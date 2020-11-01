Vuelta a España: Hugh Carthy tames fearsome Angliru for stage 12 victory
Carapaz reclaims the red jersey ahead of rest day but Roglic remains within 10 seconds
Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) conquered the Alto de l'Angliru with a charge in the final 1,200 metres to win stage 12 of the Vuelta a España on Sunday for his first career Grand Tour victory.
Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), who spent the past three days tied on time with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) atop the general classification, grimaced as he crossed the line 10 seconds ahead of the Slovenian to finally regain the red leader’s jersey.
Astana’s Aleksandr Vlasov was second and Enric Mas of Movistar in third. With 3.5km to the summit, it was Mas who put a charge to shatter the lead group of 10 riders. A few hundred metres later, Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) seemed to hit his limit on the steepest pitches, providing an opening for his rivals.
Roglič would finish fifth, 10 seconds behind Carapaz, and with Carthy, Vlasov and Mas sweeping up the time bonuses, the Ineos rider in red with that same gap. Carthy leapfrogged Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) to move into third overall at 32 seconds.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|3:08:40
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:16
|3
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:26
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|0:01:35
|9
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|10
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:15
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|48:29:27
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:10
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:32
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:35
|5
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:50
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|0:05:13
|7
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:30
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:22
|9
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:06:41
|10
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:42
