Trending

Record number of athletes vie for Paralympic Road Cycling National Championships

Results to help determine who goes to London

Results

Men Para BVI
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clark Rachfal (Tachycardia Racing)0:23:55.9
1David Swanson (Tachycardia Racing)
2Stephen Harris0:01:47.0
2Gregory Miller (KnoxVelo Club)
3Michael Byrd (Cool Breeze/Trek Bike Store)0:00:41.7
3Chester Triplett
4Stan Moore0:01:13.5
4Ron Sines
5Kevin Meyers (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:01:29.3
5Robert Springer (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
6Sean Johnson0:04:57.4
6John Landino (DeathRow Velo)
7Jason Murray0:05:26.0
7Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)

Men Para C1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Zahn (US Paralympic Team)0:31:40.4
2Matthew Bigos (RIDE Cyclery)0:00:06.0

Men Para C2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Keith0:30:30.3
2Brett Weitzel0:01:51.7
3Bryant Young (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club)0:19:35.9

Men Para C3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Berenyi (ABD Cycling Team/ABD Cycling Club)0:26:51.4
1Sean VanGerena0:32:27.4
2James Santangelo0:04:27.6
3David Peurye-Hissong (Northbrook Garner Bicycle Club)0:05:40.9
3Jason Paxton0:00:18.7
4Jason Kimball (Cross Creek Cycling Club-C4)0:02:10.8

Men Para C4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Kavanagh (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)0:25:52.7
2Jonathan Copsey (Ride 2 Recovery)0:00:30.7
3Jeffrey Martin (Crank Cycling)0:01:14.6
4Aaron Trent (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)0:02:07.0
5Steve Kelly (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)0:02:44.1
6Matthew Bockbrader (Spin)0:02:56.0
7Justin Widhalm (Ride 2 Recovery)0:03:25.1
8Brian Grenier (Racing 4 Kids Foundation p/b Window Gang Racing)0:04:14.2
9Cogen Nelson0:05:16.7
10Brian Wacik (Bike Line/LWA/Lehigh Wheelmen Assoc)0:07:28.2
11Dory Selinger (Guinness Cycling Team)0:08:48.1
12Charles McDonald (Covington-Newport Cycling)0:09:28.4

Men Para C5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Gyulafia (Guinness Cycling Team)0:27:02.7
2Roman Pino (The Fit Lab)0:02:38.5
3Zachary Linhardt (G S Adams Avenue Bicycles/Adams Ave Bicycles)0:05:19.1
4Jorge Avalos0:10:35.0
5Donald Vescio (Arc En Ciel Racing Team)

Men Para H1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Pedeferri (US Handcycling)0:38:08.1
2Gregory Taylor0:08:52.8
3Al Kovach0:14:42.3
4Delmon Dunston0:17:57.3
5Aaron Roux0:07:23.7

Men Para H2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Lachenauer0:30:32.1
2David Randall (US Handcycling)0:00:17.6
3Matthew Updike (US Handcycling)0:00:40.7
4Butch Martin0:02:56.5
5Geoff Hopkins0:07:14.1
6Owen Daniels0:07:35.8
7Matthew Robinson (US Handcycling)0:07:49.3
8Josh Sharpe0:08:53.1
9Michael Parker0:09:18.6
10Michael Murphy0:11:44.8
11Craig Cornwall (Lactic Acid Cycling)0:12:41.0
12jacob freeland0:12:59.0
13Scott Sweet0:14:32.2
14Michael Bishop0:17:24.8

Men Para H3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Moleda0:33:13.5
2Tom Davis0:01:07.0
3Michael Postell0:01:42.0
4Grant Berthiaume0:02:48.1
5Jeffrey Snover (US Handcycling)0:05:22.0
6Gerard AhFook0:05:44.3
7Dennis Clark0:11:16.1
8Owen Daniels (US Handcycling)0:04:54.4
9Bill Ramsey
10Sean Haggard

Men Para H4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dane Pilon (Cross Creek Cycling Club-C4)0:31:19.8
2Robert Puckett0:05:40.8
3Gregory Damerow0:12:16.7
4Joseph Beimfohr (US Handcycling)0:16:19.1

Men Para T1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Douglas Schneebeck (Race Team/Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling)0:47:12.4

Men Para T2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Peace (B&L Bikes)0:33:36.6
2Ryan Boyle (Roger C. Peace)0:03:31.9
3Alexander Mask0:05:51.0

Women Para BVI
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karissa Whitsell (Paralympic Cycling Team)0:27:17.5
1Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team)
2Mackenzie Woodring (Einstein Racing)0:00:29.2
2Kara Vatthauer
3Rachael Scdoris0:00:31.6
3Lisa Turnbull
4Tina Pic (Colavita Racing/Colavita Racing Inc.)0:02:11.9
4Carrie Willoughby
5Kimberly Borowicz (Smart Cycling)0:02:43.7
5Erin Woloszyn (Village-Verdigris Cycling)

Women Para C3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Whitmore0:34:07.7
DNFJamie Schanbaum0:57:27.9

Women Para C4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Fisher (Bikesale.com/Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)0:31:20.8
2Patricia Collins (Team Army-USAC)0:01:12.3

Women Para C5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Crowley (Primal/Map My Ride Professional Women's Team)0:28:39.3
2Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12/Exergy Twenty12)0:00:55.7
3Jennifer Schuble (US Paralympics)0:03:09.1

Women Para H1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cassie Mitchell (US Handcycling)0:46:53.8

Women Para H2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianna Davis (UTAH HANDCYCLE)0:33:02.7
2Alicia Dana (Putney Bicycle Club)0:04:18.0
3Anjii Hanson0:07:27.5
4Carrie Finale0:12:09.1
5Megan McCauley0:14:01.6

Women Para H3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Monica Bascio (US Handcycling)0:34:37.2
2Thea Rosa (Victory Velo Racing)0:07:23.8

Women Junior 10-12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Doherty (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:15:38.9
2Abigail Youngwerth (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:01:50.2
3Isabella Brookshire (DIY Junior Development Team p/b ABRC/Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)0:01:50.7
4Katie Clouse (Cole Sport)0:01:59.9
5Lauren Garriques0:02:02.9
6Sarah Swan (Strive Racing)0:02:50.8
7Cheyenne Comer (ACQUA AL 2/SDBC/San Diego Bicycle Club)0:03:04.5
8Kerrigan Sunday (FACT/Forest Acres Cycling Team)0:03:06.0
9Turner Ramsay (Killington Mountain School)0:03:09.2
10Hayley Diemar0:03:11.8
11Annalise Oestreich (Junior Flyers)0:04:06.8
12Kateri Coppola0:04:35.3
13Estefy Gonzalez (T3Multisports Elite Junior Cycling/T3Multisports)0:04:36.1
14Jane Tullis (Frazier Cycling Juniors/Frazier Cycling)0:04:41.3
15Claire Dilday (Fat Frogs Racing)0:05:05.4
16Veronica Church (Exergy TWENTY12/Exergy Twenty12)0:05:24.1
17Madison Beach (Fairhope Bicycle Company)0:06:02.3
18Holly Wakelin (Frazier Cycling Juniors/Frazier Cycling)0:07:11.3
19Gabrielle Truppelli (Somerset Wheelmen)0:07:57.8
20Angelica Corsello (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)0:08:46.4

Latest on Cyclingnews