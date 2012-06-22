Record number of athletes vie for Paralympic Road Cycling National Championships
Results to help determine who goes to London
Paracycling Men/Women Time Trials: Strom Thurmond Dam -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clark Rachfal (Tachycardia Racing)
|0:23:55.9
|1
|David Swanson (Tachycardia Racing)
|2
|Stephen Harris
|0:01:47.0
|2
|Gregory Miller (KnoxVelo Club)
|3
|Michael Byrd (Cool Breeze/Trek Bike Store)
|0:00:41.7
|3
|Chester Triplett
|4
|Stan Moore
|0:01:13.5
|4
|Ron Sines
|5
|Kevin Meyers (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:01:29.3
|5
|Robert Springer (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|6
|Sean Johnson
|0:04:57.4
|6
|John Landino (DeathRow Velo)
|7
|Jason Murray
|0:05:26.0
|7
|Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Zahn (US Paralympic Team)
|0:31:40.4
|2
|Matthew Bigos (RIDE Cyclery)
|0:00:06.0
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Keith
|0:30:30.3
|2
|Brett Weitzel
|0:01:51.7
|3
|Bryant Young (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club)
|0:19:35.9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Berenyi (ABD Cycling Team/ABD Cycling Club)
|0:26:51.4
|1
|Sean VanGerena
|0:32:27.4
|2
|James Santangelo
|0:04:27.6
|3
|David Peurye-Hissong (Northbrook Garner Bicycle Club)
|0:05:40.9
|3
|Jason Paxton
|0:00:18.7
|4
|Jason Kimball (Cross Creek Cycling Club-C4)
|0:02:10.8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Kavanagh (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)
|0:25:52.7
|2
|Jonathan Copsey (Ride 2 Recovery)
|0:00:30.7
|3
|Jeffrey Martin (Crank Cycling)
|0:01:14.6
|4
|Aaron Trent (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
|0:02:07.0
|5
|Steve Kelly (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)
|0:02:44.1
|6
|Matthew Bockbrader (Spin)
|0:02:56.0
|7
|Justin Widhalm (Ride 2 Recovery)
|0:03:25.1
|8
|Brian Grenier (Racing 4 Kids Foundation p/b Window Gang Racing)
|0:04:14.2
|9
|Cogen Nelson
|0:05:16.7
|10
|Brian Wacik (Bike Line/LWA/Lehigh Wheelmen Assoc)
|0:07:28.2
|11
|Dory Selinger (Guinness Cycling Team)
|0:08:48.1
|12
|Charles McDonald (Covington-Newport Cycling)
|0:09:28.4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Gyulafia (Guinness Cycling Team)
|0:27:02.7
|2
|Roman Pino (The Fit Lab)
|0:02:38.5
|3
|Zachary Linhardt (G S Adams Avenue Bicycles/Adams Ave Bicycles)
|0:05:19.1
|4
|Jorge Avalos
|0:10:35.0
|5
|Donald Vescio (Arc En Ciel Racing Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Pedeferri (US Handcycling)
|0:38:08.1
|2
|Gregory Taylor
|0:08:52.8
|3
|Al Kovach
|0:14:42.3
|4
|Delmon Dunston
|0:17:57.3
|5
|Aaron Roux
|0:07:23.7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Lachenauer
|0:30:32.1
|2
|David Randall (US Handcycling)
|0:00:17.6
|3
|Matthew Updike (US Handcycling)
|0:00:40.7
|4
|Butch Martin
|0:02:56.5
|5
|Geoff Hopkins
|0:07:14.1
|6
|Owen Daniels
|0:07:35.8
|7
|Matthew Robinson (US Handcycling)
|0:07:49.3
|8
|Josh Sharpe
|0:08:53.1
|9
|Michael Parker
|0:09:18.6
|10
|Michael Murphy
|0:11:44.8
|11
|Craig Cornwall (Lactic Acid Cycling)
|0:12:41.0
|12
|jacob freeland
|0:12:59.0
|13
|Scott Sweet
|0:14:32.2
|14
|Michael Bishop
|0:17:24.8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Moleda
|0:33:13.5
|2
|Tom Davis
|0:01:07.0
|3
|Michael Postell
|0:01:42.0
|4
|Grant Berthiaume
|0:02:48.1
|5
|Jeffrey Snover (US Handcycling)
|0:05:22.0
|6
|Gerard AhFook
