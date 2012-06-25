Kyer wins the elite title
Davis and Barberi manage to hold off the field
Elite Men Road Race: Fort Gordon -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julian Kyer (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|4:02:29
|2
|Mathew Davis (Team LaS'port)
|0:00:03
|3
|Stefano Barberi (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:11
|4
|Eric Marcotte (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:17
|5
|Frank Travieso (Team Coco's/Team Cocos)
|6
|Shane Braley (Team Athletix Benefitting Global)
|7
|Ian Holt (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|8
|David Guttenplan (The 706 Project)
|9
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1- Development)
|10
|Danny Heeley (Hagens Berman Cycling/Lake Washington Velo)
|11
|Brian Toone (Tria Market / DonohooAuto/Birmingham)
|12
|Jesse Goodrich (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|13
|Tyler Brandt (Team Mike's Bikes)
|14
|Robert Scheffler (Fremont Bank Cycling Team)
|15
|Sean McCarthy (Northampton Cycling Club)
|16
|Jeremy Durrin (J.A.M. Fund / NCC/Tenet Racing)
|17
|Jonathan Atwell (Team United Healthcare Georgia/The 706 Project)
|18
|Kennett Peterson (Sherwood, OR)
|19
|Bryan Larsen (Stage 17 Racing)
|20
|Andrew Otte (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis C)
|21
|S Charles Zamastil (160over90 p.b. Vie 13/QCW Cycling)
|22
|igor rudalev (Iron Data Racing)
|23
|Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing INC.)
|24
|John DeLong (VeloShine Cycling Team/Hincapie Sportswear)
|25
|Ethan Atkins (Metromint Cycling)
|26
|Nathaniel Williams (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis C)
|27
|Michael Margarite (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|28
|Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|29
|Benjamin Renkema (Team Athletix Benefitting Global)
|30
|Allan Rego (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|31
|Jacob Rytlewski (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling)
|32
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|33
|Daniel Katz (Stage 17 Racing)
|34
|Ryan DeWald (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|35
|Coulton Hartrich (Team Athletix Benefitting Global)
|36
|Garrett White (Firefighters Racing p/b Advocar)
|37
|Andrew McCullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso's)
|38
|John Piasta (Team Mike's Bikes)
|39
|Sean Barrie (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|40
|Robert Stumpf (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|41
|Ronald LaRose (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlescoaching.com)
|42
|Brendan Housler (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso's)
|43
|Andrew Scarano (Team United Healthcare Georgia/The 706 Project)
|44
|Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
|45
|Tim Srenaski (GS Boulder/Trek Store)
|46
|Christopher Brown (LITESPEED-BMW/Litespeed-BMW)
|47
|Benjamin Bryant (Latino Cycling Team)
|48
|Jonathan Card (Sylvania, OH)
|49
|Spencer Gaddy (Team United Healthcare Georgia/The 706 Project)
|50
|James Schurman (Team Athletix Benefitting Global)
|51
|Timothy Mitchell (CCB Racing/CCB)
|52
|Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|53
|Bryan McVey (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling)
|54
|Rand Miller (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|55
|Colby Ricker (Sonic Boom Racing)
|56
|Timothy Hall (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|57
|Brad Schaeffer (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis C)
|58
|Devin Clark (The Cannonball-Hub Racing Team)
|59
|Daniel Harm (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cycling)
|60
|Shawn Gravois (Team Athletix Benefitting Global)
|61
|Jonathan Hornbeck (Hagens Berman Cycling/Lake Washington Velo)
|62
|Steven Wheeler (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)
|63
|Shawn Rosenthal (Team Mike's Bikes)
|64
|Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|65
|Brett Kielick (160over90 p.b. Vie 13/QCW Cycling)
|66
|John Minturn (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|67
|Alex Wieseler (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis C)
|68
|Ryan Knapp (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|69
|David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)
|70
|Scottie Weiss (VeloShine Cycling Team/Hincapie Sportswear)
|71
|Jacob Tremblay (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|72
|Oscar Clark (Team United Healthcare Georgia/The 706 Project)
|73
|Igor Volshteyn (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|74
|Winston David (Team Athletix Benefitting Global)
|75
|Hank Beaver (LITESPEED-BMW/Litespeed-BMW)
|76
|Christopher Lyman (Team Specialized Racing Masters)
|77
|Erik Broo (Happy Tooth Racing)
|78
|George Cyrus (Landis/Trek/White Mountain Road)
|79
|Joe Dickerson (McGuire Cycling Team)
|80
|Cory Greenberg (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)
|81
|Jeffrey Perrin (Juwi Solar Cycling)
|0:00:55
|82
|Justin Eppenbrock (Appling, GA)
|0:00:58
|83
|Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|84
|Nicholas Rogers (160over90 p.b. Vie 13/QCW Cycling)
|85
|Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|86
|Hugh Moran (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|87
|Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|0:01:06
|88
|Chandler Weekes (VeloShine Cycling Team/Hincapie Sportswear)
|89
|J Gabriel Lloyd (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|90
|Zachary Felpel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:01:13
|91
|Steve Fisher (Hagens Berman Cycling/Lake Washington Velo)
|92
|Joshua Lipka (Berkshire Cycling Association)
|0:01:19
|93
|James Mattis (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|94
|Jared Barrilleaux (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:01:30
|95
|James Peterman (Sonic Boom Racing)
|96
|Phil Wikoff (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)
|0:01:44
|97
|Christopher Uberti (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|0:01:52
|98
|Nathaniel Wilson (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|99
|Jesse Moore (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:01:59
|100
|Patrick Raines (Team Mountain Khakis/Mock Orang)
|0:02:03
|101
|James Baldesare (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|0:02:38
|102
|Jeffrey Pendlebury (Fredericksburg, OH)
|0:02:42
|103
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:03:28
|104
|Mat Stephens (Elbowz Racing)
|0:06:20
|105
|Matthew Kessing (Team Wooly Mammoth)
|0:08:34
|106
|John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|0:09:38
|107
|Jake Wells (Stan'sNoTubes)
|108
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|0:12:44
|109
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:14:00
|110
|Bryan Lofton (VeloBrew Cycling Club)
|111
|Jason Fowler (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis C)
|112
|Wes Holloway (CashCall Mortgage)
|113
|Daniel Lam (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis C)
|114
|Eric Losak (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|115
|Matthew Furlow (160over90 p.b. Vie 13/QCW Cycling)
|0:14:18
|116
|Scott Catanzaro (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis C)
|0:20:02
|117
|William Hottenstein (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso's)
|0:25:32
|118
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|119
|Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|120
|Justin Williams (CashCall Mortgage)
|121
|Robert O'Gorman Jr (Happy Tooth Racing)
|122
|Colt Peterson (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)
|123
|Timothy Henry (Litespeed-BMW)
|0:20:23
|124
|Kyle Knott (Team Athletix Benefitting Global)
|125
|Brendan Sullivan (Iron Data Racing)
|DQ
|Andrew Miller (
|DNF
|Michael Busa (Tenet Racing)
|DNF
|Russell Brown (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCOtley Harley-Davidson)
|DNF
|Giancarlo Bianchi (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Joshua Whitmore (Team Athletix Benefitting Globalbike/Globalbike Racing)
|DNF
|Gabriel Moss Masaquiza (Panther p/b Competitive Cyclist)
|DNF
|Brant Speed (787 Racing)
|DNF
|Harold (Phil) Southerland (Team Type 1)
|DNF
|Tucker Olander (Tokyo Joe's -Whole Foods/Primal)
|DNF
|Benjamin Wolfe (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlescoaching.com)
|DNF
|Travis McCabe (Landis/Trek/White Mountain Road Club)
|DNF
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|DNF
|Nicholas Inabinet (Astella Oncology p/b ABD Cyclingg/ABD Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Morgan Ryan (Get Crackin'-MS Society/VRC)
|DNF
|Andrew Raab (CCB Racing/CCB)
|DNF
|Johnny Mitchell (Team Ville LLC)
|DNF
|Robert McConville (Carrboro, NC)
|DNF
|Andy Lougher (Iron Data Racing)
|DNF
|Wesley Kline (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|DNF
|Bruce Humphries (VeloShine Cycling Team/Hincapie Sportswear)
|DNF
|David Hoyle (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlescoaching.com)
|DNF
|Chris Chotas (LITESPEED-BMW/Litespeed-BMW)
|DNF
|Gabe Varela (Hagens Berman Cycling/Lake Washington Veloington Velo)
|DNF
|Wyatt Stoup (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b Basso'sasso/Genesee Valley Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Phillip Snodgrass (DNA Racing)
|DNF
|Nathan Smith (Low Country Racing Elite Team/Low Country Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Jed Rogers (787 Racing)
|DNF
|Noah Metzler (Team Athletix Benefitting Globalbike/Globalbike Racing)
|DNF
|Jamie Kimberley (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.)
|DNF
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|DNF
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubesbes/Century Road Club Assoc)
|DNF
|Evan Huff (J.A.M. Fund / NCC/Tenet Racing)
|DNF
|Matthew Howe (Happy Tooth Racing)
|DNF
|Derek Graham (Bissell-ABG-NUVO/Indianapolis Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
|DNF
|David Flynn (VeloShine Cycling Team/Hincapie Sportswear Cycling)
|DNF
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling/Lake Washington Veloington Velo)
|DNS
|Steven Gordon (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCOtley Harley-Davidson)
|DNS
|Craig Magee (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Christian Parrett (Macon, GA)
|DNS
|Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|DNS
|Dylan DeGan (Marietta, GA)
|DNS
|Matthew Spohn (The Performance Lab p/b Caffeinated Cyclist)
|DNS
|Michael Booth (Ski Utah Cycling Team/Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Christopher Blake (Happy Tooth Racing)
|DNS
|Brian Arne (Low Country Racing Elite Team/Low Country Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Jonathan Toftoy (Revolution Cycle/Twin Six)
|DNS
|Roy Knickman (Breakaway from Cancer Masters)
|DNS
|Andrew Joseph (Depaula Racing)
|DNS
|John Hart (Friends Great Smokies (FGS Cycling))
|DNS
|Stephen (Cody) Haroldsen (Utah Premier-Ski Utah Cycling Team)
