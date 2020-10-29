Vuelta a España: Ackermann wins stage 9 as Sam Bennett is relegated

Image 1 of 28 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 9 but is later relegated (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 28 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 28 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 28 Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) wins stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 28 The peloton on stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 28 The peloton on stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 28 Chris Froome (Ineos) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 28 Nelson Oliveira and Enric Mas clown around at the start of stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 28 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 28 Harry Tanfield and Dorian Godon (AG2R La Mondiale) were caught up in a crash (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 28 Hector Saez (Caja Rural) had a bad crash on stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 28 Alejandro Valverde and Enric Mas (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 28 Juan Felipe Osorio (Burgos-BH) and Aritz Bagues (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 28 Richard Carapaz and Primoz Roglic at the start (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 28 Richard Carapaz (Ineos) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 28 Primoz Roglic was a mishmash of colours with the green jersey and his Slovakian champion's vest (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 28 Ian Garrison (Deceuninck-Quickstep) lines out the peloton on stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 28 Merhawi Kudus (Astana) and Tsgabu Grmay (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 28 Stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 28 Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 28 Merhawi Kudus (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 28 Stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 28 Nic Dlamini and his NTT teammates in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 28 Aritz Bagues (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 28 Juan Felipe Osorio (Burgos-BH) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 28 The classification leaders: Guillaume Martin, Richard Carapaz, Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 28 Vuelta a Espana 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 28 Primoz Roglic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sam Bennett crossed the line first at the end of stage 9 of the Vuelta a España, thinking he had taken his 50th career victory and Deceuninck-QuickStep’s 100th stage victory in Grand Tours only for race commissaires to rule he had been overly aggressive in the way he shoulder charged Emils Liepins out of the way as the Trek-Segafredo rider tried to push his way onto the Deceuninck-QuickStep lead out train.

Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) was awarded the stage victory.

Bennett bumped Liepins hard and then again a second time before focusing on his sprint. He hit the front late due to a headwind but had the speed to emerge and cross the line first in Aguilar de Campoo.

Both Bennett and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) started their sprints at the same moment, with Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates) trying to find a way between them. However, Bennett edged ahead of his rivals, pointing at his team sponsor on the chest of his jersey in celebration.

Ackermann finished second with 22-year-old Belgian Gerben Thijssen (Lotto Soudal) third after coming off Bennet’s wheel but after carefully studying the video replay of the final kilometres, Bennett was relegated and victory was awarded to Ackermann.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) finished safely in the peloton and so kept his 13-second lead on Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma). Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) is third at 28 seconds.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:39:55 2 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 4 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 5 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 6 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 7 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 8 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 9 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 10 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling