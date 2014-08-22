September 14, Stage 21: Santiago de Compostela (ITT) 9.7km
Stage preview
Stage 21: Santiago de Compostela (ITT) -
It has been a decade since the Vuelta last finished with a time trial, Santiago Pérez winning in 2004 before it was later revealed he had been blood doping. It's even longer since Spain's national tour didn't finish in the capital. The last occasion was in 1993, when, perhaps not by coincidence, the Vuelta concluded with a time trial into Santiago de Compostela, Alex Zülle winning that day.
Race boss Guillén has evoked the 1989 Tour de France's final time trial into Paris when talking about this stage but it's very unlikely to have such a dramatic impact as that stage, primarily because it's less than half of the distance of that historic test. It'll be fast and the gaps between the GC contenders should be very small.
Javier Guillén says: "It's strange not having the final stage in Madrid. It has not happened since 1993 but Santiago is a very fitting setting, especially as it's the 800th anniversary of the visit by St Francis of Assisi and the time trial finishes at the end of the Camino de Santiago."
Copyright: lavuelta.com
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy