Vuelta a España: Roglic claims opening stage on Alto de Arrate

Defending champion and overall favourite Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won the opening stage of the Vuelta a España, prevailing from a selective general classification group atop the Alto de Arrate above Eibar and taking the first red jersey of the race.

The Slovenian jumped away from an elite eight-man lead group that had emerged on the steep slopes of the Arrate, the general classification race exploding on day one. His acceleration into the final kilometre was enough to clinch victory, with Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) rounding out the podium a second behind.

A highly selective first day saw Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Enric Mas (Movistar) also finish in the lead group, while Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) came in four seconds down having attempted an attack just before Roglič launched.

"It's nice to win, eh?" Roglič said in typically understated fashion after the finish. "I'm very happy - the team again showed that they are all really strong. They worked perfectly the whole day. Then I was able to win, so top - it's a beautiful start. I'll try to enjoy it day by day.

"This is just the final; before it was already quite hard. In the final climb we were going full gas, we were all suffering. We had the crazy guy – Sepp – did the climb.

"It's quite a strange season; I had a lot of races and stress. I just want to enjoy this. It's super nice that in these times we can still do some races."

There was carnage further back as Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lost 51 seconds and the likes of Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) lost minutes.

Meanwhile, the GC hopes of heavyweights Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) already look bleak to the point of hopeless, the pair dropped on the penultimate climb of the day, losing 10 and 11 minutes at the finish.

The result puts Roglič in red by five seconds ahead of Carapaz and seven ahead of Martin, while he also holds the green points jersey. Teammate Sepp Kuss will don the blue polka dots of top climber after leading over the Arrate, while 25-year-old Mas is best young rider.

How it unfolded

The opening stage of the 2020 Vuelta a España meant no easing into the race, with four categorised climbs culminating in a finish atop the Alto de Arrate, a climb near Eibar in the Basque Country. A regular feature at Itzulia, the Vuelta last visited back in 2012 where Alejandro Valverde beat Joaquim Rodríguez, Chris Froome and eventual race winner Alberto Contador on stage 3.

Burgos-BH, who won a stage last year courtesy of Ángel Madrazo, kicked off the attacking early on, trying several times before placing a man in the early break with runner-up to Madrazo on that stage 5, Jetse Bol.

The Dutchman was joined out front by Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Jasha Sütterlin (Sunweb) and Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale) in the early kilometres of the stage.

A grim, wet day in Gipuzkoa saw Jumbo-Visma take control of the peloton almost straight away ahead of Movistar, working for their GC men Roglič, Dumoulin, Valverde and Mas.

Aritz Bagüs (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) attempted to make it across to the break during the early stages of the day, but called off the chase after 30 kilometres, leaving the five-man break four minutes up the road.

The first half of the stage skirted the coast without much drama, before turning inland at Zumaia for the riders to tackle a tougher second part. The long drag to the first climb of the day, the Puerto de Udana (6km at 2.3 per cent) saw Burgos-BH take up a position alongside Jumbo-Visma, while EF Pro Cycling's Daniel Martínez took a tumble in the peloton 95 kilometres out.

Julius van der Berg and Logan Owen were called back to help the Colombian chase back on, while up front the break's advantage had been slimmed down under two minutes. Martínez made it back in time for the climb, where Jauregui beat Bol for the first mountain classification points of the race.

Grand Tour debutant, Sunweb's Ilan Van Wilder, left the race midway through the stage, joining Jauregui's teammate Mathias Frank as the first abandons of the Vuelta. Another AG2R man, Alexandre Geniez, would later join the duo in abandoning.

The day's second climb – the Alto de Kampazar (6.7km at 4.1 per cent) – saw Jauregui take another three points ahead of Bol, with just 1:15 separating the break and Astana- and Movistar-led peloton with 53 kilometres left to run.

Three kilometres later, as the peloton closed to within a minute, Cavagna struck out alone. He was soon caught by the rest – bar Wellens – on the unclassified Alto de Karabieta. A descent into the valley and eastern loop would follow, before a climb to the same peak from the east and the finale on Arrate.

Sutterlin would make an attempt on the descent in the valley, but down in the valley the quartet were back together, passing the 30 kilometres to-go mark just 30 seconds up on the peloton as Cavagna gave up the ghost.

The rest of the break didn't last much longer, with Jauregui the last man brought back just before the intermediate sprint. Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Bahrain McLaren led the peloton onto the day's penultimate climb, the Alto de Elgata (6.2km at 5.2 per cent), with Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) crashing at the base as Caja Rural's Jonathan Lastra made a brief move up front.

Two big names struggled to stay in touch with the 60-man peloton on the climb – Groupama-FDJ's Thibaut Pinot and Ineos Grenadiers' Chris Froome. The Britons teams present and future (Israel Start-Up Nation) worked on the front, with the British squad continuing to push on over the top.

They led the way through Eibar, the small industrial town in the Ego Valley, leading the race on to the Arrate – the main road rather than the narrow goat track at 5.3km long and an average gradient of 7.7 per cent – with three men leading out Richard Carapaz.

At the six to go mark, still on the lower slopes of the climb, the Ecuadorian had just Iván Sosa for company as scores of riders were sheared off the back. Quality climbers such as Martínez, Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) all dropped surprisingly early as Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) put in the first attack of the Arrate.

He was joined by teammates Roglič and George Bennett, as well as Carapaz, Chaves, Carthy, Großschartner, Martin and Mas – a huge selection already on day one of an 18-day race.

A group including Dumoulin and Valverde formed the main chase behind, though already conceding chunks of time on this, the first of 11 uphill or summit finishes at the Vuelta.

The leaders crested the climb 2.2 kilometres out led by Kuss, with a reported 30-second gap back to Valverde's group. Carthy was the next to attack, dropping the American, his attack answered by Roglič as the group reached the final kilometre.

There was no response to the 30-year-old's now notable acceleration, with Roglič taking advantage of the slightly downhill run to the line to stay away and grab a second plus bonuses on his GC rivals.

The Dumoulin-Valverde group, which also contained Astana's Gorka Izagirre and UAE Team Emirates' Davide Formolo, trailed in at 51 seconds, while Gaudu finished at 2:22, Vlasov at 4:31, Pinot at 9:56 and Froome at 11:12.

Full results Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 04:22:34 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:01 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:00:01 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:00:01 5 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:01 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:01 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:04 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:10 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:40 10 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:00:51 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:51 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:51 13 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:00:51 14 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:00:51 15 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:51 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:51 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:51 18 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:01:08 19 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:17 20 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:17 21 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:01:32 22 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:38 23 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:38 24 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:38 25 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:01:51 26 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 00:01:51 27 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:01:51 28 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:01:51 29 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:02:22 30 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:02:22 31 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:02:22 32 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:02:22 33 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 00:02:22 34 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 00:02:22 35 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:02:22 36 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:22 37 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:04:06 38 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:04:29 39 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:04:29 40 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:04:29 41 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:04:31 42 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:04:31 43 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:04:51 44 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:04:57 45 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 00:05:36 46 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:05:36 47 Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:05:38 48 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:05:49 49 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:05:51 50 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:07:33 51 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:07:33 52 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:07:33 53 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 00:07:33 54 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 00:07:33 55 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 00:07:33 56 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 00:07:54 57 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:08:32 58 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:08:32 59 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:08:59 60 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:08:59 61 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:09:01 62 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:09:01 63 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:09:56 64 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:09:56 65 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:10:16 66 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:10:18 67 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:10:50 68 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:10:50 69 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 00:10:50 70 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 00:11:12 71 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:11:12 72 Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:11:12 73 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 00:11:12 74 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:11:12 75 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:11:12 76 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:11:12 77 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 00:11:12 78 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:11:12 79 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:11:42 80 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:11:42 81 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 00:11:42 82 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:12:16 83 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:12:16 84 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:12:16 85 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 00:12:37 86 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:14:02 87 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:14:35 88 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:14:37 89 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:14:51 90 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:15:20 91 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:15:20 92 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 00:15:20 93 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 00:15:20 94 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:15:20 95 Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 00:15:20 96 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:20 97 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:15:20 98 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:15:20 99 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:20 100 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:15:20 101 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:15:20 102 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:20 103 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:15:20 104 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:15:20 105 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 00:15:20 106 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 00:15:20 107 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:15:20 108 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:15:20 109 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:20 110 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:20 111 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:15:20 112 Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling 00:15:20 113 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 00:15:20 114 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:15:20 115 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:20 116 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:15:20 117 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:15:20 118 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:15:20 119 Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 00:15:20 120 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 00:15:20 121 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:15:20 122 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:15:20 123 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 00:15:20 124 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:15:20 125 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:15:20 126 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:15:20 127 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:15:20 128 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:20 129 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:15:20 130 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:15:20 131 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 00:15:20 132 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 00:15:20 133 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:15:20 134 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 00:15:20 135 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:20 136 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:20 137 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:20 138 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:20 139 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:15:20 140 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:15:20 141 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 00:16:21 142 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:16:21 143 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:16:21 144 Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale 00:16:21 145 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 00:16:21 146 Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team 00:16:21 147 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 00:17:51 148 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 00:17:51 149 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:17:51 150 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:17:51 151 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:18:29 152 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:18:29 153 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 00:18:29 154 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 00:18:29 155 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 00:18:29 156 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 00:18:29 157 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 00:18:29 158 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:18:29 159 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:18:29 160 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:18:29 161 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:18:45 162 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:19:31 163 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:20:14 164 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 00:20:14 165 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:20:14 166 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:20:14 167 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:20:24 168 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:20:24 169 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:20:26 170 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:20:28 171 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:20:28 172 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 00:22:33 173 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:22:33 DNF Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb DNF Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale DNF Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Bergara, km. 149.4 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 2 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1

Points Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 20 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 16 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 14 5 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 9 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 10 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 13 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 14 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 2 15 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto De Udana (Cat. 3) km. 98 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 3 2 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 2 3 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Kampazar (Cat. 3) km. 119.7 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 3 2 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 2 3 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Elgeta (Cat. 3) km. 156 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 2 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 3 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Arrate (Cat. 1) km. 170.5 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 2 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 6 3 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 4 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 2 5 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 1

Young riders Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 04:22:35 2 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:00:50 3 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:01:31 4 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:37 5 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:01:50 6 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:01:50 7 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:02:21 8 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:02:21 9 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:21 10 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:04:05 11 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:04:28 12 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:04:30 13 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:04:50 14 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 00:05:35 15 Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:05:37 16 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:05:48 17 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:07:32 18 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:07:32 19 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:08:31 20 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:08:58 21 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:09:00 22 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:09:55 23 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:10:15 24 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:10:17 25 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:10:49 26 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 00:11:11 27 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:11:11 28 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:11:41 29 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:12:15 30 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:14:36 31 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:14:50 32 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 00:15:19 33 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:19 34 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:15:19 35 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:15:19 36 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:19 37 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:15:19 38 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:19 39 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:19 40 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:15:19 41 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:15:19 42 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:19 43 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:15:19 44 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:15:19 45 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 00:15:19 46 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:19 47 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:15:19 48 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 00:15:19 49 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:19 50 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:16:20 51 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:16:20 52 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 00:17:50 53 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 00:18:28 54 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 00:18:28 55 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:18:28 56 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:19:30 57 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:20:13 58 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:20:27 59 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 00:22:32

Teams Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Team Jumbo-Visma 13:08:32 2 Movistar Team 00:01:19 3 UAE Team Emirates 00:02:30 4 Trek-Segafredo 00:04:27 5 Ineos Grenadiers 00:06:40 6 CCC Team 00:08:00 7 Cofidis 00:08:16 8 Astana Pro Team 00:09:03 9 Mitchelton-Scott 00:11:44 10 Total Direct Energie 00:15:30 11 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:16:38 12 Groupama-FDJ 00:17:04 13 NTT Pro Cycling 00:17:08 14 Deceuninck-Quick-Step 00:17:43 15 Bahrain McLaren 00:18:12 16 EF Pro Cycling 00:19:03 17 Israel Start-Up Nation 00:19:53 18 Bora-Hansgrohe 00:20:39 19 AG2R la Mondiale 00:20:45 20 Team Sunweb 00:28:00 21 Lotto Soudal 00:29:32 22 Burgos-BH 00:37:58

