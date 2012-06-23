Trending

Alexis Ryan (TIBCO) wins the junior women 17-18 road race

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Juniors Women 17-18
The juniors women 17-18 field showcased 26 of the country's best 17-18-year-old women road racers. The riders stayed together after 24 of the 72 kilometers were complete. On the second of three laps, Page Robertson (Team TIBCO II) attacked and earned a 20-second gap as she embarked on the third lap.

The field caught Robertson early in the third lap and rode together until Grace Alexander (BYRDS (Boise Young Riders Development Squad)) attacked with Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO II), who was defending her national title in this race, on her wheel. With the field seemingly willing to ride for third, Alexander and Ryan agreed to work together until the end and let a sprint settle the top spot.

Ryan and Alexander worked together up the final climb when Ryan noticed Alexander breathing heavy. With under one kilometer remaining, Ryan decided it was time to sprint, Alexander couldn't answer and Ryan carried it through the finish line, six seconds ahead of Alexander. Kayla Sterling (Exergy Twenty12) won the field sprint for third, narrowly edging Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training) and Ellen Noble (C.F. Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth), who finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

"At the top of the last climb, I looked at Grace and she was breathing really hard," Ryan explained. "I ramped it up, looked back and realized I had a gap so I just sprinted. This national title is actually sticks out the most (of her seven career national titles) because it came out of a breakaway. It felt fair."

Ryan also may have had extra incentive. Apparently, before the race, Alexis' father, Kevin, promised her a chocolate ice cream cone if she won the race. With the late morning temperatures soaring in the high 80 degrees fahrenheit Alexis Ryan admitted to envisioning the refreshing treat during the race.

Juniors Men 15-16
Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS (Boise Young Riders Development Squad)) won a six-rider sprint to the finish line to win the 72km juniors men 15-16 road race.

At the midpoint of the three-lap race, the five riders who comprised the five spots on the podium broke away and worked together to grow their advantage on the field. Reynolds kicked in a higher gear to win the field sprint, slightly edging Efren Flores (Donny's Cafe Cycling Club), who earned the silver medal.

Adrien Costa (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development). Jonathan Brown (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) and Eric Oien (ACQUA AL 2-San Diego Bicycle Club finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

"This feels great," Reynolds said. "We (the five breakaway riders) were working really well together. We just pulled through really fast. We kept a good pace and were gaining more seconds on the field. I'm just super happy right now. This feels amazing!"

For Reynolds, the win marks the fourth national championship of his career. He was the national champion in the juniors men 13-14 criterium in 2011 and 10-12 criterium in 2009 as well as winning the individual time trial at the 2010 USA Cycling Cyclo-cross National Championships.

Full Results

Men - Junior - 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)1:49:04
2Efren Flores (Donny's Cafe Cycling Club)
3Adrien Costa (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Deve)
4Jonathan Brown (Hot Tubes Development Cycling T)
5Eric Oien (ACQUA AL 2/SDBC/San Diego Bicyc)
6Jack Maddux (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:00:25
7Peter Goguen (C.F. Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth)0:02:03
8Michael Hernandez (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Deve)
9Peter Vollers (Killington Mountain School Cycl)0:02:12
10Brandon Pruett (Rome Velo)0:02:52
11Philip O'Donnell (Hot Tubes Development Cycling T)0:02:53
12Fletcher Lydick (Frazier Cycling)
13William Guillen (Constellation Cycling)
14david duquette (Presbyterian Sports Medicine/En)
15Michael Gaines (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
16Frankie Gonzalez (Interactive Metronome Developme)
17Nathan Rico (Sho-air/Rock 'n Road/Team Velos)
18Diego Binatena (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
19William Barta (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
20Robbie Farrens (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
21Seth Veenbaas (Southern California Velo)
22Nicholas Castellano (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
23Robert Archer (Southern Elite/Sun & Ski Sports)0:02:58
24Luke Broadwell (Junior Flyers)
25Austin Vincent (C.F. Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth)
26Zeke Mostov (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Deve)
27Justin Griffin (FFKR Architects Racing/Velospor)
28Nathan Clair (Team Citius/High Voltage Racing)
29Ian Baun (UPMC Cycling Performance)
30JAKE SILVERBERG (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Deve)
31Robert Monahan (Desire Title Racing/New Orleans)
32Tommy Lucas (Team Swift)
33Hunter Callahan
34Carlo Villarreal (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Deve)
35SAMUEL BELL (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO/Bat)
36Liam Earl (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)
37Shane Scoggin (HPC/LIST/HPC)
38Parker Brookfield (Monticello Velo Club)
39Marcello Cesario (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock)
40Richard Rainville (Prochain Cycling)
41Evan East (Team Carve/Central Arkansas Vel)0:03:09
42Ian McMullen (VeloBrew Cycling Club)
43Tom Dudzik (Farm Team Juniors/Farm Team Cyc)
44Philip Bui (Tru Cycling)
45Connor Tankersley (Scenic City Velo)
46Gabriel Rodriguez (BLUE STAR-BOOM Development Team)0:03:35
47Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:03:37
48Tyler Mower (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)0:06:28
49Samuel James (Miller School of Albemarle p/b)
50Christian Bergh (787 Racing)0:08:22
51Jason Saltzman (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:09:06
52Anthony Pratt (Cyclin' Pratt Proforma)0:11:22
53Samuel Rosenberg0:11:25
54Teddy Kozlowski (Farm Team Juniors/Farm Team Cyc)
55Sean Rice (Somerset Wheelmen)0:11:31
56Sebastian York (Matrix Cycling Club)0:11:33
57John Curtis (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)0:11:56
58Derek Cote (Farm Team Juniors/Farm Team Cyc)0:14:29
59James Knippel (Team Coco's/Team Cocos)0:14:31
60Garrett Roth (ISCorp Cycling Team/Nova Cycle)0:17:02
61Keane Brennan (Farm Team Juniors/Farm Team Cyc)0:23:36
62Weston Flickinger (Prochain Cycling)0:25:08
63Thomas Revard (Racing For Riley/KCV Cycling Cl)0:29:21
64Spencer Virtue (Miller School of Albemarle p/b)0:32:12
DNFJake Thompson (HPC/LIST/HPC)
DNFLuis Guillen (Constellation Cycling)
DNFjosue Perez (Sun Cycling Team)
DNFNoah Granigan (Somerset Wheelmen)
DNFIan McShane (Red Zone Cycling)
DNFBrian Gaines (County Cycles/Gopher Wheelmen)
DNFRaymond Reisen (Colavita Racing Inc.)
DNFJonathan Christensen (Team Specialized Racing Juniors/Team Specialized Racing)

Women - Junior - 17-18
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO II)2:08:40
2Grace Alexander (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq)0:00:06
3Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY12/Exergy Twenty12)0:02:21
4Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Trainin)
5Ellen Noble (C.F. Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth)
6Addyson Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS/Now Cyc)
7Erin Donohue (Killington Mountain School Cycl)
8Emily Elbers (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling)0:02:27
9Sarah Huang (Exergy TWENTY12/Exergy Twenty12)0:02:29
10Bailey Semian (Team TIBCO II)
11Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)0:02:32
12Sara Youmans (Keller Rohrback Cycling/Stranam)0:02:42
13Amber Vredenburg (Team TIBCO II)0:02:44
14Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)0:10:16
15Nadia Latzgo (Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)0:10:17
16Page Robertson (Team TIBCO II)0:14:27
17Christina Koeppe (Matrix Cycling Club)
18Emily Curley (C.F. Racing p/b Trek Portsmouth)0:16:17
19Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)0:16:39
20Dominique Danco (Killington Mountain School)0:24:30
21Allyson Beach (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:35:23
22Stefanie Feltwell (Forest Acres Cycling Team)0:35:51
23Savannah Blake (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:46:21
DNFEryn Maris (Peterson Racing/Spokeswomen Racing)
DNFJoanna Millstein (Rock Creek Velo)

 

