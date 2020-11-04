Vuelta a España: Tim Wellens wins stage 14
Roglic remains in race lead
Stage 14: Lugo - Ourense
Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) claimed his second win of this year’s Vuelta a Espana after taking victory on stage 14 of the race from Lugo to Ourense. The Belgian won the sprint from a small group and held off a late charge from Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) and Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quickstep).
The overall contended finished safely in the main field with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) maintaining his 39 second lead over Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).
For Wellens, the victory served as another reminder of his talent at winning from small breakaways. He was part of the early move that skipped free from the peloton after another frantic start and was one of the dominant forces as the race wore on. The Lotto Soudal looked to be in trouble when Stybar and Marc Soler (Movistar) attacked from the break as they raced over the final climb of the day but the winner of stage 5 bridged up to the leaders just as the descent flattened out. When Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Woods and Thymen Arensman (Sunweb) regained contact with Wellens, Soler and Stybar with 1.3km to go the stage looked wide open and it was Woods who hit the front on the final ramps before the line.
The Canadian was also looking for his second win of the race and he stretched his companions to almost breaking point with around 700m to go but Wellens had enough in the tank to respond and he kicked with 400m remaining. Only Woods could manage to hold Wellens' pace but the Belgian not only had the faster acceleration but he also picked the best line and with no room to even think about passing inside the final 75m it was Wellens who lifted his arms to celebrate another victory.
The 29-year-old now has two wins each in both the Vuelta a Espana and the Giro d'Italia, with just a stage win in the Tour de France missing from his set.
"It's not easy to win, I had to really fight to get in the breakaway, and all my companions in the breakaway were really strong riders," Wellens said at the finish.
"The whole day we rode a super good tempo. In the descent we got a way with three, I thought we were going to stay in front but the other three came back. I knew I had to take the last corner in the first position. I felt Woods coming but suddenly the finish line was there and I passed first."
"The whole day I had the impression that Dylan van Baarle was the best - he is a really good rouler but then when we sped up a bit I saw Woods and Soler had really good legs. I was a little bit afraid of Woods in the sprint but I think I did very good to start first and I saw the corner and knew I had to stay on the inside."
"We came here with the team to get a minimum one stage victory. Then when we had the first one they kept putting pressure for the second one. I knew today was a day that suited me very well. I was looking forward to this day for a long time. It's one thing to look forward to a day but the other thing you have to be in the right position, be in the breakaway and have the right legs and today everything went perfect."
How it unfolded
After the stage 13 time trial the Vuelta a Espana returned to bunch racing on Wednesday and there was no shortage of intent to make it into the day's break with several waves of attacks in the opening kilometers. With three punchy third category climbs and rolling terrain throughout this was the perfect day for a break's survival and when the dust finally settled the seven-rider group that formed was stacked with talent.
Zdenek Štybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Marc Soler (Movistar), Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Thymen Arensman (Sunweb), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis) quickly established a healthy lead over a peloton that was keen to at least have some sort of respite after what has been a gruelling race. Astana kept the leaders at around five minutes until about 110km to go and when the leaders reached the Alto de Guitara their advantage was still around the five-minute mark.
With 54km remaining the gap held at 5:34 with Total Direct Energie – having missed the break – setting to work on the front of the peloton. The French team managed to reduce the break's advantage to 2:49 with 35km to go and on the final climb of the Aldo de Abelaira it briefly looked as though a catch would be made. The peloton had cut the deficit to just over a minute but when Total peeled off the front they found little help from the rest of the bunch.
Woods attacked 2.5km from the summit on the Aldo de Abelaira but only Périchon was distanced before a frantic set of attacks and counter-attacks saw Soler and Stybar move clear. Wellens was eventually wise to the move but his display on the final short ascent to the line was the most impressive part of his ride and his ever-growing palmares now has a fourth Grand Tour stage win.
