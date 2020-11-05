Trending

Vuelta a España: Jasper Philipsen wins stage 15

Organisers neutralise GC at 3km to go keeping Roglic in red

Jasper Philippsen (UAE Team Emirates) claimed the first Grand Tour stage victory of his career with a strong sprint on an uphill finish after 230 kilometres of racing into a headwind and through the rain.

By the time a heavily-reduced peloton entered the final kilometre for one final drag after accruing more than 4,000 metres of elevation gain, the rush for the line was as much about strength as it was speed.

The 22-year-old Belgian hit the front with 150 metres to go and managed to hold off Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe), with Jannik Steimle taking third place and a gap to the rest of the fragmented field.

It was decided that timings for the general classification would be taken with 3km to go, and so the overall contenders didn’t have to worry about splits in the home straight. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) retained his overall lead and the gaps at the top of the GC remained unchanged with three stages remaining.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 6:22:36
2Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
4Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
5Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
6Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
7Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
8Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
9Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:04

General classification after stage 15
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 60:19:41
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:39
3Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:47
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:42
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:23
6Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 0:06:15
7Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:14
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:39
9Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:08:48
10David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:23

