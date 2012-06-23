Trending

Tyler Magner takes gold in U23 Men's Criterium

BMC/Hincapie rider betters last year's third place

Tyler Magner (BMC) beats out Luke Keough (Mountain Khakis) for the title


(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

BMC/Hincapie's Tyler Magner took gold in the men's U23 criterium at the 2012 USA Elite Road National Championships in Augusta on Friday. Magner went two spots better than last year's renewal, when he could finish only third despite being highly fancied to win before the race.

Throughout the 60-kilometer contest, different riders from the California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized rotated turns attacking the field, seemingly setting up the newly-minted 2012 USA Cycling U23 Men's Time Trial National Champion Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized) for a sprint finish. It wasn't meant to be as the field answered each of those attacks, setting up a field sprint to the finish.

Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis p/b SmartStop) came around the final corner with a slight gap on the field, but Magner (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) hadn't given up. Remembering his third-place finish in this race in 2011, Magner drilled. Not realizing Magner's proximity, Keough sat up and began his celebration prematurely as Magner sped around him barely beating him to the finish line to collect the first Stars-and-Stripes jersey of his career.

"Luke had a good gap on me," Magner said. "I could tell that I was gaining on him. Luckily, he just sat up a little too early and I had just that much left to get him right at the end."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Magner (UCI CT: BMC/Hincapie Sportswea)1:14:21
2Luke Keough (UCI CT: Team Mountain Khakis -)
3Colton Barrett (UCI CT: Team Optum p/b Kelly Be)
4Jesse Goodrich (Juwi Solar Cycling)
5Tanner Putt (UCI CT: BMC/Hincapie Sportswea)
6Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis C)
7Eamon Franck (California Giant Berry Farms/Sp)
8Gavin Mannion (UCI CT: Bontrager LIVESTRONG T)
9James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes)
10Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling/Lake Wash)
11Robert Bush (UCI CT: Chipotle-First Solar De)
12Colt Peterson (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)
13Brandon Feehery (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cyclin)
14Connor McCutcheon (Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)
15Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
16James Schurman (Team Athletix Benefitting Globa)
17Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
18Matthew Abdalah
19Wesley Kline (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
20Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Sp)
21Christopher Putt (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycl)
22Johnathan Freter (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
23Marcel DeLisser
24Edward Grystar (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)
25Michael Pincus (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)
26Weston Luzadder (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis C)
27Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Sp)
28Torey Philipp (California Giant Berry Farms/Sp)
29Jeffrey Perrin (Juwi Solar Cycling)
30Michael Sheehan (Jack & Adam's Racing Team)
31Nathaniel Beams (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS/Dallas R)
32Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
33Dylan DeGan
34Charles (Mac) Cassin (Juwi Solar Cycling)
35Tyler Karnes (UCI CT: BMC/Hincapie Sportswea)
36Micah Engle (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
37John Harris (CCB Racing/CCB)
38David Cueli (Team Cocos)
39William (Booey) Hottenstein (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b B)
40Parker Kyzer (UCI CT: BMC/Hincapie Sportswea)
41David Goodman (Athens Velo Club)0:00:20
42John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)0:00:22
43G Lawson Craddock (UCI CT: Bontrager LIVESTRONG T)0:00:24
44Robin Carpenter (UCI CT: Chipotle-First Solar De)
45Steven Perezluha0:00:36
46Nathan Brown (UCI CT: Bontrager LIVESTRONG T)
47Shane Haga (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)0:01:04
48Ben Barthel (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)0:01:08
49Ian Moir (UCI CT: Team Optum p/b Kelly Be)0:01:11
50Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Te)
51Jos Chalmers (ZMOTION Racing Team)
52Kevin Fish (Super Squadra)
53Joshua Johnson (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
54Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)
55Benjamin Wolfe (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlesc)
56Josh Estes (Team Athlete Forward/Fayettevil)0:01:20
57Michael Stone (UCI CT: BMC/Hincapie Sportswea)
58Darion Fleming0:01:24
59Thomas Jondall (White Mountain Road Club)
60Robert Squire (UCI CT: Chipotle-First Solar De)
61Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Sp)
62Branden Russell (Team Type 1- Development)
63Andrew Sjogren (Stage 17 Racing)0:01:34
64Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz0:06:08
65Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
66Andre Vandenberg (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cyclin)
67Caleb Welborn (Lone Star Racing Club)
68Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek/White Mountain Road)
69Stephen Leece (California Giant Berry Farms/Sp)
70Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling/Lake Wash)
71Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)
72Sam Bassetti (California Giant Berry Farms/Sp)2 laps
73Ethan Sopenski (SJBC/San Jose Bicycle Club)
74Zach Bergh (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cyclin)
75Matt Lyons (Primal - 1st Bank)6 laps
76Griffin Easter (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)8 laps
77Zachary Semian (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
78James Bird (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation In)
79Henry Willis (The Fit Lab)14 laps
80Daniel Rudalev (Iron Data Racing)16 laps
81David Brookes (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV/La)
82Kyle Anderson (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS/Dallas R)20 laps
83Levi Baker (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
84John Pratt (Cyclin' Pratt Proforma)
85Nick Garcia (Army Cycling Team /US Military)28 laps
86Henk Calderon (Nick Lopez Tailoring Cycling Te)31 laps

 

