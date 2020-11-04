Trending

Vuelta a España: Tim Wellens wins stage 14

By

Roglic remains in race lead

OURENSE SPAIN NOVEMBER 04 Arrival Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Celebration Michael Woods of Canada and Team EF Pro Cycling during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 14 a 2047km stage from Lugo to Ourense lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 04 2020 in Ourense Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Tim Wellens wins stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
The pack rides in Lugo during the 14th stage of the 2020 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain a 2047km race from Lugo to Ourense on November 4 2020 Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA AFP Photo by MIGUEL RIOPAAFP via Getty Images

Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OURENSE SPAIN NOVEMBER 04 Marc Soler Gimenez of Spain and Movistar Team Michael Woods of Canada and Team EF Pro Cycling Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Zdenek Stybar of Czech Republic and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 14 a 2047km stage from Lugo to Ourense lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 04 2020 in Ourense Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OURENSE SPAIN NOVEMBER 04 Michael Woods of Canada and Team EF Pro Cycling Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Zdenek Stybar of Czech Republic and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Marc Soler Gimenez of Spain and Movistar Team Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 14 a 2047km stage from Lugo to Ourense lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 04 2020 in Ourense Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OURENSE SPAIN NOVEMBER 04 Thymen Arensman of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb Hugh Carthy of The United Kingdom and Team EF Pro Cycling PierreLuc Perichon of France and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Zdenek Stybar of Czech Republic and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Marc Soler Gimenez of Spain and Movistar Team Breakaway Landscape during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 14 a 2047km stage from Lugo to Ourense lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 04 2020 in Ourense Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OURENSE SPAIN NOVEMBER 04 Alexander Edmondson of Australia and Team Mitchelton Scott Gorka Izagirre Insausti of Spain and Astana Pro Team during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 14 a 2047km stage from Lugo to Ourense lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 04 2020 in Ourense Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OURENSE SPAIN NOVEMBER 04 Dmitriy Gruzdev of Kazahkstan and Astana Pro Team Peloton during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 14 a 2047km stage from Lugo to Ourense lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 04 2020 in Ourense Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OURENSE SPAIN NOVEMBER 04 Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa of Colombia and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 14 a 2047km stage from Lugo to Ourense lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 04 2020 in Ourense Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OURENSE SPAIN NOVEMBER 04 Dmitriy Gruzdev of Kazahkstan and Astana Pro Team Robert Gesink of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Paul Martens of Germany and Team Jumbo Visma Christopher Froome of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers Jannik Steimle of Germany and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Peloton during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 14 a 2047km stage from Lugo to Ourense lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 04 2020 in Ourense Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OURENSE SPAIN NOVEMBER 04 Remi Cavagna of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Tejay Van Garderen of The United States and Team EF Pro Cycling during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 14 a 2047km stage from Lugo to Ourense lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 04 2020 in Ourense Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OURENSE SPAIN NOVEMBER 04 Paul Ourselin of France and Team Total Direct Energie Pim Ligthart of The Netherlands and Team Total Direct Energie Peloton during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 14 a 2047km stage from Lugo to Ourense lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 04 2020 in Ourense Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OURENSE SPAIN NOVEMBER 04 Pim Ligthart of The Netherlands and Team Total Direct Energie Paul Ourselin of France and Team Total Direct Energie Lorrenzo Manzin of France and Team Total Direct Energie Peloton during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 14 a 2047km stage from Lugo to Ourense lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 04 2020 in Ourense Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OURENSE SPAIN NOVEMBER 04 Michael Storer of Australia and Team Sunweb Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Green Points Jersey Andrey Amador Bikkazakova of Costa Rica and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 14 a 2047km stage from Lugo to Ourense lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 04 2020 in Ourense Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OURENSE SPAIN NOVEMBER 04 Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Team EF Pro Cycling during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 14 a 2047km stage from Lugo to Ourense lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 04 2020 in Ourense Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OURENSE SPAIN NOVEMBER 04 Thymen Arensman of The Netherlands and Team Sunweb Hugh Carthy of The United Kingdom and Team EF Pro Cycling PierreLuc Perichon of France and Team Cofidis Solutions Credits Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team INEOS Grenadiers Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Zdenek Stybar of Czech Republic and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Marc Soler Gimenez of Spain and Movistar Team Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 14 a 2047km stage from Lugo to Ourense lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 04 2020 in Ourense Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images

