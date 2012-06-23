Theresa Cliff-Ryan tops the women
Hall just misses out on the win
Elite/U23 Women Criterium: Downtown Augusta -
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Exergy Twenty12)
|1:09:27
|2
|Lauren Hall (Tibco To The Top)
|3
|Carmen Small (Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit St)
|0:00:02
|4
|Alison Powers (Now And Novartis For MS)
|0:00:04
|5
|Samantha Schneider (Tibco To The Top)
|6
|Mary Elizabeth Maroon (Folsom Bike/Mercedes Benz)
|0:00:07
|7
|Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
|0:00:08
|8
|Kendall Ryan (Tibco To The Top)
|9
|Jacqueline Kurth (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:00:09
|10
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training)
|0:00:11
|11
|Robin Farina (Now And Novartis For MS)
|12
|Jamie Bookwalter (Colavita Racing/Colavita Racing)
|0:00:13
|13
|Jessica Cutler (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|14
|Sara Tussey (Veloshine Cycling Team/Hincapie Sportswear)
|0:00:14
|15
|Jennifer Purcell (Tibco To The Top)
|0:00:15
|16
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (Zmotion Racing Team)
|0:00:16
|17
|Ruth Winder (Vanderkitten-Focus/Vanderkitten)
|0:00:17
|18
|Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten-Focus/Vanderkitten)
|0:00:22
|19
|Mary Zider (Colavita-Espnw)
|0:00:23
|20
|Jenna Kowalski (Cynergy Cycles-Missing Link Coaching)
|0:00:24
|21
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:00:27
|22
|Zoe Reker (Iscorp Cycling Team/Nova Cycle)
|23
|Devon Gorry (Now And Novartis For MS)
|0:00:37
|24
|Alisha Welsh (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|25
|Nichole Wangsgard (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|0:00:55
|26
|Kathleen Billington (Vanderkitten-Focus/Vanderkitten)
|27
|Kristin Mcgrath (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:00:58
|28
|Jessica Prinner (Abd Cycling Club)
|0:01:01
|29
|Jade Wilcoxson (Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit St)
|0:01:04
|30
|Kaitlin Antonneau (Exergy Twenty12)
|0:01:05
|31
|Anna Barensfeld (Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit St)
|0:01:06
|32
|Lindsay Myers (Tibco To The Top)
|33
|Ashley James (Now And Novartis For MS)
|34
|Danielle Haulman (Tibco To The Top)
|35
|Abigail Mickey (Panache Cyclewear)
|36
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|37
|Kasey Clark (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
|38
|Elizabeth Newell (Now And Novartis For MS)
|39
|Stephanie Cucaz (Frazier Cycling)
|DNF
|Julie Kuliecza (Tradewinds Elite/Tradewinds Racing)
|DNF
|Alexis Ryan (Team Tibco Ii)
|DNF
|Janel Holcomb (Team Optum P/B Kelly Benefit St)
|DNF
|Cheryl Fuller-Muller (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
|DNF
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Now And Novartis For MS)
|DNF
|Tayler Wiles (Exergy Twenty12)
|DNF
|Erin Silliman (Mvp Health Care Cycling/Genesee Valley Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Meredith Miller (Tibco To The Top)
|DNF
|Katherine Ross (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Training p/b Abrc/Asheville Bicycle Racing Club)
|DNF
|Kirsten Fee (Sv/Bikesource Racing Team/Southeast Velo Club)
|DNF
|Christa Ghent (Natural Grocers Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Lindsey Durst (Iscorp Cycling Team/Nova Cycle)
|DNF
|Andrea Dvorak (Exergy Twenty12)
|DNF
|Emily Kachorek (Primal/Mapmyride Womens RacingTeam Primal Racing)
|DNF
|Cinthia Lehner (Greer, SC)
|DNF
|Jennifer Wheeler (Tibco To The Top)
|DNF
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Primal/Mapmyride Womens Racing)
