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb03:53:48
114Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling03:55:51
115Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH03:56:27
116Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA03:57:10
117Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team03:57:14
118Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA03:59:53
119Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team04:02:49
120Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates04:03:39
121Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling04:04:48
122Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe04:05:27
123Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep04:06:02
124Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe04:06:11
125James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation04:06:28
126Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo04:07:22
127Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep04:08:14
128Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling04:09:17
129Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation04:12:05
130Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH04:12:35
131Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling04:15:27
132Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling04:16:48
133Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe04:16:59
134Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie04:19:58
135Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis04:20:39
136Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott04:23:15
137Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie04:35:04
138Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren04:38:55
139Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep04:39:12
140Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation04:46:31
141Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe04:55:40
142Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe04:58:49
143Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ05:04:17

Points Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma204
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers133
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation111
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling96
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis87
6Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team73
7Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling72
8Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team71
9Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe71
10Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates66
11Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team65
12David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ60
13Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team60
14Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe59
15Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren56
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal51
17Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling50
18Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma49
19Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team41
20Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott36
21Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team35
22David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates33
23Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale33
24Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb33
25Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb32
26George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma31
27Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott30
28Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates30
29Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott27
30Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb27
31Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb25
32Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep24
33Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling24
34Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling22
35Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep20
36Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep20
37William Barta (USA) CCC Team20
38Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling20
39Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team20
40Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers19
41Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie18
42Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep18
43Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb17
44Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott16
45Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale16
46Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team16
47Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren16
48Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
49Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb14
50Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
51Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal13
52Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale12
53Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep12
54Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis12
55Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis11
56Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie10
57Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe8
58Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation8
59Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
60Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates6
61Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
62Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH6
63Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates6
64Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep6
65José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team5
66Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis5
67Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
68Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
69Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis4
70Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
71Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
72Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH3
73Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
74Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo3
75Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma2
76Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team1
77Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
78Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
79Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team1
80Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH1
81Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie1
82Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie1
83Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH1
84Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH-3
85Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team-5
86Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ-8

Mountains Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis99
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal34
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers30
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ29
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma27
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma24
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling21
8Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling21
9Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates21
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation20
11Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team18
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team18
13Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team17
14Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis17
15Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb17
16Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott16
17Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team16
18Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team13
19Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep13
20Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling12
21Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team11
22Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates10
23Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep10
24Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo10
25Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ9
26David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates8
27Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb7
28Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb6
29Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb5
30Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH5
31Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis4
32Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale4
33Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH4
34Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
35Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
36Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation3
37Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
38Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie3
39Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren2
40William Barta (USA) CCC Team2
41Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2
42Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
43Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2
44Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
45Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH2
46Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling2
47Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH2
48Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott1
49Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling1
50Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
51Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers1
52Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb1
53Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
54Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
55Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
56Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team1
57Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
58Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers1
59Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe1
60Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH-1
61Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team-2

Young Riders Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team69:21:35
2David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:04:09
3Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:06:00
4Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:40:03
5Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:41:28
6William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:45:52
7Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:59:21
8Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:17:44
9Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb01:28:58
10Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:38:24
11Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb01:38:56
12Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb01:44:58
13Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo01:46:48
14Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma01:53:24
15Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb01:54:39
16Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren02:10:58
17Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo02:21:00
18Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo02:21:38
19Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers02:25:49
20Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe02:41:29
21Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:44:42
22Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA02:45:16
23Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team02:50:10
24Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott02:52:26
25Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep03:12:43
26Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep03:13:00
27Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis03:13:42
28Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates03:17:34
29Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie03:19:58
30Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott03:19:58
31Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates03:21:39
32Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren03:23:44
33Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling03:26:10
34Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal03:30:04
35Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates03:34:38
36Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling03:40:30
37Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal03:41:03
38Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation03:42:23
39Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren03:48:06
40Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb03:50:12
41Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH03:52:51
42Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA03:53:34
43Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team03:59:13
44Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates04:00:03
45Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep04:04:38
46Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling04:05:41
47Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH04:08:59
48Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis04:17:03
49Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren04:35:19

Teams Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team208:12:42
2Team Jumbo-Visma00:10:23
3Astana Pro Team00:40:09
4UAE Team Emirates01:04:05
5Mitchelton-Scott01:08:33
6Cofidis01:44:20
7Ineos Grenadiers02:32:28
8Groupama-FDJ02:44:38
9Team Sunweb03:07:51
10EF Pro Cycling03:11:29
11CCC Team03:27:47
12AG2R la Mondiale04:06:37
13NTT Pro Cycling04:30:03
14Deceuninck-Quick-Step04:30:59
15Bahrain McLaren04:51:07
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA04:52:11
17Trek-Segafredo05:03:52
18Israel Start-Up Nation05:12:32
19Bora-Hansgrohe05:44:55
20Burgos-BH05:50:20
21Lotto Soudal05:50:47
22Total Direct Energie06:04:43

