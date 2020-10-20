Trending

Vuelta a España: Roglic claims opening stage on Alto de Arrate

By

Defending champion attacks for victory as Froome left behind by Ineos

Image 1 of 14

Primoz Roglic wins stage 1 at Vuelta a Espana

Primoz Roglic wins stage 1 at Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 14

Daniel Felipe Martinez (EF Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 14

Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 14

Primoz Roglic during stage 1 at Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 14

The peloton during stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana

The peloton during stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 14

The breakaway during stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana

The breakaway during stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 14

Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay during stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana

Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay during stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 14

Chris Froome during stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana

Chris Froome during stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 14

Chris Froome during stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana

Chris Froome during stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 14

Tom Dumoulin during stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana

Tom Dumoulin during stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 14

Mike Woods during stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana

Mike Woods during stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 14

Tom Dumoulin during stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana

Tom Dumoulin during stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 14

Team Ineos Grenadiers during stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana

Team Ineos Grenadiers during stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 14

Primoz Roglic wins stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana

Primoz Roglic wins stage 1 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Defending champion and overall favourite Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) won the opening stage of the Vuelta a España, prevailing from a selective general classification group atop the Alto de Arrate above Eibar and taking the first red jersey of the race.

The Slovenian jumped away from an elite eight-man lead group that had emerged on the steep slopes of the Arrate, the general classification race exploding on day one. His acceleration into the final kilometre was enough to clinch victory, with Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) rounding out the podium a second behind.

A highly selective first day saw Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation), Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Enric Mas (Movistar) also finish in the lead group, while Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) came in four seconds down having attempted an attack just before Roglič launched.

"It's nice to win, eh?" Roglič said in typically understated fashion after the finish. "I'm very happy - the team again showed that they are all really strong. They worked perfectly the whole day. Then I was able to win, so top - it's a beautiful start. I'll try to enjoy it day by day.

"This is just the final; before it was already quite hard. In the final climb we were going full gas, we were all suffering. We had the crazy guy – Sepp – did the climb.

"It's quite a strange season; I had a lot of races and stress. I just want to enjoy this. It's super nice that in these times we can still do some races."

There was carnage further back as Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) lost 51 seconds and the likes of Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) lost minutes.

Meanwhile, the GC hopes of heavyweights Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Chris Froome (Ineos Grenadiers) already look bleak to the point of hopeless, the pair dropped on the penultimate climb of the day, losing 10 and 11 minutes at the finish.

The result puts Roglič in red by five seconds ahead of Carapaz and seven ahead of Martin, while he also holds the green points jersey. Teammate Sepp Kuss will don the blue polka dots of top climber after leading over the Arrate, while 25-year-old Mas is best young rider.

How it unfolded

The opening stage of the 2020 Vuelta a España meant no easing into the race, with four categorised climbs culminating in a finish atop the Alto de Arrate, a climb near Eibar in the Basque Country. A regular feature at Itzulia, the Vuelta last visited back in 2012 where Alejandro Valverde beat Joaquim Rodríguez, Chris Froome and eventual race winner Alberto Contador on stage 3.

Burgos-BH, who won a stage last year courtesy of Ángel Madrazo, kicked off the attacking early on, trying several times before placing a man in the early break with runner-up to Madrazo on that stage 5, Jetse Bol.

The Dutchman was joined out front by Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Jasha Sütterlin (Sunweb) and Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale) in the early kilometres of the stage.

A grim, wet day in Gipuzkoa saw Jumbo-Visma take control of the peloton almost straight away ahead of Movistar, working for their GC men Roglič, Dumoulin, Valverde and Mas.

Aritz Bagüs (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) attempted to make it across to the break during the early stages of the day, but called off the chase after 30 kilometres, leaving the five-man break four minutes up the road.

The first half of the stage skirted the coast without much drama, before turning inland at Zumaia for the riders to tackle a tougher second part. The long drag to the first climb of the day, the Puerto de Udana (6km at 2.3 per cent) saw Burgos-BH take up a position alongside Jumbo-Visma, while EF Pro Cycling's Daniel Martínez took a tumble in the peloton 95 kilometres out.

