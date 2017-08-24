Vuelta a Espana stage 6 highlights - Video
Contador pours on the pressure as Marczynski wins from breakaway
Stage 6 of the Vuelta a España, on paper, looked like a day for the breakaway, and indeed it was Tomasz Marczynski (Lotto Soudal) who won from the group of escapees. But there was no complacency in the group of overall contenders as Chris Froome (Team Sky) was repeatedly pressured by the attacks from Alberto Contador (Trek-Segafredo).
Related Articles
Vuelta a Espana: Marczynski wins stage 6 in Sagunto
Contador rattles race favorites in brutal Vuelta a Espana stage
Vuelta a Espana: Froome refuses to rule Contador out of GC battle
Van Garderen remains firmly in Vuelta a Espana GC battle despite double crash
Bardet's Vuelta a Espana hopes evaporate in Valencia
Betancur abandons Vuelta a Espana with fractured ankle and facial injuries
Vuelta a Espana breakaway a day of suffering for Morton
Poljanski close to breakthrough Vuelta a Espana stage win
QuickStep-Floors continue bid for more Vuelta a Espana stage wins
The Spaniard, racing in his final Grand Tour before retiring, used the category 3 Puerto del Garbi to whittle down the group of the race leader Froome, isolating him from his Sky teammates. However, a crash in the group from Tejay van Garderen (BMC) left the pair without impetus into the headwind on the 35km drop to the finish and a large group of the main contenders rejoined.
David de la Cruz (Quick-Step Floors) and Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) never rejoined the group with Froome, and lost 17 seconds. The former dropped to seventh, and Van Garderen, who crashed again after making it across to the Froome group, fell to fourth.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy