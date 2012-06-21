Huffman powers to U23 time trial championship
Craddock, Brown bested by Cal-Giant rider
U23 Men Time Trial: Strom Thurmond Dam -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (California Giant Berry Farms)
|0:36:41
|2
|G Lawson Craddock (Bontrager LIVESTRONG Team)
|0:00:17
|3
|Nathan Brown (Bontrager LIVESTRONG Team)
|0:00:34
|4
|Lawrence Warbasse (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|0:00:37
|5
|Eamon Franck (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized)
|0:00:46
|6
|Steven Perezluha
|0:00:53
|7
|Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
|0:01:01
|8
|Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System pb Stan's NoTubes)
|0:01:07
|9
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
|0:01:14
|10
|Connor McCutcheon (Team Simple Green)
|0:01:19
|11
|Gavin Mannion (Bontrager LIVESTRONG Team)
|0:01:20
|12
|Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized)
|0:01:20
|13
|Alex Vanias (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
|0:01:22
|14
|Benjamin Wolfe (Aetna Cycling Team pb Charlescoaching.com)
|0:01:26
|15
|Robert Bush (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
|0:01:51
|16
|James Schurman (Team Athletix Benefitting Globalbike)
|0:01:53
|17
|Torey Philipp (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized)
|0:02:02
|18
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|0:02:04
|19
|Charles (Mac) Cassin (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|0:02:05
|20
|Stephen Leece (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized)
|0:02:06
|21
|Mathew Lipscomb (Hincapie Development team)
|0:02:17
|22
|Jeffrey Perrin (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|0:02:29
|23
|Tyler Karnes (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|0:02:38
|24
|Isaiah Newkirk
|0:02:44
|25
|Chris Stastny (California Giant Berry Farms-Specialized)
|0:02:52
|26
|Micah Engle (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|0:02:52
|27
|Kevin Fish (Super Squadra)
|0:03:06
|28
|Isaac Enderline (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|0:03:09
|29
|John Harris (CCB Racing)
|0:03:15
|30
|Austin Allison (Horizon Organic)
|0:03:17
|31
|Nick Bax (XO COMMUNICATIONS pb CISCO/Battley Harley-Davidson)
|0:03:25
|32
|Mac Brennan (Bissell-ABG-NUVO)
|0:03:25
|33
|Jos Chalmers (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|0:03:45
|34
|Parker Kyzer (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|0:03:57
|35
|Derek Schanze (GearLink Racing INC.)
|0:03:59
|36
|Matt Lyons (University of Denver)
|0:04:03
|37
|Charlie Avis (Bontrager-Livestrong)
|0:04:04
|38
|Spencer Oswald
|0:04:08
|39
|David Cueli (Team Cocos)
|0:04:14
|40
|Paul Lynch (Team Type 1- Development)
|0:04:16
|41
|David Benkoski (Webcor/Alto Velo)
|0:04:18
|42
|Neal Shepherd (Florida Velo)
|0:04:29
|43
|Ethan Sopenski (San Jose Bicycle Club)
|0:04:30
|44
|Thomas Jondall (White Mountain Road Club)
|0:04:46
|45
|Michael Pincus (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)
|0:04:47
|46
|Robert Squire (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
|0:04:58
|47
|David Goodman (Athens Velo Club)
|0:05:02
|48
|William Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:05:08
|49
|oliver flautt (Athens Velo Club)
|0:05:21
|50
|Taylor Warren (Rams Cycling Team)
|0:05:33
|51
|James Bird (Nova Cycle Sports Foundation Inc dba ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:05:36
|52
|Nathaniel Beams (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)
|0:05:40
|53
|Kyle Anderson (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)
|0:05:42
|54
|Wesley Kline (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|0:06:03
|55
|Ruben Delcristo (BLUE STAR-BOOM Development Team)
|0:06:04
|56
|Colin McKenna (Lamb's Gap Cycling Team)
|0:06:08
|57
|Alfred Baurley (AG Bikes/Bayview Cadillac/GS Palm Beach)
|0:06:46
|58
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:08:00
|59
|Henry Willis (The Fit Lab)
|0:08:31
|60
|John Pratt (Cyclin' Pratt Proforma)
|0:09:35
|DNS
|Colt Peterson (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)
|DNS
|Matt Pence (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|DNS
|Nicolas Patton (Hoover's Essential Health Market)
|DNS
|Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|DNS
|Andrew Meyer (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|DNS
|Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
|DNS
|Craig Magee (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Marcel DeLisser
|DNS
|Nathanael Christensen (Michael David Winery Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Joshua Berry (Chipotle-First Solar Development Team)
|DNS
|Matthew Abdalah
|DNS
|Edison Turner (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|DNS
|Michael Stone (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|DNS
|Tanner Putt (BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|DNS
|Michael Reidenbach (HydroMax Cycling Team/Sports T.E.A.M.)
|DNS
|John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