Julius van der Berg and Logan Owen were called back to help the Colombian chase back on, while up front the break's advantage had been slimmed down under two minutes. Martínez made it back in time for the climb, where Jauregui beat Bol for the first mountain classification points of the race.

Grand Tour debutant, Sunweb's Ilan Van Wilder, left the race midway through the stage, joining Jauregui's teammate Mathias Frank as the first abandons of the Vuelta. Another AG2R man, Alexandre Geniez, would later join the duo in abandoning.

The day's second climb – the Alto de Kampazar (6.7km at 4.1 per cent) – saw Jauregui take another three points ahead of Bol, with just 1:15 separating the break and Astana- and Movistar-led peloton with 53 kilometres left to run.

Three kilometres later, as the peloton closed to within a minute, Cavagna struck out alone. He was soon caught by the rest – bar Wellens – on the unclassified Alto de Karabieta. A descent into the valley and eastern loop would follow, before a climb to the same peak from the east and the finale on Arrate.

Sutterlin would make an attempt on the descent in the valley, but down in the valley the quartet were back together, passing the 30 kilometres to-go mark just 30 seconds up on the peloton as Cavagna gave up the ghost.

The rest of the break didn't last much longer, with Jauregui the last man brought back just before the intermediate sprint. Caja Rural-Seguros RGA and Bahrain McLaren led the peloton onto the day's penultimate climb, the Alto de Elgata (6.2km at 5.2 per cent), with Michael Woods (EF Pro Cycling) crashing at the base as Caja Rural's Jonathan Lastra made a brief move up front.

Two big names struggled to stay in touch with the 60-man peloton on the climb – Groupama-FDJ's Thibaut Pinot and Ineos Grenadiers' Chris Froome. The Britons teams present and future (Israel Start-Up Nation) worked on the front, with the British squad continuing to push on over the top.

They led the way through Eibar, the small industrial town in the Ego Valley, leading the race on to the Arrate – the main road rather than the narrow goat track at 5.3km long and an average gradient of 7.7 per cent – with three men leading out Richard Carapaz.

At the six to go mark, still on the lower slopes of the climb, the Ecuadorian had just Iván Sosa for company as scores of riders were sheared off the back. Quality climbers such as Martínez, Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana) and David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) all dropped surprisingly early as Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) put in the first attack of the Arrate.

He was joined by teammates Roglič and George Bennett, as well as Carapaz, Chaves, Carthy, Großschartner, Martin and Mas – a huge selection already on day one of an 18-day race.

A group including Dumoulin and Valverde formed the main chase behind, though already conceding chunks of time on this, the first of 11 uphill or summit finishes at the Vuelta.

The leaders crested the climb 2.2 kilometres out led by Kuss, with a reported 30-second gap back to Valverde's group. Carthy was the next to attack, dropping the American, his attack answered by Roglič as the group reached the final kilometre.

There was no response to the 30-year-old's now notable acceleration, with Roglič taking advantage of the slightly downhill run to the line to stay away and grab a second plus bonuses on his GC rivals.

The Dumoulin-Valverde group, which also contained Astana's Gorka Izagirre and UAE Team Emirates' Davide Formolo, trailed in at 51 seconds, while Gaudu finished at 2:22, Vlasov at 4:31, Pinot at 9:56 and Froome at 11:12.

Full results
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma04:22:34
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:01
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation00:00:01
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:00:01
5Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:00:01
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:00:01
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:00:04
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:10
9George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:40
10Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:00:51
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:00:51
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:51
13Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:00:51
14Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:00:51
15David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:00:51
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:51
17Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:00:51
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:01:08
19Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo00:01:17
20Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:17
21Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:01:32
22Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates00:01:38
23Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:01:38
24Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:01:38
25Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:01:51
26Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren00:01:51
27Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:01:51
28Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:01:51
29Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:02:22
30Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:02:22
31Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:02:22
32Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:02:22
33Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis00:02:22
34Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team00:02:22
35David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:02:22
36Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:02:22
37William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:04:06
38José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team00:04:29
39Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:04:29
40Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:04:29
41Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:04:31
42Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:04:31
43Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:04:51
44Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:04:57
45Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis00:05:36
46Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:05:36
47Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:05:38
48Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:05:49
49Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:05:51
50Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:07:33
51Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:07:33
52Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:07:33
53Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team00:07:33
54Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team00:07:33
55Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis00:07:33
56Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling00:07:54
57Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:08:32
58Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:08:32
59Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:08:59
60Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:08:59
61Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:09:01
62Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb00:09:01
63Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:09:56
64Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:09:56
65Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:10:16
66Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma00:10:18
67Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:10:50
68Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb00:10:50
69Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team00:10:50
70Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis00:11:12
71Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:11:12
72Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:11:12
73Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers00:11:12
74Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:11:12
75Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH00:11:12
76Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo00:11:12
77Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers00:11:12
78Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe00:11:12
79Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:11:42
80Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:11:42
81Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott00:11:42
82Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH00:12:16
83Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:12:16
84Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:12:16
85Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie00:12:37
86Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:14:02
87Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:14:35
88Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:14:37
89Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:14:51
90Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:15:20
91Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH00:15:20
92Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal00:15:20
93Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH00:15:20
94James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation00:15:20
95Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH00:15:20
96Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:20
97Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:15:20
98Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:15:20
99Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren00:15:20
100Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:15:20
101Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:15:20
102Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:15:20
103Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:15:20
104Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers00:15:20
105Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH00:15:20
106Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling00:15:20
107Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:15:20
108Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team00:15:20
109Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:15:20
110Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:15:20
111Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:15:20
112Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling00:15:20
113Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott00:15:20
114Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation00:15:20
115Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:15:20
116Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:15:20
117Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:15:20
118Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:15:20
119Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers00:15:20
120Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team00:15:20
121Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:15:20
122Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:15:20
123Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates00:15:20
124Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:15:20
125Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:15:20
126Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:15:20
127Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:15:20
128Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:20
129Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:15:20
130Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:15:20
131Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis00:15:20
132Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling00:15:20
133Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:15:20
134Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis00:15:20
135Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:20
136Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:20
137Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:15:20
138Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:20
139Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team00:15:20
140Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:15:20
141Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team00:16:21
142Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb00:16:21
143Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb00:16:21
144Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale00:16:21
145Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team00:16:21
146Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team00:16:21
147Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie00:17:51
148Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling00:17:51
149Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:17:51
150Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma00:17:51
151Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH00:18:29
152Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation00:18:29
153Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling00:18:29
154Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team00:18:29
155Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis00:18:29
156Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates00:18:29
157Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling00:18:29
158Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH00:18:29
159Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:18:29
160Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:18:29
161Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:18:45
162Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:19:31
163Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation00:20:14
164Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo00:20:14
165Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:20:14
166Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb00:20:14
167Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:20:24
168Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:20:24
169Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe00:20:26
170Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:20:28
171Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:20:28
172Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo00:22:33
173Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:22:33
DNFIlan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
DNFMathias Frank (Swi) AG2R la Mondiale
DNFAlexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale

Sprint 1 - Bergara, km. 149.4
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2
3Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1

Points
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma25
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers20
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation16
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott14
5Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe12
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling9
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma8
9George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma7
10Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep6
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
13Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
14Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott2
15David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates1

Mountain 1 - Puerto De Udana (Cat. 3) km. 98
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale3
2Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH2
3Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Kampazar (Cat. 3) km. 119.7
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale3
2Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH2
3Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Elgeta (Cat. 3) km. 156
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation3
2Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation2
3Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Arrate (Cat. 1) km. 170.5
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma10
2Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team6
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers4
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation2
5Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott1

Young riders
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team04:22:35
2Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:00:50
3Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:01:31
4Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:01:37
5Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:01:50
6Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:01:50
7Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:02:21
8David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:02:21
9Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:02:21
10William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:04:05
11Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:04:28
12Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:04:30
13Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:04:50
14Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis00:05:35
15Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:05:37
16Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:05:48
17Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:07:32
18Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:07:32
19Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:08:31
20Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:08:58
21Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb00:09:00
22Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:09:55
23Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:10:15
24Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma00:10:17
25Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb00:10:49
26Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis00:11:11
27Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:11:11
28Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:11:41
29Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:12:15
30Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:14:36
31Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:14:50
32Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH00:15:19
33Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:19
34Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:15:19
35Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:15:19
36Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:15:19
37Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:15:19
38Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:15:19
39Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:15:19
40Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:15:19
41Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation00:15:19
42Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:15:19
43Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:15:19
44Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:15:19
45Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates00:15:19
46Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:19
47Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:15:19
48Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis00:15:19
49Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:15:19
50Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb00:16:20
51Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb00:16:20
52Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling00:17:50
53Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team00:18:28
54Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates00:18:28
55Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH00:18:28
56Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:19:30
57Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:20:13
58Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:20:27
59Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo00:22:32

Teams
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma13:08:32
2Movistar Team00:01:19
3UAE Team Emirates00:02:30
4Trek-Segafredo00:04:27
5Ineos Grenadiers00:06:40
6CCC Team00:08:00
7Cofidis00:08:16
8Astana Pro Team00:09:03
9Mitchelton-Scott00:11:44
10Total Direct Energie00:15:30
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:16:38
12Groupama-FDJ00:17:04
13NTT Pro Cycling00:17:08
14Deceuninck-Quick-Step00:17:43
15Bahrain McLaren00:18:12
16EF Pro Cycling00:19:03
17Israel Start-Up Nation00:19:53
18Bora-Hansgrohe00:20:39
19AG2R la Mondiale00:20:45
20Team Sunweb00:28:00
21Lotto Soudal00:29:32
22Burgos-BH00:37:58

General classification after stage 1
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma04:22:24
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers00:00:05
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation00:00:07
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott00:00:11
5Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:00:11
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:00:11
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling00:00:14
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:20
9George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma00:00:50
10Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:01:01
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:01
12Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:01:01
13Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:01:01
14Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott00:01:01
15David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:01:01
16Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:01:01
17Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates00:01:01
18Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:01:18
19Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo00:01:25
20Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team00:01:27
21Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:01:42
22Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates00:01:48
23Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:01:48
24Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:01:48
25Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:02:01
26Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain McLaren00:02:01
27Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:02:01
28Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:02:01
29Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:02:32
30Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:02:32
31Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:02:32
32Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:02:32
33Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis00:02:32
34Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team00:02:32
35David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:02:32
36Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:02:32
37William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:04:16
38José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team00:04:39
39Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team00:04:39
40Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:04:41
41Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:04:41
42Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:04:59
43Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:05:00
44Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:05:07
45Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis00:05:46
46Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:05:46
47Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:05:48
48Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:05:59
49Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:06:01
50Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:07:43
51Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:07:43
52Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:07:43
53Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team00:07:43
54Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team00:07:43
55Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis00:07:43
56Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling00:08:04
57Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:08:42
58Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:08:42
59Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:09:09
60Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:09:09
61Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:09:11
62Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb00:09:11
63Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:10:06
64Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:10:06
65Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:10:26
66Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma00:10:28
67Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma00:11:00
68Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb00:11:00
69Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team00:11:00
70Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis00:11:22
71Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:11:22
72Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:11:22
73Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers00:11:22
74Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:11:22
75Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH00:11:22
76Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo00:11:22
77Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers00:11:22
78Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe00:11:22
79Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:11:52
80Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:11:52
81Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott00:11:52
82Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH00:12:26
83Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:12:26
84Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:12:26
85Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie00:12:47
86Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:14:12
87Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:14:45
88Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:14:47
89Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:15:01
90Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:15:27
91Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:15:30
92Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH00:15:30
93Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal00:15:30
94Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH00:15:30
95James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation00:15:30
96Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH00:15:30
97Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:30
98Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:15:30
99Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain McLaren00:15:30
100Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:15:30
101Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:15:30
102Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:15:30
103Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:15:30
104Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers00:15:30
105Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH00:15:30
106Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling00:15:30
107Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation00:15:30
108Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team00:15:30
109Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:15:30
110Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:15:30
111Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:15:30
112Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling00:15:30
113Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott00:15:30
114Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation00:15:30
115Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:15:30
116Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:15:30
117Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:15:30
118Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:15:30
119Michal Golas (Pol) Ineos Grenadiers00:15:30
120Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team00:15:30
121Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:15:30
122Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:15:30
123Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates00:15:30
124Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:15:30
125Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:15:30
126Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:15:30
127Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:15:30
128Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:30
129Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:15:30
130Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:15:30
131Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis00:15:30
132Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling00:15:30
133Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:15:30
134Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis00:15:30
135Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:30
136Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:30
137Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:15:30
138Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:30
139Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team00:15:30
140Romain Seigle (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:15:30
141Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team00:16:31
142Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb00:16:31
143Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb00:16:31
144Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale00:16:31
145Jakub Mareczko (Ita) CCC Team00:16:31
146Francisco Jose Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) CCC Team00:16:31
147Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie00:18:01
148Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling00:18:01
149Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:18:01
150Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma00:18:01
151Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH00:18:39
152Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation00:18:39
153Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling00:18:39
154Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team00:18:39
155Natnael Berhane (Eri) Cofidis00:18:39
156Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates00:18:39
157Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling00:18:39
158Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH00:18:39
159Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:18:39
160Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:18:39
161Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:18:55
162Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:19:41
163Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation00:20:24
164Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo00:20:24
165Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:20:24
166Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb00:20:24
167Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:20:34
168Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:20:34
169Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe00:20:36
170Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe00:20:38
171Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:20:38
172Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo00:22:43
173Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:22:43

Points Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma25
2Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers20
3Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation16
4Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott14
5Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe12
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team10
7Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling9
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma8
9George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma7
10Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep6
11Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team5
12Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) Groupama-FDJ4
13Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma4
14Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
15Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott2
16Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo2
17David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates1
18Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1
19Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling-5

Mountains Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma10
2Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale6
3Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team6
4Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers4
5Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation4
6Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH4
7Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation3
8Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott1
9Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers1
10Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep1
11Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb1
12Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling-2

Young Riders Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team04:22:35
2Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:00:50
3Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling00:01:31
4Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo00:01:37
5Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:01:50
6Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:01:50
7Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team00:02:21
8David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ00:02:21
9Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo00:02:21
10William Barta (USA) CCC Team00:04:05
11Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team00:04:30
12Daniel Felipe Martinez Poveda (Col) EF Pro Cycling00:04:48
13Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo00:04:49
14Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis00:05:35
15Brandon Smith Rivera Vargas (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:05:37
16Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:05:48
17Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:07:32
18Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:07:32
19Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:08:31
20Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb00:08:58
21Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb00:09:00
22Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:09:55
23Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe00:10:15
24Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma00:10:17
25Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb00:10:49
26Fernando Barcelo Aragon (Spa) Cofidis00:11:11
27Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale00:11:11
28Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:11:41
29Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team00:12:15
30Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:14:36
31Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation00:14:50
32Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH00:15:19
33Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:19
34Nicholas Dlamini (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling00:15:19
35Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:15:19
36Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:15:19
37Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:15:19
38Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren00:15:19
39Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:15:19
40Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie00:15:19
41Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation00:15:19
42Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren00:15:19
43Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb00:15:19
44Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott00:15:19
45Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates00:15:19
46Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:15:19
47Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal00:15:19
48Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis00:15:19
49Stephen Williams (GBr) Bahrain McLaren00:15:19
50Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb00:16:20
51Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb00:16:20
52Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling00:17:50
53Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team00:18:28
54Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates00:18:28
55Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH00:18:28
56Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep00:19:30
57Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates00:20:13
58Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling00:20:27
59Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo00:22:32

Teams Classification
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Team Jumbo-Visma13:08:32
2Movistar Team00:01:19
3UAE Team Emirates00:02:30
4Trek-Segafredo00:04:27
5Ineos Grenadiers00:06:40
6CCC Team00:08:00
7Cofidis00:08:16
8Astana Pro Team00:09:03
9Mitchelton-Scott00:11:44
10Total Direct Energie00:15:30
11Caja Rural-Seguros RGA00:16:38
12Groupama-FDJ00:17:04
13NTT Pro Cycling00:17:08
14Deceuninck-Quick-Step00:17:43
15Bahrain McLaren00:18:12
16EF Pro Cycling00:19:03
17Israel Start-Up Nation00:19:53
18Bora-Hansgrohe00:20:39
19AG2R la Mondiale00:20:45
20Team Sunweb00:28:00
21Lotto Soudal00:29:32
22Burgos-BH00:37:58

Latest on Cyclingnews