Para criterium titles awarded
Copsey, Neimanas among champions
Paracycling Men/Women Criteriums: Downtown Augusta -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Bigos (RIDE Cyclery)
|0:33:53
|2
|Anthony Zahn (US Paralympic Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aaron Keith
|0:34:32
|DNF
|Bryant Young (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Club)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joseph Berenyi (ABD Cycling Team/ABD Cycling Cl)
|0:34:27
|2
|Michael Farrell (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|0:34:28
|3
|Jason Paxton
|4
|Jason Kimball (Cross Creek Cycling Club-C4)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Copsey (Ride 2 Recovery)
|0:33:11
|2
|Sam Kavanagh (Gallatin Valley Bicycle Club)
|0:33:13
|3
|Aaron Trent (Speedfix Racing p/b Zubaz)
|0:34:28
|4
|steve kelly (Bountiful Mazda Cycling Team)
|5
|Justin Widhalm (Ride 2 Recovery)
|6
|Brian Wacik (Bike Line/LWA/Lehigh Wheelmen A)
|DNF
|Dory Selinger (Guinness Cycling Team)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Gyulafia (Guinness Cycling Team)
|0:33:06
|2
|Roman Pino (The Fit Lab)
|0:33:25
|3
|Zachary Linhardt (G S Adams Avenue Bicycles/Adams)
|4
|Jorge Avalos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Allison Jones (Guinness Cycling Team)
|0:34:55
|DNF
|Laura Sobchik (US Paralympics)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Fisher (Bikesale.com/Union Bay Cycling/)
|0:38:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greta Neimanas (Exergy TWENTY12/Exergy Twenty12)
|0:36:56
|2
|Jennifer Schuble (US Paralympics)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy