Bush nets another national title for Chipotle

Putt, Mannion round out podium

The day's final race, which started at 1:30 p.m., pitted 138 of the country's best under-23 men road racers against each other in a 168-km contest under blazing sunshine that pushed thermometers up to the mid-90s. The outcome of the race came down to three riders who have spent ample time riding in USA Cycling's National Development Program, Robert Bush (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team), Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Livestrong Team) and Tanner Putt (BMC-Hincape Sportswear Development Team). Those three riders broke away from the lead group with about 40 kilometers remaining in the race.

They quickly built a lead approaching two minutes, leaving the field to scramble for the final two podium spots.

"It was remarkably silent," Bush said of lack of talking between the the three leading riders late in the race. "Everybody was alone with their thoughts. Everyone was trying to make sure they were able to give it their all to the finish line."

As the distance to the finish line shrunk, the game of cat and mouse became more serious until, with approximately 500 meters remaining in the race, they came to a standstill. Bush hit the gas first, leaving Putt and Mannion behind. Bush carried the sprint through the finish line, holding off a hard-charging Putt, who edged Mannion by one second. Lawson Craddock (Bontrager Livestrong Team) finished fourth while Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling-Lake Washington Velo) claimed the fifth spot on the podium.

Bush, who has won three individual national championships, called his most recent Stars-and-Stripes jersey the sweetest of his career.

"It feels great to win the road race," Bush said. "This is the big event of the weekend. I really wanted to win and I'm very happy that I did. We knew it was going to be a long race, so we had to be patient. We had guys that were willing to go in the early moves some of my teammates (Adam (Leibovitz), Rob Squire and Anders Newbury) were all over the early breakaways, which took pressure off me. At one point, Robin Carpenter was up the road, so I could sit on everything. That was perfect. It was really a team race. That's how we won it last year, with great teamwork. That was the plan last year, just use the whole team."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Bush (UCI CT: Chipotle-First Solar De)4:13:58
2Tanner Putt (UCI CT: BMC/Hincapie Sportswea)
3Gavin Mannion (UCI CT: Bontrager LIVESTRONG T)0:00:01
4G Lawson Craddock (UCI CT: Bontrager LIVESTRONG T)0:01:02
5Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling/Lake Wash)
6Robin Carpenter (UCI CT: Chipotle-First Solar De)
7Lawrence Warbasse (UCI CT: BMC/Hincapie Sportswear)
8Michael Pincus (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)
9Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms/Sp)0:01:06
10Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Sp)0:01:13
11Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms/Sp)0:03:29
12Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
13Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO/Bat)
14Charles (Mac) Cassin (Juwi Solar Cycling)
15Connor McCutcheon (Team Simple Green/Bike Religion)0:03:54
16Steven Perezluha0:07:56
17Tyler Karnes (UCI CT: BMC/Hincapie Sportswea)0:07:59
18John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
19John Harris (CCB Racing/CCB)0:08:18
20Weston Luzadder (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis C)0:08:44
21Edward Grystar (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)
22Jesse Goodrich (Juwi Solar Cycling)
23Parker Kyzer (UCI CT: BMC/Hincapie Sportswear)
24Christopher Putt (VeloCity Cyclists/Canyon Bicycl)0:08:49
25Branden Russell (Team Type 1- Development)0:08:58
26Stephen Leece (California Giant Berry Farms/Sp)0:10:16
27Brandon Feehery (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cyclin)
28Dylan DeGan
29Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling/Lake Wash)
30Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
31Johnathan Freter (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
32Zachary Hoover (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycl)0:10:21
33John Tomlinson (ISCorp Cycling Team/Nova Cycle)
34James Schurman (Team Athletix Benefitting Globa)
35Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis C)
36David Cueli (Team Cocos)0:10:26
37Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
38Nathaniel Beams (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS/Dallas R)
39Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis C)
40William (Booey) Hottenstein (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b B)0:11:00
41David Goodman (Athens Velo Club)0:13:00
42Griffin Easter (Ritte Van Vlaanderen)0:17:05
43Joshua Johnson (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)0:17:09
44Xavier Carville Alonso (BLUE STAR-BOOM Development Team)0:17:36
45Josh Estes (Team Athlete Forward/Fayetteville Wheelmen)0:19:27
46Daniel Rudalev (Iron Data Racing)0:29:01
47Justin Bynum (Tria Market / DonohooAuto/Birmingham Velo)1 lap
48Neal Shepherd (Florida Velo)
49Derek Schanze (GearLink Racing INC.)
50Thomas Jondall (White Mountain Road Club)
51Ethan Sopenski (SJBC/San Jose Bicycle Club)
52William Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
53Levi Baker (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
54Colton Barrett (UCI CT: Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
55Zach Bergh (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling/ABD Cycling Club)
56Collin Berry (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)
57Matthew Bruner (Carolina Break- Mens/Carolina Break)
58Michael Dziedzic (Landis/Trek/White Mountain Road Club)
59Andrew Sjogren (Stage 17 Racing)
60Alexander Vaughan-Ruiz
61Trevor MacLean (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlescoaching.com)
62John Pratt (Cyclin' Pratt Proforma)
63Henk Calderon (Nick Lopez Tailoring Cycling Team)

 

