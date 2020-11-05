Vuelta a España: Jasper Philipsen wins stage 15
Organisers neutralise GC at 3km to go keeping Roglic in red
Stage 15: Mos - Puebla de Sanabria
Jasper Philippsen (UAE Team Emirates) claimed the first Grand Tour stage victory of his career with a strong sprint on an uphill finish after 230 kilometres of racing into a headwind and through the rain.
By the time a heavily-reduced peloton entered the final kilometre for one final drag after accruing more than 4,000 metres of elevation gain, the rush for the line was as much about strength as it was speed.
The 22-year-old Belgian hit the front with 150 metres to go and managed to hold off Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), with Jannik Steimle taking third place and a gap to the rest of the fragmented field.
It was decided that timings for the general classification would be taken with 3km to go, and so the overall contenders didn’t have to worry about splits in the home straight. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) retained his overall lead and the gaps at the top of the GC remained unchanged with three stages remaining.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|6:22:36
|2
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|5
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|7
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|8
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|9
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:04
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|60:19:41
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:39
|3
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|0:00:47
|4
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01:42
|5
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:23
|6
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|0:06:15
|7
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:14
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:39
|9
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:48
|10
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:09:23
