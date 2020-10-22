Trending

Vuelta a España: Dan Martin powers to stage 3 summit win

By

Roglic out-sprinted by Irishman, remains in race lead

Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) won an uphill sprint between the overall favourites to claim stage 3 of the Vuelta a España at La Leguna Negra.

The Irishman out-sprinted race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Caparaz (Ineos Grenadiers), second and third respectively, from a small group atop the category 1 mountain.

Roglič remains in the red jersey, but the bonus seconds gained at the line means that Martin has reduced his deficit to just five seconds. Carapaz remains in third place, now at 13 seconds from the Slovenian.

Most of the other GC riders finished a few seconds down, with Enric Mas (Movistar), Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) sprinting for sixth, eighth and ninth place respectively. The only exception was Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott), who lost significant time after suffering an unfortunate mechanical earlier on the final climb. 

He falls from fourth to eighth overall, now 1:29 down on Roglič, in what was the only significant reshuffle at the top of the general classification. 

This was Martin’s first victory since July 2018, and he gave an emotional interview after claiming it. 

“I've come so close this year to winning. And I just really wanted to win a stage for this team as they’ve been so good to me. The sponsors have supported us all through Covid.

“The team was really motivated for the whole of lockdown because of that, to train harder. Obviously with the injury at the Tour we couldn’t win a stage there, but I was really determined to win a stage today.

“The team was amazing, every single of them played a part in the victory. It’s part for them, and part for my wife. This is the first time I’ve won a race since my kids [twins Daisy and Ella] were born, and it’s really special,” Martin said.

How it unfolded

The third stage of the Vuelta a España was yet another one for the GC riders, with the category 1 Laguna Negra hosting the day’s finish. With only one small categorised climb coming before it, all the action was expected to take place on that final mountain. 

The day began with news that Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) had abandoned the race, citing lingering pain from the back injury sustained from his crash on the opening day of the Tour de France. 

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-McLaren) also failed to start the stage, after breaking his shoulder blade in a crash yesterday. 

A five-man break went clear at the start of the stage in Lodosa, consisting of Mark Donovan (Team Sunweb), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Energie), Aritz Bagües (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Willie Smit (Burgos-BH). 

Like yesterday, they were granted only a moderate lead, with Jumbo-Visma riding in the peloton to keep them pegged at around four minutes. 

The weather took a turn for the worse as the race reached Puerto de Oncala, a 17km climb that averages just 2.6 per cent, with a shower and blustery wind prompting the riders to put on rain jackets and other protective clothing. 

Van der Sande took maximum points at the top of the ascent ahead of Smit, by which time the break’s advantage had fallen to 2:42.

The strong winds and dark clouds put the peloton on high alert, and the likes of EF Pro Cycling, Astana and Movistar massed at the front of the peloton in anticipation of a change of direction or sudden downpour. 

The anticipated weather drama never materialised, but this upping of the pace sounded the death knell for the breakaway, as the gap rapidly tumbled. At 57km from the finish, they were brought back.

Seven kilometres later, once the peloton had calmed down, four riders broke out of the peloton to form a new breakaway: Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Valentin Ferron (Total Direct Energie), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie) and Hector Saez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA). 

Although their advantage quickly grew to 1:30, they were never going to be given enough of an advantage once the GC teams upped the pace in anticipation of the approaching final climb. The break survived long enough for Saez to win the intermediate sprint 18km from the finish, but was swept up just as they started climbing Laguna Negra.

Any plans Movistar might have had to attack on the final climb were compromised when yesterday’s stage winner Marc Soler had a problem at the foot of the climb, prompting a couple of teammates to drop back and help him. 

Instead, Ineos Grenadiers controlled the peloton on the lower slopes of the mountain with Dylan van Baarle, Chris Froome and Andrey Amador. 

Chaves suffered a mechanical one-third into the climb, requiring him to exchange his bike with a teammate’s that was noticeably too big for him. The Colombian was unable to get back up to the favourites, but did at least manage to limit his losses to 1:06 by the finish. 

Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) attacked 2.7km from the top, but did not last long as Ineos Grenadiers' final domestique, Ivan Sosa, set a searing pace. 

Once Sosa swung off at 1.5km to go, the attacks came thick and fast, with Mas, Kuss, and Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) each putting in digs in the hope of winning the stage.

No attack managed to stick, however, and things came down to a sprint. Martin kicked things off by starting his sprint early, and although Carapaz and Roglič were able to stay on his wheel as the others drifted away, neither managed to pass the Irishman at the finish line.

Full results
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation04:27:49
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
4Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:00:04
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:00:07
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:00:09
7Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:00:12
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:00:12
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:12
10Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:00:24
11David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:00:34
12Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo00:00:36
13David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:00:36
14Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:00:43
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:00:45
16Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:45
17Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:00:50
18Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:00:53
19George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:55
20Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:00:55
21Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:00:55
22Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:00:58
23Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:01:06
24Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:01:06
25Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:01:10
26Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb00:01:10
27Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:01:10
28Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:01:23
29William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:01:25
30Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:01:28
31Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:01:28
32Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling00:01:28
33Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:01:42
34Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:01:42
35Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:01:42
36Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis00:01:49
37Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis00:01:49
38Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:01:49
39Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates00:01:59
40Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:01:59
41Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:02:06
42Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH00:02:08
43Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:02:09
44Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:02:12
45Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team00:02:12
46Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:02:12
47Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:02:14
48Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb00:02:21
49Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team00:02:21
50Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:02:29
51Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:02:37
52Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:03:14
53Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH00:04:16
54Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:04:43
55Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:04:43
56Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH00:04:43
57Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:05:02
58José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team00:05:40
59Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:05:40
60Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH00:07:04
61Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:07:04
62Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo00:07:04
63Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling00:07:04
64Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo00:07:04
65Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:07:04
66Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH00:07:04
67Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH00:07:04
68Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:07:04
69Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:07:04
70Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie00:07:04
71James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation00:07:04
72Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:07:04
73Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers00:07:04
74Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:07:04
75Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:07:04
76Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott00:07:16
77Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:07:50
78Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers00:07:50
79Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers00:07:50
80Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:07:50
81Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:07:50
82Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team00:07:50
83Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:08:27
84Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:08:27
85Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal00:08:27
86Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis00:08:45
87Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:08:52
88Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:08:52
89Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:09:10
90Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:09:10
91Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:09:12
92Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:09:12
93Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:09:57
94Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:09:57
95Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:09:57
96Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott00:09:57
97Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team00:09:59
98Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers00:09:59
99Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:09:59
100Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling00:10:44
101Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH00:11:11
102Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH00:11:11
103Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:11:11
104Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation00:11:14
105Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:11:14
106Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:11:14
107Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling00:11:14
108Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:11:14
109Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:11:14
110Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:11:14
111Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:11:14
112Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis00:11:14
113Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:11:14
114Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:11:14
115Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:11:14
116Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling00:11:14
117Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:11:14
118Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:11:14
119Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:11:14
120Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale00:11:14
121Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis00:11:14
122Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team00:11:14
123Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis00:11:14
124Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:11:19
125Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:11:19
126Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:11:19
127Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:11:19
128Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren00:11:19
129Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb00:11:19
130Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:11:19
131Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:11:19
132Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis00:11:19
133Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team00:11:24
134Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:11:38
135Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:11:51
136Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team00:11:51
137Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma00:11:51
138Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb00:11:51
139Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates00:11:51
140Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates00:11:51
141Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb00:11:51
142Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team00:11:51
143Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:11:56
144Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:12:04
145Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation00:12:04
146Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:12:06
147Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:12:24
148Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:14:04
149Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:14:04
150Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team00:14:11
151Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:14:31
152Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:14:31
153Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:14:31
154Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation00:14:31
155Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team00:14:31
156Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie00:14:41
157Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling00:15:07
158Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:15:07
159Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:15:16
160Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling00:16:10
161Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:16:26
162Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team00:16:26
163Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:16:26
164Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo00:16:26
165Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe00:16:26
166Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma00:16:26
167Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:16:26
168Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:16:30
169Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe00:16:30
DNSThibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
DNSMatej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

Sprint 1 - Vinuesa (Sprint Intermedio) km. 148
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH2
3Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie1

Sprint 2 - Laguna Negra (1ª Categoría) km. 166.1
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation25
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma20
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers16
4Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren14
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team12
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe9
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling8
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma7
10Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale6
11David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
12Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo4
13David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates3
14Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis2
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team1

