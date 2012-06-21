Daniel, Albershardt win 17-18 junior time trials
Eight junior time trial national championship jerseys awarded
|1
|Adam Croft (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:16:26
|2
|Davis Branyon (Frazier Cycling Juniors/Frazier Cycling)
|0:00:28
|3
|Ben Clark (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|0:00:32
|4
|Colton Villa
|0:00:44
|5
|Sean Quinn (CPT)
|0:00:52
|6
|Jacob Monahan (Desire Title Racing/New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc)
|0:00:55
|7
|Kerem Ayhan (Team Bulldog)
|0:01:08
|8
|Anthony Phillips (Matrix/RBM/Matrix Cycling Club)
|0:01:12
|9
|Michael Hemmerlin (Strada Racing Club /Strada Racing Club)
|0:01:20
|10
|Matthew Jogodnik (Colavita Racing/Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:01:28
|11
|Phil Oien (San Diego Bicycle Club)
|0:01:32
|12
|Arvin Jansen (Trace Bikes)
|0:01:35
|13
|Charles Wright (Treasure Coast Cycling Association)
|0:01:37
|14
|Bradyn Smith (Matrix/RBM/Matrix Cycling Club)
|0:01:47
|15
|Nathan Duncan (Fairhope Bicycle Company)
|0:01:53
|16
|Torin Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:59
|17
|Garrett Zueger (Kitchi - Mi - Kana)
|0:02:01
|18
|Tyler Reynolds (Jimmy John's Racing Team/Pella Bike Racing)
|0:02:22
|19
|Eduardo Cruz (ACQUA AL 2/SDBC/San Diego Bicycle Club)
|0:02:35
|20
|Christian Corsello (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|0:02:42
|21
|Wyatt Cote (Farm Team Juniors/Farm Team Cycling)
|0:02:49
|22
|Lukas Dudzik (Farm Team Juniors/Farm Team Cycling)
|0:02:57
|23
|Gabriel Porterfield (T3Multisports Elite Junior Cycling/T3Multisports)
|0:02:59
|24
|Ben Gray (Team Spincycle)
|0:03:11
|25
|Alex Poma (Junior Flyers)
|0:03:13
|26
|Anthony Bailey (TCRC p/b Piney Flats Bicycles & Fitness/Tri Cities Road Club)
|0:03:41
|27
|Casey Fulton
|0:05:04
|28
|Garrett McNear (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:05:07
|29
|William Seitz (GS Montagna Rossa)
|0:06:12
|DNS
|Isaac Caroca (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|DNS
|Lucas York (Matrix Cycling Club)
|DNS
|Weston Giem (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|1
|Gage Hecht (International Christian Cycling Club)
|0:13:23
|2
|Sean McELroy (Team Specialized Racing Juniors/Team Specialized Racing)
|0:00:29
|3
|Christopher Blevins (Durango Devo)
|0:00:29
|4
|Bo Knickman (Breakaway from Cancer Masters)
|0:00:33
|5
|Ian Clarke (Killington Mountain School)
|0:00:41
|6
|Garrett Marking (Chico Corsa Cycling Team)
|0:00:42
|7
|Hans Vandenberg (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:00:44
|8
|Grant McElroy (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|0:00:44
|9
|Logan Zueger (West Michigan Coast Riders)
|0:00:48
|10
|Phillip Truppelli (Knapp's Cyclery Racing)
|0:00:51
|11
|Michael Hocking (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:01:00
|12
|Cade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:01:03
|13
|Justin Leong (SJBC/San Jose Bicycle Club)
|0:01:04
|14
|Alex Hernandez (West Florida Wheelmen)
|0:01:13
|15
|Luke Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:01:16
|16
|Gianni Polhemus (Capital Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:01:16
|17
|Willem de Boer (Team Citius/High Voltage Racing and Recreation)
|0:01:19
|18
|Nicholas McRight (Matrix Cycling Club)
|0:01:25
|19
|Jordan Lewis (Tri Cities Road Club)
|0:01:26
|20
|Mathew Ly (Tru Cycling)
|0:01:30
|21
|Cameron Beard
|0:01:32
|22
|Sandor Delgado (Interactive Metronome Development)
|0:01:36
|23
|Alexander Dijkema (Frazier Cycling)
|0:01:40
|24
|Prithvi Gummadi (Frazier Cycling)
|0:01:40
|25
|Mikey Waine (Junior Flyers)
|0:01:41
|26
|Joshua Schroeder (International Christian Cycling Club)
|0:01:43
|27
|Blake Johnson (Cycle-Therapy GA)
|0:01:44
|28
|Matteo Jorgenson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:01:44
|29
|Rupert Cox (SJBC/San Jose Bicycle Club)
|0:01:45
|30
|Robert Comfort (WestCoastCycling PB STS Bikes/Harold Har/West Coast Cycling p/b STS Bikes/Harold)
|0:01:47
|31
|John Gilbert (Interactive Metronome Development)
|0:01:47
|32
|Jules Gilliam (Connie Cycling Junior Racing Team/CPT)
|0:02:00
|33
|Dylan Gray (Southern Elite/Sun & Ski Sports/Southern Elite)
|0:02:09
|34
|Samuel Kophazi (Carolina Break- Juniors/Carolina Break)
|0:02:12
|35
|Evan Clouse (Cole Sport)
|0:02:16
|36
|Joseph Monahan (New Orleans Bicycle Club Inc)
|0:02:19
|37
|Jackson McNear (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:02:23
|38
|Nick Oestreich (Junior Flyers)
|0:02:28
|39
|Thomas Carey (Fat Frogs Elite/Fat Frogs Racing)
|0:02:28
|40
|Mateo Sanchez (Velo's Cyclery)
|0:02:36
|41
|Alexander Dorschner (ISCorp Cycling Team/Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc dba ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:02:37
|42
|Simon Jones (ISCorp Cycling Team/Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc dba ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:02:38
|43
|Cameron Bellian (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|0:02:44
|44
|Jack Alessi (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:02:46
|45
|Chris Lloyd (Fat Frogs Racing)
|0:02:48
|46
|Connor Burney
|0:02:50
|47
|Peter Radebaugh (Trace Bikes)
|0:02:51
|48
|James Todd (Frazier Cycling)
|0:02:51
|49
|Ekrem Ayhan (Team Bulldog)
|0:02:56
|50
|Alec Miller (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:03:04
|51
|Trey Hedgecock (Des Moines Cycle Club)
|0:03:09
|52
|Ladson Walls (Carolina Break- Juniors/Carolina Break)
|0:03:12
|53
|Alex Gonzalez (T3Multisports Elite Junior Cycling/T3Multisports)
|0:03:16
|54
|Aditya Gummadi (Frazier Cycling)
|0:03:17
|55
|Ian Garrison
|0:03:21
|56
|Austin Wright (Treasure Coast Cycling Association)
|0:03:23
|57
|Jameson Simms (Trace Bikes)
|0:03:24
|58
|Sean McCarthy (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|0:03:24
|59
|Toby Wakelin (Frazier Cycling Juniors/Frazier Cycling)
|0:03:30
|60
|Conor Schunk
|0:03:31
|61
|Parker Goodson (Trace Bikes)
|0:03:40
|62
|Will Revard (Racing For Riley/KCV Cycling Club)
|0:03:45
|63
|Ryan Madis (WAS Labs Cycling)
|0:03:46
|64
|Isaac Porterfield (T3Multisports Elite Junior Cycling/T3Multisports)
|0:03:48
|65
|Davis Turner (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:03:56
|66
|Logan Jones-Wilkins
|0:04:09
|67
|Benji Hund (Apex Packaging Cycling Team/Chain Gang Cycling)
|0:04:13
|68
|Rishi Teja Mocherla (Frazier Cycling)
|0:04:27
|69
|Blake Wilson (Frazier Cycling Juniors/Frazier Cycling)
|0:04:30
|70
|Dawson Askew (Les Amis)
|0:04:42
|71
|Grayson Gavras (Fairhope Bicycle Company)
|0:04:46
|72
|Eric Calder (Les Amis)
|0:04:46
|73
|John Orellana (Velo's Cyclery)
|0:05:34
|74
|Nicholas Townes (Les Amis/Calder Brothers Development /Les Amis)
|0:05:43
|75
|Alexander Kirov
|0:05:54
|76
|Ian Schirmer (Frazier Cycling Juniors/Frazier Cycling)
|0:06:01
|DNS
|Tate Harper (Colavita Racing/Colavita Racing Inc.)
