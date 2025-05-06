La Vuelta Femenina: Femke Gerritse beats Marianne Vos to win stage 3 and take race lead

Femke Gerritse (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 3 of the Vuelta Femenina in Huesca ahead of Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Linda Zanetti (Uno-X Mobility).



Led out by her teammates Anna van der Breggen and Mischa Bredewold, Gerritse launched her sprint 175 metres from the finish. Vos came out of her slipstream but could not pass the 23-year-old who crossed the line first and also takes the GC lead and the red jersey from Letizia Paternoster (Liv-AlUla-Jayco).

"It's crazy, I really didn't expect this today. I took the bonus sprint and thought 'okay, my sprint is good', the final was so chaotic. I just stayed calm, and I felt someone coming, I think it was Marianne, but I could keep first place," said Gerritse after the first Women's WorldTour victory of her career.

Crosswinds and crashes in the final 30km caused splits in the peloton, and although some of the dropped riders made it back, others lost time.

"It was a chaotic stage, the first part was really twisty and turny, wet, and up and down, and then the wind was coming. But it was not really the right direction, more headwind than crosswind. In the end, I was happy that it was a sprint. I had a really, really perfect lead-out, I'm so grateful to the team. It was full headwind until the town, and then we took the lead, I think, with two kilometres to go, and Anna and Mischa were just amazing because they kept on going and going and I could stay calm," Gerritse described the final.

Results

