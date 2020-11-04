Vuelta a España: Tim Wellens wins stage 14

Image 1 of 19 Tim Wellens wins stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 19 Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 19 Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 19 Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 19 Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 19 Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 19 Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 19 Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 19 Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 19 Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 19 Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 19 Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 19 Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 19 Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 19 Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 19 Tim Wellens wins stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 19 Tim Wellens wins stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 19 Tim Wellens wins stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 19 Tim Wellens wins stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) claimed his second win of this year’s Vuelta a Espana after taking victory on stage 14 of the race from Lugo to Ourense. The Belgian won the sprint from a small group and held off a late charge from Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) and Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quickstep).

The overall contended finished safely in the main field with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) maintaining his 39 second lead over Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

For Wellens, the victory served as another reminder of his talent at winning from small breakaways. He was part of the early move that skipped free from the peloton after another frantic start and was one of the dominant forces as the race wore on. The Lotto Soudal looked to be in trouble when Stybar and Marc Soler (Movistar) attacked from the break as they raced over the final climb of the day but the winner of stage 5 bridged up to the leaders just as the descent flattened out. When Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Woods and Thymen Arensman (Sunweb) regained contact with Wellens, Soler and Stybar with 1.3km to go the stage looked wide open and it was Woods who hit the front on the final ramps before the line.

The Canadian was also looking for his second win of the race and he stretched his companions to almost breaking point with around 700m to go but Wellens had enough in the tank to respond and he kicked with 400m remaining. Only Woods could manage to hold Wellens' pace but the Belgian not only had the faster acceleration but he also picked the best line and with no room to even think about passing inside the final 75m it was Wellens who lifted his arms to celebrate another victory.

The 29-year-old now has two wins each in both the Vuelta a Espana and the Giro d'Italia, with just a stage win in the Tour de France missing from his set.

"It's not easy to win, I had to really fight to get in the breakaway, and all my companions in the breakaway were really strong riders," Wellens said at the finish.

"The whole day we rode a super good tempo. In the descent we got a way with three, I thought we were going to stay in front but the other three came back. I knew I had to take the last corner in the first position. I felt Woods coming but suddenly the finish line was there and I passed first."

"The whole day I had the impression that Dylan van Baarle was the best - he is a really good rouler but then when we sped up a bit I saw Woods and Soler had really good legs. I was a little bit afraid of Woods in the sprint but I think I did very good to start first and I saw the corner and knew I had to stay on the inside."

"We came here with the team to get a minimum one stage victory. Then when we had the first one they kept putting pressure for the second one. I knew today was a day that suited me very well. I was looking forward to this day for a long time. It's one thing to look forward to a day but the other thing you have to be in the right position, be in the breakaway and have the right legs and today everything went perfect."

How it unfolded

After the stage 13 time trial the Vuelta a Espana returned to bunch racing on Wednesday and there was no shortage of intent to make it into the day's break with several waves of attacks in the opening kilometers. With three punchy third category climbs and rolling terrain throughout this was the perfect day for a break's survival and when the dust finally settled the seven-rider group that formed was stacked with talent.

Zdenek Štybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Marc Soler (Movistar), Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Thymen Arensman (Sunweb), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis) quickly established a healthy lead over a peloton that was keen to at least have some sort of respite after what has been a gruelling race. Astana kept the leaders at around five minutes until about 110km to go and when the leaders reached the Alto de Guitara their advantage was still around the five-minute mark.

With 54km remaining the gap held at 5:34 with Total Direct Energie – having missed the break – setting to work on the front of the peloton. The French team managed to reduce the break's advantage to 2:49 with 35km to go and on the final climb of the Aldo de Abelaira it briefly looked as though a catch would be made. The peloton had cut the deficit to just over a minute but when Total peeled off the front they found little help from the rest of the bunch.

Woods attacked 2.5km from the summit on the Aldo de Abelaira but only Périchon was distanced before a frantic set of attacks and counter-attacks saw Soler and Stybar move clear. Wellens was eventually wise to the move but his display on the final short ascent to the line was the most impressive part of his ride and his ever-growing palmares now has a fourth Grand Tour stage win.

Full results Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 04:37:05 2 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 5 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:11 6 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:00:13 7 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 00:03:11 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:03:44 9 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:03:44 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:03:44 11 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:03:44 12 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 00:03:44 13 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:03:44 14 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:03:44 15 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:03:44 16 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:03:44 17 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:03:44 18 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:03:44 19 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:03:44 20 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:44 21 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:03:44 22 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:44 23 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:03:44 24 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:03:44 25 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:03:44 26 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:03:44 27 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:03:51 28 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:03:54 29 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:03:54 30 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:03:54 31 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 00:03:54 32 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 00:04:00 33 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:04:00 34 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:04:03 35 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:04:07 36 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:04:07 37 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:04:07 38 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:04:07 39 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:04:07 40 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:04:07 41 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:04:10 42 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:04:12 43 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:04:16 44 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:04:16 45 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:04:16 46 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:04:16 47 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:04:21 48 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 00:04:21 49 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:04:24 50 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:04:24 51 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:04:24 52 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:04:24 53 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:04:31 54 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:04:31 55 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 00:04:38 56 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:04:38 57 Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 00:04:38 58 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:04:56 59 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:04:56 60 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 00:04:56 61 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 00:04:56 62 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:04:56 63 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:04:56 64 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 00:04:56 65 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:04:56 66 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:04:56 67 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:04:56 68 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:04:56 69 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 00:05:14 70 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:05:14 71 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:05:14 72 Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling 00:05:14 73 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:05:14 74 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:05:14 75 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 00:05:14 76 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:05:14 77 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:05:14 78 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:05:14 79 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:05:14 80 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:05:14 81 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:05:14 82 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:05:21 83 Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:05:37 84 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:05:37 85 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:05:37 86 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:05:37 87 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 00:05:37 88 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 00:05:37 89 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:05:37 90 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:05:37 91 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 00:05:37 92 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 00:05:37 93 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:05:37 94 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:05:37 95 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 00:05:43 96 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:05:43 97 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:05:43 98 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:05:43 99 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:05:43 100 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:05:43 101 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:05:43 102 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 00:05:52 103 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:05:52 104 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:05:52 105 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:05:52 106 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:05:52 107 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 00:05:52 108 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 00:05:52 109 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:05:56 110 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:06:04 111 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 00:06:04 112 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:06:11 113 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:06:11 114 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:06:11 115 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:06:18 116 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:06:33 117 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:06:33 118 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:06:33 119 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:06:49 120 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:06:50 121 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 00:06:50 122 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:06:50 123 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 00:11:27 124 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:11:27 125 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 00:11:27 126 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:11:27 127 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:11:27 128 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:11:27 129 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:11:27 130 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 00:11:27 131 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 00:11:27 132 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:11:27 133 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:11:27 134 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:11:27 135 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:11:27 136 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:12:02 137 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:12:02 138 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:15:42 139 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 00:15:42 140 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:42 141 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:42 142 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:15:42 143 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:15:42 144 Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale 00:15:42 145 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 00:15:42 146 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:15:42 DNF Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo DNF Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb DNF Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

Sprint 1 - Monforte De Lemos, km. 126 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 2 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 2 3 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 1

Points Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 25 2 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 20 3 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 16 4 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 14 5 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 12 6 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 10 7 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 9 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 8 9 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 10 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 6 11 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 5 12 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 4 13 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 14 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 2 15 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto de Escairã³N km. 112.7 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 3 2 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2 3 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto de Guitara km. 142.8 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 2 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 2 3 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alto de Abelaira km. 182 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 3 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1

Young riders Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 04:37:18 2 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:03:31 3 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 00:03:31 4 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:03:31 5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:31 6 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:03:31 7 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:03:31 8 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:03:38 9 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:03:41 10 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:03:54 11 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:03:54 12 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:03:54 13 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:03:54 14 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:04:03 15 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:04:03 16 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:04:08 17 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:04:11 18 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:04:11 19 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:04:11 20 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:04:11 21 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:04:18 22 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 00:04:25 23 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:04:43 24 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:04:43 25 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 00:05:01 26 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:05:01 27 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:05:01 28 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:05:24 29 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:05:24 30 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:05:24 31 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:05:30 32 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:05:30 33 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:05:30 34 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:05:30 35 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:05:39 36 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 00:05:39 37 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:05:43 38 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:05:51 39 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 00:05:51 40 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:06:05 41 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:06:37 42 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 00:11:14 43 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:11:14 44 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 00:11:14 45 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:11:14 46 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:11:14 47 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:11:14 48 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:29 49 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:29 50 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:15:29

Combativity Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 13:58:53 2 Movistar Team 00:00:01 3 Lotto Soudal 00:00:20 4 EF Pro Cycling 00:00:27 5 Ineos Grenadiers 00:01:02 6 Team Sunweb 00:01:38 7 Cofidis 00:03:01 8 UAE Team Emirates 00:03:50 9 Mitchelton-Scott 00:04:03 10 Team Jumbo-Visma 00:04:16 11 Burgos-BH 00:05:19 12 Trek-Segafredo 00:05:23 13 NTT Pro Cycling 00:05:27 14 Bahrain McLaren 00:05:33 15 Israel Start-Up Nation 00:05:58 16 Groupama-FDJ 00:05:58 17 Astana Pro Team 00:05:58 18 Total Direct Energie 00:06:09 19 CCC Team 00:06:28 20 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:06:34 21 AG2R la Mondiale 00:07:17 22 Bora-Hansgrohe 00:08:28

General classification after stage 14 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 53:57:05 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:39 3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:47 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:01:42 5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:03:23 6 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:06:15 7 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:07:14 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:08:39 9 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:08:48 10 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:09:23 11 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:10:45 12 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:10:46 13 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:11:29 14 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:14:16 15 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:14:30 16 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 00:14:36 17 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:15:34 18 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:16:11 19 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:19:23 20 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:31:08 21 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:39:03 22 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:44:34 23 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 00:45:39 24 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:46:07 25 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:46:18 26 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 00:49:46 27 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 00:50:25 28 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:52:35 29 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:57:14 30 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:57:24 31 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:59:26 32 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 01:01:15 33 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 01:03:31 34 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 01:08:47 35 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 01:11:56 36 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:13:43 37 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:19:57 38 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 01:21:31 39 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 01:21:40 40 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 01:25:06 41 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 01:25:16 42 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 01:27:01 43 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 01:27:06 44 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 01:27:30 45 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:28:36 46 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 01:28:39 47 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:31:30 48 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 01:35:54 49 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:37:08 50 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 01:39:38 51 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 01:39:40 52 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 01:39:58 53 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:41:29 54 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 01:42:11 55 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 01:43:02 56 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 01:47:57 57 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 01:48:29 58 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 01:50:23 59 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 01:51:03 60 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 01:53:23 61 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 01:56:06 62 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 01:56:57 63 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 01:57:02 64 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:57:51 65 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 01:58:54 66 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 01:59:38 67 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 02:00:51 68 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:01:22 69 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 02:05:41 70 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 02:06:07 71 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:06:33 72 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 02:06:56 73 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 02:07:32 74 Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 02:11:17 75 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 02:12:32 76 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:15:18 77 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 02:15:24 78 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 02:20:15 79 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 02:21:52 80 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 02:24:54 81 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 02:25:24 82 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:29:17 83 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 02:29:24 84 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 02:30:55 85 Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 02:31:43 86 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 02:33:29 87 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 02:34:03 88 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:34:10 89 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 02:35:35 90 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:38:19 91 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 02:38:45 92 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 02:39:52 93 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:41:49 94 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:42:25 95 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 02:42:49 96 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 02:45:15 97 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:45:21 98 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 02:46:41 99 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 02:47:36 100 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:48:13 101 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:48:23 102 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:49:14 103 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 02:49:36 104 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 02:49:59 105 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 02:50:18 106 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:50:50 107 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 02:53:09 108 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 02:53:53 109 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 02:54:24 110 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:54:32 111 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:54:37 112 Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling 02:55:20 113 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 02:57:24 114 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 02:57:52 115 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:59:44 116 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 02:59:53 117 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 02:59:59 118 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 03:00:06 119 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 03:01:15 120 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 03:01:59 121 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 03:02:50 122 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 03:04:25 123 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 03:05:17 124 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 03:06:22 125 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 03:07:12 126 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 03:08:12 127 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 03:10:08 128 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 03:10:25 129 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 03:11:00 130 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 03:11:07 131 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 03:14:19 132 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 03:15:00 133 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 03:15:41 134 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 03:16:17 135 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 03:17:30 136 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 03:20:52 137 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 03:23:58 138 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 03:24:13

Points Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 178 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 113 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 111 4 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 89 5 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 74 6 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 72 7 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 69 8 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 66 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 61 10 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 57 11 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 51 12 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 51 13 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 48 14 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 45 15 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 41 16 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 17 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 35 18 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 35 19 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 33 20 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 21 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 31 22 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 30 23 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 30 24 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 27 25 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 25 26 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 25 27 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 22 28 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 21 29 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 20 30 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 20 31 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 20 32 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 20 33 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 20 34 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 19 35 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 18 36 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 37 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16 38 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 16 39 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 16 40 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 15 41 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 14 42 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 14 43 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 14 44 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 14 45 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14 46 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 13 47 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 12 48 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 12 49 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 12 50 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 12 51 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 11 52 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 10 53 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 10 54 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 8 55 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 56 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 8 57 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 8 58 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 59 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 6 60 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 61 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 6 62 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 5 63 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 5 64 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 4 65 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 66 Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale 4 67 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 4 68 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 69 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 3 70 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 3 71 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 3 72 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 73 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2 74 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 2 75 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 2 76 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 1 77 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 78 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 79 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 1 80 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1 81 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 1 82 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 1 83 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH -3 84 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team -5

Mountains Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 76 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 30 3 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 28 4 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 27 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 24 6 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 21 7 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 21 8 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 20 9 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 18 10 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 18 11 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 17 12 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 17 13 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 16 14 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 15 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 13 16 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 11 17 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 18 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 10 19 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 20 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 21 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 6 22 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 5 23 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 24 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 4 25 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 26 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4 27 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 4 28 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 4 29 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 30 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 3 31 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 32 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 33 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 3 34 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 2 35 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 2 36 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 2 37 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 2 38 Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 2 39 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 2 40 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 2 41 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 1 42 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 43 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 1 44 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 45 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 1 46 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 47 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1 48 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 49 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 1 50 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 51 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 1 52 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 1 53 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 54 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 1 55 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH -1 56 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team -2

Young Riders Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 54:00:28 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:05:25 3 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:07:22 4 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:35:40 5 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:41:11 6 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:42:44 7 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:42:55 8 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:10:20 9 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 01:18:08 10 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 01:21:53 11 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 01:24:07 12 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 01:25:13 13 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 01:25:16 14 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 01:33:45 15 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 01:36:35 16 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 01:38:06 17 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 01:38:48 18 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 01:45:06 19 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 01:53:39 20 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 01:55:31 21 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 01:56:15 22 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 02:03:33 23 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 02:04:09 24 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 02:12:01 25 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 02:22:01 26 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:25:54 27 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 02:26:01 28 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 02:27:32 29 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:30:47 30 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:34:56 31 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 02:38:26 32 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:39:02 33 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 02:43:18 34 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 02:44:50 35 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 02:46:55 36 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 02:50:30 37 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 02:51:09 38 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 02:51:14 39 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 02:54:01 40 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 02:56:30 41 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 02:56:36 42 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 02:56:43 43 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 02:59:27 44 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 03:01:54 45 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 03:03:19 46 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 03:10:56 47 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 03:14:07 48 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 03:20:50 49 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 03:22:30 50 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 03:32:42