Vuelta a España: Dan Martin powers to stage 3 summit win

Image 1 of 25 Dan Martin surges across line to take win for Israel Start-Up Nation on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 25 Dan Martin wears the green sprint classification jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 25 Defending Vuelta champion Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma rides as race leader on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 25 Five-rider breakaway led by Angel Madrazo of Team Burgos - BH (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 25 Movistar moves to front of peloton and works as strong south wind blows with 56km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 25 Polka dot jersey worn by Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 25 Dark skies threaten peloton along 166.1km stage 3 route (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 25 EF Pro Cycling take to the front of peloton on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 25 Vuelta race leader Primoz Roglic talks with teammate Tom Dumoulin (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 25 South African Willie Smit of Team Burgos - BH was part of five-rider break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 25 Best young rider jersey held by Enric Mas (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 25 Five rider breakaway with Willie Smit of Team Burgos - BH out front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 25 Peloton on stage 3 from Lodosa to La Laguna Negra-Vinuesa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 25 Classification jersey riders at start ceremonies in Lodosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 25 Gorka Izagirre and Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Astana Pro Team take part in Face ID Signature (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 25 Michael Woods of EF Pro Cycling checks in to stage 3 with face ID Signature (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 25 Jumbo-Visma at start in Lodosa (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 25 Red leader's jersey worn by Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 25 Peloton heads towards cloud-covered ascent of La Laguna Negra (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 25 Ineos Grenadiers riders Chris Froome and Ivan Sosa would take turns in final two kilometres of stage to help Richard Carapaz to third place (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 25 Nicholas Schultz and Johan Esteban Chaves Rubio of Team Mitchelton - Scott ride in peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 25 Dan Martin crosses stage 3 line ahead of Primoz Roglic and Richard Carapaz (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 25 Final push to stage win for Dan Martin ahead of Primoz Roglic atop La Laguna Negra (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 25 Scenery for stage 3 from Lodosa to La Laguna Negra-Vinuesa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 25 Stage 3 covered 166.1km for mountaintop finish at La Laguna Negra (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) won an uphill sprint between the overall favourites to claim stage 3 of the Vuelta a España at La Leguna Negra.

The Irishman out-sprinted race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Richard Caparaz (Ineos Grenadiers), second and third respectively, from a small group atop the category 1 mountain.

Roglič remains in the red jersey, but the bonus seconds gained at the line means that Martin has reduced his deficit to just five seconds. Carapaz remains in third place, now at 13 seconds from the Slovenian.

Most of the other GC riders finished a few seconds down, with Enric Mas (Movistar), Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) and Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) sprinting for sixth, eighth and ninth place respectively. The only exception was Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott), who lost significant time after suffering an unfortunate mechanical earlier on the final climb.

He falls from fourth to eighth overall, now 1:29 down on Roglič, in what was the only significant reshuffle at the top of the general classification.

This was Martin’s first victory since July 2018, and he gave an emotional interview after claiming it.

“I've come so close this year to winning. And I just really wanted to win a stage for this team as they’ve been so good to me. The sponsors have supported us all through Covid.

“The team was really motivated for the whole of lockdown because of that, to train harder. Obviously with the injury at the Tour we couldn’t win a stage there, but I was really determined to win a stage today.

“The team was amazing, every single of them played a part in the victory. It’s part for them, and part for my wife. This is the first time I’ve won a race since my kids [twins Daisy and Ella] were born, and it’s really special,” Martin said.

How it unfolded

The third stage of the Vuelta a España was yet another one for the GC riders, with the category 1 Laguna Negra hosting the day’s finish. With only one small categorised climb coming before it, all the action was expected to take place on that final mountain.

The day began with news that Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) had abandoned the race, citing lingering pain from the back injury sustained from his crash on the opening day of the Tour de France.

Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-McLaren) also failed to start the stage, after breaking his shoulder blade in a crash yesterday.

A five-man break went clear at the start of the stage in Lodosa, consisting of Mark Donovan (Team Sunweb), Tosh Van der Sande (Lotto Soudal), Niki Terpstra (Total Direct Energie), Aritz Bagües (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Willie Smit (Burgos-BH).

Like yesterday, they were granted only a moderate lead, with Jumbo-Visma riding in the peloton to keep them pegged at around four minutes.

The weather took a turn for the worse as the race reached Puerto de Oncala, a 17km climb that averages just 2.6 per cent, with a shower and blustery wind prompting the riders to put on rain jackets and other protective clothing.

Van der Sande took maximum points at the top of the ascent ahead of Smit, by which time the break’s advantage had fallen to 2:42.

