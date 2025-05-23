USA Pro Road Championships: Alyssa Sarkisov and Enzo Edmonds win junior criterium titles

Image 1 of 2 Alyssa Sarkisov on the podium of the women's junior criterium race at USA Pro Road Championships 2025 (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography) Enzo Edmonds atop the podium of the men's junior criterium race at USA Pro Road Championships 2025 (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Alyssa Sarkisov (DC Devo Racing Academy) and Enzo Edmonds (Hot Tubes) claimed the titles at the Junior US Criterium National Championships on Thursday, with Sarkisov winning a two-up sprint and Edmonds claiming victory from a bunch dash.

After 45 minutes of racing, Sarkisov came over the line ahead of Bridget Ciambotti (Twenty28 Aevolo) to capture the top spot in the women's junior race at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships, while Bella Kroutil (Fount Cycling Guild) took third when she lead the chasing group of six over the line.

"It was an amazing race, I love it here," I was really happy to win this one after coming in second last year," said Alyssa Sarkisov in an interview put out on USA Cycling social media.

As the junior men decided the title at the end of 60 minutes with a reduced bunch dash to the line, Edmonds edged out Enzo Hincapie (EF Education-Onto) while Maddox Simmons (White Space Bikes) came third.

"Last year I sacrificed myself for the team so we could get the win, and this year I asked the boys to do the same for me," said Edmonds. "We made the call to bring back the break because I was feeling really good and confident in my sprint today."

Junior Women Criterium Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Rider Time 1 Alyssa Sarkisov 49:25 2 Bridget Ciambotti +0 3 Bella Kroutil +1:27 4 Avery Cavner +1:27 5 Lyllie Sonnemann +1:27

Junior Men Criterium Results