General classification after stage 1 Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 04:22:24 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:05 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:00:07 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 00:00:11 5 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:00:11 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 00:00:11 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 00:00:14 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:20 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:00:50 10 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:01:01 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:01 12 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:01:01 13 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:01:01 14 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 00:01:01 15 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:01 16 Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:01:01 17 Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:01 18 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 00:01:18 19 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:25 20 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 00:01:27 21 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:01:42 22 Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:48 23 Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:01:48 24 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:48 25 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:02:01 26 Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 00:02:01 27 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:02:01 28 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:02:01 29 Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:02:32 30 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:02:32 31 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:02:32 32 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:02:32 33 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 00:02:32 34 Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 00:02:32 35 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:02:32 36 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:32 37 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:04:16 38 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:04:39 39 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 00:04:39 40 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:04:41 41 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:04:41 42 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:04:59 43 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:05:00 44 Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:05:07 45 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 00:05:46 46 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:05:46 47 Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:05:48 48 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:05:59 49 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:06:01 50 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:07:43 51 Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:07:43 52 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:07:43 53 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 00:07:43 54 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 00:07:43 55 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 00:07:43 56 Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 00:08:04 57 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:08:42 58 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:08:42 59 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:09:09 60 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:09:09 61 Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:09:11 62 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:09:11 63 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:10:06 64 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:10:06 65 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:10:26 66 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:10:28 67 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:11:00 68 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:11:00 69 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 00:11:00 70 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 00:11:22 71 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:11:22 72 Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:11:22 73 Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 00:11:22 74 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:11:22 75 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:11:22 76 Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 00:11:22 77 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 00:11:22 78 Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:11:22 79 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:11:52 80 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:11:52 81 Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 00:11:52 82 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:12:26 83 Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:12:26 84 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:12:26 85 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 00:12:47 86 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:14:12 87 Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:14:45 88 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:14:47 89 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:15:01 90 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:15:27 91 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:15:30 92 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 00:15:30 93 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 00:15:30 94 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 00:15:30 95 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:15:30 96 Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 00:15:30 97 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:30 98 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:15:30 99 Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:30 100 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:15:30 101 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:15:30 102 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:30 103 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:15:30 104 Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 00:15:30 105 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 00:15:30 106 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 00:15:30 107 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:15:30 108 Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 00:15:30 109 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:30 110 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:30 111 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:15:30 112 Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling 00:15:30 113 Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 00:15:30 114 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:15:30 115 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:30 116 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:15:30 117 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:15:30 118 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:15:30 119 Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers 00:15:30 120 Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 00:15:30 121 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:15:30 122 Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:15:30 123 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 00:15:30 124 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:15:30 125 Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:15:30 126 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:15:30 127 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:15:30 128 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:30 129 Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:15:30 130 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:15:30 131 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 00:15:30 132 Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 00:15:30 133 Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:15:30 134 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 00:15:30 135 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:30 136 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:30 137 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:30 138 Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:30 139 Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 00:15:30 140 Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:15:30 141 Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 00:16:31 142 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:16:31 143 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:16:31 144 Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale 00:16:31 145 Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team 00:16:31 146 Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team 00:16:31 147 Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 00:18:01 148 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 00:18:01 149 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:18:01 150 Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:18:01 151 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:18:39 152 Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:18:39 153 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 00:18:39 154 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 00:18:39 155 Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis 00:18:39 156 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 00:18:39 157 Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 00:18:39 158 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:18:39 159 Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:18:39 160 Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:18:39 161 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:18:55 162 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:19:41 163 Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:20:24 164 Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 00:20:24 165 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:20:24 166 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:20:24 167 Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:20:34 168 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:20:34 169 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:20:36 170 Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:20:38 171 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:20:38 172 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 00:22:43 173 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:22:43

Points Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 25 2 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 20 3 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 16 4 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 14 5 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 10 7 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 9 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 8 9 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 7 10 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 6 11 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 5 12 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 4 13 Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 4 14 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 15 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 2 16 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 17 David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 1 18 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1 19 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling -5

Mountains Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 10 2 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 6 3 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 4 5 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 4 6 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 4 7 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 3 8 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 1 9 Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 1 10 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 1 11 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 1 12 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling -2

Young Riders Classification Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 04:22:35 2 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:00:50 3 Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 00:01:31 4 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 00:01:37 5 Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:01:50 6 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:01:50 7 Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 00:02:21 8 David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 00:02:21 9 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:21 10 William Barta (USA) CCC Team 00:04:05 11 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 00:04:30 12 Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling 00:04:48 13 Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 00:04:49 14 Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 00:05:35 15 Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 00:05:37 16 Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:05:48 17 Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:07:32 18 Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 00:07:32 19 Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:08:31 20 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:08:58 21 Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 00:09:00 22 Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:09:55 23 Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 00:10:15 24 Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:10:17 25 Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 00:10:49 26 Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 00:11:11 27 Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 00:11:11 28 Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:11:41 29 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 00:12:15 30 Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:14:36 31 Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:14:50 32 Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 00:15:19 33 Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:19 34 Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 00:15:19 35 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:15:19 36 Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:19 37 Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:15:19 38 Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:19 39 Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:19 40 Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 00:15:19 41 Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 00:15:19 42 Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:19 43 Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 00:15:19 44 Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 00:15:19 45 Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 00:15:19 46 Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:15:19 47 Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 00:15:19 48 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 00:15:19 49 Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 00:15:19 50 Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:16:20 51 Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 00:16:20 52 Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 00:17:50 53 Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 00:18:28 54 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 00:18:28 55 Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 00:18:28 56 Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 00:19:30 57 Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 00:20:13 58 Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 00:20:27 59 Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 00:22:32