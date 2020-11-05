Vuelta a España: Jasper Philipsen wins stage 15

Image 1 of 29 Jasper Philipsen of UAE Team Emirates wins stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 29 Jasper Philipsen of UAE Team Emirates takes stage 15 by half a bike length over Pascal Ackermann of Bora-Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 29 UAE Team Emirates' Jasper Philipsen knows he has his first Grand Tour stage win, beating Pascal Ackermann of Bora-Hansgrohe to the line on stage 15 of Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 29 Taking third place in Mos is Jannik Steimle of Deceuninck - QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 29 Lone break of Mattia Cattaneo of Deceuninck - QuickStep was reeled in by peloton with 3.5km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 29 Solo break on final climb for Mattia Cattaneo of Team Deceuninck - QuickStep (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 29 Breakaway group reduced on final climb, led by Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil of Spain and Movistar Team and Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Astana Pro Team (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 29 Mist and rain and cold conditions on Alto de Padornelo, with 20km to finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 29 Mattia Cattaneo of Italy and Team Deceuninck - QuickStep was part of 13-rider breakaway, then made a solo move on final climb of Alto de Padornelo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 29 Young Swiss rider Gino Mader of NTT Pro Cycling gave it a go on final climb to break from peloton and try to catch leader Mattia Cattaneo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 29 Bird's eye view of breakaway of 13 riders on stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 29 Rui Costa of UAE Team Emirates takes turn at front on breakaway on stage 15 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 29 Stage 15, at 230.8km, is the longest stage of 2020 Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 29 Jumbo-Visma lead out of the autumn colours (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 29 They day's breakaway during stage 15 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 29 They day's breakaway during stage 15 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 29 EF Pro Cycling (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 29 Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 29 Stage 15 at the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 29 The peloton racing at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 29 Peloton takes on rolling roads in early kilometres of stage 15, with a break from the blustery winds amid the trees (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 29 Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 29 Richard Carapaz (Ineos) in the points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 29 Primoz Roglic wears gear for chilly, windy day on stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 29 Richard Carapaz and Primoz Rogilc (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 29 The start of stage 15 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 29 Stage 15 start in Mos for peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 29 Lotto Soudal takes part in opening ceremony for stage 15 in Mos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 29 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jasper Philippsen (UAE Team Emirates) claimed the first Grand Tour stage victory of his career with a strong sprint on an uphill finish after 230 kilometres of racing into a headwind and through the rain.

By the time a heavily-reduced peloton entered the final kilometre for one final drag after accruing more than 4,000 metres of elevation gain, the rush for the line was as much about strength as it was speed.

The 22-year-old Belgian hit the front with 150 metres to go and managed to hold off Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), with Jannik Steimle taking third place and a gap to the rest of the fragmented field.

It was decided that timings for the general classification would be taken with 3km to go, and so the overall contenders didn’t have to worry about splits in the home straight. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) retained his overall lead and the gaps at the top of the GC remained unchanged with three stages remaining.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 6:22:36 2 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 5 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 6 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 7 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 8 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 9 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:04