|0:05:44.3
|7
|Dennis Clark
|0:11:16.1
|8
|Owen Daniels (US Handcycling)
|0:04:54.4
|9
|Bill Ramsey
|10
|Sean Haggard
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dane Pilon (Cross Creek Cycling Club-C4)
|0:31:19.8
|2
|Robert Puckett
|0:05:40.8
|3
|Gregory Damerow
|0:12:16.7
|4
|Joseph Beimfohr (US Handcycling)
|0:16:19.1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Douglas Schneebeck (Race Team/Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling)
|0:47:12.4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Peace (B&L Bikes)
|0:33:36.6
|2
|Ryan Boyle (Roger C. Peace)
|0:03:31.9
|3
|Alexander Mask
|0:05:51.0
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karissa Whitsell (Paralympic Cycling Team)
|0:27:17.5
|1
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team)
|2
|Mackenzie Woodring (Einstein Racing)
|0:00:29.2
|2
|Kara Vatthauer
|3
|Rachael Scdoris
|0:00:31.6
|3
|Lisa Turnbull
|4
|Tina Pic (Colavita Racing/Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:02:11.9
|4
|Carrie Willoughby
|5
|Kimberly Borowicz (Smart Cycling)
|0:02:43.7
|5
|Erin Woloszyn (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamie Whitmore
|0:34:07.7
|DNF
|Jamie Schanbaum
|0:57:27.9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Fisher (Bikesale.com/Union Bay Cycling/Bikesale.com)
|0:31:20.8
|2
|Patricia Collins (Team Army-USAC)
|0:01:12.3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelly Crowley (Primal/Map My Ride Professional Women's Team)
|0:28:39.3
|2
|Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12/Exergy Twenty12)
|0:00:55.7
|3
|Jennifer Schuble (US Paralympics)
|0:03:09.1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cassie Mitchell (US Handcycling)
|0:46:53.8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianna Davis (UTAH HANDCYCLE)
|0:33:02.7
|2
|Alicia Dana (Putney Bicycle Club)
|0:04:18.0
|3
|Anjii Hanson
|0:07:27.5
|4
|Carrie Finale
|0:12:09.1
|5
|Megan McCauley
|0:14:01.6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Monica Bascio (US Handcycling)
|0:34:37.2
|2
|Thea Rosa (Victory Velo Racing)
|0:07:23.8
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Doherty (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:15:38.9
|2
|Abigail Youngwerth (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:01:50.2
|3
|Isabella Brookshire (DIY Junior Development Team p/b ABRC/Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:01:50.7
|4
|Katie Clouse (Cole Sport)
|0:01:59.9
|5
|Lauren Garriques
|0:02:02.9
|6
|Sarah Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:02:50.8
|7
|Cheyenne Comer (ACQUA AL 2/SDBC/San Diego Bicycle Club)
|0:03:04.5
|8
|Kerrigan Sunday (FACT/Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|0:03:06.0
|9
|Turner Ramsay (Killington Mountain School)
|0:03:09.2
|10
|Hayley Diemar
|0:03:11.8
|11
|Annalise Oestreich (Junior Flyers)
|0:04:06.8
|12
|Kateri Coppola
|0:04:35.3
|13
|Estefy Gonzalez (T3Multisports Elite Junior Cycling/T3Multisports)
|0:04:36.1
|14
|Jane Tullis (Frazier Cycling Juniors/Frazier Cycling)
|0:04:41.3
|15
|Claire Dilday (Fat Frogs Racing)
|0:05:05.4
|16
|Veronica Church (Exergy TWENTY12/Exergy Twenty12)
|0:05:24.1
|17
|Madison Beach (Fairhope Bicycle Company)
|0:06:02.3
|18
|Holly Wakelin (Frazier Cycling Juniors/Frazier Cycling)
|0:07:11.3
|19
|Gabrielle Truppelli (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:07:57.8
|20
|Angelica Corsello (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|0:08:46.4
