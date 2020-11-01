Vuelta a España: Hugh Carthy tames fearsome Angliru for stage 12 victory

Image 1 of 19 Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) wins on the Angliru (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 19 Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) wins on the Angliru (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 19 Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) wins on the Angliru (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 19 Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) on the Angliru (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 19 Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) wins on the Angliru (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 19 Stage 12 has lots of climbing packed into 109.4 kilometres (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 19 Breakaway group whittled down to just five riders on fourth climb - Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Polka Dot Mountain Jersey / Anthony Roux of France and Team Groupama - FDJ / Angel Madrazo of Spain and Team Burgos - BH / Pierre-Luc Perichon of France and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 19 Escapees led by Guillaume Martin in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 19 Spanish champion Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Astana Pro Team leads breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 19 The leading group was down to 10 on the Angliru (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 19 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 19 Nans Peters of Team AG2R La Mondiale and Guillaume Martin of Cofidis Solutions Credits in Polka Dot Mountain Jersey lead early breakaway group on climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 19 The day's large breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 19 One of five categorised climbs on stage 12 to l'Angliru summit finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 19 L'Angliru was first climbed in the Vuelta in 1999 and looms large for stage 12 summit finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 19 The day's breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 19 Primoz Roglic at start in La Pola Llaviana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 19 Dan Martin carries points jersey (classification led by Roglic) for stage 12 start ceremonies (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 19 Movistar recognised before start of stage 12 as Best Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) conquered the Alto de l'Angliru with a charge in the final 1,200 metres to win stage 12 of the Vuelta a España on Sunday for his first career Grand Tour victory.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), who spent the past three days tied on time with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) atop the general classification, grimaced as he crossed the line 10 seconds ahead of the Slovenian to finally regain the red leader’s jersey.

Astana’s Aleksandr Vlasov was second and Enric Mas of Movistar in third. With 3.5km to the summit, it was Mas who put a charge to shatter the lead group of 10 riders. A few hundred metres later, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) seemed to hit his limit on the steepest pitches, providing an opening for his rivals.

Roglič would finish fifth, 10 seconds behind Carapaz, and with Carthy, Vlasov and Mas sweeping up the time bonuses, the Ineos rider in red with that same gap. Carthy leapfrogged Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) to move into third overall at 32 seconds.

More to come!

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 3:08:40 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16 3 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:26 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 8 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:35 9 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 10 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:15