Para criterium titles awarded

Copsey, Neimanas among champions

Full Results

Men - Para - C1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Bigos (RIDE Cyclery)0:33:53
2Anthony Zahn (US Paralympic Team)

Men - Para - C2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aaron Keith0:34:32
DNFBryant Young (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club)

Men - Para - C3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joseph Berenyi (ABD Cycling Team/ABD Cycling Cl)0:34:27
2Michael Farrell (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)0:34:28
3Jason Paxton
4Jason Kimball (Cross Creek Cycling Club-C4)

Men - Para - C4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Copsey (Ride 2 Recovery)0:33:11
2Sam Kavanagh (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)0:33:13
3Aaron Trent (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)0:34:28
4steve kelly (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)
5Justin Widhalm (Ride 2 Recovery)
6Brian Wacik (Bike Line/LWA/Lehigh Wheelmen A)
DNFDory Selinger (Guinness Cycling Team)

Men - Para - C5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Gyulafia (Guinness Cycling Team)0:33:06
2Roman Pino (The Fit Lab)0:33:25
3Zachary Linhardt (G S Adams Avenue Bicycles/Adams)
4Jorge Avalos

Women - Para - C2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Allison Jones (Guinness Cycling Team)0:34:55
DNFLaura Sobchik (US Paralympics)

Women - Para - C4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Fisher (Bikesale.com/Union Bay Cycling/)0:38:33

Women - Para - C5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12/Exergy Twenty12)0:36:56
2Jennifer Schuble (US Paralympics)

