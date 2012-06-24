Guarnier wins women's US road title
Tibco 1-2's race in Augusta, Small completes podium
Elite/U23 Women Road Race: Fort Gordon -
|1
|Megan Guarnier (TIBCO-To The Top)
|3:10:21
|2
|Lauren Hall (TIBCO-To The Top)
|3
|Carmen Small (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|4
|Alison Powers (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|5
|Samantha Schneider (TIBCO-To The Top)
|6
|Lauren Stephens (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|7
|Amber Neben (Specialized-lululemon)
|8
|Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|9
|Amber Pierce
|10
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|11
|Kristin McGrath (Exergy TWENTY12)
|12
|Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-MIssing Link Coa)
|0:00:09
|13
|Erin Burton (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health)
|14
|Anna Sanders (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|15
|Jessica Chong (Morgan Stanley Cycling Team)
|16
|Jessica Cutler (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
|17
|Alisha Welsh (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
|18
|Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|19
|Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
|20
|Mary Zider (Colavita-espnW)
|21
|Patricia Buerkle (Tradewinds Elite)
|22
|Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|23
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita-espnW)
|24
|Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
|25
|Nicole Justice (Stevens Bikes p/b Pactimo)
|26
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|27
|Grace Alexander (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sqad))
|28
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy TWENTY12)
|29
|Erin Silliman (MVP Health Care Cycling/Genesee)
|0:00:15
|30
|Sara Tussey (VeloShine Cycling Team/Hincapie)
|31
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing Team)
|0:00:19
|32
|Katherine Williams (Team Belladium)
|0:00:22
|33
|Robin Farina (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|34
|Danielle Haulman (TIBCO-To The Top)
|0:00:41
|35
|Kasey Clark (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
|36
|Amanda Miller (TIBCO-To The Top)
|0:00:53
|37
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy TWENTY12)
|38
|Kendall Ryan (TIBCO-To The Top)
|39
|Janel Holcomb (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|40
|Kathryn Donovan (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|0:00:59
|41
|Anna Barensfeld (Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:01:21
|42
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:02:20
|43
|Lindsay Myers (TIBCO-To The Top)
|0:02:51
|44
|Meredith Miller (TIBCO-To The Top)
|0:03:20
|45
|Giselle Weekes (Headstrong/Greenville Spinners)
|0:05:49
|46
|Lisa Turnbull
|0:06:59
|47
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda presented by Geargrinder)
|48
|Meghan Lapeta (Smart Cycling)
|0:07:00
|49
|Zoe Reker (ISCorp Cycling Team/Nova Cycle)
|0:07:57
|50
|Paula Burks (USSC-Trek p/b Vantaggio)
|0:08:37
|51
|Allison Arensman (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)
|0:08:58
|52
|Thea Kent (PainPathways Cycling Team)
|0:10:04
|53
|Jennifer Purcell (TIBCO-To The Top)
|0:10:50
|54
|Elizabeth Newell (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|55
|Ally Stacher (Specialized-lululemon)
|0:10:54
|56
|Alison Tetrick (Exergy TWENTY12)
|57
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:10:55
|58
|Kayla Sterling (Exergy TWENTY12)
|0:13:11
|59
|Alexis Ryan (Team TIBCO II)
|60
|Abigail Mickey (Panache Cyclewear)
|0:14:52
|61
|Lindsey Durst (ISCorp Cycling Team/Nova Cycle)
|62
|Kirsten Fee (SV/BikeSource Racing Team/South)
|63
|Kelly Crowley (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
|0:24:16
|64
|Ashley James (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|0:25:00
|65
|Addyson Albershardt (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|DNF
|Jessica Prinner (ABD Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Rachel Warner (FCS|ROUSE p/b Mr. Restore)
|DNF
|Stephanie Cucaz (Frazier Cycling)
|DNF
|Christa Ghent (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Christina Gokey-Smith (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|DNF
|Devon Gorry (NOW and Novartis for MS)
|DNF
|Katherine Ross (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)
|DNF
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
|DNF
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/MapMyRide Womens Racing)
|DNS
|Tayler Wiles (Exergy TWENTY12)
|DNS
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b ABRC)
|DNS
|Amber Vredenburg (Team TIBCO II)
|DNS
|Julie Kuliecza (Tradewinds Elite)
|DNS
|Jennifer Wheeler (TIBCO-To The Top)
