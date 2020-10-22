Vuelta a España: Dan Martin powers to stage 3 summit win
Roglic out-sprinted by Irishman, remains in race lead
Stage 3: Lodosa - La Laguna Negra de Vinuesa
Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) won an uphill sprint between the overall favourites to claim stage 3 of the Vuelta a España at La Leguna Negra.
The Irishman out-sprinted race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Caparaz (Ineos Grenadiers), second and third respectively, from a small group atop the category 1 mountain.
Roglič remains in the red jersey, but the bonus seconds gained at the line means that Martin has reduced his deficit to just five seconds. Carapaz remains in third place, now at 13 seconds from the Slovenian.
Most of the other GC riders finished a few seconds down, with Enric Mas (Movistar), Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) sprinting for sixth, eighth and ninth place respectively. The only exception was Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott), who lost significant time after suffering an unfortunate mechanical earlier on the final climb.
He falls from fourth to eighth overall, now 1:29 down on Roglič, in what was the only significant reshuffle at the top of the general classification.
This was Martin’s first victory since July 2018, and he gave an emotional interview after claiming it.
“I've come so close this year to winning. And I just really wanted to win a stage for this team as they’ve been so good to me. The sponsors have supported us all through Covid.
“The team was really motivated for the whole of lockdown because of that, to train harder. Obviously with the injury at the Tour we couldn’t win a stage there, but I was really determined to win a stage today.
“The team was amazing, every single of them played a part in the victory. It’s part for them, and part for my wife. This is the first time I’ve won a race since my kids [twins Daisy and Ella] were born, and it’s really special,” Martin said.
How it unfolded
The third stage of the Vuelta a España was yet another one for the GC riders, with the category 1 Laguna Negra hosting the day’s finish. With only one small categorised climb coming before it, all the action was expected to take place on that final mountain.
The day began with news that Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) had abandoned the race, citing lingering pain from the back injury sustained from his crash on the opening day of the Tour de France.
Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-McLaren) also failed to start the stage, after breaking his shoulder blade in a crash yesterday.
A five-man break went clear at the start of the stage in Lodosa, consisting of Mark Donovan (Team Sunweb), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Energie), Aritz Bagües (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Willie Smit (Burgos-BH).
Like yesterday, they were granted only a moderate lead, with Jumbo-Visma riding in the peloton to keep them pegged at around four minutes.
The weather took a turn for the worse as the race reached Puerto de Oncala, a 17km climb that averages just 2.6 per cent, with a shower and blustery wind prompting the riders to put on rain jackets and other protective clothing.
Van der Sande took maximum points at the top of the ascent ahead of Smit, by which time the break’s advantage had fallen to 2:42.
The strong winds and dark clouds put the peloton on high alert, and the likes of EF Pro Cycling, Astana and Movistar massed at the front of the peloton in anticipation of a change of direction or sudden downpour.
The anticipated weather drama never materialised, but this upping of the pace sounded the death knell for the breakaway, as the gap rapidly tumbled. At 57km from the finish, they were brought back.
Seven kilometres later, once the peloton had calmed down, four riders broke out of the peloton to form a new breakaway: Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Valentin Ferron (Total Direct Energie), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie) and Hector Saez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).
Although their advantage quickly grew to 1:30, they were never going to be given enough of an advantage once the GC teams upped the pace in anticipation of the approaching final climb. The break survived long enough for Saez to win the intermediate sprint 18km from the finish, but was swept up just as they started climbing Laguna Negra.
Any plans Movistar might have had to attack on the final climb were compromised when yesterday’s stage winner Marc Soler had a problem at the foot of the climb, prompting a couple of teammates to drop back and help him.
Instead, Ineos Grenadiers controlled the peloton on the lower slopes of the mountain with Dylan van Baarle, Chris Froome and Andrey Amador.
Chaves suffered a mechanical one-third into the climb, requiring him to exchange his bike with a teammate’s that was noticeably too big for him. The Colombian was unable to get back up to the favourites, but did at least manage to limit his losses to 1:06 by the finish.
Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) attacked 2.7km from the top, but did not last long as Ineos Grenadiers' final domestique, Ivan Sosa, set a searing pace.
Once Sosa swung off at 1.5km to go, the attacks came thick and fast, with Mas, Kuss, and Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) each putting in digs in the hope of winning the stage.
No attack managed to stick, however, and things came down to a sprint. Martin kicked things off by starting his sprint early, and although Carapaz and Roglič were able to stay on his wheel as the others drifted away, neither managed to pass the Irishman at the finish line.