|DNS
|Nathan Ley (Boston Mountain Cyclists)
|DNS
|Nathan LeBauer (Rock Creek Velo)
|DNS
|James Brookshire (DIY Junior Development Team p/b ABRC/Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|DNS
|Imeh Nsek (Southern California Velo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zeke Mostov (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:25:54
|2
|Jake Silverberg (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:00:20
|3
|Adrien Costa (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:00:25
|4
|William Barta (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:00:25
|5
|Jack Maddux (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:00:57
|6
|Ethan Reynolds (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:01:02
|7
|Peter Vollers (Killington Mountain School Cycling Team)
|0:01:08
|8
|Shane Scoggin (HPC)
|0:01:13
|9
|Peter Goguen (C.F. Racing pb Trek Portsmouth)
|0:01:17
|10
|Jonathan Brown (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:01:19
|11
|Frankie Gonzalez (Interactive Metronome Development)
|0:01:20
|12
|Stephen Ridley (FACT)
|0:01:33
|13
|Robbie Farrens (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
|0:01:35
|14
|Noah Granigan (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:01:35
|15
|Anders Nystrom (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:01:37
|16
|Broderick Hartley (JET Cycling)
|0:01:38
|17
|Eric Oien (ACQUA AL 2)
|0:01:46
|18
|Diego Binatena (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:01:48
|19
|Matthew Valencia (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:01:52
|20
|Ian McMullen (VeloBrew Cycling Club)
|0:01:58
|21
|Carlo Villarreal (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:01:58
|22
|Philip O'Donnell (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:02:01
|23
|Efren Flores (Donny's Cafe Cycling Club)
|0:02:01
|24
|Samuel Rosenberg
|0:02:04
|25
|Robert Monahan (Desire Title Racing)
|0:02:09
|26
|John Murdock (Prochain Cycling)
|0:02:19
|27
|Tom Dudzik (Farm Team Juniors)
|0:02:22
|28
|Richard Rainville (Prochain Cycling)
|0:02:24
|29
|Michael Hernandez (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:02:29
|30
|Austin Schouman (West Michigan Coast Riders)
|0:02:35
|31
|Brandon Pruett (Rome Velo)
|0:02:41
|32
|Gabriel Rodriguez (BLUE STAR-BOOM Development Team)
|0:02:42
|33
|Austin Vincent (C.F. Racing pb Trek Portsmouth)
|0:02:43
|34
|Robert Archer (Southern Elite)
|0:02:44
|35
|Michael Gaines (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:02:46
|36
|Hayden Blom (VeloBrew Cycling Club)
|0:02:50
|37
|Tyler Mower (Young Medalists)
|0:02:55
|38
|Christian Bergh (787 Racing)
|0:02:55
|39
|Fletcher Lydick (Frazier Cycling)
|0:02:58
|40
|James Knippel (Team Coco's)
|0:03:00
|41
|Ian McShane (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:03:01
|42
|Sebastian York (Matrix Cycling Club)
|0:03:03
|43
|Luke Broadwell (Junior Flyers)
|0:03:04
|44
|Jordan Marhanka (DIY Junior Development Team pb ABRC)
|0:03:06
|45
|Nathan Rico (Sho-air)
|0:03:07
|46
|Marcello Cesario (Young Medalists)
|0:03:08
|47
|Jonathan Christensen (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:03:11
|48
|Evan East (Team Carve)
|0:03:11
|49
|Samuel James (Miller School of Albemarle pb CBC)
|0:03:17
|50
|Justin Griffin (FFKR Architects Racing)
|0:03:19
|51
|Derek Cote (Farm Team Juniors)
|0:03:26
|52
|Raymond Reisen (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:03:36
|53
|Connor Tankersley (Scenic City Velo)
|0:03:38
|54
|Daniel Painter (Ft. Wayne Outfitters)
|0:03:45
|55
|Nathan Clair (Team Citius)
|0:03:51
|56
|Alex Couture (Relaj Cycling)
|0:03:51
|57
|Parker Brookfield (Monticello Velo Club)
|0:03:55
