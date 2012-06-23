Copsey doubles up in Para nationals
Pilon gets one for NC
Paracycling Men/Women Road Races: Fort Gordon -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steven Peace (B&L Bikes)
|0:50:10
|2
|Alexander Mask
|0:02:23
|3
|Ryan Boyle (Roger C. Peace)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Douglas Schneebeck (Race Team/Sport Systems Mountai)
|1:21:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dane Pilon (Cross Creek Cycling Club-C4)
|1:40:23
|2
|Gregory Damerow
|0:42:37
|3
|Robert Puckett
|0:51:21
|4
|Joseph Beimfohr (US Handcycling)
|0:52:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Postell
|1:41:37
|2
|Grant Berthiaume
|0:04:37
|3
|Tom Davis
|0:08:39
|4
|owen Daniels
|0:16:32
|5
|Jeffrey Snover (US Handcycling)
|0:19:15
|6
|Gerard AhFook
|0:44:15
|7
|Dennis Clark
|1:03:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|William Lachenauer
|1:30:02
|2
|Matthew Updike (US Handcycling)
|0:02:03
|3
|David Randall (US Handcycling)
|0:02:04
|4
|Butch Martin
|0:13:02
|5
|Matthew Robinson (US Handcycling)
|0:27:45
|6
|Josh Sharpe
|0:38:11
|7
|jacob freeland
|0:39:52
|8
|Craig Cornwall (Lactic Acid Cycling)
|0:47:07
|9
|Michael Murphy
|0:55:24
|10
|Michael Bishop
|0:55:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anthony Pedeferri (US Handcycling)
|0:57:25
|2
|Gregory Taylor
|0:11:34
|3
|Delmon Dunston
|0:24:59
|4
|Al Kovach
|0:33:17
|5
|AARON ROUX
|1:03:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Gyulafia (Guinness Cycling Team)
|1:15:54
|2
|Roman Pino (The Fit Lab)
|3
|Cogen Nelson
|0:04:09
|4
|Sean VanGerena
|0:11:31
|5
|Zachary Linhardt (G S Adams Avenue Bicycles/Adams)
|0:23:18
|6
|Jorge Avalos
|0:29:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Copsey (Ride 2 Recovery)
|1:16:04
|2
|Jeffrey Martin (Crank Cycling)
|3
|Matthew Bockbrader (Spin)
|0:00:01
|4
|Aaron Trent (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
|5
|steve kelly (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)
|0:04:01
|6
|Justin Widhalm (Ride 2 Recovery)
|0:05:10
|7
|Sam Kavanagh (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)
|0:11:20
|8
|Brian Wacik (Bike Line/LWA/Lehigh Wheelmen A)
|0:19:47
|9
|Charles McDonald (Covington-Newport Cycling)
|0:38:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Farrell (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|1:16:08
|2
|Jason Paxton
|0:00:01
|3
|Joseph Berenyi (ABD Cycling Team/ABD Cycling Cl)
|0:10:35
|4
|Jason Kimball (Cross Creek Cycling Club-C4)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Keith
|1:16:25
|2
|Brett Weitzel
|0:12:30
|3
|Bryant Young (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)
|0:17:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Bigos (RIDE Cyclery)
|1:27:25
|2
|Anthony Zahn (US Paralympic Team)
|0:10:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Clark Rachfal (Tachycardia Racing)
|1:46:19
|2
|Stephen Harris
|0:01:56
|3
|Michael Byrd (Cool Breeze/Trek Bike Store)
|0:05:22
|4
|stan moore
|0:10:17
|5
|Kevin Meyers (Team Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:14:49
|6
|Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)
|0:30:27
|7
|Sean Johnson
|0:50:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Monica Bascio
|0:48:26
|2
|Thea Rosa (Victory Velo Racing)
|0:13:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianna Davis (UTAH HANDCYCLE)
|0:47:33
|2
|Alicia Dana (Putney Bicycle Club)
|0:06:32
|3
|Anjii Hanson
|0:11:23
|4
|Megan McCauley
|0:22:19
|5
|Carrie Finale
|0:24:05
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kelly Crowley (Primal/Map My Ride Professional)
|1:16:18
|2
|Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12/Exergy Twenty12)
|0:11:06
|3
|Jennifer Schuble (US Paralympics)
|0:12:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shawn Morelli (Santa Fe Trails Racing Team/San)
|1:28:55
|2
|Patricia Collins (Team Army-USAC)
|0:04:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jamie Whitmore
|1:38:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allison Jones (Guinness Cycling Team)
|1:39:12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachael Scdoris
|1:20:19
|2
|Kara Vatthauer
|0:04:58