Stage 14 of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
OURENSE SPAIN NOVEMBER 04 Arrival Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Celebration Michael Woods of Canada and Team EF Pro Cycling during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 14 a 2047km stage from Lugo to Ourense lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 04 2020 in Ourense Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Tim Wellens wins stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Lotto rider Belgiums Tim Wellens celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 14th stage of the 2020 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain a 2047km race from Lugo to Ourense on November 4 2020 Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA AFP Photo by MIGUEL RIOPAAFP via Getty Images

Tim Wellens wins stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
OURENSE SPAIN NOVEMBER 04 Arrival Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal Celebration Michael Woods of Canada and Team EF Pro Cycling during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 14 a 2047km stage from Lugo to Ourense lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 04 2020 in Ourense Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images

Tim Wellens wins stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Team Lotto rider Belgiums Tim Wellens celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 14th stage of the 2020 La Vuelta cycling tour of Spain a 2047km race from Lugo to Ourense on November 4 2020 Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA AFP Photo by MIGUEL RIOPAAFP via Getty Images

Tim Wellens wins stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) claimed his second win of this year’s Vuelta a Espana after taking victory on stage 14 of the race from Lugo to Ourense. The Belgian won the sprint from a small group and held off a late charge from Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) and Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-Quickstep).

The overall contended finished safely in the main field with Primoz Roglic (Jumbo Visma) maintaining his 39 second lead over Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

For Wellens, the victory served as another reminder of his talent at winning from small breakaways. He was part of the early move that skipped free from the peloton after another frantic start and was one of the dominant forces as the race wore on. The Lotto Soudal looked to be in trouble when Stybar and Marc Soler (Movistar) attacked from the break as they raced over the final climb of the day but the winner of stage 5 bridged up to the leaders just as the descent flattened out. When Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Woods and Thymen Arensman (Sunweb) regained contact with Wellens, Soler and Stybar with 1.3km to go the stage looked wide open and it was Woods who hit the front on the final ramps before the line.

The Canadian was also looking for his second win of the race and he stretched his companions to almost breaking point with around 700m to go but Wellens had enough in the tank to respond and he kicked with 400m remaining. Only Woods could manage to hold Wellens' pace but the Belgian not only had the faster acceleration but he also picked the best line and with no room to even think about passing inside the final 75m it was Wellens who lifted his arms to celebrate another victory.

The 29-year-old now has two wins each in both the Vuelta a Espana and the Giro d'Italia, with just a stage win in the Tour de France missing from his set.

"It's not easy to win, I had to really fight to get in the breakaway, and all my companions in the breakaway were really strong riders," Wellens said at the finish.

"The whole day we rode a super good tempo. In the descent we got a way with three, I thought we were going to stay in front but the other three came back. I knew I had to take the last corner in the first position. I felt Woods coming but suddenly the finish line was there and I passed first."

"The whole day I had the impression that Dylan van Baarle was the best - he is a really good rouler but then when we sped up a bit I saw Woods and Soler had really good legs. I was a little bit afraid of Woods in the sprint but I think I did very good to start first and I saw the corner and knew I had to stay on the inside."

"We came here with the team to get a minimum one stage victory. Then when we had the first one they kept putting pressure for the second one. I knew today was a day that suited me very well. I was looking forward to this day for a long time. It's one thing to look forward to a day but the other thing you have to be in the right position, be in the breakaway and have the right legs and today everything went perfect."

How it unfolded

After the stage 13 time trial the Vuelta a Espana returned to bunch racing on Wednesday and there was no shortage of intent to make it into the day's break with several waves of attacks in the opening kilometers. With three punchy third category climbs and rolling terrain throughout this was the perfect day for a break's survival and when the dust finally settled the seven-rider group that formed was stacked with talent.

Zdenek Štybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Marc Soler (Movistar), Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers), Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Thymen Arensman (Sunweb), Pierre-Luc Périchon (Cofidis) quickly established a healthy lead over a peloton that was keen to at least have some sort of respite after what has been a gruelling race. Astana kept the leaders at around five minutes until about 110km to go and when the leaders reached the Alto de Guitara their advantage was still around the five-minute mark. 

