Vuelta a España: Hugh Carthy tames fearsome Angliru for stage 12 victory

By ,

Carapaz reclaims the red jersey ahead of rest day but Roglic remains within 10 seconds

Hugh Carthy wins on the Angliru

Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) wins on the Angliru (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Hugh Carthy celebrates his victory

Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) wins on the Angliru (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Hugh Carthy crosses the finish line

Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) wins on the Angliru (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Hugh Carthy on the Angliru with Richard Carapaz, Enric Mas, Aleksander Vlasov, and Daniel Martin

Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) on the Angliru (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Hugh Carthy reacts as he crosses the finish line

Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) wins on the Angliru (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Stage 12 breakaway on the climb

Stage 12 has lots of climbing packed into 109.4 kilometres (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Guillaume Martin in Polka Dot Mountain Jersey with Anthony Roux, Angel Madrazo, and Pierre-Luc Perichon in breakaway

Breakaway group whittled down to just five riders on fourth climb - Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Polka Dot Mountain Jersey / Anthony Roux of France and Team Groupama - FDJ / Angel Madrazo of Spain and Team Burgos - BH / Pierre-Luc Perichon of France and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Escapees led by Guillaume Martin in the mountains jersey

Escapees led by Guillaume Martin in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Luis Leon Sanchez Gil leads breakaway

Spanish champion Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Astana Pro Team leads breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The leading group on the Angliru: Alejandro Valverde, Enric Mas, Daniel Martin, Richard Carapaz, Primoz Roglic, George Bennett

The leading group was down to 10 on the Angliru (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Primoz Roglic on the Angliru

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Nans Peters and Guillaume Martin lead early breakaway group on climb

Nans Peters of Team AG2R La Mondiale and Guillaume Martin of Cofidis Solutions Credits in Polka Dot Mountain Jersey lead early breakaway group on climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The day's large breakaway

The day's large breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Alto de la Mozqueta climb

One of five categorised climbs on stage 12 to l'Angliru summit finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
L'Angliru was first climbed in the Vuelta in 1999 and looms large for stage 12 summit finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
The day's breakaway

The day's breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Primoz Roglic at start in La Pola Llaviana

Primoz Roglic at start in La Pola Llaviana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Dan Martin carries points jersey for stage 12 start ceremonies

Dan Martin carries points jersey (classification led by Roglic) for stage 12 start ceremonies (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Movistar recognised before start of stage 12 as Best Team

Movistar recognised before start of stage 12 as Best Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) conquered the Alto de l'Angliru with a charge in the final 1,200 metres to win stage 12 of the Vuelta a España on Sunday for his first career Grand Tour victory.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), who spent the past three days tied on time with  Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) atop the general classification, grimaced as he crossed the line 10 seconds ahead of the Slovenian to finally regain the red leader’s jersey.

Astana’s Aleksandr Vlasov was second and Enric Mas of Movistar in third. With 3.5km to the summit, it was Mas who put a charge to shatter the lead group of 10 riders. A few hundred metres later, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) seemed to hit his limit on the steepest pitches, providing an opening for his rivals.

Roglič would finish fifth, 10 seconds behind Carapaz, and with Carthy, Vlasov and Mas sweeping up the time bonuses, the Ineos rider in red with that same gap. Carthy leapfrogged Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) to move into third overall at 32 seconds.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 3:08:40
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:00:16
3Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:26
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
7Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
8Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:35
9Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
10Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:15

General classification after stage 12
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 48:29:27
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:10
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:32
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:35
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:50
6Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 0:05:13
7Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:30
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:22
9Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:06:41
10Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:42

