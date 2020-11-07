Vuelta a España: Primoz Roglic loses time on stage 17 but maintains overall lead into Madrid

Image 1 of 25 David Gaudu wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 25 Primoz Roglic ahead of stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 25 The day's breakaway during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 25 Ivo Oliveira leads the breakaway during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 25 Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 25 EF Pro Cycling and Hugh Carthy during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 25 Primoz Roglic during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 25 Primoz Roglilc and Jumbo-Visma during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 25 The peloton during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 25 The large breakaway during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 25 The peloton during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 25 Primoz Roglic loses time but keeps red leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 25 David Gaudu wins stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 25 Primoz Roglic all but seals the overall victory at Vuelta a Espana on stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 25 David Gaudu wins stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 25 Gino Mader (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 25 Guillaume Martin on stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 25 Hugh Carthy on stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 25 Richard Carapaz gains time on Roglic but not enough to take the overall lead (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 25 David Gaudu on the stage 17 podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 25 Primoz Roglic sprinting to save the leader's jersey ahead of final day (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 25 Hugh Carthy (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 25 Richard Carapaz at the end of stage 17 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 25 David Gaudu (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 25 Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is poised to win the red jersey after surviving a scare on the penultimate stage 17 of the Vuelta a España.



The Slovenian was put under intense pressure by Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), who managed to distance him with an attack on the final climb.

An intense pursuit between the two followed as Roglic tried desperately to save the Vuelta a Espana and Carapaz attempted to win it. The gap between the two at one point reached over 25 seconds, suggesting that Roglic’s advantage of 45 seconds on GC over Carapaz was under serious threat, but Roglic ultimately managed to dig deep enough to limit his losses to 21 seconds.

That means he maintains a 24-second lead going into tomorrow’s final stage in Madrid, all but sealing the overall victory.

Further up the road, David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) proved himself the strongest from the day’s break to win the stage, having managed to break clear from everyone else, with Gino Mader (NTT) in second and Ion Izagirre (Astana) in third.

The real action was happening behind in the peloton, however, as the GC riders traded blows in one final fight for the red jersey.

Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) was the first to put Roglic under pressure on La Covatilla, forcing the Slovenian to chase after Sepp Kuss was unable to bridge the gap himself. With only Roglic, Carapaz, Enric Mas (Movistar), and Alexander Vlasov (Astana) still with him, Carthy made two more attacks, but it was Carapaz who landed the decisive blow, breaking clear by himself halfway up the climb.

Roglic was assisted for a short time by his Jumbo-Visma teammate Lennard Hofstede, who had dropped back from the breakaway, and then Marc Soler, who had also dropped back in aid of his Movistar teammate, Enric Mas.

But once Carthy launched another attack from the group, this time managing to break clear in pursuit of Carapaz, Roglic was left to fend for himself.

Desperate not to lose the Vuelta the same way he lost the Tour de France earlier this season, Roglic emptied himself, managing to drop Mas and Soler so that he crossed the line alone. It was just about enough to save the red jersey.

How it unfolded

On the last stage before arriving at the finish in Madrid on Sunday, everything was still to play for at the top of the general classification, with Hugh Carthy just 53 seconds down on Primoz Roglic, and Richard Carapaz even closer at 45 seconds.

There were six categorised climbs in total, but the GC contenders were all expected to keep their powder dry until the fearsome finishing ascent of La Covatilla, given the relative ease of the other climbs.

As the penultimate chance to claim a stage win, many non-GC riders were eager to get up the road, and a large group of over thirty riders formed at the start of the day.

The complete list of riders was: David De la Cruz, Rui Costa Sergio Henao, Ivo Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates), Lennard Hofstede Jumbo-Visma), Remi Cavagna (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo), Mark Donovan, Michael Storer, Jasha Sütterlin (Sunweb), Omar Fraile, Ion Izagirre (Astana), Pascal Ackermann, Michael Schwarzmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Nick Schultz, Dion Smith (Mitchelton-Scott),Bruno Armirail, David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Julius Van den Berg (EF Pro Cycling), Alfred Wright (Bahrain-McLaren), Dorian Godon (AG2R La Mondiale), Stan Dewulf, Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Jose Herrada, Guillaume Martin, Victor Lafay (Cofidis), Stefan De Bod, Gino Mäder (NTT), Jorge Arcas, Imanol Erviti, Nelson Oliveira (Movistar), Aritz Bagües, Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural), and Alex Molenaar (Burgos-BH).

De la Cruz was the highest placed rider on GC to make the group, in tenth the overall at 9:29, and he sensed an opportunity to rise up further. His teammates accompanying him in the break did much of the pace-setting and helped open an advantage of over 3-30 over the peloton.

