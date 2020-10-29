Trending

Vuelta a España: Ackermann wins stage 9 as Sam Bennett is relegated

By

Carapaz stays in red on day for the sprinters

Sam Bennett crossed the line first at the end of stage 9 of the Vuelta a España, thinking he had taken his 50th career victory and Deceuninck-QuickStep’s 100th stage victory in Grand Tours only for race commissaires to rule he had been overly aggressive in the way he shoulder charged Emils Liepins out of the way as the Trek-Segafredo rider tried to push his way onto the Deceuninck-QuickStep lead out train.

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was awarded the stage victory.   

Bennett bumped Liepins hard and then again a second time before focusing on his sprint. He hit the front late due to a headwind but had the speed to emerge and cross the line first in Aguilar de Campoo.

Both Bennett and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) started their sprints at the same moment, with Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) trying to find a way between them. However, Bennett edged ahead of his rivals, pointing at his team sponsor on the chest of his jersey in celebration.       

Ackermann finished second with 22-year-old Belgian Gerben Thijssen (Lotto Soudal) third after coming off Bennet’s wheel but after carefully studying the video replay of the final kilometres, Bennett was relegated and victory was awarded to Ackermann. 

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) finished safely in the peloton and so kept his 13-second lead on Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma). Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) is third at 28 seconds.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:39:55
2Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
3Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
4Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
5Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
6Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
7Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
8Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
9Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
10Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling

General classification after stage 9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 36:11:01
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:13
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:28
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:44
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:54
6Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:28
7Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:35
9Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:40
10Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:47