Mountain 1 - Puerto De Oncala km. 79
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
2Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH2
3Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1

Mountain 2 - Laguna Negra km. 166.1
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation10
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma6
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers4
4Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren2
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team1

Young riders
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team04:27:56
2Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:00:02
3Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:00:17
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:00:27
5Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:38
6Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:00:46
7Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:00:48
8Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:00:59
9Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb00:01:03
10Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:01:16
11William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:01:18
12Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:01:21
13Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:01:52
14Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:02:02
15Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:02:05
16Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb00:02:14
17Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH00:04:09
18Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:04:36
19Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:04:55
20Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:05:33
21Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH00:06:57
22Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:06:57
23Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:06:57
24Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:06:57
25Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:06:57
26Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:07:43
27Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:07:43
28Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team00:07:43
29Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:08:20
30Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis00:08:38
31Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:08:45
32Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:09:03
33Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:09:05
34Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:09:05
35Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:09:50
36Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation00:11:07
37Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:11:07
38Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:11:07
39Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis00:11:07
40Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:11:07
41Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:11:07
42Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:11:07
43Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis00:11:07
44Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:11:12
45Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:11:12
46Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:11:12
47Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:11:31
48Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb00:11:44
49Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates00:11:44
50Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates00:11:44
51Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb00:11:44
52Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:12:17
53Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:15:00
54Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling00:16:03
55Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo00:16:19
56Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma00:16:19
57Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:16:19
58Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:16:23

Combativity
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH

Teams
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma13:24:34
2Movistar Team00:00:42
3Trek-Segafredo00:01:45
4Astana Pro Team00:02:24
5UAE Team Emirates00:02:38
6Cofidis00:03:14
7CCC Team00:04:07
8AG2R la Mondiale00:04:43
9Mitchelton-Scott00:05:40
10Ineos Grenadiers00:06:42
11Israel Start-Up Nation00:07:07
12EF Pro Cycling00:07:37
13Deceuninck-Quick-Step00:07:53
14Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:08:21
15Total Direct Energie00:09:31
16Burgos-BH00:10:00
17Groupama-FDJ00:11:40
18Bahrain McLaren00:12:20
19Lotto Soudal00:12:52
20Team Sunweb00:13:38
21NTT Pro Cycling00:13:56
22Bora-Hansgrohe00:24:47

General classification after stage 3
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma12:37:24
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation00:00:05
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:13
4Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:00:32
5Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:00:38
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:44
7Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:01:17
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:01:29
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:55
10George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:01:57
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:02:08
12David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:02:31
13Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:02:53
14Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo00:02:55
15Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:02:58
16Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:03:05
17Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:03:13
18Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:03:31
19Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:03:37
20David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:04:00
21Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:04:16
22Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates00:04:41
23Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:05:42
24Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:07:17
25Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:08:35
26Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:10:14
27Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis00:10:54
28Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:12:13
29Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:12:18
30Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:13:41
31William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:13:54
32Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:13:56
33Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:18:00
34Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:18:24
35José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team00:18:32
36Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:18:57
37Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:19:14
38Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:19:57
39Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:21:02
40Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:21:05
41Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:21:54
42Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:23:44
43Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team00:23:50
44Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis00:24:51
45Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:25:01
46Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling00:25:35
47Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:25:48
48Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:26:40
49Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:28:09
50Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:28:23
51Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo00:28:53
52Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:29:31
53Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:29:35
54Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH00:29:57
55Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:30:01
56Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott00:30:02
57Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis00:30:31
58Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb00:31:37
59Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team00:31:49
60Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb00:31:58
61Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH00:32:07
62Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:32:20
63Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:32:28
64Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:32:29
65Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team00:32:41
66Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:33:01
67Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team00:33:01
68Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:33:40
69Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers00:33:45
70Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:34:23
71Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers00:34:31
72Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:34:57
73Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:35:01
74Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:35:56
75Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:36:16
76Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:36:23
77Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:37:03
78Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:37:08
79Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:37:11
80Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:37:16
81Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:37:30
82Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:37:34
83Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH00:37:53
84Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:37:53
85Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott00:38:05
86Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:38:38
87Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers00:38:39
88Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling00:38:44
89Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:38:50
90Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:39:30
91Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:40:42
92Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:40:45
93Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers00:40:48
94Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH00:41:11
95Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH00:41:11
96James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation00:41:11
97Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:41:11
98Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis00:41:13
99Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH00:41:32
100Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:41:41
101Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:41:44
102Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:42:00
103Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:42:03
104Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:42:03
105Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:42:03
106Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:42:08
107Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:42:08
108Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:42:34
109Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal00:42:34
110Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:42:36
111Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team00:42:40
112Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH00:42:41
113Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:42:55
114Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:43:13
115Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:43:17
116Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:43:19
117Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:43:20
118Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:43:25
119Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo00:43:28
120Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie00:43:28
121Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie00:43:42
122Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:44:59
123Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team00:45:06
124Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:45:18
125Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:45:20
126Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation00:45:21
127Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling00:45:21
128Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:45:21
129Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling00:45:21
130Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team00:45:21
131Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis00:45:21
132Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:45:26
133Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren00:45:26
134Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis00:45:26
135Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team00:45:31
136Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma00:45:31
137Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates00:45:49
138Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma00:45:52
139Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates00:45:58
140Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:46:05
141Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale00:46:22
142Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe00:46:29
143Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:46:57
144Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team00:46:59
145Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb00:46:59
146Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling00:47:30
147Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:48:05
148Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH00:48:27
149Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis00:48:30
150Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:49:37
151Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb00:49:38
152Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb00:50:20
153Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:50:33
154Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:50:38
155Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation00:51:47
156Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:51:51
157Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team00:51:58
158Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling00:52:23
159Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling00:52:48
160Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:53:16
161Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:53:21
162Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation00:53:44
163Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team00:54:13
164Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:55:41
165Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:58:16
166Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe00:58:18
167Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:58:20
168Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:58:30
169Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo01:00:25

Points Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma65
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation57
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers50
4Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team30
5Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team26
6Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling25
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott23
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma22
9Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe21
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team17
11Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren14
12George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma13
13Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team12
14Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep11
15David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates6
16Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo6
17Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale6
18David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
19Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
20Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
21Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
22Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling4
23Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
24Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
25Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates3
26Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott2
27Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis2
28Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH2
29Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
30Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep1
31Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
32Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie1
33Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie1
34Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team-5
35Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling-5

Mountains Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers18
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation16
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma14
4Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma7
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
6Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale6
7Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team6
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team6
9Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH4
10Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation3
11Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
12Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren2
13Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
14Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH2
15Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling2
16Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott1
17Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team1
18Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
19Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers1
20Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
21Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
22Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep1
23Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb1
24Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team-2
25Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling-2

Young Riders Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team12:37:56
2Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:02:26
3Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:02:59
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:03:28
5Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:05:10
6Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:08:03
7Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:11:41
8Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:11:46
9William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:13:22
10Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:17:28
11Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:18:42
12Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:20:30
13Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:23:12
14Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:24:29
15Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:27:37
16Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis00:29:59
17Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb00:31:05
18Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb00:31:26
19Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:31:56
20Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:31:57
21Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:32:29
22Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:33:51
23Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:34:29
24Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:35:44
25Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:35:51
26Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:36:39
27Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:36:44
28Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:38:06
29Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:38:18
30Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:40:10
31Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH00:40:39
32Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis00:40:41
33Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH00:41:00
34Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:41:12
35Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:41:31
36Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:41:31
37Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:42:02
38Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:42:04
39Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:42:41
40Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:42:45
41Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:42:48
42Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team00:44:34
43Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation00:44:49
44Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:44:49
45Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis00:44:49
46Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma00:44:59
47Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates00:45:17
48Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates00:45:26
49Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:46:25
50Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb00:46:27
51Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:47:33
52Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:49:05
53Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb00:49:06
54Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:50:01
55Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling00:52:16
56Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:52:44
57Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:55:09
58Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo00:59:53

Teams Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma37:55:15
2Movistar Team00:01:42
3UAE Team Emirates00:07:14
4Astana Pro Team00:13:33
5Mitchelton-Scott00:24:21
6Trek-Segafredo00:32:16
7Ineos Grenadiers00:34:06
8Deceuninck-Quick-Step00:37:12
9Cofidis00:40:59
10CCC Team00:46:34
11Groupama-FDJ00:49:56
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:58:16
13NTT Pro Cycling01:00:26
14Israel Start-Up Nation01:00:32
15Bahrain McLaren01:01:42
16EF Pro Cycling01:03:30
17Total Direct Energie01:10:22
18Lotto Soudal01:14:04
19Bora-Hansgrohe01:20:21
20AG2R la Mondiale01:20:43
21Team Sunweb01:28:43
22Burgos-BH01:31:31

