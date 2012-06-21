Trending

Daniel, Albershardt win 17-18 junior time trials

Eight junior time trial national championship jerseys awarded

Full results

Men - Junior - 10-12: 10km
1Adam Croft (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:16:26
2Davis Branyon (Frazier Cycling Juniors/Frazier Cycling)0:00:28
3Ben Clark (Beaverton Bicycle Club)0:00:32
4Colton Villa0:00:44
5Sean Quinn (CPT)0:00:52
6Jacob Monahan (Desire Title Racing/New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc)0:00:55
7Kerem Ayhan (Team Bulldog)0:01:08
8Anthony Phillips (Matrix/RBM/Matrix Cycling Club)0:01:12
9Michael Hemmerlin (Strada Racing Club /Strada Racing Club)0:01:20
10Matthew Jogodnik (Colavita Racing/Colavita Racing Inc.)0:01:28
11Phil Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club)0:01:32
12Arvin Jansen (Trace Bikes)0:01:35
13Charles Wright (Treasure Coast Cycling Association)0:01:37
14Bradyn Smith (Matrix/RBM/Matrix Cycling Club)0:01:47
15Nathan Duncan (Fairhope Bicycle Company)0:01:53
16Torin Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:01:59
17Garrett Zueger (Kitchi - Mi - Kana)0:02:01
18Tyler Reynolds (Jimmy John's Racing Team/Pella Bike Racing)0:02:22
19Eduardo Cruz (ACQUA AL 2/SDBC/San Diego Bicycle Club)0:02:35
20Christian Corsello (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)0:02:42
21Wyatt Cote (Farm Team Juniors/Farm Team Cycling)0:02:49
22Lukas Dudzik (Farm Team Juniors/Farm Team Cycling)0:02:57
23Gabriel Porterfield (T3Multisports Elite Junior Cycling/T3Multisports)0:02:59
24Ben Gray (Team Spincycle)0:03:11
25Alex Poma (Junior Flyers)0:03:13
26Anthony Bailey (TCRC p/b Piney Flats Bicycles & Fitness/Tri Cities Road Club)0:03:41
27Casey Fulton0:05:04
28Garrett McNear (Red Zone Cycling)0:05:07
29William Seitz (GS Montagna Rossa)0:06:12
DNSIsaac Caroca (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
DNSLucas York (Matrix Cycling Club)
DNSWeston Giem (Major Motion Cycling Club)

Men - Junior - 13-14: 10km
1Gage Hecht (International Christian Cycling Club)0:13:23
2Sean McELroy (Team Specialized Racing Juniors/Team Specialized Racing)0:00:29
3Christopher Blevins (Durango Devo)0:00:29
4Bo Knickman (Breakaway from Cancer Masters)0:00:33
5Ian Clarke (Killington Mountain School)0:00:41
6Garrett Marking (Chico Corsa Cycling Team)0:00:42
7Hans Vandenberg (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:00:44
8Grant McElroy (Beaverton Bicycle Club)0:00:44
9Logan Zueger (West Michigan Coast Riders)0:00:48
10Phillip Truppelli (Knapp's Cyclery Racing)0:00:51
11Michael Hocking (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:01:00
12Cade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:01:03
13Justin Leong (SJBC/San Jose Bicycle Club)0:01:04
14Alex Hernandez (West Florida Wheelmen)0:01:13
15Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)0:01:16
16Gianni Polhemus (Capital Bicycle Racing Club)0:01:16
17Willem de Boer (Team Citius/High Voltage Racing and Recreation)0:01:19
18Nicholas McRight (Matrix Cycling Club)0:01:25
19Jordan Lewis (Tri Cities Road Club)0:01:26
20Mathew Ly (Tru Cycling)0:01:30
21Cameron Beard0:01:32
22Sandor Delgado (Interactive Metronome Development)0:01:36
23Alexander Dijkema (Frazier Cycling)0:01:40
24Prithvi Gummadi (Frazier Cycling)0:01:40
25Mikey Waine (Junior Flyers)0:01:41
26Joshua Schroeder (International Christian Cycling Club)0:01:43
27Blake Johnson (Cycle-Therapy GA)0:01:44
28Matteo Jorgenson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:01:44
29Rupert Cox (SJBC/San Jose Bicycle Club)0:01:45
30Robert Comfort (WestCoastCycling PB STS Bikes/Harold Har/West Coast Cycling p/b STS Bikes/Harold)0:01:47
31John Gilbert (Interactive Metronome Development)0:01:47
32Jules Gilliam (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team/CPT)0:02:00
33Dylan Gray (Southern Elite/Sun & Ski Sports/Southern Elite)0:02:09
34Samuel Kophazi (Carolina Break- Juniors/Carolina Break)0:02:12
35Evan Clouse (Cole Sport)0:02:16
36Joseph Monahan (New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc)0:02:19
37Jackson McNear (Red Zone Cycling)0:02:23
38Nick Oestreich (Junior Flyers)0:02:28
39Thomas Carey (Fat Frogs Elite/Fat Frogs Racing)0:02:28
40Mateo Sanchez (Velo's Cyclery)0:02:36
41Alexander Dorschner (ISCorp Cycling Team/Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc dba ISCorp Cycling Team)0:02:37
42Simon Jones (ISCorp Cycling Team/Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc dba ISCorp Cycling Team)0:02:38
43Cameron Bellian (Boulder Junior Cycling)0:02:44
44Jack Alessi (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:02:46
45Chris Lloyd (Fat Frogs Racing)0:02:48
46Connor Burney0:02:50
47Peter Radebaugh (Trace Bikes)0:02:51
48James Todd (Frazier Cycling)0:02:51
49Ekrem Ayhan (Team Bulldog)0:02:56
50Alec Miller (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:03:04
51Trey Hedgecock (Des Moines Cycle Club)0:03:09
52Ladson Walls (Carolina Break- Juniors/Carolina Break)0:03:12
53Alex Gonzalez (T3Multisports Elite Junior Cycling/T3Multisports)0:03:16
54Aditya Gummadi (Frazier Cycling)0:03:17
55Ian Garrison0:03:21
56Austin Wright (Treasure Coast Cycling Association)0:03:23
57Jameson Simms (Trace Bikes)0:03:24
58Sean McCarthy (South Chicago Wheelmen)0:03:24
59Toby Wakelin (Frazier Cycling Juniors/Frazier Cycling)0:03:30
60Conor Schunk0:03:31
61Parker Goodson (Trace Bikes)0:03:40
62Will Revard (Racing For Riley/KCV Cycling Club)0:03:45
63Ryan Madis (WAS Labs Cycling)0:03:46
64Isaac Porterfield (T3Multisports Elite Junior Cycling/T3Multisports)0:03:48
65Davis Turner (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)0:03:56
66Logan Jones-Wilkins0:04:09
67Benji Hund (Apex Packaging Cycling Team/Chain Gang Cycling)0:04:13
68Rishi Teja Mocherla (Frazier Cycling)0:04:27
69Blake Wilson (Frazier Cycling Juniors/Frazier Cycling)0:04:30
70Dawson Askew (Les Amis)0:04:42
71Grayson Gavras (Fairhope Bicycle Company)0:04:46
72Eric Calder (Les Amis)0:04:46
73John Orellana (Velo's Cyclery)0:05:34
74Nicholas Townes (Les Amis/Calder Brothers Development /Les Amis)0:05:43
75Alexander Kirov0:05:54
76Ian Schirmer (Frazier Cycling Juniors/Frazier Cycling)0:06:01
DNSTate Harper (Colavita Racing/Colavita Racing Inc.)
DNSNathan Ley (Boston Mountain Cyclists)
DNSNathan LeBauer (Rock Creek Velo)
DNSJames Brookshire (DIY Junior Development Team p/b ABRC/Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
DNSImeh Nsek (Southern California Velo)

Men - Junior - 15-16: 19km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zeke Mostov (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:25:54
2Jake Silverberg (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:00:20
3Adrien Costa (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:00:25
4William Barta (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:00:25
5Jack Maddux (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:00:57
6Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:01:02
7Peter Vollers (Killington Mountain School Cycling Team)0:01:08
8Shane Scoggin (HPC)0:01:13
9Peter Goguen (C.F. Racing pb Trek Portsmouth)0:01:17
10Jonathan Brown (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:01:19
11Frankie Gonzalez (Interactive Metronome Development)0:01:20
12Stephen Ridley (FACT)0:01:33
13Robbie Farrens (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)0:01:35
14Noah Granigan (Somerset Wheelmen)0:01:35
15Anders Nystrom (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:01:37
16Broderick Hartley (JET Cycling)0:01:38
17Eric Oien (ACQUA AL 2)0:01:46
18Diego Binatena (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:01:48
19Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:01:52
20Ian McMullen (VeloBrew Cycling Club)0:01:58
21Carlo Villarreal (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:01:58
22Philip O'Donnell (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:02:01
23Efren Flores (Donny's Cafe Cycling Club)0:02:01
24Samuel Rosenberg0:02:04
25Robert Monahan (Desire Title Racing)0:02:09
26John Murdock (Prochain Cycling)0:02:19
27Tom Dudzik (Farm Team Juniors)0:02:22
28Richard Rainville (Prochain Cycling)0:02:24
29Michael Hernandez (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:02:29
30Austin Schouman (West Michigan Coast Riders)0:02:35
31Brandon Pruett (Rome Velo)0:02:41
32Gabriel Rodriguez (BLUE STAR-BOOM Development Team)0:02:42
33Austin Vincent (C.F. Racing pb Trek Portsmouth)0:02:43
34Robert Archer (Southern Elite)0:02:44
35Michael Gaines (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)0:02:46
36Hayden Blom (VeloBrew Cycling Club)0:02:50
37Tyler Mower (Young Medalists)0:02:55
38Christian Bergh (787 Racing)0:02:55
39Fletcher Lydick (Frazier Cycling)0:02:58
40James Knippel (Team Coco's)0:03:00
41Ian McShane (Red Zone Cycling)0:03:01
42Sebastian York (Matrix Cycling Club)0:03:03
43Luke Broadwell (Junior Flyers)0:03:04
44Jordan Marhanka (DIY Junior Development Team pb ABRC)0:03:06
45Nathan Rico (Sho-air)0:03:07
46Marcello Cesario (Young Medalists)0:03:08
47Jonathan Christensen (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:03:11
48Evan East (Team Carve)0:03:11
49Samuel James (Miller School of Albemarle pb CBC)0:03:17
50Justin Griffin (FFKR Architects Racing)0:03:19
51Derek Cote (Farm Team Juniors)0:03:26
52Raymond Reisen (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:03:36
53Connor Tankersley (Scenic City Velo)0:03:38
54Daniel Painter (Ft. Wayne Outfitters)0:03:45
55Nathan Clair (Team Citius)0:03:51
56Alex Couture (Relaj Cycling)0:03:51
57Parker Brookfield (Monticello Velo Club)0:03:55
58Thomas Revard (Racing For Riley)0:04:03
59Hunter Callahan0:04:09
60John Curtis (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:04:10
61Anthony Pratt (Cyclin' Pratt Proforma)0:04:13
62Jonah MeadVanCort (GVCC G2 Development Team)0:04:14
63Justin Addison (St. Paul's High School - Holy Rollers)0:04:17
64Philip Bui (Tru Cycling)0:04:18
65Sean Rice (Somerset Wheelmen)0:04:20
66Keane Brennan (Farm Team Juniors)0:04:24
67Grayson Brookshire (Chainheart Cycling Studio)0:04:26
68Brian Gaines (County Cycles)0:04:40
69DEVIN REAVIS (DIY Junior Development Team pb ABRC)0:04:49
70Weston Flickinger (Prochain Cycling)0:04:50
71Spencer Virtue (Miller School of Albemarle pb CBC)0:04:56
72Jake Thompson (HPC)0:04:59
73Ian Baun (UPMC Cycling Performance)0:05:04
74Kyle Berlind (BJC)0:05:13
75Benedikt Toeldte (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:05:25
76Liam Earl (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:05:30
77josue Perez (Sun Cycling Team)0:05:51
78Nicholas Collins (Orlando Road Club Inc)0:05:53
79Jacob Slife (HPC)0:06:13
80Hugh Alessi (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:06:32
81Connor Herrington (KingRacingGroup)0:06:48
82Tony Comer (ACQUA AL 2)0:06:56
83Andrew Weaver (Carolina Break)0:08:06
DNSGarrett Roth (ISCorp Cycling Team)