|58
|Thomas Revard (Racing For Riley)
|0:04:03
|59
|Hunter Callahan
|0:04:09
|60
|John Curtis (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:04:10
|61
|Anthony Pratt (Cyclin' Pratt Proforma)
|0:04:13
|62
|Jonah MeadVanCort (GVCC G2 Development Team)
|0:04:14
|63
|Justin Addison (St. Paul's High School - Holy Rollers)
|0:04:17
|64
|Philip Bui (Tru Cycling)
|0:04:18
|65
|Sean Rice (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:04:20
|66
|Keane Brennan (Farm Team Juniors)
|0:04:24
|67
|Grayson Brookshire (Chainheart Cycling Studio)
|0:04:26
|68
|Brian Gaines (County Cycles)
|0:04:40
|69
|DEVIN REAVIS (DIY Junior Development Team pb ABRC)
|0:04:49
|70
|Weston Flickinger (Prochain Cycling)
|0:04:50
|71
|Spencer Virtue (Miller School of Albemarle pb CBC)
|0:04:56
|72
|Jake Thompson (HPC)
|0:04:59
|73
|Ian Baun (UPMC Cycling Performance)
|0:05:04
|74
|Kyle Berlind (BJC)
|0:05:13
|75
|Benedikt Toeldte (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:05:25
|76
|Liam Earl (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:05:30
|77
|josue Perez (Sun Cycling Team)
|0:05:51
|78
|Nicholas Collins (Orlando Road Club Inc)
|0:05:53
|79
|Jacob Slife (HPC)
|0:06:13
|80
|Hugh Alessi (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:06:32
|81
|Connor Herrington (KingRacingGroup)
|0:06:48
|82
|Tony Comer (ACQUA AL 2)
|0:06:56
|83
|Andrew Weaver (Carolina Break)
|0:08:06
|DNS
|Garrett Roth (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gregory Daniel (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:37:46
|2
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (Velosport Racing)
|0:01:00
|3
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:01:13
|4
|Michael Dessau (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:01:15
|5
|Jordan Cullen (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:01:22
|6
|Alexandre Darville (Hammer Nutrition)
|0:01:25
|7
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hammer Nutrition)
|0:01:26
|8
|Tyler Schwartz (Surf City Cyclery)
|0:01:38
|9
|Alexey Vermeulen (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
|0:01:40
|10
|Stephen Bassett (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P)
|0:01:47
|11
|Colin Joyce (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:01:48
|12
|Logan Owen (Lake Washington Velo)
|0:01:56
|13
|Geoffrey Curran (Surf City Cyclery)
|0:02:09
|14
|Matthew Russell (Scenic City Velo)
|0:02:09
|15
|Justin Mauch (HPC)
|0:02:12
|16
|Jonathon Schilling (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:02:13
|17
|Tyler Williams (Team Swift)
|0:02:21
|18
|Brendan Rhim (Killington Mountain School Cycling Team)
|0:02:21
|19
|Thomas Wrona (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:02:26
|20
|Kyle Torres (Team Specialized Racing Juniors)
|0:02:29
|21
|Christofer Keeling (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:02:40
|22
|Zachary Carlson (Matrix)
|0:02:40
|23
|Justin Oien (Monster Media Racing SCVELO)
|0:02:46
|24
|Rudyard Peterson (Borah)
|0:02:58
|25
|Ian Moore (Team Swift)
|0:03:11
|26
|Imari Miller (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:03:12
|27
|Curtis White (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:03:13
|28
|Nick Torraca (Mad Duck Racing)
|0:03:14
|29
|Zack Gould (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:03:19
|30
|Nolan Tankersley (Scenic City Velo)
|0:03:23
|31
|Miguel Bryon (BLUE STAR-BOOM Development Team)
|0:03:31
|32
|Joel Paquette (Team Priority Health)
|0:03:31
|33
|Mino Giunta (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:03:42
|34
|Michael Frentress (787 Racing)
|0:03:49
|35
|Noah Williams (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:03:51
|36
|Reese Levine (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team)
|0:03:54
|37
|Christopher Calder (Les Amis)
|0:03:59
|38
|Gregory Ratzell (Young Medalists)
|0:04:00
|39
|Andy Mount (HPC)
|0:04:03
|40
|Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing)
|0:04:07
|41
|Taylor Skinner (FASTER Performance Center)
|0:04:10
|42
|Paul Price Jr (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|0:04:10
|43
|Anthony Fitch (Monster Media Racing SCVELO)
|0:04:14
|44
|Jacob King (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:04:23
|45
|William Richter (Hincapie Development team)
|0:04:26
|46
|beau boggs (Zipp Factory Team)
|0:04:29
|47
|Hunter Stewart (GS Tenzing)
|0:04:30
|48
|Ryan Culp (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)
|0:04:37
|49
|Landon Beauchamp (Matrix Cycling Club)
|0:04:44
|50
|Jonah Tannos (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|0:04:45
|51
|Dag Anderson (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:04:48
|52
|Andrew Bailey (Krystal Cycling Team)
|0:04:50
|53
|Christopher Meacham (Young Medalists)
|0:04:50
|54
|Travis Monroe (Hammer Nutrition-CMG Racing Team)
|0:04:54
|55
|Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:04:56
|56
|Brendan McCormack (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:05:02
|57
|Avery Wilson (HPC)
|0:05:02
|58
|James Panagiotopoulos (HPC)
|0:05:08
|59
|Keegan Sotebeer (Groove Subaru-Alpha Bicycle Co)
|0:05:10
|60
|Isaac Kaplan (Rock Creek Velo)
|0:05:15
|61
|Alistair Eeckman (Hammer Nutrition)
|0:05:18
|62
|Jackson Long (Hammer Nutrition)
|0:05:18
|63
|Benjamin Rothschild (Frazier Cycling)
|0:05:22
|64
|Casey Braga (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|0:05:32
|65
|Daniel Gonzalez (T3Multisports)
|0:05:36
|66
|Cameron McCormack (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:05:37
|67
|Lucas Wardein (Florida Velo)
|0:05:37
|68
|Dakota Schaeffer (Young Medalists)
|0:05:42
|69
|Jacob Miller (HPC)
|0:05:46
|70
|Nathaniel Morse (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team Inc.)
|0:05:48
|71
|Zachary Bender (Specialized - Rising STARS pb Bicycling)
|0:05:57
|72
|Darrell Kohli (Racers Against Childhood Cancer)
|0:05:59
|73
|Tyler Hutchinson
|0:06:02
|74
|Sean Conway (Farm Team Cycling)
|0:06:03
|75
|Matthew Ammann (HPC)
|0:06:07
|76
|Kaleb Anderson (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:06:11
|77
|Andrew Hodges (Frazier Cycling)
|0:06:13
|78
|James Fowler (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)
|0:06:15
|79
|John Noonan (Tokyo Joe's -Whole Foods)
|0:06:18
|80
|Charlie Hough (DIY Music pb Chainheart Cycling Studio)
|0:06:26
|81
|Sam Damphousse (Bay Hill Capital)
|0:06:31
|82
|John Hoffman Jr. (Spin)
|0:06:33
|83
|Zack Lavergne (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)
|0:06:43
|84
|Ben Stein (Colavita Racing)
|0:06:51
|85
|Kipp Silber (MERRILL LYNCH CYCLING)
|0:07:09
|86
|Nolan McQueen (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:07:16
|87
|William Pestcoe (Young Medalists)
|0:07:19
|88
|Tice Porterfield (T3Multisports Elite Junior Cycling)
|0:07:22
|89
|Jake Schneidewind (Fayetteville Wheelmen)
|0:07:23
|90
|Michael Keller (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|0:07:33
|91
|Ansel Dickey (Killington Mountain School Cycling Team)
|0:08:21
|92
|Nash Keanu Jacquez (Major Motion Development)
|0:08:27
|93
|Tim Aiken (SJBC)
|0:08:36
|94
|David Hart (Bianchi)
|0:09:18
|95
|Justin McQuerry (Bicycles Outback pb Jubilee Mitsubishi)
|0:10:00
|96
|Michael Neslon
|0:10:44
|97
|Samuel Caroca (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:10:47
|98
|David Abusiewiez
|0:14:06
|99
|James Barry (Carolina Break- Juniors)
