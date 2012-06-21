Trending

Kyer claims US elite time trial championship

Mitchell, Speed on podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:36:37
2Timothy Mitchell (CCB Racing/CCB)0:00:15
3Brant Speed (787 Racing)0:00:48
4James Peterman (Sonic Boom Racing)0:00:49
5David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)0:01:01
6David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:02
7Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:15
8Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized)0:01:16
9Coulton Hartrich (Team Athletix Benefitting Globalbike)0:01:29
10Anders Swanson (Lightspeed)0:01:37
11Nicholas Inabinet (ABD Cycling Club)0:01:39
12Nathaniel Williams (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)0:01:41
13Nicholas Kimpton (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Club)0:01:47
14Christopher Lyman (Team Specialized Racing Masters)0:01:51
15Thomas Gibbons (Heart House)0:01:56
16Jonathan Toftoy (Revolution Cycle)0:02:02
17Daniel Harm (ABD Cycling Club)0:02:03
18Jacob Tremblay (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)0:02:04
19Brett Kielick (160over90 p.b. Vie 13)0:02:05
20Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)0:02:06
21Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)0:02:07
22Travis McCabe (Landis)0:02:15
23Nicholas Rogers (160over90 p.b. Vie 13)0:02:16
24Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah)0:02:19
25Shawn Gravois (Team Athletix Benefitting Globalbike)0:02:20
26Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS pb CISCO)0:02:20
27Daniel Lam (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)0:02:34
28Stephen (Cody) Haroldsen (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team)0:02:38
29Spencer Gaddy (Team United Healthcare Georgia)0:02:38
30Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes)0:02:39
31James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized)0:02:42
32Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's -Whole Foods)0:03:05
33John Hart (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycling))0:03:05
34Sean McCarthy (Northampton Cycling Club)0:03:07
35Shane Braley (Team Athletix Benefitting Globalbike)0:03:12
36Joshua Lipka (Berkshire Cycling Association)0:03:12
37George Cyrus (Landis)0:03:13
38Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society)0:03:14
39Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)0:03:16
40Christian Parrett0:03:21
41Winston David (Team Athletix Benefitting Globalbike)0:03:28
42Jonathan Atwell (Team United Healthcare Georgia)0:03:34
43Matthew Kessing (Team Wooly Mammoth)0:03:40
44Roy Knickman (Breakaway from Cancer Masters)0:04:03
45Jonathan Bowerman0:04:21
46Joshua Whitmore (Team Athletix Benefitting Globalbike)0:04:29
47Mark Jellous (Carolina Cycling Team)0:05:02
48Matthew Tebbetts (POA Cycling pb Eastside Chiropractic)0:05:23
49Justin Eppenbrock0:05:27
50Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)0:06:19
51Jeffrey Licciardello (Team Mission Source-NGCA)0:06:24
52Matthew Brooks (Team Type 1- Development)0:06:31
53Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)0:06:35
54Grant Baldwin (North Georgia Cycling Association Inc.)0:07:02
55Michael Valdez (Stage 17 Racing)0:07:24
56Daniel Udeanu0:09:43
DNSCraig Roemer (Team Specialized Racing Masters)
DNSTodd Muller (Deeds Publishing)
DNSNicolas Patton (Hoover's Essential Health Market)
DNSErik Hamilton (Tokyo Joe's -Whole Foods)
DNSAndrew Joseph (Depaula Racing)
DNSBilly Jones (ISCorp Cycling Team)
DNSAlex Devereaux (Velo Voodoo)
DNSRonnie Bratcher (L5Flyers pb Quantum Mechanics)

Latest on Cyclingnews