Kyer wins the elite title

Davis and Barberi manage to hold off the field

Image 1 of 10

Big fields for todays races.

Big fields for todays races.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 10

Not much for clouds later in the day.

Not much for clouds later in the day.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 10

176 men left the start line of the elite men's race.

176 men left the start line of the elite men's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 10

Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar) still looking fresh after his win.

Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar) still looking fresh after his win.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 10

Craziness in the feed zone for the elite men.

Craziness in the feed zone for the elite men.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 10

The men on one of the many little climbs.

The men on one of the many little climbs.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 10

The elite men head out onto lap two.

The elite men head out onto lap two.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 10

The men's field begins to split.

The men's field begins to split.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 10

Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-BOOM) just beats out Logan Owen (Hagens Burman) for the 17-18 junior title.

Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-BOOM) just beats out Logan Owen (Hagens Burman) for the 17-18 junior title.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 10

The elite men's podium.

The elite men's podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling)4:02:29
2Mathew Davis (Team LaS'port)0:00:03
3Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:11
4Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing)0:00:17
5Frank Travieso (Team Coco's/Team Cocos)
6Shane Braley (Team Athletix Benefitting Global)
7Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling)
8David Guttenplan (The 706 Project)
9Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)
10Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling/Lake Washington Velo)
11Brian Toone (Tria Market / DonohooAuto/Birmingham)
12Jesse Goodrich (Juwi Solar Cycling)
13Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
14Robert Scheffler (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
15Sean McCarthy (Northampton Cycling Club)
16Jeremy Durrin (J.A.M. Fund / NCC/Tenet Racing)
17Jonathan Atwell (Team United Healthcare Georgia/The 706 Project)
18Kennett Peterson (Sherwood, OR)
19Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
20Andrew Otte (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis C)
21S Charles Zamastil (160over90 p.b. Vie 13/QCW Cycling)
22igor rudalev (Iron Data Racing)
23Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing INC.)
24John DeLong (VeloShine Cycling Team/Hincapie Sportswear)
25Ethan Atkins (Metromint Cycling)
26Nathaniel Williams (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis C)
27Michael Margarite (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
28Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
29Benjamin Renkema (Team Athletix Benefitting Global)
30Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
31Jacob Rytlewski (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling)
32Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
33Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
34Ryan DeWald (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
35Coulton Hartrich (Team Athletix Benefitting Global)
36Garrett White (Firefighters Racing p/b Advocar)
37Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso's)
38John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
39Sean Barrie (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
40Robert Stumpf (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
41Ronald LaRose (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlescoaching.com)
42Brendan Housler (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso's)
43Andrew Scarano (Team United Healthcare Georgia/The 706 Project)
44Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
45Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder/Trek Store)
46Christopher Brown (LITESPEED-BMW/Litespeed-BMW)
47Benjamin Bryant (Latino Cycling Team)
48Jonathan Card (Sylvania, OH)
49Spencer Gaddy (Team United Healthcare Georgia/The 706 Project)
50James Schurman (Team Athletix Benefitting Global)
51Timothy Mitchell (CCB Racing/CCB)
52Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
53Bryan McVey (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling)
54Rand Miller (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
55Colby Ricker (Sonic Boom Racing)
56Timothy Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
57Brad Schaeffer (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis C)
58Devin Clark (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)
59Daniel Harm (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling)
60Shawn Gravois (Team Athletix Benefitting Global)
61Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling/Lake Washington Velo)
62Steven Wheeler (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)
63Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
64Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
65Brett Kielick (160over90 p.b. Vie 13/QCW Cycling)
66John Minturn (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
67Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis C)
68Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
69David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)
70Scottie Weiss (VeloShine Cycling Team/Hincapie Sportswear)
71Jacob Tremblay (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
72Oscar Clark (Team United Healthcare Georgia/The 706 Project)
73Igor Volshteyn (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
74Winston David (Team Athletix Benefitting Global)
75Hank Beaver (LITESPEED-BMW/Litespeed-BMW)
76Christopher Lyman (Team Specialized Racing Masters)
77Erik Broo (Happy Tooth Racing)
78George Cyrus (Landis/Trek/White Mountain Road)
79Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)
80Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)
81Jeffrey Perrin (Juwi Solar Cycling)0:00:55
82Justin Eppenbrock (Appling, GA)0:00:58
83Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
84Nicholas Rogers (160over90 p.b. Vie 13/QCW Cycling)
85Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
86Hugh Moran (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
87Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:01:06
88Chandler Weekes (VeloShine Cycling Team/Hincapie Sportswear)
89J Gabriel Lloyd (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
90Zachary Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:01:13
91Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling/Lake Washington Velo)
92Joshua Lipka (Berkshire Cycling Association)0:01:19
93James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
94Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:30
95James Peterman (Sonic Boom Racing)
96Phil Wikoff (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)0:01:44
97Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)0:01:52
98Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
99Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:59
100Patrick Raines (Team Mountain Khakis/Mock Orang)0:02:03
101James Baldesare (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)0:02:38
102Jeffrey Pendlebury (Fredericksburg, OH)0:02:42
103Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:03:28
104Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)0:06:20
105Matthew Kessing (Team Wooly Mammoth)0:08:34
106John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)0:09:38
107Jake Wells (Stan'sNoTubes)
108Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)0:12:44
109David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:14:00
110Bryan Lofton (VeloBrew Cycling Club)
111Jason Fowler (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis C)
112Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
113Daniel Lam (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis C)
114Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
115Matthew Furlow (160over90 p.b. Vie 13/QCW Cycling)0:14:18
116Scott Catanzaro (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis C)0:20:02
117William Hottenstein (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso's)0:25:32
118Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
119Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
120Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
121Robert O'Gorman Jr (Happy Tooth Racing)
122Colt Peterson (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)
123Timothy Henry (Litespeed-BMW)0:20:23
124Kyle Knott (Team Athletix Benefitting Global)
125Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)
DQAndrew Miller (
DNFMichael Busa (Tenet Racing)
DNFRussell Brown (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCOtley Harley-Davidson)
DNFGiancarlo Bianchi (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
DNFJoshua Whitmore (Team Athletix Benefitting Globalbike/Globalbike Racing)
DNFGabriel Moss Masaquiza (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
DNFBrant Speed (787 Racing)
DNFHarold (Phil) Southerland (Team Type 1)
DNFTucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's -Whole Foods/Primal)
DNFBenjamin Wolfe (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlescoaching.com)
DNFTravis McCabe (Landis/Trek/White Mountain Road Club)
DNFJoseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
DNFNicholas Inabinet (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cyclingg/ABD Cycling Club)
DNFMorgan Ryan (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)
DNFAndrew Raab (CCB Racing/CCB)
DNFJohnny Mitchell (Team Ville LLC)
DNFRobert McConville (Carrboro, NC)
DNFAndy Lougher (Iron Data Racing)
DNFWesley Kline (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
DNFBruce Humphries (VeloShine Cycling Team/Hincapie Sportswear)
DNFDavid Hoyle (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlescoaching.com)
DNFChris Chotas (LITESPEED-BMW/Litespeed-BMW)
DNFGabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling/Lake Washington Veloington Velo)
DNFWyatt Stoup (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso'sasso/Genesee Valley Cycling Club)
DNFPhillip Snodgrass (DNA Racing)
DNFNathan Smith (Low Country Racing Elite Team/Low Country Cycling Team)
DNFJed Rogers (787 Racing)
DNFNoah Metzler (Team Athletix Benefitting Globalbike/Globalbike Racing)
DNFJamie Kimberley (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
DNFTyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
DNFColin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubesbes/Century Road Club Assoc)
DNFEvan Huff (J.A.M. Fund / NCC/Tenet Racing)
DNFMatthew Howe (Happy Tooth Racing)
DNFDerek Graham (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis Cycling Club)
DNFAndrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
DNFDavid Flynn (VeloShine Cycling Team/Hincapie Sportswear Cycling)
DNFIan Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling/Lake Washington Veloington Velo)
DNSSteven Gordon (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCOtley Harley-Davidson)
DNSCraig Magee (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
DNSChristian Parrett (Macon, GA)
DNSZack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
DNSDylan DeGan (Marietta, GA)
DNSMatthew Spohn (The Performance Lab p/b Caffeinated Cyclist)
DNSMichael Booth (Ski Utah Cycling Team/Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team)
DNSChristopher Blake (Happy Tooth Racing)
DNSBrian Arne (Low Country Racing Elite Team/Low Country Cycling Team)
DNSJonathan Toftoy (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)
DNSRoy Knickman (Breakaway from Cancer Masters)
DNSAndrew Joseph (Depaula Racing)
DNSJohn Hart (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycling))
DNSStephen (Cody) Haroldsen (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team)