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|04:27:49
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:00:04
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|00:00:07
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:00:09
|7
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:00:12
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:00:12
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:12
|10
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:00:24
|11
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:00:34
|12
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|00:00:36
|13
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:36
|14
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:00:43
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:00:45
|16
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:45
|17
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:00:50
|18
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:00:53
|19
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:55
|20
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:00:55
|21
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:00:55
|22
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:00:58
|23
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:01:06
|24
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:01:06
|25
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:01:10
|26
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:01:10
|27
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:10
|28
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|00:01:23
|29
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:01:25
|30
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:01:28
|31
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:01:28
|32
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|00:01:28
|33
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:01:42
|34
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:01:42
|35
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:01:42
|36
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|00:01:49
|37
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|00:01:49
|38
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:01:49
|39
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:59
|40
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:01:59
|41
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:02:06
|42
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:02:08
|43
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|00:02:09
|44
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:02:12
|45
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|00:02:12
|46
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:02:12
|47
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:02:14
|48
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:02:21
|49
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|00:02:21
|50
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:02:29
|51
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:02:37
|52
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:03:14
|53
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:04:16
|54
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:04:43
|55
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:04:43
|56
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:04:43
|57
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:05:02
|58
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:05:40
|59
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:05:40
|60
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|00:07:04
|61
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:07:04
|62
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|00:07:04
|63
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:07:04
|64
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|00:07:04
|65
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:07:04
|66
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|00:07:04
|67
|Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|00:07:04
|68
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:07:04
|69
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:07:04
|70
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|00:07:04
|71
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:07:04
|72
|Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:07:04
|73
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:07:04
|74
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:07:04
|75
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:07:04
|76
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:07:16
|77
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|00:07:50
|78
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:07:50
|79
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:07:50
|80
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:07:50
|81
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:07:50
|82
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|00:07:50
|83
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:08:27
|84
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:08:27
|85
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|00:08:27
|86
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|00:08:45
|87
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:08:52
|88
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:08:52
|89
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:09:10
|90
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:09:10
|91
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:09:12
|92
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:09:12
|93
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:09:57
|94
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:09:57
|95
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:09:57
|96
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:09:57
|97
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|00:09:59
|98
|Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:09:59
|99
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:09:59
|100
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|00:10:44
|101
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:11:11
|102
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:11:11
|103
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:11:11
|104
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:11:14
|105
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:11:14
|106
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:11:14
|107
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:11:14
|108
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:11:14
|109
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:11:14
|110
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:11:14
|111
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|00:11:14
|112
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|00:11:14
|113
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:11:14
|114
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:11:14
|115
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:11:14
|116
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:11:14
|117
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:11:14
|118
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:11:14
|119
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:11:14
|120
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:11:14
|121
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|00:11:14
|122
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|00:11:14
|123
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:11:14
|124
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:11:19
|125
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:11:19
|126
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:11:19
|127
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:11:19
|128
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|00:11:19
|129
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:11:19
|130
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:11:19
|131
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:11:19
|132
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|00:11:19
|133
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:11:24
|134
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:11:38
|135
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:11:51
|136
|Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team
|00:11:51
|137
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:11:51
|138
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:11:51
|139
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|00:11:51
|140
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|00:11:51
|141
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:11:51
|142
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|00:11:51
|143
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:11:56
|144
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:12:04
|145
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:12:04
|146
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:12:06
|147
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:12:24
|148
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:14:04
|149
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:14:04
|150
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|00:14:11
|151
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:14:31
|152
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:14:31
|153
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:14:31
|154
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:14:31
|155
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:14:31
|156
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|00:14:41
|157
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|00:15:07
|158
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:15:07
|159
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:15:16
|160
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|00:16:10
|161
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:16:26
|162
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|00:16:26
|163
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:16:26
|164
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|00:16:26
|165
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:16:26
|166
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:16:26
|167
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:16:26
|168
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:16:30
|169
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:16:30
|DNS
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNS
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|3
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|25
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|20
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|16
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|14
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|12
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|10
|7
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|8
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|10
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|11
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|12
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|13
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|14
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|2
|Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|2
|3
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|4
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|2
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|04:27:56
