Recommended reading

USA Pro Road Championships: Emily Ehrlich holds off Kristen Faulkner to win elite women's TT title

By published

Chloe Patrick goes gold in the women's U23 time trial in Charleston, West Virginia

Emily Ehrlich of Virginia&#039;s Blue Ridge TWENTY28 rides to elite women&#039;s victory in the time trial at 2025 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships
Emily Ehrlich of Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28 rides to elite women's victory in the time trial at 2025 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
Jump to:

Emily Ehrlich (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) held off Olympic road race champion Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) to win the women's elite time trial title at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships in Charleston, West Virginia.

Ehrlich scorched the course with a time of 43:04 to move Alia Shafi (Fount Cycling Guild) out of the hot seat with only one rider to finish, last year's runner-up Faulkner. The EF Education rider crossed the line 27 seconds off the pace of Ehrlich to finish with the silver medal for a second consecutive time. Shafi's time was good for the bronze.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews