Recommended reading

USA Pro Road Championships: Alyssa Sarkisov and Enzo Edmonds win junior criterium titles

By published

Sarkisov claims title in two-way sprint against Bridget Ciambotti while Enzo Hincapie takes men's runner up slot

Image 1 of 2
Alyssa Sarkisov on the podium of the women's junior criterium race at USA Pro Road Championships 2025
Alyssa Sarkisov on the podium of the women's junior criterium race at USA Pro Road Championships 2025(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Alyssa Sarkisov (DC Devo Racing Academy) and Enzo Edmonds (Hot Tubes) claimed the titles at the Junior US Criterium National Championships on Thursday, with Sarkisov winning a two-up sprint and Edmonds claiming victory from a bunch dash.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionRiderTime
1Alyssa Sarkisov49:25
2Bridget Ciambotti+0
3Bella Kroutil+1:27
4Avery Cavner+1:27
5Lyllie Sonnemann+1:27
Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionRiderTime
1Enzo Edmonds58:03
2Enzo Hincapie+0
3Maddox Simmons+0
4Nikolas Milanovic+0
5Benjamin Juracich+0
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews