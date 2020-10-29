Vuelta a España: Ackermann wins stage 9 as Sam Bennett is relegated
Carapaz stays in red on day for the sprinters
Stage 9: B.M. Cid Campeador. Castrillo del Val - Aguilar de Campoo
Sam Bennett crossed the line first at the end of stage 9 of the Vuelta a España, thinking he had taken his 50th career victory and Deceuninck-QuickStep’s 100th stage victory in Grand Tours only for race commissaires to rule he had been overly aggressive in the way he shoulder charged Emils Liepins out of the way as the Trek-Segafredo rider tried to push his way onto the Deceuninck-QuickStep lead out train.
Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was awarded the stage victory.
Bennett bumped Liepins hard and then again a second time before focusing on his sprint. He hit the front late due to a headwind but had the speed to emerge and cross the line first in Aguilar de Campoo.
Both Bennett and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) started their sprints at the same moment, with Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) trying to find a way between them. However, Bennett edged ahead of his rivals, pointing at his team sponsor on the chest of his jersey in celebration.
Ackermann finished second with 22-year-old Belgian Gerben Thijssen (Lotto Soudal) third after coming off Bennet’s wheel but after carefully studying the video replay of the final kilometres, Bennett was relegated and victory was awarded to Ackermann.
Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) finished safely in the peloton and so kept his 13-second lead on Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma). Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) is third at 28 seconds.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3:39:55
|2
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|4
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|6
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|7
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|8
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|9
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|36:11:01
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:13
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:28
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:44
|5
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:54
|6
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:28
|7
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:35
|9
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:40
|10
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|0:03:47