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|04:37:05
|2
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:00:11
|6
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:00:13
|7
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|00:03:11
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:03:44
|9
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:03:44
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:03:44
|11
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:03:44
|12
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|00:03:44
|13
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:03:44
|14
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:03:44
|15
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:03:44
|16
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:03:44
|17
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:03:44
|18
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:03:44
|19
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|00:03:44
|20
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:03:44
|21
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:03:44
|22
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:03:44
|23
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|00:03:44
|24
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|00:03:44
|25
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:03:44
|26
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:03:44
|27
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:03:51
|28
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:03:54
|29
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:03:54
|30
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:03:54
|31
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|00:03:54
|32
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|00:04:00
|33
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:04:00
|34
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:04:03
|35
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:04:07
|36
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:04:07
|37
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:04:07
|38
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:04:07
|39
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:04:07
|40
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:04:07
|41
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:04:10
|42
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:04:12
|43
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:04:16
|44
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:04:16
|45
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:04:16
|46
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:04:16
|47
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|00:04:21
|48
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|00:04:21
|49
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|00:04:24
|50
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:04:24
|51
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:04:24
|52
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:04:24
|53
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:04:31
|54
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:04:31
|55
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:04:38
|56
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:04:38
|57
|Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|00:04:38
|58
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:04:56
|59
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:04:56
|60
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:04:56
|61
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:04:56
|62
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:04:56
|63
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:04:56
|64
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|00:04:56
|65
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:04:56
|66
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:04:56
|67
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:04:56
|68
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:04:56
|69
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|00:05:14
|70
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:05:14
|71
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:05:14
|72
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:05:14
|73
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:05:14
|74
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:05:14
|75
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:05:14
|76
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|00:05:14
|77
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:05:14
|78
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|00:05:14
|79
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:05:14
|80
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:05:14
|81
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:05:14
|82
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:05:21
|83
|Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:05:37
|84
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:05:37
|85
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|00:05:37
|86
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:05:37
|87
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|00:05:37
|88
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|00:05:37
|89
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:05:37
|90
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:05:37
|91
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|00:05:37
|92
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|00:05:37
|93
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:05:37
|94
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:05:37
|95
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:05:43
|96
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:05:43
|97
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:05:43
|98
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:05:43
|99
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:05:43
|100
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:05:43
|101
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:05:43
|102
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|00:05:52
|103
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:05:52
|104
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:05:52
|105
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:05:52
|106
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:05:52
|107
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|00:05:52
|108
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|00:05:52
|109
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:05:56
|110
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:06:04
|111
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|00:06:04
|112
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:06:11
|113
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:06:11
|114
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:06:11
|115
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:06:18
|116
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:06:33
|117
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:06:33
|118
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|00:06:33
|119
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:06:49
|120
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:06:50
|121
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:06:50
|122
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:06:50
|123
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|00:11:27
|124
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:11:27
|125
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|00:11:27
|126
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:11:27
|127
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:11:27
|128
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:11:27
|129
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:11:27
|130
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|00:11:27
|131
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|00:11:27
|132
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:11:27
|133
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:11:27
|134
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:11:27
|135
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:11:27
|136
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:12:02
|137
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:12:02
|138
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:15:42
|139
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|00:15:42
|140
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:15:42
|141
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:15:42
|142
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:15:42
|143
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:15:42
|144
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:15:42
|145
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:15:42
|146
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:15:42
|DNF
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|2
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|2
|3
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|25
|2
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|20
|3
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|16
|4
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|14
|5
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|6
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|10
|7
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|9
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|9
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|10
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|6
|11
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|12
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|4
|13
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|14
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|2
|15
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|3
|2
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|2
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|2
|3
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|3
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|04:37:18
|2
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:03:31
|3
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|00:03:31
|4
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:03:31
|5
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:03:31
|6
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|00:03:31
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|00:03:31
|8
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:03:38
|9
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:03:41
|10
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:03:54
|11
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:03:54
|12
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:03:54
|13
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:03:54
|14
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:04:03
|15
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:04:03
|16
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|00:04:08
|17
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|00:04:11
|18
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:04:11
|19
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:04:11
|20
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:04:11
|21
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:04:18
|22
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:04:25
|23
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:04:43
|24
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:04:43
|25
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|00:05:01
|26
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:05:01
