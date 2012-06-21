Trending

Huffman powers to U23 time trial championship

Craddock, Brown bested by Cal-Giant rider

Lawson Craddock (Bontrager-Livetstrong) coming in for third place in the U23 field.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Evan Huffman (Cal Giant-Berry Farms) sets out on the course to became the U23 National Champ.

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms)0:36:41
2G Lawson Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG Team)0:00:17
3Nathan Brown (Bontrager LIVESTRONG Team)0:00:34
4Lawrence Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:00:37
5Eamon Franck (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized)0:00:46
6Steven Perezluha0:00:53
7Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)0:01:01
8Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System pb Stan's NoTubes)0:01:07
9Anders Newbury (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)0:01:14
10Connor McCutcheon (Team Simple Green)0:01:19
11Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG Team)0:01:20
12Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized)0:01:20
13Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)0:01:22
14Benjamin Wolfe (Aetna Cycling Team pb Charlescoaching.com)0:01:26
15Robert Bush (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)0:01:51
16James Schurman (Team Athletix Benefitting Globalbike)0:01:53
17Torey Philipp (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized)0:02:02
18Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)0:02:04
19Charles (Mac) Cassin (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:02:05
20Stephen Leece (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized)0:02:06
21Mathew Lipscomb (Hincapie Development team)0:02:17
22Jeffrey Perrin (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:02:29
23Tyler Karnes (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:02:38
24Isaiah Newkirk0:02:44
25Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized)0:02:52
26Micah Engle (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)0:02:52
27Kevin Fish (Super Squadra)0:03:06
28Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:03:09
29John Harris (CCB Racing)0:03:15
30Austin Allison (Horizon Organic)0:03:17
31Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS pb CISCO/Battley Harley-Davidson)0:03:25
32Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)0:03:25
33Jos Chalmers (ZMOTION Racing Team)0:03:45
34Parker Kyzer (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:03:57
35Derek Schanze (GearLink Racing INC.)0:03:59
36Matt Lyons (University of Denver)0:04:03
37Charlie Avis (Bontrager-Livestrong)0:04:04
38Spencer Oswald0:04:08
39David Cueli (Team Cocos)0:04:14
40Paul Lynch (Team Type 1- Development)0:04:16
41David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:04:18
42Neal Shepherd (Florida Velo)0:04:29
43Ethan Sopenski (San Jose Bicycle Club)0:04:30
44Thomas Jondall (White Mountain Road Club)0:04:46
45Michael Pincus (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)0:04:47
46Robert Squire (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)0:04:58
47David Goodman (Athens Velo Club)0:05:02
48William Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:05:08
49oliver flautt (Athens Velo Club)0:05:21
50Taylor Warren (Rams Cycling Team)0:05:33
51James Bird (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc dba ISCorp Cycling Team)0:05:36
52Nathaniel Beams (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)0:05:40
53Kyle Anderson (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)0:05:42
54Wesley Kline (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)0:06:03
55Ruben Delcristo (BLUE STAR-BOOM Development Team)0:06:04
56Colin McKenna (Lamb's Gap Cycling Team)0:06:08
57Alfred Baurley (AG Bikes/Bayview Cadillac/GS Palm Beach)0:06:46
58Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:08:00
59Henry Willis (The Fit Lab)0:08:31
60John Pratt (Cyclin' Pratt Proforma)0:09:35
DNSColt Peterson (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)
DNSMatt Pence (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
DNSNicolas Patton (Hoover's Essential Health Market)
DNSZack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
DNSAndrew Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
DNSWes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
DNSCraig Magee (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
DNSMarcel DeLisser
DNSNathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
DNSJoshua Berry (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
DNSMatthew Abdalah
DNSEdison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
DNSMichael Stone (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
DNSTanner Putt (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
DNSMichael Reidenbach (HydroMax Cycling Team/Sports T.E.A.M.)
DNSJohn Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)

