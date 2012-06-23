Trending

Men - T2 - Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steven Peace (B&L Bikes)0:50:10
2Alexander Mask0:02:23
3Ryan Boyle (Roger C. Peace)

Men - T1 - Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Douglas Schneebeck (Race Team/Sport Systems Mountai)1:21:52

Men - H4 - Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dane Pilon (Cross Creek Cycling Club-C4)1:40:23
2Gregory Damerow0:42:37
3Robert Puckett0:51:21
4Joseph Beimfohr (US Handcycling)0:52:52

Men - H3 - Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Postell1:41:37
2Grant Berthiaume0:04:37
3Tom Davis0:08:39
4owen Daniels0:16:32
5Jeffrey Snover (US Handcycling)0:19:15
6Gerard AhFook0:44:15
7Dennis Clark1:03:35

Men - H2 - Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Lachenauer1:30:02
2Matthew Updike (US Handcycling)0:02:03
3David Randall (US Handcycling)0:02:04
4Butch Martin0:13:02
5Matthew Robinson (US Handcycling)0:27:45
6Josh Sharpe0:38:11
7jacob freeland0:39:52
8Craig Cornwall (Lactic Acid Cycling)0:47:07
9Michael Murphy0:55:24
10Michael Bishop0:55:25

Men - H1 - Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anthony Pedeferri (US Handcycling)0:57:25
2Gregory Taylor0:11:34
3Delmon Dunston0:24:59
4Al Kovach0:33:17
5AARON ROUX1:03:43

Men - C5 - Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Gyulafia (Guinness Cycling Team)1:15:54
2Roman Pino (The Fit Lab)
3Cogen Nelson0:04:09
4Sean VanGerena0:11:31
5Zachary Linhardt (G S Adams Avenue Bicycles/Adams)0:23:18
6Jorge Avalos0:29:29

Men - C4 - Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Copsey (Ride 2 Recovery)1:16:04
2Jeffrey Martin (Crank Cycling)
3Matthew Bockbrader (Spin)0:00:01
4Aaron Trent (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
5steve kelly (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)0:04:01
6Justin Widhalm (Ride 2 Recovery)0:05:10
7Sam Kavanagh (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)0:11:20
8Brian Wacik (Bike Line/LWA/Lehigh Wheelmen A)0:19:47
9Charles McDonald (Covington-Newport Cycling)0:38:46

Men - C3 - Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Farrell (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)1:16:08
2Jason Paxton0:00:01
3Joseph Berenyi (ABD Cycling Team/ABD Cycling Cl)0:10:35
4Jason Kimball (Cross Creek Cycling Club-C4)

Men - C2 - Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Keith1:16:25
2Brett Weitzel0:12:30
3Bryant Young (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu)0:17:46

Men - C1 - Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Bigos (RIDE Cyclery)1:27:25
2Anthony Zahn (US Paralympic Team)0:10:43

Men - BVI - Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Clark Rachfal (Tachycardia Racing)1:46:19
2Stephen Harris0:01:56
3Michael Byrd (Cool Breeze/Trek Bike Store)0:05:22
4stan moore0:10:17
5Kevin Meyers (Team Wheel & Sprocket)0:14:49
6Karl Erickson (ColoBikeLaw.com)0:30:27
7Sean Johnson0:50:33

Women - H3 - Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Monica Bascio0:48:26
2Thea Rosa (Victory Velo Racing)0:13:08

Women - H2 - Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianna Davis (UTAH HANDCYCLE)0:47:33
2Alicia Dana (Putney Bicycle Club)0:06:32
3Anjii Hanson0:11:23
4Megan McCauley0:22:19
5Carrie Finale0:24:05

Women - C5 - Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kelly Crowley (Primal/Map My Ride Professional)1:16:18
2Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12/Exergy Twenty12)0:11:06
3Jennifer Schuble (US Paralympics)0:12:37

Women - C4 - Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shawn Morelli (Santa Fe Trails Racing Team/San)1:28:55
2Patricia Collins (Team Army-USAC)0:04:56

Women - C3 - Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jamie Whitmore1:38:08

Women - C2 - Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allison Jones (Guinness Cycling Team)1:39:12

Women - BVI - Para
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachael Scdoris1:20:19
2Kara Vatthauer0:04:58