|27
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|00:05:01
|28
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:05:24
|29
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:05:24
|30
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:05:24
|31
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:05:30
|32
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:05:30
|33
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:05:30
|34
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:05:30
|35
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:05:39
|36
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|00:05:39
|37
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:05:43
|38
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:05:51
|39
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|00:05:51
|40
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:06:05
|41
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:06:37
|42
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|00:11:14
|43
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:11:14
|44
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|00:11:14
|45
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:11:14
|46
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:11:14
|47
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:11:14
|48
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:15:29
|49
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:15:29
|50
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:15:29
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|13:58:53
|2
|Movistar Team
|00:00:01
|3
|Lotto Soudal
|00:00:20
|4
|EF Pro Cycling
|00:00:27
|5
|Ineos Grenadiers
|00:01:02
|6
|Team Sunweb
|00:01:38
|7
|Cofidis
|00:03:01
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|00:03:50
|9
|Mitchelton-Scott
|00:04:03
|10
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:04:16
|11
|Burgos-BH
|00:05:19
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|00:05:23
|13
|NTT Pro Cycling
|00:05:27
|14
|Bahrain McLaren
|00:05:33
|15
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:05:58
|16
|Groupama-FDJ
|00:05:58
|17
|Astana Pro Team
|00:05:58
|18
|Total Direct Energie
|00:06:09
|19
|CCC Team
|00:06:28
|20
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:06:34
|21
|AG2R la Mondiale
|00:07:17
|22
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:08:28
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|53:57:05
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:39
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:00:47
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:01:42
|5
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:03:23
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:06:15
|7
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:07:14
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:08:39
|9
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|00:08:48
|10
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|00:09:23
|11
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:10:45
|12
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:10:46
|13
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:11:29
|14
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:14:16
|15
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:14:30
|16
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|00:14:36
|17
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:15:34
|18
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:16:11
|19
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:19:23
|20
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:31:08
|21
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:39:03
|22
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:44:34
|23
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|00:45:39
|24
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:46:07
|25
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:46:18
|26
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|00:49:46
|27
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|00:50:25
|28
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:52:35
|29
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|00:57:14
|30
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:57:24
|31
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:59:26
|32
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|01:01:15
|33
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|01:03:31
|34
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|01:08:47
|35
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|01:11:56
|36
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:13:43
|37
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:19:57
|38
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|01:21:31
|39
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|01:21:40
|40
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|01:25:06
|41
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|01:25:16
|42
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|01:27:01
|43
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|01:27:06
|44
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|01:27:30
|45
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:28:36
|46
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|01:28:39
|47
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|01:31:30
|48
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|01:35:54
|49
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|01:37:08
|50
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|01:39:38
|51
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|01:39:40
|52
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|01:39:58
|53
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:41:29
|54
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|01:42:11
|55
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|01:43:02
|56
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|01:47:57
|57
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|01:48:29
|58
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|01:50:23
|59
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|01:51:03
|60
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|01:53:23
|61
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|01:56:06
|62
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|01:56:57
|63
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|01:57:02
|64
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|01:57:51
|65
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|01:58:54
|66
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|01:59:38
|67
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|02:00:51
|68
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|02:01:22
|69
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|02:05:41
|70
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|02:06:07
|71
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|02:06:33
|72
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|02:06:56
|73
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|02:07:32
|74
|Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|02:11:17
|75
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|02:12:32
|76
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|02:15:18
|77
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|02:15:24
|78
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|02:20:15
|79
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|02:21:52
|80
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|02:24:54
|81
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|02:25:24
|82
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|02:29:17
|83
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|02:29:24
|84
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|02:30:55
|85
|Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|02:31:43
|86
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|02:33:29
|87
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|02:34:03
|88
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|02:34:10
|89
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|02:35:35
|90
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|02:38:19
|91
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|02:38:45
|92
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|02:39:52
|93
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|02:41:49
|94
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|02:42:25
|95
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|02:42:49
|96
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|02:45:15
|97
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|02:45:21
|98
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|02:46:41
|99
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|02:47:36
|100
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|02:48:13
|101
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|02:48:23
|102
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|02:49:14
|103
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|02:49:36
|104
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|02:49:59
|105
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|02:50:18
|106
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|02:50:50
|107
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|02:53:09
|108
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|02:53:53
|109
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|02:54:24
|110
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|02:54:32
|111
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|02:54:37
|112
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
|02:55:20
|113
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|02:57:24
|114
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|02:57:52
|115
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|02:59:44
|116
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|02:59:53
|117
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|02:59:59
|118
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|03:00:06
|119
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|03:01:15
|120
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|03:01:59
|121
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|03:02:50
|122
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|03:04:25
|123
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|03:05:17
|124
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|03:06:22
|125
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|03:07:12
|126
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
|03:08:12
|127
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|03:10:08
|128
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|03:10:25
|129
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|03:11:00
|130
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|03:11:07
|131
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|03:14:19
|132
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|03:15:00
|133
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|03:15:41
|134
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|03:16:17
|135
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|03:17:30
|136
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|03:20:52
|137
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|03:23:58
|138
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|03:24:13
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|178
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|113
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|111
|4
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|89
|5
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|74
|6
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|72
|7
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|8
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|66
|9
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|61
|10
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|57
|11
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|51
|12
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|51
|13
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|48
|14
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|45
|15
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|41
|16
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|17
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|35
|18
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|35
|19
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|33
|20
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|21
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|31
|22
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|30
|23
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|24
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|27
|25
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|25
|26
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|25
|27
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|22
|28
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|29
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|20
|30
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|20
|31
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|20
|32
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|20
|33
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|20
|34
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|19
|35
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|18
|36
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|37
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|38
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|16
|39
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|16
|40
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|41
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|14
|42
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|14
|43
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|14
|44
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|14
|45
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14
|46
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|13
|47
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|12
|48
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|49
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|12
|50
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|12
|51
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|11
|52
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|10
|53
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|10
|54
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|8
|55
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|56
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|57
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|8
|58
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|59
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|6
|60
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|61
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|62
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|63
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|64
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|4
|65
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|66
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale
|4
|67
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|4
|68
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|69
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|70
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|3
|71
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|72
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|73
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|74
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2
|75
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|2
|76
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|1
|77
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|78
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|79
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|1
|80
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1
|81
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|1
|82
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|1
|83
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|-3
|84
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|-5
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|76
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|30
|3
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|28
|4
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|27
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|24
|6
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|21
|7
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|21
|8
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|20
|9
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|18
|10
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|11
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|17
|12
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|17
|13
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|16
|14
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|15
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|13
|16
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|11
|17
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|18
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|19
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|6
|20
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|6
|21
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|6
|22
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|5
|23
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|24
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|4
|25
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|26
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|27
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|4
|28
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|4
|29
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|30
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|3
|31
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|32
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|33
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|3
|34
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|2
|35
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|2
|36
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|37
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|2
|38
|Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|2
|39
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|2
|40
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|2
|41
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|42
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|43
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|1
|44
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|45
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|46
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|47
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1
|48
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|1
|49
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|1
|50
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|51
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|52
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|53
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|54
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|1
|55
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|-1
|56
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|-2
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|54:00:28
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|00:05:25
|3
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:07:22
|4
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:35:40
|5
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:41:11
|6
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:42:44
|7
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:42:55
|8
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:10:20
|9
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|01:18:08
|10
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|01:21:53
|11
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|01:24:07
|12
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|01:25:13
|13
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|01:25:16
|14
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|01:33:45
|15
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|01:36:35
|16
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|01:38:06
|17
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|01:38:48
|18
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|01:45:06
|19
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|01:53:39
|20
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|01:55:31
|21
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|01:56:15
|22
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|02:03:33
|23
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|02:04:09
|24
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|02:12:01
|25
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|02:22:01
|26
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|02:25:54
|27
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|02:26:01
|28
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|02:27:32
|29
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|02:30:47
|30
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|02:34:56
|31
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|02:38:26
|32
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|02:39:02
|33
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|02:43:18
|34
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|02:44:50
|35
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|02:46:55
|36
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|02:50:30
|37
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|02:51:09
|38
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|02:51:14
|39
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|02:54:01
|40
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|02:56:30
|41
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|02:56:36
|42
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|02:56:43
|43
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|02:59:27
|44
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|03:01:54
|45
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|03:03:19
|46
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|03:10:56
|47
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|03:14:07
|48
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|03:20:50
|49
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|03:22:30
|50
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|03:32:42
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|162:08:09
|2
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:08:05
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|00:39:49
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|00:54:18
|5
|Mitchelton-Scott
|00:58:42
|6
|Cofidis
|01:22:16
|7
|Ineos Grenadiers
|01:54:16
|8
|Groupama-FDJ
|02:21:30
|9
|CCC Team
|02:26:46
|10
|EF Pro Cycling
|02:28:07
|11
|Team Sunweb
|03:09:48
|12
|Trek-Segafredo
|03:16:56
|13
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|03:18:29
|14
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|03:46:34
|15
|NTT Pro Cycling
|03:48:24
|16
|AG2R la Mondiale
|03:49:42
|17
|Bahrain McLaren
|04:02:05
|18
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|04:02:16
|19
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|04:31:23
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|04:43:02
|21
|Total Direct Energie
|04:48:21
|22
|Burgos-BH
|04:49:20