Although not an immediate threat, Jumbo-Visma were concerned enough to control things at the front of the peloton. A big turn by Robert Gesink, beginning on the second climb of the day, the Alto de San Miguel de Valero, kept the gap steady at around 3-15, despite the best efforts of the break to keep the pace high.

With around 60km to go, Movistar took control of the peloton, briefly causing a split in the peloton with Carapaz and Dan Martin caught out. The peloton quickly regrouped, but the upping of the tempo saw the break’s advantage gradually fall, until it was down to two-and-a-half minutes by the start of the penultimate climb of the day, Alto de la Garganta.

Once the gap was down to 1-30 halfway up that climb, Movistar fired Marc Soler up the road in an attack. After joining up with Erviti, who dropped back from the break, he joined the rest of the break on the descent, which by now had been reduced to about 20 riders.

Back in the peloton, Jumbo-Visma had taken over pace-setting duties from Movistar, and the tempo slowed as a result, meaning the stage win was very much in play for the breakaway.

On a short, uncategorised cobbled climb 18km from the finish, Donavan, Izagirre, and Mader broke clear from the rest of the break. They worked well together and reached the foot of La Covatilla with a lead of 40 seconds over the rest of the break, and almost four minutes over the peloton.

Izagirre made a couple of accelerations as the gradient kicked upwards, and managed to drop both Mader and Donavan on his second attempt. He looked good for a stage victory at this point, but further down the mountain, David Gaudu had other ideas. The Frenchman dropped the rest of the breakaway and one-by-one caught Donavan, Mader and Izagirre, and soloed the last 4.3km of the climb to victory.

Full Stage Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 04:54:32 2 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:00:28 3 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:01:05 4 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:05 5 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:01:53 6 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:01:53 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:02:23 8 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:02:35 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:02:50 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:02:56 11 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:03 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:16 13 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:03:21 14 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:03:38 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:45 16 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:03:45 17 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 00:03:50 18 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:03:51 19 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:03:51 20 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:03:51 21 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:03:51 22 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:03:51 23 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:04:43 24 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:04:58 25 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:05:00 26 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:05:13 27 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:05:13 28 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:06:08 29 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:06:08 30 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 00:06:08 31 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:07:44 32 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:07:44 33 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:08:04 34 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 00:08:10 35 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:08:43 36 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:08:51 37 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:08:51 38 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:10:27 39 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:10:56 40 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:11:29 41 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:13:47 42 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:15:13 43 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:15:13 44 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:15:13 45 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:15:23 46 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:16:12 47 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:16:22 48 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:16:22 49 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:16:23 50 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 00:16:25 51 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 00:16:25 52 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:16:25 53 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:16:25 54 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 00:16:25 55 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 00:16:25 56 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:16:25 57 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:16:25 58 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:16:25 59 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:19:29 60 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:19:29 61 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 00:21:06 62 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:21:06 63 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 00:21:06 64 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 00:21:06 65 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 00:22:44 66 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 00:22:44 67 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:24:33 68 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:24:51 69 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:24:58 70 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:24:58 71 Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 00:25:58 72 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:26:28 73 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:26:28 74 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:28:26 75 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 00:28:26 76 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:28:26 77 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:28:26 78 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:28:26 79 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 00:28:26 80 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:28:26 81 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 00:28:26 82 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 00:28:29 83 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:30:21 84 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:30:21 85 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:32:34 86 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:32:34 87 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:32:34 88 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:32:34 89 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 00:32:34 90 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:32:34 91 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:33:10 92 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:33:10 93 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:33:31 94 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:34:07 95 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:35:00 96 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:35:00 97 Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling 00:35:00 98 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:35:00 99 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:35:00 100 Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:35:00 101 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:35:00 102 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:35:00 103 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:35:21 104 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:35:27 105 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:37:38 106 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:37:38 107 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 00:37:38 108 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:38:09 109 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 00:39:22 110 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 00:39:22 111 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:39:22 112 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:39:22 113 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 00:39:22 114 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:39:22 115 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:39:22 116 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:39:22 117 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:39:22 118 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 00:39:22 119 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 00:39:22 120 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:39:22 121 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 00:39:22 122 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:39:22 123 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 00:39:22 124 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:39:22 125 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 00:39:22 126 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 00:39:22 127 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 00:39:22 128 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:39:22 129 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:39:22 130 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:39:22 131 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:39:22 132 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:39:22 133 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:39:22 134 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:39:22 135 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:39:22 136 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:39:22 137 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:39:22 138 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:39:22 139 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:39:22 140 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:39:22 141 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 00:39:22 142 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:39:22 143 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:50:09

Sprint 1 - Montemayor Del Rio (Sprint Intermedio) km. 129.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 4 2 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 2 3 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1

Sprint 2 - Alto De La Covatilla (Categoría Especial) km. 178.2 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 25 2 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 20 3 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 4 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 14 5 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 12 6 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 10 7 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 9 8 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 8 9 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 7 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 11 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4 13 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 3 14 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 2 15 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Alto Portillo De Las Batuecas km. 49.1 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 10 2 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 3 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 4 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 2 5 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1

Mountain 2 - Alto De San Miguel De Valero km. 88.3 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 3 2 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 3 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 3 - Alto De Cristóbal km. 103.2 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 3 2 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 3 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 4 - Alto De Peñacaballera km. 134.6 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 3 2 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 3 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 5 - Alto De La Garganta km. 152 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 5 2 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 3 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 6 - Alto De La Covatilla km. 178.2 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 2 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 10 3 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 4 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 4 5 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 2

Young riders Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 04:54:32 2 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:00:28 3 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:01:53 4 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:01:53 5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:03 6 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:03:21 7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:03:38 8 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:03:45 9 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:03:51 10 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:07:44 11 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:07:44 12 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:08:43 13 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:08:51 14 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:10:27 15 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:15:13 16 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:16:22 17 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:16:23 18 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:16:25 19 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:19:29 20 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:19:29 21 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:21:06 22 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:24:33 23 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:24:58 24 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:28:26 25 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 00:28:26 26 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:28:26 27 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:28:26 28 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 00:28:26 29 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:30:21 30 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:32:34 31 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:32:34 32 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 00:32:34 33 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:33:10 34 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:33:31 35 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:35:00 36 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:35:00 37 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:35:27 38 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:37:38 39 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 00:39:22 40 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:39:22 41 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:39:22 42 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:39:22 43 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 00:39:22 44 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 00:39:22 45 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 00:39:22 46 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:39:22 47 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:39:22 48 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:39:22 49 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:50:09

Combativity Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sunweb 14:51:13 2 Astana Pro Team 00:02:19 3 Movistar Team 00:02:27 4 Team Jumbo-Visma 00:05:02 5 AG2R la Mondiale 00:11:09 6 Mitchelton-Scott 00:12:27 7 UAE Team Emirates 00:12:31 8 Cofidis 00:19:21 9 Groupama-FDJ 00:20:17 10 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:26:46 11 NTT Pro Cycling 00:33:59 12 Bahrain McLaren 00:37:12 13 CCC Team 00:37:27 14 Ineos Grenadiers 00:40:26 15 Bora-Hansgrohe 00:41:48 16 Burgos-BH 00:43:30 17 Lotto Soudal 00:44:03 18 EF Pro Cycling 00:44:45 19 Total Direct Energie 00:52:40 20 Israel Start-Up Nation 00:53:46 21 Trek-Segafredo 00:58:18 22 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 01:04:02

General classification after stage 17 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 69:17:59 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:24 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:47 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:02:43 5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:36 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:07:16 7 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:07:35 8 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:07:45 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:08:15 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:09:34 11 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:09:36 12 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:14:04 13 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:14:47 14 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:15:07 15 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 00:15:36 16 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:16:26 17 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:17:09 18 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:21:01 19 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:21:46 20 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:43:39 21 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:45:04 22 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:49:28 23 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 00:55:06 24 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 01:02:57 25 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 01:03:46 26 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 01:04:41 27 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 01:09:51 28 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 01:10:22 29 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 01:10:52 30 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 01:12:46 31 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 01:20:01 32 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:21:20 33 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 01:22:36 34 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 01:28:18 35 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 01:28:24 36 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:30:31 37 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:30:35 38 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 01:32:34 39 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:42:00 40 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 01:42:02 41 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 01:42:32 42 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 01:48:34 43 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 01:50:24 44 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 01:53:00 45 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 01:54:24 46 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:55:08 47 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:57:00 48 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 01:57:22 49 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 01:58:15 50 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 01:59:36 51 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 01:59:58 52 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:59:59 53 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 02:10:34 54 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 02:14:34 55 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 02:14:40 56 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 02:16:38 57 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 02:19:03 58 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 02:19:30 59 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 02:20:11 60 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 02:24:36 61 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 02:25:14 62 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 02:29:21 63 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 02:29:25 64 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 02:29:50 65 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 02:32:55 66 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:35:29 67 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 02:36:06 68 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 02:38:21 69 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 02:40:54 70 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 02:45:05 71 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:48:18 72 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 02:48:52 73 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:51:56 74 Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 02:52:13 75 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 02:53:46 76 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 02:53:47 77 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 02:56:02 78 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 02:58:22 79 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 03:05:02 80 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 03:05:37 81 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 03:13:59 82 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 03:16:19 83 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 03:16:36 84 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 03:17:18 85 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 03:17:36 86 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 03:21:10 87 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 03:22:23 88 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 03:23:34 89 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 03:23:34 90 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 03:25:04 91 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 03:25:15 92 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 03:27:20 93 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 03:29:09 94 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 03:29:46 95 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 03:29:48 96 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 03:30:38 97 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 03:31:29 98 Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 03:31:38 99 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 03:31:47 100 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 03:32:34 101 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 03:33:40 102 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 03:38:14 103 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 03:43:45 104 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 03:43:49 105 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 03:44:06 106 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 03:44:39 107 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 03:45:59 108 Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling 03:46:30 109 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 03:47:37 110 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 03:47:51 111 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 03:49:13 112 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 03:51:42 113 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 03:53:48 114 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 03:55:51 115 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 03:56:27 116 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 03:57:10 117 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 03:57:14 118 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 03:59:53 119 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 04:02:49 120 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 04:03:39 121 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 04:04:48 122 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 04:05:27 123 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 04:06:02 124 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 04:06:11 125 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 04:06:28 126 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 04:07:22 127 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 04:08:14 128 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 04:09:17 129 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 04:12:05 130 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 04:12:35 131 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 04:15:27 132 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 04:16:48 133 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 04:16:59 134 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 04:19:58 135 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 04:20:39 136 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 04:23:15 137 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 04:35:04 138 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 04:38:55 139 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 04:39:12 140 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 04:46:31 141 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 04:55:40 142 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 04:58:49 143 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 05:04:17

