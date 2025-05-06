La Vuelta Femenina: Femke Gerritse beats Marianne Vos to win stage 3 and take race lead

SD Worx-Protime rider in pole position after bunch sprint in Huesca

HUESCA SPAIN MAY 06 LR Femke Gerritse of Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike Green points jersey during to the 11th La Vuelta Femenina 2025 Stage 3 a 1324km stage from Barbastro to Huesca UCIWWT on May 06 2025 in Huesca Spain Photo by Szymon GruchalskiGetty Images
Femke Gerritse beat Marianne Vos on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Femke Gerritse (SD Worx-Protime) won stage 3 of the Vuelta Femenina in Huesca ahead of Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Linda Zanetti (Uno-X Mobility).

Led out by her teammates Anna van der Breggen and Mischa Bredewold, Gerritse launched her sprint 175 metres from the finish. Vos came out of her slipstream but could not pass the 23-year-old who crossed the line first and also takes the GC lead and the red jersey from Letizia Paternoster (Liv-AlUla-Jayco).

"It's crazy, I really didn't expect this today. I took the bonus sprint and thought 'okay, my sprint is good', the final was so chaotic. I just stayed calm, and I felt someone coming, I think it was Marianne, but I could keep first place," said Gerritse after the first Women's WorldTour victory of her career.