With 54km remaining the gap held at 5:34 with Total Direct Energie – having missed the break – setting to work on the front of the peloton. The French team managed to reduce the break's advantage to 2:49 with 35km to go and on the final climb of the Aldo de Abelaira it briefly looked as though a catch would be made. The peloton had cut the deficit to just over a minute but when Total peeled off the front they found little help from the rest of the bunch.

Woods attacked 2.5km from the summit on the Aldo de Abelaira but only Périchon was distanced before a frantic set of attacks and counter-attacks saw Soler and Stybar move clear. Wellens was eventually wise to the move but his display on the final short ascent to the line was the most impressive part of his ride and his ever-growing palmares now has a fourth Grand Tour stage win.

Full results
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal04:37:05
2Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
4Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
5Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:00:11
6Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb00:00:13
7Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis00:03:11
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation00:03:44
9Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:03:44
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma00:03:44
11Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:03:44
12Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis00:03:44
13Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:03:44
14Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:03:44
15Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:03:44
16Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:03:44
17David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:03:44
18Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:03:44
19David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:03:44
20Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:03:44
21Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:03:44
22Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:03:44
23Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:03:44
24Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:03:44
25Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:03:44
26Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:03:44
27Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:03:51
28Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:03:54
29Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:03:54
30George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:03:54
31Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis00:03:54
32Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates00:04:00
33Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:04:00
34Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:04:03
35Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb00:04:07
36Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH00:04:07
37Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:04:07
38Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:04:07
39William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:04:07
40Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:04:07
41Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:04:10
42Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH00:04:12
43Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:04:16
44Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:04:16
45Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:04:16
46Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:04:16
47Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:04:21
48Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling00:04:21
49Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:04:24
50Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:04:24
51Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:04:24
52Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:04:24
53Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:04:31
54Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:04:31
55Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis00:04:38
56Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:04:38
57Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH00:04:38
58José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team00:04:56
59Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:04:56
60Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers00:04:56
61Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team00:04:56
62Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:04:56
63Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:04:56
64Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis00:04:56
65Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:04:56
66Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:04:56
67Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:04:56
68Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb00:04:56
69Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates00:05:14
70Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:05:14
71Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH00:05:14
72Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling00:05:14
73Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:05:14
74Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:05:14
75Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott00:05:14
76Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:05:14
77Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:05:14
78Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo00:05:14
79Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:05:14
80Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:05:14
81Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team00:05:14
82Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:05:21
83Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:05:37
84James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation00:05:37
85Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:05:37
86Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers00:05:37
87Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie00:05:37
88Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team00:05:37
89Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:05:37
90Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:05:37
91Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH00:05:37
92Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal00:05:37
93Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:05:37
94Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb00:05:37
95Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling00:05:43
96Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:05:43
97Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:05:43
98Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:05:43
99Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:05:43
100Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:05:43
101Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:05:43
102Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team00:05:52
103Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:05:52
104Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:05:52
105Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:05:52
106Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:05:52
107Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team00:05:52
108Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team00:05:52
109Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:05:56
110Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:06:04
111Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates00:06:04
112Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:06:11
113Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:06:11
114Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma00:06:11
115Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:06:18
116Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:06:33
117Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:06:33
118Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team00:06:33
119Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:06:49
120Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:06:50
121Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott00:06:50
122Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma00:06:50
123Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH00:11:27
124Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:11:27
125Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling00:11:27
126Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:11:27
127Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation00:11:27
128Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation00:11:27
129Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:11:27
130Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team00:11:27
131Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling00:11:27
132Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:11:27
133Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:11:27
134Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:11:27
135Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:11:27
136Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:12:02
137Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe00:12:02
138Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:15:42
139Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo00:15:42
140Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:42
141Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:15:42
142Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH00:15:42
143Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:15:42
144Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale00:15:42
145Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling00:15:42
146Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH00:15:42
DNFAlexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMartin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFAlexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

Sprint 1 - Monforte De Lemos, km. 126
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep4
2Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers2
3Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb1

Points
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal25
2Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling20
3Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep16
4Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers14
5Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team12
6Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb10
7Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis9
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation8
9Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
10Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma6
11Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates5
12Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis4
13Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
14Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling2
15Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Alto de Escairã³N km. 112.7
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis3
2Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal2
3Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 3) Alto de Guitara km. 142.8
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
2Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis2
3Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling1

Mountain 3 (Cat. 3) Alto de Abelaira km. 182
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling3
2Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal1