The strong winds and dark clouds put the peloton on high alert, and the likes of EF Pro Cycling, Astana and Movistar massed at the front of the peloton in anticipation of a change of direction or sudden downpour.

The anticipated weather drama never materialised, but this upping of the pace sounded the death knell for the breakaway, as the gap rapidly tumbled. At 57km from the finish, they were brought back.

Seven kilometres later, once the peloton had calmed down, four riders broke out of the peloton to form a new breakaway: Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Valentin Ferron (Total Direct Energie), Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie) and Hector Saez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

Although their advantage quickly grew to 1:30, they were never going to be given enough of an advantage once the GC teams upped the pace in anticipation of the approaching final climb. The break survived long enough for Saez to win the intermediate sprint 18km from the finish, but was swept up just as they started climbing Laguna Negra.

Any plans Movistar might have had to attack on the final climb were compromised when yesterday’s stage winner Marc Soler had a problem at the foot of the climb, prompting a couple of teammates to drop back and help him.

Instead, Ineos Grenadiers controlled the peloton on the lower slopes of the mountain with Dylan van Baarle, Chris Froome and Andrey Amador.

Chaves suffered a mechanical one-third into the climb, requiring him to exchange his bike with a teammate’s that was noticeably too big for him. The Colombian was unable to get back up to the favourites, but did at least manage to limit his losses to 1:06 by the finish.

Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) attacked 2.7km from the top, but did not last long as Ineos Grenadiers' final domestique, Ivan Sosa, set a searing pace.

Once Sosa swung off at 1.5km to go, the attacks came thick and fast, with Mas, Kuss, and Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) each putting in digs in the hope of winning the stage.

No attack managed to stick, however, and things came down to a sprint. Martin kicked things off by starting his sprint early, and although Carapaz and Roglič were able to stay on his wheel as the others drifted away, neither managed to pass the Irishman at the finish line.

Full results Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 04:27:49 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:00:04 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:00:07 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:09 7 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:12 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:12 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:12 10 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:00:24 11 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:00:34 12 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 00:00:36 13 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:36 14 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:00:43 15 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:45 16 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:45 17 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:00:50 18 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:00:53 19 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:55 20 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:55 21 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:00:55 22 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:00:58 23 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:01:06 24 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:01:06 25 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:01:10 26 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:01:10 27 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:10 28 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:23 29 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:01:25 30 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:01:28 31 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:01:28 32 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 00:01:28 33 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:01:42 34 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:01:42 35 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:01:42 36 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 00:01:49 37 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 00:01:49 38 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:01:49 39 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:59 40 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:01:59 41 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:02:06 42 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:02:08 43 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:02:09 44 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:02:12 45 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 00:02:12 46 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:02:12 47 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:02:14 48 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:02:21 49 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 00:02:21 50 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:02:29 51 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:02:37 52 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:03:14 53 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:04:16 54 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:04:43 55 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:04:43 56 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:04:43 57 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:05:02 58 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:05:40 59 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:05:40 60 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 00:07:04 61 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:07:04 62 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:07:04 63 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 00:07:04 64 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 00:07:04 65 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:07:04 66 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 00:07:04 67 Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 00:07:04 68 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:07:04 69 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:07:04 70 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 00:07:04 71 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:07:04 72 Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:07:04 73 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 00:07:04 74 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:07:04 75 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:07:04 76 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 00:07:16 77 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:07:50 78 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 00:07:50 79 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:07:50 80 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:07:50 81 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:07:50 82 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 00:07:50 83 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:08:27 84 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:08:27 85 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 00:08:27 86 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 00:08:45 87 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:08:52 88 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:08:52 89 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:09:10 90 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:09:10 91 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:09:12 92 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:09:12 93 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:09:57 94 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:09:57 95 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:09:57 96 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 00:09:57 97 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 00:09:59 98 Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 00:09:59 99 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:09:59 100 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 00:10:44 101 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:11:11 102 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:11:11 103 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:11:11 104 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:11:14 105 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:11:14 106 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:11:14 107 Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling 00:11:14 108 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:11:14 109 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:11:14 110 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:11:14 111 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:11:14 112 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 00:11:14 113 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:11:14 114 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:11:14 115 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:11:14 116 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 00:11:14 117 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:11:14 118 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:11:14 119 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:11:14 120 Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale 00:11:14 121 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 00:11:14 122 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 00:11:14 123 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 00:11:14 124 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:11:19 125 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:11:19 126 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:11:19 127 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:11:19 128 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 00:11:19 129 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:11:19 130 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:11:19 131 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:11:19 132 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 00:11:19 133 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:11:24 134 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:11:38 135 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:11:51 136 Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team 00:11:51 137 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:11:51 138 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:11:51 139 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 00:11:51 140 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 00:11:51 141 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:11:51 142 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:11:51 143 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:11:56 144 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:12:04 145 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:12:04 146 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:12:06 147 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:12:24 148 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:14:04 149 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:14:04 150 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 00:14:11 151 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:14:31 152 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:14:31 153 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:14:31 154 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:14:31 155 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 00:14:31 156 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 00:14:41 157 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 00:15:07 158 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:15:07 159 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:15:16 160 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 00:16:10 161 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:16:26 162 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 00:16:26 163 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:16:26 164 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 00:16:26 165 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:16:26 166 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:16:26 167 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:16:26 168 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:16:30 169 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:16:30 DNS Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ DNS Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren

Sprint 1 - Vinuesa (Sprint Intermedio) km. 148 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 3 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1

Sprint 2 - Laguna Negra (1ª Categoría) km. 166.1 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 25 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 20 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 16 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 14 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 12 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 8 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 10 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 11 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 12 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 4 13 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 3 14 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 2 15 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto De Oncala km. 79 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 2 Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 2 3 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 - Laguna Negra km. 166.1 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 10 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 4 4 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 2 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1

Young riders Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 04:27:56 2 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:02 3 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:00:17 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:00:27 5 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:38 6 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:00:46 7 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:00:48 8 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:00:59 9 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:01:03 10 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:16 11 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:01:18 12 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:01:21 13 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:01:52 14 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:02:02 15 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:02:05 16 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:02:14 17 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:04:09 18 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:04:36 19 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:04:55 20 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:05:33 21 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 00:06:57 22 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:06:57 23 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:06:57 24 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:06:57 25 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:06:57 26 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:07:43 27 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:07:43 28 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 00:07:43 29 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:08:20 30 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 00:08:38 31 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:08:45 32 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:09:03 33 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:09:05 34 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:09:05 35 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:09:50 36 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:11:07 37 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:11:07 38 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:11:07 39 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 00:11:07 40 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:11:07 41 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:11:07 42 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:11:07 43 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 00:11:07 44 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:11:12 45 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:11:12 46 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:11:12 47 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:11:31 48 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:11:44 49 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 00:11:44 50 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 00:11:44 51 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:11:44 52 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:12:17 53 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:15:00 54 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 00:16:03 55 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 00:16:19 56 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:16:19 57 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:16:19 58 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:16:23

Combativity Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH

Teams Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Team Jumbo-Visma 13:24:34 2 Movistar Team 00:00:42 3 Trek-Segafredo 00:01:45 4 Astana Pro Team 00:02:24 5 UAE Team Emirates 00:02:38 6 Cofidis 00:03:14 7 CCC Team 00:04:07 8 AG2R la Mondiale 00:04:43 9 Mitchelton-Scott 00:05:40 10 Ineos Grenadiers 00:06:42 11 Israel Start-Up Nation 00:07:07 12 EF Pro Cycling 00:07:37 13 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 00:07:53 14 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:08:21 15 Total Direct Energie 00:09:31 16 Burgos-BH 00:10:00 17 Groupama-FDJ 00:11:40 18 Bahrain McLaren 00:12:20 19 Lotto Soudal 00:12:52 20 Team Sunweb 00:13:38 21 NTT Pro Cycling 00:13:56 22 Bora-Hansgrohe 00:24:47

General classification after stage 3 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 12:37:24 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:00:05 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:13 4 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:32 5 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:38 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:44 7 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:01:17 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:01:29 9 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:55 10 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:01:57 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:02:08 12 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:02:31 13 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:02:53 14 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:55 15 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:02:58 16 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:03:05 17 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:03:13 18 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:03:31 19 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:03:37 20 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:04:00 21 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:04:16 22 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 00:04:41 23 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:05:42 24 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:07:17 25 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:08:35 26 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:10:14 27 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 00:10:54 28 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:12:13 29 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:12:18 30 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:13:41 31 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:13:54 32 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:13:56 33 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:18:00 34 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:18:24 35 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:18:32 36 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:18:57 37 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:19:14 38 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:19:57 39 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:21:02 40 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:21:05 41 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:21:54 42 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:23:44 43 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 00:23:50 44 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 00:24:51 45 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:25:01 46 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 00:25:35 47 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:25:48 48 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:26:40 49 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:28:09 50 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:28:23 51 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:28:53 52 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:29:31 53 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:29:35 54 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:29:57 55 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:30:01 56 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 00:30:02 57 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 00:30:31 58 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:31:37 59 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 00:31:49 60 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:31:58 61 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:32:07 62 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:32:20 63 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:32:28 64 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:32:29 65 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 00:32:41 66 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:33:01 67 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 00:33:01 68 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:33:40 69 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 00:33:45 70 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:34:23 71 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 00:34:31 72 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:34:57 73 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:35:01 74 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:35:56 75 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:36:16 76 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:36:23 77 Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:37:03 78 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:37:08 79 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:37:11 80 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:37:16 81 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:37:30 82 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:37:34 83 Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 00:37:53 84 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:37:53 85 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 00:38:05 86 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:38:38 87 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:38:39 88 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 00:38:44 89 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:38:50 90 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:39:30 91 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:40:42 92 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:40:45 93 Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 00:40:48 94 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 00:41:11 95 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 00:41:11 96 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:41:11 97 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:41:11 98 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 00:41:13 99 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:41:32 100 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:41:41 101 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:41:44 102 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:42:00 103 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:42:03 104 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:42:03 105 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:42:03 106 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:42:08 107 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:42:08 108 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:42:34 109 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 00:42:34 110 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:42:36 111 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:42:40 112 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:42:41 113 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:42:55 114 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:43:13 115 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:43:17 116 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:43:19 117 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:43:20 118 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:43:25 119 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 00:43:28 120 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 00:43:28 121 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 00:43:42 122 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:44:59 123 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 00:45:06 124 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:45:18 125 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:45:20 126 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:45:21 127 Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling 00:45:21 128 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:45:21 129 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 00:45:21 130 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 00:45:21 131 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 00:45:21 132 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:45:26 133 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 00:45:26 134 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 00:45:26 135 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:45:31 136 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:45:31 137 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 00:45:49 138 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:45:52 139 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 00:45:58 140 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:46:05 141 Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale 00:46:22 142 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:46:29 143 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:46:57 144 Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team 00:46:59 145 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:46:59 146 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 00:47:30 147 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:48:05 148 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:48:27 149 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 00:48:30 150 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:49:37 151 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:49:38 152 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:50:20 153 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:50:33 154 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:50:38 155 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:51:47 156 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:51:51 157 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 00:51:58 158 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 00:52:23 159 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 00:52:48 160 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:53:16 161 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:53:21 162 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:53:44 163 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 00:54:13 164 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:55:41 165 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:58:16 166 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:58:18 167 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:58:20 168 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:58:30 169 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 01:00:25

Points Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 65 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 57 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 50 4 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 30 5 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 26 6 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 25 7 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 23 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 22 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 17 11 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 14 12 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 13 13 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 12 14 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 11 15 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 6 16 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 6 17 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 18 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 19 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 20 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 21 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 22 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 4 23 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 24 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 25 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 3 26 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 2 27 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 2 28 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 29 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 30 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 31 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 32 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1 33 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1 34 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team -5 35 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling -5

Mountains Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 18 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 16 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 14 4 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 5 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 6 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 7 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 6 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 6 9 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 4 10 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 11 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 2 13 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 14 Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 2 15 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 2 16 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 1 17 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 1 18 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 19 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 1 20 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 21 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 22 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 23 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 24 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team -2 25 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling -2

Young Riders Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 12:37:56 2 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:02:26 3 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:02:59 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:03:28 5 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:05:10 6 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:08:03 7 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:11:41 8 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:11:46 9 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:13:22 10 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:17:28 11 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:18:42 12 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:20:30 13 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:23:12 14 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:24:29 15 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:27:37 16 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 00:29:59 17 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:31:05 18 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:31:26 19 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:31:56 20 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:31:57 21 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:32:29 22 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:33:51 23 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:34:29 24 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:35:44 25 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:35:51 26 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:36:39 27 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:36:44 28 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:38:06 29 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:38:18 30 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:40:10 31 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 00:40:39 32 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 00:40:41 33 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:41:00 34 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:41:12 35 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:41:31 36 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:41:31 37 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:42:02 38 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:42:04 39 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:42:41 40 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:42:45 41 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:42:48 42 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 00:44:34 43 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:44:49 44 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:44:49 45 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 00:44:49 46 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:44:59 47 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 00:45:17 48 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 00:45:26 49 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:46:25 50 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:46:27 51 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:47:33 52 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:49:05 53 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:49:06 54 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:50:01 55 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 00:52:16 56 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:52:44 57 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:55:09 58 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 00:59:53