|2
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:00:02
|3
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:00:17
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:00:27
|5
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:38
|6
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:00:46
|7
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:00:48
|8
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:00:59
|9
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:01:03
|10
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|00:01:16
|11
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:01:18
|12
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:01:21
|13
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:01:52
|14
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|00:02:02
|15
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:02:05
|16
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:02:14
|17
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:04:09
|18
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:04:36
|19
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:04:55
|20
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:05:33
|21
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|00:06:57
|22
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:06:57
|23
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:06:57
|24
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:06:57
|25
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:06:57
|26
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|00:07:43
|27
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:07:43
|28
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|00:07:43
|29
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:08:20
|30
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|00:08:38
|31
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:08:45
|32
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:09:03
|33
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:09:05
|34
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:09:05
|35
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:09:50
|36
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:11:07
|37
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:11:07
|38
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|00:11:07
|39
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|00:11:07
|40
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:11:07
|41
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:11:07
|42
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:11:07
|43
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:11:07
|44
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:11:12
|45
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:11:12
|46
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:11:12
|47
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:11:31
|48
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:11:44
|49
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|00:11:44
|50
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|00:11:44
|51
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:11:44
|52
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:12:17
|53
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:15:00
|54
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|00:16:03
|55
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|00:16:19
|56
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:16:19
|57
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:16:19
|58
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:16:23
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:24:34
|2
|Movistar Team
|00:00:42
|3
|Trek-Segafredo
|00:01:45
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|00:02:24
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|00:02:38
|6
|Cofidis
|00:03:14
|7
|CCC Team
|00:04:07
|8
|AG2R la Mondiale
|00:04:43
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|00:05:40
|10
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00:06:42
|11
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:07:07
|12
|EF Pro Cycling
|00:07:37
|13
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|00:07:53
|14
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:08:21
|15
|Total Direct Energie
|00:09:31
|16
|Burgos-BH
|00:10:00
|17
|Groupama-FDJ
|00:11:40
|18
|Bahrain McLaren
|00:12:20
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|00:12:52
|20
|Team Sunweb
|00:13:38
|21
|NTT Pro Cycling
|00:13:56
|22
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:24:47
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:37:24
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:00:05
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:13
|4
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:00:32
|5
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:00:38
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:44
|7
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:01:17
|8
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:01:29
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:01:55
|10
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:01:57
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:02:08
|12
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|00:02:31
|13
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:02:53
|14
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|00:02:55
|15
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:02:58
|16
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|00:03:05
|17
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:03:13
|18
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:03:31
|19
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:03:37
|20
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:04:00
|21
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:04:16
|22
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|00:04:41
|23
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|00:05:42
|24
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:07:17
|25
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:08:35
|26
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:10:14
|27
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|00:10:54
|28
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:12:13
|29
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:12:18
|30
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:13:41
|31
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:13:54
|32
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:13:56
|33
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:18:00
|34
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:18:24
|35
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:18:32
|36
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:18:57
|37
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|00:19:14
|38
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:19:57
|39
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:21:02
|40
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:21:05
|41
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:21:54
|42
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:23:44
|43
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|00:23:50
|44
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|00:24:51
|45
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:25:01
|46
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:25:35
|47
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:25:48
|48
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:26:40
|49
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|00:28:09
|50
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:28:23
|51
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|00:28:53
|52
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:29:31
|53
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:29:35
|54
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:29:57
|55
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:30:01
|56
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:30:02
|57
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|00:30:31
|58
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:31:37
|59
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|00:31:49
|60
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:31:58
|61
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:32:07
|62
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:32:20
|63
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:32:28
|64
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:32:29
|65
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:32:41
|66
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:33:01
|67
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|00:33:01
|68
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:33:40
|69
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:33:45
|70
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:34:23
|71
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:34:31
|72
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:34:57
|73
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:35:01
|74
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:35:56
|75
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|00:36:16
|76
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:36:23
|77
|Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:37:03
|78
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:37:08
|79
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|00:37:11
|80
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:37:16
|81
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:37:30
|82
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:37:34
|83
|Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|00:37:53
|84
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:37:53
|85
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:38:05
|86
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:38:38
|87
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:38:39
|88
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|00:38:44
|89
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:38:50
|90
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:39:30
|91
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:40:42
|92
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:40:45
|93
|Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:40:48
|94
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|00:41:11
|95
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|00:41:11
|96
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:41:11
|97
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:41:11
|98
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|00:41:13
|99
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:41:32
|100
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:41:41
|101
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:41:44
|102
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:42:00
|103
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:42:03
|104
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:42:03
|105
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:42:03
|106
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:42:08
|107
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:42:08
|108
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:42:34
|109
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|00:42:34
|110
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:42:36
|111
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|00:42:40
|112
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:42:41
|113
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:42:55
|114
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:43:13
|115
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:43:17
|116
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:43:19
|117
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:43:20
|118
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:43:25
|119
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|00:43:28
|120
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|00:43:28
|121
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|00:43:42
|122
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:44:59
|123
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|00:45:06
|124
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:45:18
|125
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:45:20
|126
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:45:21
|127
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:45:21
|128
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:45:21
|129
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:45:21
|130
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|00:45:21
|131
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:45:21
|132
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:45:26
|133
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|00:45:26
|134
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|00:45:26
|135
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:45:31
|136
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:45:31
|137
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|00:45:49
|138
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:45:52
|139
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|00:45:58
|140
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:46:05
|141
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:46:22
|142
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:46:29
|143
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:46:57
|144
|Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team
|00:46:59
|145
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:46:59
|146
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|00:47:30
|147
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:48:05
|148
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:48:27
|149
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|00:48:30
|150
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:49:37
|151
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:49:38
|152
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:50:20
|153
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:50:33
|154
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:50:38
|155
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:51:47
|156
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:51:51
|157
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|00:51:58
|158
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|00:52:23
|159
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|00:52:48
|160
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:53:16
|161
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:53:21
|162
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:53:44
|163
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|00:54:13
|164
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:55:41
|165
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:58:16
|166
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:58:18
|167
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:58:20
|168
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:58:30
|169
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|01:00:25
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|65
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|57
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|50
|4
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|30
|5
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|26
|6
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|25
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|23
|8
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|22
|9
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|10
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|11
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|14
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|13
|13
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|12
|14
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|11
|15
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|16
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|17
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|18
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|19
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|20
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|4
|21
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|22
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|23
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|24
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|25
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|26
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|27
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|28
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|29
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|30
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|31
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|32
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1
|33
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1
|34
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|-5
|35
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|-5
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|18
|2
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|16
|3
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14
|4
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|7
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|6
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|6
|7
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|9
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|4
|10
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|11
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|12
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|2
|13
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|14
|Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|2
|15
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|2
|16
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|17
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|1
|18
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|19
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|20
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|21
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|22
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|1
|23
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|24
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|-2
|25
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|-2
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|12:37:56
|2
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:02:26
|3
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:02:59
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:03:28
|5
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|00:05:10
|6
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:08:03
|7
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:11:41
|8
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:11:46
|9
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:13:22
|10
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:17:28
|11
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|00:18:42
|12
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:20:30
|13
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:23:12
|14
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:24:29
|15
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|00:27:37
|16
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|00:29:59
|17
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:31:05
|18
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:31:26
|19
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:31:56
|20
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:31:57
|21
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:32:29
|22
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:33:51
|23
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:34:29
|24
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|00:35:44
|25
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:35:51
|26
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|00:36:39
|27
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:36:44
|28
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:38:06
|29
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:38:18
|30
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:40:10
|31
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|00:40:39
|32
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|00:40:41
|33
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:41:00
|34
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:41:12
|35
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:41:31
|36
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:41:31
|37
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:42:02
|38
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:42:04
|39
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:42:41
|40
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:42:45
|41
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:42:48
|42
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|00:44:34
|43
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:44:49
|44
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:44:49
|45
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:44:49
|46
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:44:59
|47
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|00:45:17
|48
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|00:45:26
|49
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:46:25
|50
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:46:27
|51
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:47:33
|52
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:49:05
|53
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:49:06
|54
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:50:01
|55
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|00:52:16
|56
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:52:44
|57
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:55:09
|58
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|00:59:53
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|37:55:15
|2
|Movistar Team
|00:01:42
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|00:07:14
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|00:13:33
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|00:24:21
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|00:32:16
|7
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00:34:06
|8
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|00:37:12
|9
|Cofidis
|00:40:59
|10
|CCC Team
|00:46:34
|11
|Groupama-FDJ
|00:49:56
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:58:16
|13
|NTT Pro Cycling
|01:00:26
|14
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|01:00:32
|15
|Bahrain McLaren
|01:01:42
|16
|EF Pro Cycling
|01:03:30
|17
|Total Direct Energie
|01:10:22
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|01:14:04
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|01:20:21
|20
|AG2R la Mondiale
|01:20:43
|21
|Team Sunweb
|01:28:43
|22
|Burgos-BH
|01:31:31
