Trending

Guarnier wins women's US road title

Tibco 1-2's race in Augusta, Small completes podium

Image 1 of 10

Megan Guarnier (Tibco) wins the USA women's road race title

Megan Guarnier (Tibco) wins the USA women's road race title
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 2 of 10

Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-ESPNW) tries to get away with only a few kilometers to go.

Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-ESPNW) tries to get away with only a few kilometers to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 3 of 10

Another split in the women's race.

Another split in the women's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 4 of 10

The four riders left in the women's break.

The four riders left in the women's break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 5 of 10

The peloton starts to bear down on the women's field.

The peloton starts to bear down on the women's field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 6 of 10

A decent gap developed for the women's break.

A decent gap developed for the women's break.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 7 of 10

The women's road race championships podium.

The women's road race championships podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 8 of 10

The chase is on in the women's field.

The chase is on in the women's field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 9 of 10

Janel Holcomb (Optum) ready for the tough day ahead.

Janel Holcomb (Optum) ready for the tough day ahead.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)
Image 10 of 10

Teams begin to get set up for the finish.

Teams begin to get set up for the finish.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Full Results
1Megan Guarnier (TIBCO-To The Top)3:10:21
2Lauren Hall (TIBCO-To The Top)
3Carmen Small (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
4Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
5Samantha Schneider (TIBCO-To The Top)
6Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
7Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon)
8Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
9Amber Pierce
10Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)
11Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)
12Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-MIssing Link Coa)0:00:09
13Erin Burton (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
14Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
15Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
16Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
17Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
18Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
19Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
20Mary Zider (Colavita-espnW)
21Patricia Buerkle (Tradewinds Elite)
22Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)
23Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-espnW)
24Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
25Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
26Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMOTION Racing Team)
27Grace Alexander (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sqad))
28Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)
29Erin Silliman (MVP Health Care Cycling/Genesee)0:00:15
30Sara Tussey (VeloShine Cycling Team/Hincapie)
31Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team)0:00:19
32Katherine Williams (Team Belladium)0:00:22
33Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
34Danielle Haulman (TIBCO-To The Top)0:00:41
35Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
36Amanda Miller (TIBCO-To The Top)0:00:53
37Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)
38Kendall Ryan (TIBCO-To The Top)
39Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
40Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)0:00:59
41Anna Barensfeld (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:21
42Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)0:02:20
43Lindsay Myers (TIBCO-To The Top)0:02:51
44Meredith Miller (TIBCO-To The Top)0:03:20
45Giselle Weekes (Headstrong/Greenville Spinners)0:05:49
46Lisa Turnbull0:06:59
47Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
48Meghan Lapeta (Smart Cycling)0:07:00
49Zoe Reker (ISCorp Cycling Team/Nova Cycle)0:07:57
50Paula Burks (USSC-Trek p/b Vantaggio)0:08:37
51Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)0:08:58
52Thea Kent (PainPathways Cycling Team)0:10:04
53Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO-To The Top)0:10:50
54Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
55Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)0:10:54
56Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12)
57Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)0:10:55
58Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY12)0:13:11
59Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO II)
60Abigail Mickey (Panache Cyclewear)0:14:52
61Lindsey Durst (ISCorp Cycling Team/Nova Cycle)
62Kirsten Fee (SV/BikeSource Racing Team/South)
63Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)0:24:16
64Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)0:25:00
65Addyson Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
DNFJessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Club)
DNFRachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
DNFStephanie Cucaz (Frazier Cycling)
DNFChrista Ghent (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
DNFChristina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
DNFDevon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
DNFKatherine Ross (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)
DNFJennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
DNFNichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
DNSTayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)
DNSSarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)
DNSAmber Vredenburg (Team TIBCO II)
DNSJulie Kuliecza (Tradewinds Elite)
DNSJennifer Wheeler (TIBCO-To The Top)

Latest on Cyclingnews