Men - Junior - 17-18: 30km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gregory Daniel (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:37:46
2Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (Velosport Racing)0:01:00
3Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:01:13
4Michael Dessau (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:01:15
5Jordan Cullen (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:01:22
6Alexandre Darville (Hammer Nutrition)0:01:25
7Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hammer Nutrition)0:01:26
8Tyler Schwartz (Surf City Cyclery)0:01:38
9Alexey Vermeulen (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)0:01:40
10Stephen Bassett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)0:01:47
11Colin Joyce (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:01:48
12Logan Owen (Lake Washington Velo)0:01:56
13Geoffrey Curran (Surf City Cyclery)0:02:09
14Matthew Russell (Scenic City Velo)0:02:09
15Justin Mauch (HPC)0:02:12
16Jonathon Schilling (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:02:13
17Tyler Williams (Team Swift)0:02:21
18Brendan Rhim (Killington Mountain School Cycling Team)0:02:21
19Thomas Wrona (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:02:26
20Kyle Torres (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)0:02:29
21Christofer Keeling (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:02:40
22Zachary Carlson (Matrix)0:02:40
23Justin Oien (Monster Media Racing SCVELO)0:02:46
24Rudyard Peterson (Borah)0:02:58
25Ian Moore (Team Swift)0:03:11
26Imari Miller (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:03:12
27Curtis White (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:03:13
28Nick Torraca (Mad Duck Racing)0:03:14
29Zack Gould (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:03:19
30Nolan Tankersley (Scenic City Velo)0:03:23
31Miguel Bryon (BLUE STAR-BOOM Development Team)0:03:31
32Joel Paquette (Team Priority Health)0:03:31
33Mino Giunta (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:03:42
34Michael Frentress (787 Racing)0:03:49
35Noah Williams (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:03:51
36Reese Levine (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)0:03:54
37Christopher Calder (Les Amis)0:03:59
38Gregory Ratzell (Young Medalists)0:04:00
39Andy Mount (HPC)0:04:03
40Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing)0:04:07
41Taylor Skinner (FASTER Performance Center)0:04:10
42Paul Price Jr (Forest Acres Cycling Team)0:04:10
43Anthony Fitch (Monster Media Racing SCVELO)0:04:14
44Jacob King (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:04:23
45William Richter (Hincapie Development team)0:04:26
46beau boggs (Zipp Factory Team)0:04:29
47Hunter Stewart (GS Tenzing)0:04:30
48Ryan Culp (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)0:04:37
49Landon Beauchamp (Matrix Cycling Club)0:04:44
50Jonah Tannos (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)0:04:45
51Dag Anderson (Somerset Wheelmen)0:04:48
52Andrew Bailey (Krystal Cycling Team)0:04:50
53Christopher Meacham (Young Medalists)0:04:50
54Travis Monroe (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team)0:04:54
55Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:04:56
56Brendan McCormack (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:05:02
57Avery Wilson (HPC)0:05:02
58James Panagiotopoulos (HPC)0:05:08
59Keegan Sotebeer (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)0:05:10
60Isaac Kaplan (Rock Creek Velo)0:05:15
61Alistair Eeckman (Hammer Nutrition)0:05:18
62Jackson Long (Hammer Nutrition)0:05:18
63Benjamin Rothschild (Frazier Cycling)0:05:22
64Casey Braga (ZMOTION Racing Team)0:05:32
65Daniel Gonzalez (T3Multisports)0:05:36
66Cameron McCormack (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:05:37
67Lucas Wardein (Florida Velo)0:05:37
68Dakota Schaeffer (Young Medalists)0:05:42
69Jacob Miller (HPC)0:05:46
70Nathaniel Morse (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)0:05:48
71Zachary Bender (Specialized - Rising STARS pb Bicycling)0:05:57
72Darrell Kohli (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)0:05:59
73Tyler Hutchinson0:06:02
74Sean Conway (Farm Team Cycling)0:06:03
75Matthew Ammann (HPC)0:06:07
76Kaleb Anderson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:06:11
77Andrew Hodges (Frazier Cycling)0:06:13
78James Fowler (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)0:06:15
79John Noonan (Tokyo Joe's -Whole Foods)0:06:18
80Charlie Hough (DIY Music pb Chainheart Cycling Studio)0:06:26
81Sam Damphousse (Bay Hill Capital)0:06:31
82John Hoffman Jr. (Spin)0:06:33
83Zack Lavergne (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)0:06:43
84Ben Stein (Colavita Racing)0:06:51
85Kipp Silber (MERRILL LYNCH CYCLING)0:07:09
86Nolan McQueen (Red Zone Cycling)0:07:16
87William Pestcoe (Young Medalists)0:07:19
88Tice Porterfield (T3Multisports Elite Junior Cycling)0:07:22
89Jake Schneidewind (Fayetteville Wheelmen)0:07:23
90Michael Keller (South Chicago Wheelmen)0:07:33
91Ansel Dickey (Killington Mountain School Cycling Team)0:08:21
92Nash Keanu Jacquez (Major Motion Development)0:08:27
93Tim Aiken (SJBC)0:08:36
94David Hart (Bianchi)0:09:18
95Justin McQuerry (Bicycles Outback pb Jubilee Mitsubishi)0:10:00
96Michael Neslon0:10:44
97Samuel Caroca (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:10:47
98David Abusiewiez0:14:06
99James Barry (Carolina Break- Juniors)0:14:19
100Chase Howard (Carbon Racing)0:05:54
DNSEduardo Arboleda (Interactive Metronome Development)
DNSJonathan Petrillo (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling)
DNSTobin Ortenblad (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team)
DNSBraedan Weller (Berkshire Bike and Board)
DNSMaxwell Ackermann (ISCorp Cycling Team)
DNSErik Volotzky (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
DNSPedro Zaragoza
DNSEnrico Cruz (Velo's Cyclery)
DNSPeter Davis (ISCorp Cycling Team)
DNSHugh Brown (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
DNSKenneth Gonzales (Team Swift)
DNSThomas Berg
DNSJoseph Tarnowski (ISCorp Cycling Team)
DNSAustin Joyner (Carolina Break)
DQJoseph Coleman (Krystal Cycling Team)0:43:58
DNFJONATHAN CUCAZ (Frazier Cycling)

Women - Junior - 10-12: 10km
1Megan Doherty (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:15:39
2Abigail Youngwerth (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:01:50
3Isabella Brookshire (DIY Junior Development Team p/b ABRC/Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)0:01:51
4Katie Clouse (Cole Sport)0:02:00
5Lauren Garriques0:02:03
6Sarah Swan (Strive Racing)0:02:51
7Cheyenne Comer (ACQUA AL 2/SDBC/San Diego Bicycle Club)0:03:04
8Kerrigan Sunday (FACT/Forest Acres Cycling Team)0:03:06
9Turner Ramsay (Killington Mountain School)0:03:09
10Hayley Diemar0:03:12
11Annalise Oestreich (Junior Flyers)0:04:07
12Kateri Coppola0:04:35
13Estefy Gonzalez (T3Multisports Elite Junior Cycling/T3Multisports)0:04:36
14Jane Tullis (Frazier Cycling Juniors/Frazier Cycling)0:04:41
15Claire Dilday (Fat Frogs Racing)0:05:05
16Veronica Church (Exergy TWENTY12/Exergy Twenty12)0:05:24
17Madison Beach (Fairhope Bicycle Company)0:06:02
18Holly Wakelin (Frazier Cycling Juniors/Frazier Cycling)0:07:11
19Gabrielle Truppelli (Somerset Wheelmen)0:07:58
20Angelica Corsello (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)0:08:46

Women - Junior - 13-14: 10km
1Gina Johnson (Village-Verdigris Cycling)0:15:33
2Hannah Green (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:00:18
3Julyn Aguila (Major Motion Cycling Club)0:00:23
4Hannah Arensman (DIY Junior Development Team p/b ABRC/Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)0:00:54
5Ann Weigel (Orlando Road Club Inc)0:00:56
6Courtney Comer (ACQUA AL 2/SDBC/San Diego Bicycle Club)0:00:58
7Rachel Cross (Sho-air/Rock 'n Road/Team Velosport Club)0:00:59
8Summer Moak (Northwest Cycling Club)0:01:17
9Sophia Broadwell (Junior Flyers)0:01:26
10Salma Huque (Junior Flyers)0:01:26
11Kennedy Adams (WAS Labs Cycling)0:01:38
12Veda Gerasimek (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock/Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)0:01:45
13Mackenzie Collins (Orlando Road Club Inc)0:01:47
14Mason Hopkins (Team Commonwealth Sports Medicine/River CIty Women's Racing)0:01:56
15Moriah Swan (Strive Racing)0:01:58
16Katherine Eckrote (Frazier Cycling)0:02:21
17Kalie King (JVR Sports)0:02:22
18Svetlana Mack (Rock Creek Velo)0:02:24
19Emily Croft (James River Velo Sport)0:02:25
20Allyson Hurst (FACT/Forest Acres Cycling Team)0:03:28
21Olivia Jones (Northwest Cycling Club)0:03:36
22Madeleine Haney (Frazier Cycling)0:03:42
23Emma Hurst (Forest Acres Cycling Team)0:04:16

Women - Junior - 15-16: 19km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Claire Van Ekdom (JET Cycling)0:30:01
2Zoe Reeves (Einstein Racing)0:00:55
3Zoe Mullins (Colavita Racing Inc.)0:01:00
4Kirsten Williams (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:01:03
5Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)0:01:18
6Ashlyn Woods (Miller School of Albemarle pb CBC)0:01:22
7Laurel Rathbun (JETCycling)0:01:37
8Amelia Tanner (JETCycling)0:01:37
9Abigail Aldridge (Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:01:55
10Janelle Cole (West Michigan Coast Riders)0:02:04
11Evelyn Korbich (Young Medalists)0:02:41
12Madeleine Boutet0:02:44
13Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)0:02:47
14Aliya Traficante0:03:05
15Marta Morris (JETCycling)0:03:24
16Danielle Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)0:03:43
17Katherine Santos (Red Zone Cycling)0:03:46
18Frances Sledge (Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:03:48
19Payton Thomas (FCS Cycling)0:03:49
20Diana Ramos (Junior Flyers)0:04:15
21Salley Reamer (Forest Acres Cycling Team)0:05:05
22Mallory McNelis (Tradewinds Developmental)0:07:27
23Caleigh Hebert (Frazier Cycling Juniors)0:08:56
24Hannah McDade (Beaverton Bicycle Club)0:09:17
DNSDominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)

Women - Junior - 17-18: 19km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Addyson Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:28:29
2Grace Alexander (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:00:49
3Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY12)0:01:05
4Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO II)0:01:44
5Erin Donohue (Killington Mountain School Cycling Team)0:01:46
6Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace)0:02:11
7Sarah Huang (Exergy TWENTY12)0:02:13
8Bailey Semian (Team TIBCO II)0:02:25
9Sara Youmans (Keller Rohrback Cycling)0:02:34
10Emily Elbers (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)0:02:55
11Page Robertson (Team TIBCO II)0:03:02
12Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)0:03:07
13Ellen Noble (C.F. Racing pb Trek Portsmouth)0:03:21
14Nadia Latzgo (Young Medalists)0:03:25
15Amber Vredenburg (Team TIBCO II)0:03:30
16Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)0:03:41
17Christina Koeppe (Matrix Cycling Club)0:04:21
18Allyson Beach (Fairhope Bicycle Company)0:04:25
19Savannah Blake (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))0:05:13
20Tara McCormick (Exergy Twenty12)0:05:37
21Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:05:49
22Dominique Danco (Killington Mountain School)0:07:17
23Stefanie Feltwell (Forest Acres Cycling Team)0:07:39
DNSJoanna Millstein (Rock Creek Velo)

