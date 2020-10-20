Vuelta a España: Roglic claims opening stage on Alto de Arrate
Defending champion attacks for victory as Froome left behind by Ineos
Stage 1: Irun - Arrate. Eibar
Defending champion and overall favourite Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won the opening stage of the Vuelta a España, prevailing from a selective general classification group atop the Alto de Arrate above Eibar and taking the first red jersey of the race.
The Slovenian jumped away from an elite eight-man lead group that had emerged on the steep slopes of the Arrate, the general classification race exploding on day one. His acceleration into the final kilometre was enough to clinch victory, with Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) rounding out the podium a second behind.
A highly selective first day saw Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Enric Mas (Movistar) also finish in the lead group, while Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) came in four seconds down having attempted an attack just before Roglič launched.
"It's nice to win, eh?" Roglič said in typically understated fashion after the finish. "I'm very happy - the team again showed that they are all really strong. They worked perfectly the whole day. Then I was able to win, so top - it's a beautiful start. I'll try to enjoy it day by day.
"This is just the final; before it was already quite hard. In the final climb we were going full gas, we were all suffering. We had the crazy guy – Sepp – did the climb.
"It's quite a strange season; I had a lot of races and stress. I just want to enjoy this. It's super nice that in these times we can still do some races."
There was carnage further back as Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lost 51 seconds and the likes of Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) lost minutes.
Meanwhile, the GC hopes of heavyweights Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) already look bleak to the point of hopeless, the pair dropped on the penultimate climb of the day, losing 10 and 11 minutes at the finish.
The result puts Roglič in red by five seconds ahead of Carapaz and seven ahead of Martin, while he also holds the green points jersey. Teammate Sepp Kuss will don the blue polka dots of top climber after leading over the Arrate, while 25-year-old Mas is best young rider.
How it unfolded
The opening stage of the 2020 Vuelta a España meant no easing into the race, with four categorised climbs culminating in a finish atop the Alto de Arrate, a climb near Eibar in the Basque Country. A regular feature at Itzulia, the Vuelta last visited back in 2012 where Alejandro Valverde beat Joaquim Rodríguez, Chris Froome and eventual race winner Alberto Contador on stage 3.
Burgos-BH, who won a stage last year courtesy of Ángel Madrazo, kicked off the attacking early on, trying several times before placing a man in the early break with runner-up to Madrazo on that stage 5, Jetse Bol.
The Dutchman was joined out front by Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Jasha Sütterlin (Sunweb) and Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale) in the early kilometres of the stage.
A grim, wet day in Gipuzkoa saw Jumbo-Visma take control of the peloton almost straight away ahead of Movistar, working for their GC men Roglič, Dumoulin, Valverde and Mas.
Aritz Bagüs (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) attempted to make it across to the break during the early stages of the day, but called off the chase after 30 kilometres, leaving the five-man break four minutes up the road.
The first half of the stage skirted the coast without much drama, before turning inland at Zumaia for the riders to tackle a tougher second part. The long drag to the first climb of the day, the Puerto de Udana (6km at 2.3 per cent) saw Burgos-BH take up a position alongside Jumbo-Visma, while EF Pro Cycling's Daniel Martínez took a tumble in the peloton 95 kilometres out.
Julius van der Berg and Logan Owen were called back to help the Colombian chase back on, while up front the break's advantage had been slimmed down under two minutes. Martínez made it back in time for the climb, where Jauregui beat Bol for the first mountain classification points of the race.
Grand Tour debutant, Sunweb's Ilan Van Wilder, left the race midway through the stage, joining Jauregui's teammate Mathias Frank as the first abandons of the Vuelta. Another AG2R man, Alexandre Geniez, would later join the duo in abandoning.
The day's second climb – the Alto de Kampazar (6.7km at 4.1 per cent) – saw Jauregui take another three points ahead of Bol, with just 1:15 separating the break and Astana- and Movistar-led peloton with 53 kilometres left to run.
Three kilometres later, as the peloton closed to within a minute, Cavagna struck out alone. He was soon caught by the rest – bar Wellens – on the unclassified Alto de Karabieta. A descent into the valley and eastern loop would follow, before a climb to the same peak from the east and the finale on Arrate.
Sutterlin would make an attempt on the descent in the valley, but down in the valley the quartet were back together, passing the 30 kilometres to-go mark just 30 seconds up on the peloton as Cavagna gave up the ghost.
The rest of the break didn't last much longer, with Jauregui the last man brought back just before the intermediate sprint. Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Bahrain McLaren led the peloton onto the day's penultimate climb, the Alto de Elgata (6.2km at 5.2 per cent), with Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) crashing at the base as Caja Rural's Jonathan Lastra made a brief move up front.
Two big names struggled to stay in touch with the 60-man peloton on the climb – Groupama-FDJ's Thibaut Pinot and Ineos Grenadiers' Chris Froome. The Britons teams present and future (Israel Start-Up Nation) worked on the front, with the British squad continuing to push on over the top.
They led the way through Eibar, the small industrial town in the Ego Valley, leading the race on to the Arrate – the main road rather than the narrow goat track at 5.3km long and an average gradient of 7.7 per cent – with three men leading out Richard Carapaz.
At the six to go mark, still on the lower slopes of the climb, the Ecuadorian had just Iván Sosa for company as scores of riders were sheared off the back. Quality climbers such as Martínez, Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) all dropped surprisingly early as Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) put in the first attack of the Arrate.
He was joined by teammates Roglič and George Bennett, as well as Carapaz, Chaves, Carthy, Großschartner, Martin and Mas – a huge selection already on day one of an 18-day race.
A group including Dumoulin and Valverde formed the main chase behind, though already conceding chunks of time on this, the first of 11 uphill or summit finishes at the Vuelta.
The leaders crested the climb 2.2 kilometres out led by Kuss, with a reported 30-second gap back to Valverde's group. Carthy was the next to attack, dropping the American, his attack answered by Roglič as the group reached the final kilometre.
There was no response to the 30-year-old's now notable acceleration, with Roglič taking advantage of the slightly downhill run to the line to stay away and grab a second plus bonuses on his GC rivals.
The Dumoulin-Valverde group, which also contained Astana's Gorka Izagirre and UAE Team Emirates' Davide Formolo, trailed in at 51 seconds, while Gaudu finished at 2:22, Vlasov at 4:31, Pinot at 9:56 and Froome at 11:12.
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|04:22:34
|2
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:00:01
|3
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:00:01
|4
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:00:01
|5
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:00:01
|6
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:00:01
|7
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|00:00:04
|8
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:10
|9
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:40
|10
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:00:51
|11
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:00:51
|12
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:51
|13
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:00:51
|14
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:00:51
|15
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:51
|16
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:00:51
|17
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|00:00:51
|18
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:01:08
|19
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|00:01:17
|20
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:01:17
|21
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:01:32
|22
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:38
|23
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:01:38
|24
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:01:38
|25
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:01:51
|26
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|00:01:51
|27
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:01:51
|28
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:01:51
|29
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:02:22
|30
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|00:02:22
|31
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:02:22
|32
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:02:22
|33
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|00:02:22
|34
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|00:02:22
|35
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:02:22
|36
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|00:02:22
|37
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|00:04:06
|38
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:04:29
|39
|Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling
|00:04:29
|40
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:04:29
|41
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:04:31
|42
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|00:04:31
|43
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|00:04:51
|44
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:04:57
|45
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|00:05:36
|46
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:05:36
|47
|Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:05:38
|48
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:05:49
|49
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:05:51
|50
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:07:33
|51
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:07:33
|52
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:07:33
|53
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|00:07:33
|54
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:07:33
|55
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|00:07:33
|56
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:07:54
|57
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:08:32
|58
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:08:32
|59
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:08:59
|60
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:08:59
|61
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:09:01
|62
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|00:09:01
|63
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:09:56
|64
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:09:56
|65
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:10:16
|66
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:10:18
|67
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:10:50
|68
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|00:10:50
|69
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|00:10:50
|70
|Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|00:11:12
|71
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:11:12
|72
|Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:11:12
|73
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:11:12
|74
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:11:12
|75
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:11:12
|76
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|00:11:12
|77
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:11:12
|78
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:11:12
|79
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:11:42
|80
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:11:42
|81
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:11:42
|82
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:12:16
|83
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:12:16
|84
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:12:16
|85
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|00:12:37
|86
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:14:02
|87
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:14:35
|88
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:14:37
|89
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:14:51
|90
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|00:15:20
|91
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|00:15:20
|92
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|00:15:20
|93
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|00:15:20
|94
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:15:20
|95
|Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|00:15:20
|96
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:15:20
|97
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:15:20
|98
|Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:15:20
|99
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren
|00:15:20
|100
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:15:20
|101
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:15:20
|102
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:15:20
|103
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:15:20
|104
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:15:20
|105
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|00:15:20
|106
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:15:20
|107
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:15:20
|108
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:15:20
|109
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|00:15:20
|110
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:15:20
|111
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:15:20
|112
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
|00:15:20
|113
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:15:20
|114
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:15:20
|115
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|00:15:20
|116
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:15:20
|117
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|00:15:20
|118
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:15:20
|119
|Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:15:20
|120
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|00:15:20
|121
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:15:20
|122
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:15:20
|123
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|00:15:20
|124
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:15:20
|125
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|00:15:20
|126
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:15:20
|127
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|00:15:20
|128
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:15:20
|129
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:15:20
|130
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|00:15:20
|131
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:15:20
|132
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|00:15:20
|133
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|00:15:20
|134
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|00:15:20
|135
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:15:20
|136
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:15:20
|137
|Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|00:15:20
|138
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:15:20
|139
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|00:15:20
|140
|Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:15:20
|141
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|00:16:21
|142
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:16:21
|143
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:16:21
|144
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:16:21
|145
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team
|00:16:21
|146
|Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team
|00:16:21
|147
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|00:17:51
|148
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|00:17:51
|149
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:17:51
|150
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|00:17:51
|151
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:18:29
|152
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:18:29
|153
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|00:18:29
|154
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|00:18:29
|155
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis
|00:18:29
|156
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|00:18:29
|157
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|00:18:29
|158
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|00:18:29
|159
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:18:29
|160
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|00:18:29
|161
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|00:18:45
|162
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|00:19:31
|163
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|00:20:14
|164
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|00:20:14
|165
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|00:20:14
|166
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|00:20:14
|167
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:20:24
|168
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:20:24
|169
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:20:26
|170
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:20:28
|171
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|00:20:28
|172
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|00:22:33
|173
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|00:22:33
|DNF
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
|DNF
|Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