|0:14:19
|100
|Chase Howard (Carbon Racing)
|0:05:54
|DNS
|Eduardo Arboleda (Interactive Metronome Development)
|DNS
|Jonathan Petrillo (Sport Systems Mountaintop Cycling)
|DNS
|Tobin Ortenblad (Ritte Elite U23 Development Team)
|DNS
|Braedan Weller (Berkshire Bike and Board)
|DNS
|Maxwell Ackermann (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Erik Volotzky (Get Crackin'-MS Society)
|DNS
|Pedro Zaragoza
|DNS
|Enrico Cruz (Velo's Cyclery)
|DNS
|Peter Davis (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Hugh Brown (Slipstream-Craddock Junior Development)
|DNS
|Kenneth Gonzales (Team Swift)
|DNS
|Thomas Berg
|DNS
|Joseph Tarnowski (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Austin Joyner (Carolina Break)
|DQ
|Joseph Coleman (Krystal Cycling Team)
|0:43:58
|DNF
|JONATHAN CUCAZ (Frazier Cycling)
|1
|Megan Doherty (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:15:39
|2
|Abigail Youngwerth (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:01:50
|3
|Isabella Brookshire (DIY Junior Development Team p/b ABRC/Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:01:51
|4
|Katie Clouse (Cole Sport)
|0:02:00
|5
|Lauren Garriques
|0:02:03
|6
|Sarah Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:02:51
|7
|Cheyenne Comer (ACQUA AL 2/SDBC/San Diego Bicycle Club)
|0:03:04
|8
|Kerrigan Sunday (FACT/Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|0:03:06
|9
|Turner Ramsay (Killington Mountain School)
|0:03:09
|10
|Hayley Diemar
|0:03:12
|11
|Annalise Oestreich (Junior Flyers)
|0:04:07
|12
|Kateri Coppola
|0:04:35
|13
|Estefy Gonzalez (T3Multisports Elite Junior Cycling/T3Multisports)
|0:04:36
|14
|Jane Tullis (Frazier Cycling Juniors/Frazier Cycling)
|0:04:41
|15
|Claire Dilday (Fat Frogs Racing)
|0:05:05
|16
|Veronica Church (Exergy TWENTY12/Exergy Twenty12)
|0:05:24
|17
|Madison Beach (Fairhope Bicycle Company)
|0:06:02
|18
|Holly Wakelin (Frazier Cycling Juniors/Frazier Cycling)
|0:07:11
|19
|Gabrielle Truppelli (Somerset Wheelmen)
|0:07:58
|20
|Angelica Corsello (Fulton Flyers Cycling Club)
|0:08:46
|1
|Gina Johnson (Village-Verdigris Cycling)
|0:15:33
|2
|Hannah Green (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:00:18
|3
|Julyn Aguila (Major Motion Cycling Club)
|0:00:23
|4
|Hannah Arensman (DIY Junior Development Team p/b ABRC/Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|0:00:54
|5
|Ann Weigel (Orlando Road Club Inc)
|0:00:56
|6
|Courtney Comer (ACQUA AL 2/SDBC/San Diego Bicycle Club)
|0:00:58
|7
|Rachel Cross (Sho-air/Rock 'n Road/Team Velosport Club)
|0:00:59
|8
|Summer Moak (Northwest Cycling Club)
|0:01:17
|9
|Sophia Broadwell (Junior Flyers)
|0:01:26
|10
|Salma Huque (Junior Flyers)
|0:01:26
|11
|Kennedy Adams (WAS Labs Cycling)
|0:01:38
|12
|Veda Gerasimek (Young Medalists / Team Rothrock/Young Medalists/ Team Rothrock)
|0:01:45
|13
|Mackenzie Collins (Orlando Road Club Inc)
|0:01:47
|14
|Mason Hopkins (Team Commonwealth Sports Medicine/River CIty Women's Racing)
|0:01:56
|15
|Moriah Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:01:58
|16
|Katherine Eckrote (Frazier Cycling)
|0:02:21
|17
|Kalie King (JVR Sports)
|0:02:22
|18
|Svetlana Mack (Rock Creek Velo)
|0:02:24
|19
|Emily Croft (James River Velo Sport)
|0:02:25
|20
|Allyson Hurst (FACT/Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|0:03:28
|21
|Olivia Jones (Northwest Cycling Club)
|0:03:36
|22
|Madeleine Haney (Frazier Cycling)
|0:03:42
|23
|Emma Hurst (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|0:04:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Claire Van Ekdom (JET Cycling)
|0:30:01
|2
|Zoe Reeves (Einstein Racing)
|0:00:55
|3
|Zoe Mullins (Colavita Racing Inc.)
|0:01:00
|4
|Kirsten Williams (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:01:03
|5
|Hannah Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:01:18
|6
|Ashlyn Woods (Miller School of Albemarle pb CBC)
|0:01:22
|7
|Laurel Rathbun (JETCycling)
|0:01:37
|8
|Amelia Tanner (JETCycling)
|0:01:37
|9
|Abigail Aldridge (Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:01:55
|10
|Janelle Cole (West Michigan Coast Riders)
|0:02:04
|11
|Evelyn Korbich (Young Medalists)
|0:02:41
|12
|Madeleine Boutet
|0:02:44
|13
|Rachel Swan (Strive Racing)
|0:02:47
|14
|Aliya Traficante
|0:03:05
|15
|Marta Morris (JETCycling)
|0:03:24
|16
|Danielle Mullis (Wolverine Sports Club)
|0:03:43
|17
|Katherine Santos (Red Zone Cycling)
|0:03:46
|18
|Frances Sledge (Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:03:48
|19
|Payton Thomas (FCS Cycling)
|0:03:49
|20
|Diana Ramos (Junior Flyers)
|0:04:15
|21
|Salley Reamer (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|0:05:05
|22
|Mallory McNelis (Tradewinds Developmental)
|0:07:27
|23
|Caleigh Hebert (Frazier Cycling Juniors)
|0:08:56
|24
|Hannah McDade (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|0:09:17
|DNS
|Dominique Shore (Frazier Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Addyson Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:28:29
|2
|Grace Alexander (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:00:49
|3
|Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:01:05
|4
|Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO II)
|0:01:44
|5
|Erin Donohue (Killington Mountain School Cycling Team)
|0:01:46
|6
|Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace)
|0:02:11
|7
|Sarah Huang (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:02:13
|8
|Bailey Semian (Team TIBCO II)
|0:02:25
|9
|Sara Youmans (Keller Rohrback Cycling)
|0:02:34
|10
|Emily Elbers (Farm Team Elite Women's Cycling Team)
|0:02:55
|11
|Page Robertson (Team TIBCO II)
|0:03:02
|12
|Zoe Frazier (Frazier Cycling)
|0:03:07
|13
|Ellen Noble (C.F. Racing pb Trek Portsmouth)
|0:03:21
|14
|Nadia Latzgo (Young Medalists)
|0:03:25
|15
|Amber Vredenburg (Team TIBCO II)
|0:03:30
|16
|Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)
|0:03:41
|17
|Christina Koeppe (Matrix Cycling Club)
|0:04:21
|18
|Allyson Beach (Fairhope Bicycle Company)
|0:04:25
|19
|Savannah Blake (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Squad))
|0:05:13
|20
|Tara McCormick (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:05:37
|21
|Jacqueline Denny (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:05:49
|22
|Dominique Danco (Killington Mountain School)
|0:07:17
|23
|Stefanie Feltwell (Forest Acres Cycling Team)
|0:07:39
|DNS
|Joanna Millstein (Rock Creek Velo)