Points Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 204 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 133 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 111 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 96 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 87 6 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 73 7 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 72 8 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 71 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 71 10 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 66 11 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 65 12 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 60 13 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 60 14 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 59 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 56 16 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 17 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 50 18 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 49 19 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 41 20 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 36 21 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 35 22 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 33 23 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 33 24 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 25 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 32 26 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 31 27 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 30 28 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 30 29 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 27 30 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 27 31 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 25 32 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 24 33 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 24 34 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 22 35 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 20 36 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 20 37 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 20 38 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 20 39 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 40 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 19 41 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 18 42 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 18 43 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 17 44 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 45 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 16 46 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 16 47 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 16 48 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 49 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 50 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 51 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 52 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 12 53 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 12 54 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 12 55 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 11 56 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 10 57 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 58 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 8 59 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 60 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 61 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 62 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 6 63 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 6 64 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 65 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 5 66 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 5 67 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 68 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 69 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 4 70 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 71 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 72 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 73 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 74 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 3 75 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 76 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 1 77 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 78 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 79 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 80 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 1 81 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1 82 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1 83 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 1 84 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH -3 85 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team -5 86 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ -8

Mountains Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 99 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 34 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 30 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 29 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 27 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 21 8 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 21 9 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 21 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 20 11 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 18 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 18 13 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 17 14 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 17 15 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 17 16 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 17 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 16 18 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 13 19 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 13 20 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 12 21 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 22 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 10 23 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10 24 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 25 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 9 26 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 8 27 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 7 28 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 6 29 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 5 30 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 5 31 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 4 32 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 4 33 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 4 34 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 35 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 36 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 37 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 38 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3 39 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 2 40 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 2 41 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 42 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 43 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 44 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 45 Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 2 46 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 2 47 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 2 48 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 1 49 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 1 50 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 51 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 1 52 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 53 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 54 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 55 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 56 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 57 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 58 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 1 59 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 60 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH -1 61 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team -2

Young Riders Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 69:21:35 2 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:04:09 3 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:06:00 4 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:40:03 5 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:41:28 6 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:45:52 7 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:59:21 8 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:17:44 9 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 01:28:58 10 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:38:24 11 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 01:38:56 12 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 01:44:58 13 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 01:46:48 14 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:53:24 15 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 01:54:39 16 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 02:10:58 17 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 02:21:00 18 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 02:21:38 19 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 02:25:49 20 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 02:41:29 21 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:44:42 22 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 02:45:16 23 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 02:50:10 24 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 02:52:26 25 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 03:12:43 26 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 03:13:00 27 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 03:13:42 28 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 03:17:34 29 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 03:19:58 30 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 03:19:58 31 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 03:21:39 32 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 03:23:44 33 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 03:26:10 34 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 03:30:04 35 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 03:34:38 36 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 03:40:30 37 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 03:41:03 38 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 03:42:23 39 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 03:48:06 40 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 03:50:12 41 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 03:52:51 42 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 03:53:34 43 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 03:59:13 44 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 04:00:03 45 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 04:04:38 46 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 04:05:41 47 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 04:08:59 48 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 04:17:03 49 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 04:35:19