Theresa Cliff-Ryan tops the women

Hall just misses out on the win

Image 1 of 9

The women with 5 laps to go.

The women with 5 laps to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 9

The women's peloton races into the sunset.

The women's peloton races into the sunset.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 9

Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) leads the field.

Andrea Dvorak (Exergy) leads the field.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 9

Lauren Hall (TIBCO) takes a corner before setting up of the sprint.

Lauren Hall (TIBCO) takes a corner before setting up of the sprint.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 9

The women with one lap to go.

The women with one lap to go.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 9

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy) takes a very close sprint.

Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy) takes a very close sprint.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 9

The women's podium.

The women's podium.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 9

A crash just after the start neutralized the women's race.

A crash just after the start neutralized the women's race.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 9

The course gets darker as the women lose the sunlight.

The course gets darker as the women lose the sunlight.
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Results

Elite/U23 Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy Twenty12)1:09:27
2Lauren Hall (Tibco To The Top)
3Carmen Small (Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit St)0:00:02
4Alison Powers (Now And Novartis For MS)0:00:04
5Samantha Schneider (Tibco To The Top)
6Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz)0:00:07
7Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)0:00:08
8Kendall Ryan (Tibco To The Top)
9Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:00:09
10Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training)0:00:11
11Robin Farina (Now And Novartis For MS)
12Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Racing/Colavita Racing)0:00:13
13Jessica Cutler (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
14Sara Tussey (Veloshine Cycling Team/Hincapie Sportswear)0:00:14
15Jennifer Purcell (Tibco To The Top)0:00:15
16Elizabeth Morse Hill (Zmotion Racing Team)0:00:16
17Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus/Vanderkitten)0:00:17
18Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus/Vanderkitten)0:00:22
19Mary Zider (Colavita-Espnw)0:00:23
20Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)0:00:24
21Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty12)0:00:27
22Zoe Reker (Iscorp Cycling Team/Nova Cycle)
23Devon Gorry (Now And Novartis For MS)0:00:37
24Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
25Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)0:00:55
26Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus/Vanderkitten)
27Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy Twenty12)0:00:58
28Jessica Prinner (Abd Cycling Club)0:01:01
29Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit St)0:01:04
30Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty12)0:01:05
31Anna Barensfeld (Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit St)0:01:06
32Lindsay Myers (Tibco To The Top)
33Ashley James (Now And Novartis For MS)
34Danielle Haulman (Tibco To The Top)
35Abigail Mickey (Panache Cyclewear)
36Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
37Kasey Clark (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
38Elizabeth Newell (Now And Novartis For MS)
39Stephanie Cucaz (Frazier Cycling)
DNFJulie Kuliecza (Tradewinds Elite/Tradewinds Racing)
DNFAlexis Ryan (Team Tibco Ii)
DNFJanel Holcomb (Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit St)
DNFCheryl Fuller-Muller (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
DNFChristina Gokey-Smith (Now And Novartis For MS)
DNFTayler Wiles (Exergy Twenty12)
DNFErin Silliman (Mvp Health Care Cycling/Genesee Valley Cycling Club)
DNFMeredith Miller (Tibco To The Top)
DNFKatherine Ross (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b Abrc/Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
DNFKirsten Fee (Sv/Bikesource Racing Team/Southeast Velo Club)
DNFChrista Ghent (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
DNFLindsey Durst (Iscorp Cycling Team/Nova Cycle)
DNFAndrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty12)
DNFEmily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens RacingTeam Primal Racing)
DNFCinthia Lehner (Greer, SC)
DNFJennifer Wheeler (Tibco To The Top)
DNFJennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)

