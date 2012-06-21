Neben gains national time trial title
Stevens edged out, Powers claims bronze
Elite/U23 Women Time Trial: Strom Thurmond Dam -
Image 1 of 13
Image 2 of 13
Image 3 of 13
Image 4 of 13
Image 5 of 13
Image 6 of 13
Image 7 of 13
Image 8 of 13
Image 9 of 13
Image 10 of 13
Image 11 of 13
Image 12 of 13
Image 13 of 13
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Neben (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:39:27
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:00:01
|3
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:00:19
|4
|Carmen Small (Team Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:24
|5
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:01:33
|6
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:01:33
|7
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS/Now Cycling)
|0:01:40
|8
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:01:54
|9
|Amanda Miller (TIBCO to The Top)
|0:01:58
|10
|Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:07
|11
|Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO to The Top)
|0:02:18
|12
|Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
|0:02:22
|13
|Megan Guarnier (TIBCO to The Top)
|0:02:23
|14
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:02:32
|15
|Lauren Stephens (FCS Cycling)
|0:02:39
|16
|Marti Shea
|0:02:53
|17
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:02:59
|18
|Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
|0:03:23
|19
|Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Club)
|0:03:41
|20
|Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:03:47
|21
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Racing)
|0:03:52
|22
|Janel Holcomb (Team Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:05
|23
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:04:10
|24
|Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:04:25
|25
|Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:04:32
|26
|Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:04:44
|27
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)
|0:04:49
|28
|Hallie Blunck
|0:05:26
|29
|Danielle Haulman (TIBCO to The Top)
|0:05:51
|30
|Meghan Lapeta (Smart Cycling)
|0:06:00
|31
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:06:06
|32
|Rebecca Clark
|0:06:06
|33
|Christa Ghent (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:07:15
|34
|Abigail Mickey (Panache Cyclewear)
|0:08:05
|35
|Lindsey Durst (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:08:07
|36
|Rachel Warner (FCS Cycling Team: pb Mr. Restore)
|0:09:16
|37
|Stephanie Cucaz (Frazier Cycling)
|0:11:18
|38
|Molly Hubbard (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|0:13:45
|DNS
|Zoe Reker (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
|DNS
|Jerika Hutchinson (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Lindsay Myers (TIBCO to The Top)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:42:26
|2
|Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Club)
|0:00:42
|3
|Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|0:01:26
|4
|Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS/Now Cycling)
|0:01:33
|5
|Danielle Haulman (TIBCO to The Top)
|0:02:52
|6
|Meghan Lapeta (Smart Cycling)
|0:03:01
|7
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|0:03:07
|8
|Christa Ghent (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:04:16
|9
|Abigail Mickey (Panache Cyclewear)
|0:04:50
|10
|Stephanie Cucaz (Frazier Cycling)
|0:08:19
|11
|Molly Hubbard (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|0:10:46
|DNS
|Zoe Reker (ISCorp Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Jerika Hutchinson (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy