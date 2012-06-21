Kyer claims US elite time trial championship
Mitchell, Speed on podium
Elite Men Time Trial: Strom Thurmond Dam -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|0:36:37
|2
|Timothy Mitchell (CCB Racing/CCB)
|0:00:15
|3
|Brant Speed (787 Racing)
|0:00:48
|4
|James Peterman (Sonic Boom Racing)
|0:00:49
|5
|David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)
|0:01:01
|6
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:02
|7
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:15
|8
|Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized)
|0:01:16
|9
|Coulton Hartrich (Team Athletix Benefitting Globalbike)
|0:01:29
|10
|Anders Swanson (Lightspeed)
|0:01:37
|11
|Nicholas Inabinet (ABD Cycling Club)
|0:01:39
|12
|Nathaniel Williams (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
|0:01:41
|13
|Nicholas Kimpton (Minneapolis Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:01:47
|14
|Christopher Lyman (Team Specialized Racing Masters)
|0:01:51
|15
|Thomas Gibbons (Heart House)
|0:01:56
|16
|Jonathan Toftoy (Revolution Cycle)
|0:02:02
|17
|Daniel Harm (ABD Cycling Club)
|0:02:03
|18
|Jacob Tremblay (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|0:02:04
|19
|Brett Kielick (160over90 p.b. Vie 13)
|0:02:05
|20
|Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:02:06
|21
|Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)
|0:02:07
|22
|Travis McCabe (Landis)
|0:02:15
|23
|Nicholas Rogers (160over90 p.b. Vie 13)
|0:02:16
|24
|Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah)
|0:02:19
|25
|Shawn Gravois (Team Athletix Benefitting Globalbike)
|0:02:20
|26
|Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS pb CISCO)
|0:02:20
|27
|Daniel Lam (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
|0:02:34
|28
|Stephen (Cody) Haroldsen (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team)
|0:02:38
|29
|Spencer Gaddy (Team United Healthcare Georgia)
|0:02:38
|30
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes)
|0:02:39
|31
|James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized)
|0:02:42
|32
|Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's -Whole Foods)
|0:03:05
|33
|John Hart (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycling))
|0:03:05
|34
|Sean McCarthy (Northampton Cycling Club)
|0:03:07
|35
|Shane Braley (Team Athletix Benefitting Globalbike)
|0:03:12
|36
|Joshua Lipka (Berkshire Cycling Association)
|0:03:12
|37
|George Cyrus (Landis)
|0:03:13
|38
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|0:03:14
|39
|Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|0:03:16
|40
|Christian Parrett
|0:03:21
|41
|Winston David (Team Athletix Benefitting Globalbike)
|0:03:28
|42
|Jonathan Atwell (Team United Healthcare Georgia)
|0:03:34
|43
|Matthew Kessing (Team Wooly Mammoth)
|0:03:40
|44
|Roy Knickman (Breakaway from Cancer Masters)
|0:04:03
|45
|Jonathan Bowerman
|0:04:21
|46
|Joshua Whitmore (Team Athletix Benefitting Globalbike)
|0:04:29
|47
|Mark Jellous (Carolina Cycling Team)
|0:05:02
|48
|Matthew Tebbetts (POA Cycling pb Eastside Chiropractic)
|0:05:23
|49
|Justin Eppenbrock
|0:05:27
|50
|Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
|0:06:19
|51
|Jeffrey Licciardello (Team Mission Source-NGCA)
|0:06:24
|52
|Matthew Brooks (Team Type 1- Development)
|0:06:31
|53
|Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)
|0:06:35
|54
|Grant Baldwin (North Georgia Cycling Association Inc.)
|0:07:02
|55
|Michael Valdez (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:07:24
|56
|Daniel Udeanu
|0:09:43
|DNS
|Craig Roemer (Team Specialized Racing Masters)
|DNS
|Todd Muller (Deeds Publishing)
|DNS
|Nicolas Patton (Hoover's Essential Health Market)
|DNS
|Erik Hamilton (Tokyo Joe's -Whole Foods)
|DNS
|Andrew Joseph (Depaula Racing)
|DNS
|Billy Jones (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Alex Devereaux (Velo Voodoo)
|DNS
|Ronnie Bratcher (L5Flyers pb Quantum Mechanics)