Young riders
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb04:37:18
2Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:03:31
3Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis00:03:31
4David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:03:31
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:03:31
6Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:03:31
7Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:03:31
8Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:03:38
9Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:03:41
10Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:03:54
11Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:03:54
12William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:03:54
13Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:03:54
14Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:04:03
15Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:04:03
16Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:04:08
17Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:04:11
18Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:04:11
19Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:04:11
20Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:04:11
21Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:04:18
22Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis00:04:25
23Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:04:43
24Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb00:04:43
25Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates00:05:01
26Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:05:01
27Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:05:01
28Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:05:24
29Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:05:24
30Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb00:05:24
31Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:05:30
32Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:05:30
33Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:05:30
34Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:05:30
35Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:05:39
36Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team00:05:39
37Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:05:43
38Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:05:51
39Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates00:05:51
40Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:06:05
41Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma00:06:37
42Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH00:11:14
43Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:11:14
44Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling00:11:14
45Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:11:14
46Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:11:14
47Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:11:14
48Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:29
49Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:15:29
50Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH00:15:29

Combativity
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team

Teams
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Deceuninck-Quick-Step13:58:53
2Movistar Team00:00:01
3Lotto Soudal00:00:20
4EF Pro Cycling00:00:27
5Ineos Grenadiers00:01:02
6Team Sunweb00:01:38
7Cofidis00:03:01
8UAE Team Emirates00:03:50
9Mitchelton-Scott00:04:03
10Team Jumbo-Visma00:04:16
11Burgos-BH00:05:19
12Trek-Segafredo00:05:23
13NTT Pro Cycling00:05:27
14Bahrain McLaren00:05:33
15Israel Start-Up Nation00:05:58
16Groupama-FDJ00:05:58
17Astana Pro Team00:05:58
18Total Direct Energie00:06:09
19CCC Team00:06:28
20Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:06:34
21AG2R la Mondiale00:07:17
22Bora-Hansgrohe00:08:28

General classification after stage 14
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma53:57:05
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:39
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:00:47
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation00:01:42
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:03:23
6Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:06:15
7Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:07:14
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:08:39
9Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:08:48
10David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:09:23
11David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:10:45
12George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:10:46
13Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:11:29
14Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:14:16
15Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:14:30
16Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates00:14:36
17Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:15:34
18Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:16:11
19Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:19:23
20Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:31:08
21Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:39:03
22William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:44:34
23Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis00:45:39
24Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:46:07
25Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:46:18
26Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis00:49:46
27Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling00:50:25
28Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:52:35
29Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:57:14
30Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:57:24
31Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:59:26
32Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott01:01:15
33Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team01:03:31
34José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team01:08:47
35Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team01:11:56
36Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:13:43
37Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:19:57
38Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo01:21:31
39Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers01:21:40
40Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling01:25:06
41Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo01:25:16
42Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team01:27:01
43Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team01:27:06
44Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb01:27:30
45Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:28:36
46Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb01:28:39
47Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:31:30
48Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH01:35:54
49Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma01:37:08
50Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates01:39:38
51Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA01:39:40
52Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo01:39:58
53Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:41:29
54Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb01:42:11
55Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team01:43:02
56Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie01:47:57
57Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb01:48:29
58Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers01:50:23
59Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA01:51:03
60Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team01:53:23
61Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott01:56:06
62Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA01:56:57
63Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers01:57:02
64Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma01:57:51
65Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA01:58:54
66Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren01:59:38
67Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ02:00:51
68Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:01:22
69Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb02:05:41
70Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team02:06:07
71Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation02:06:33
72Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott02:06:56
73Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe02:07:32
74Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH02:11:17
75Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH02:12:32
76Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:15:18
77Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team02:15:24
78Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling02:20:15
79Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ02:21:52
80Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH02:24:54
81Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis02:25:24
82Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:29:17
83Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling02:29:24
84Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates02:30:55
85Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers02:31:43
86Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team02:33:29
87Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo02:34:03
88Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:34:10
89Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott02:35:35
90Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:38:19
91Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis02:38:45
92Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH02:39:52
93Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:41:49
94Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:42:25
95Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH02:42:49
96Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers02:45:15
97Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:45:21
98Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates02:46:41
99Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling02:47:36
100Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:48:13
101Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:48:23
102Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:49:14
103Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma02:49:36
104Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA02:49:59
105Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren02:50:18
106Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation02:50:50
107Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team02:53:09
108Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren02:53:53
109Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team02:54:24
110Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation02:54:32
111Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:54:37
112Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling02:55:20
113Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates02:57:24
114Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal02:57:52
115James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation02:59:44
116Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott02:59:53
117Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team02:59:59
118Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb03:00:06
119Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling03:01:15
120Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo03:01:59
121Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA03:02:50
122Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling03:04:25
123Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling03:05:17
124Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH03:06:22
125Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling03:07:12
126Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation03:08:12
127Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA03:10:08
128Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie03:10:25
129Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling03:11:00
130Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe03:11:07
131Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates03:14:19
132Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott03:15:00
133Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie03:15:41
134Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep03:16:17
135Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis03:17:30
136Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe03:20:52
137Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe03:23:58
138Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH03:24:13

Points Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma178
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers113
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation111
4Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling89
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis74
6Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling72
7Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team69
8Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team66
9Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe61
10Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team57
11Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal51
12Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren51
13Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma48
14Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team45
15Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates41
16Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe39
17David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ35
18Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team35
19Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb33
20Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal32
21George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma31
22Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott30
23Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates30
24Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep27
25Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team25
26Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb25
27Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb22
28Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott21
29Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep20
30Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep20
31Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep20
32William Barta (USA) CCC Team20
33Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team20
34Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers19
35Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie18
36Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ17
37Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott16
38Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team16
39Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling16
40David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates15
41Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team14
42Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale14
43Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb14
44Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb14
45Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA14
46Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale13
47Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale12
48Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling12
49Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling12
50Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis12
51Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis11
52Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep10
53Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie10
54Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb8
55Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe8
56Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott8
57Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation8
58Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA7
59Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal6
60Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates6
61Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates6
62Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis5
63Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates5
64Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal4
65Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA4
66Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale4
67Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling4
68Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
69Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott3
70Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH3
71Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo3
72Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma2
73Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep2
74Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH2
75Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie2
76Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis1
77Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
78Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
79Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH1
80Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie1
81Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie1
82Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH1
83Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH-3
84Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team-5

Mountains Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis76
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers30
3Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal28
4Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma27
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma24
6Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling21
7Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling21
8Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation20
9Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team18
10Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team18
11Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis17
12Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb17
13Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team16
14David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ14
15Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team13
16Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team11
17Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team11
18Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo10
19Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep6
20Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep6
21Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb6
22Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH5
23Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
24Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale4
25Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb4
26Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates4
27Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb4
28Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH4
29Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
30Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal3
31Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation3
32Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
33Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie3
34Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren2
35William Barta (USA) CCC Team2
36Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates2
37Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma2
38Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH2
39Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH2
40Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling2
41Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott1
42Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
43Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling1
44Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
45Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers1
46Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
47Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1
48Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb1
49Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team1
50Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
51Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team1
52Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers1
53Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA1
54Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie1
55Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH-1
56Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team-2

Young Riders Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team54:00:28
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:05:25
3David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:07:22
4Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:35:40
5William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:41:11
6Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:42:44
7Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:42:55
8Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:10:20
9Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo01:18:08
10Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo01:21:53
11Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb01:24:07
12Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep01:25:13
13Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb01:25:16
14Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma01:33:45
15Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo01:36:35
16Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale01:38:06
17Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb01:38:48
18Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb01:45:06
19Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers01:53:39
20Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA01:55:31
21Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren01:56:15
22Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott02:03:33
23Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe02:04:09
24Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team02:12:01
25Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis02:22:01
26Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:25:54
27Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling02:26:01
28Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates02:27:32
29Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:30:47
30Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:34:56
31Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal02:38:26
32Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:39:02
33Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates02:43:18
34Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie02:44:50
35Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren02:46:55
36Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren02:50:30
37Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation02:51:09
38Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep02:51:14
39Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates02:54:01
40Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott02:56:30
41Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team02:56:36
42Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb02:56:43
43Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA02:59:27
44Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling03:01:54
45Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH03:03:19
46Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates03:10:56
47Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis03:14:07
48Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH03:20:50
49Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling03:22:30
50Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren03:32:42

Teams Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team162:08:09
2Team Jumbo-Visma00:08:05
3Astana Pro Team00:39:49
4UAE Team Emirates00:54:18
5Mitchelton-Scott00:58:42
6Cofidis01:22:16
7Ineos Grenadiers01:54:16
8Groupama-FDJ02:21:30
9CCC Team02:26:46
10EF Pro Cycling02:28:07
11Team Sunweb03:09:48
12Trek-Segafredo03:16:56
13Deceuninck-Quick-Step03:18:29
14Israel Start-Up Nation03:46:34
15NTT Pro Cycling03:48:24
16AG2R la Mondiale03:49:42
17Bahrain McLaren04:02:05
18Caja Rural-Seguros RGA04:02:16
19Bora-Hansgrohe04:31:23
20Lotto Soudal04:43:02
21Total Direct Energie04:48:21
22Burgos-BH04:49:20

