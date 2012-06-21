Trending

Neben gains national time trial title

Stevens edged out, Powers claims bronze

Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy) on the way to becoming the women's U23 National Champion.

Alli Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon) concentrates on the rough road section.

Alison Powers ( NOW and Novartis) posted a third best time for the day.

Janel Holcomb (Optum) comes through with another fast time.

Robin Farrina (NOW and Novartis) will be back to defend her road race title on Sunday.

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized Lululemon) was fast enough for third place today.

Megan Guarnier (TIBCO) fresh off her stage win at last weeks Nature Valley Stage Race.

Aiison Tetrick (Exergy) after the turn around.

Amber Neben (Specialized - Lululemon) on the way to her National Championship win.

Carmen Small (Optum) come to the race straight from the overall win at the Nature Valley Grand Prix.

Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - Lululemon) almost took home the stars and stripes jersey again this year.

Riders get strung out along the course.

Full Results

Women - Cat 1/2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (Specialized-Lululemon)0:39:27
2Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon)0:00:01
3Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:00:19
4Carmen Small (Team Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:24
5Alison Tetrick (Exergy Twenty12)0:01:33
6Kristin McGrath (Exergy Twenty12)0:01:33
7Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS/Now Cycling)0:01:40
8Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)0:01:54
9Amanda Miller (TIBCO to The Top)0:01:58
10Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:07
11Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO to The Top)0:02:18
12Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)0:02:22
13Megan Guarnier (TIBCO to The Top)0:02:23
14Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:02:32
15Lauren Stephens (FCS Cycling)0:02:39
16Marti Shea0:02:53
17Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty12)0:02:59
18Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)0:03:23
19Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Club)0:03:41
20Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)0:03:47
21Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Racing)0:03:52
22Janel Holcomb (Team Optum pb Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:05
23Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)0:04:10
24Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:04:25
25Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:32
26Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:04:44
27Ally Stacher (Specialized-Lululemon)0:04:49
28Hallie Blunck0:05:26
29Danielle Haulman (TIBCO to The Top)0:05:51
30Meghan Lapeta (Smart Cycling)0:06:00
31Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:06:06
32Rebecca Clark0:06:06
33Christa Ghent (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:07:15
34Abigail Mickey (Panache Cyclewear)0:08:05
35Lindsey Durst (ISCorp Cycling Team)0:08:07
36Rachel Warner (FCS Cycling Team: pb Mr. Restore)0:09:16
37Stephanie Cucaz (Frazier Cycling)0:11:18
38Molly Hubbard (PainPathways Cycling Team)0:13:45
DNSZoe Reker (ISCorp Cycling Team)
DNSEmily Kachorek (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
DNSJerika Hutchinson (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
DNSLindsay Myers (TIBCO to The Top)

Women - U23
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty12)0:42:26
2Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Club)0:00:42
3Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)0:01:26
4Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS/Now Cycling)0:01:33
5Danielle Haulman (TIBCO to The Top)0:02:52
6Meghan Lapeta (Smart Cycling)0:03:01
7Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)0:03:07
8Christa Ghent (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:04:16
9Abigail Mickey (Panache Cyclewear)0:04:50
10Stephanie Cucaz (Frazier Cycling)0:08:19
11Molly Hubbard (PainPathways Cycling Team)0:10:46
DNSZoe Reker (ISCorp Cycling Team)
DNSJerika Hutchinson (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)

