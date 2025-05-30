Recommended reading

USA CRITS: Marlies Mejias and Juan Arango win finales at Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

Lucas Bourgoyne and Aylena Quevedo take top spots in nine-race series

Men's USA CRITS overall top 3 riders joined on podium in Winston-Salem by women's overall champion Aylena Quevedo (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS)
Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) and Juan Arango (Bikes Cycling Team) scored the elite victories at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic on May 24. 

The North Carolina criterium marked the ninth and final competition across seven weeks for USA CRITS. Aylena Quevedo (Kingdom Elite Racing) and Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire) won the individual titles in the series of one-day races.

Marlies Mejias (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) wins 2025 Winston-Salem Cycling Classic(Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS)
Women's top 5
Pos.Name (Team)
1Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28)
2Laurel Rathburn (L39ION of Los Angeles)
3Erica Carney (Piedmont University)
4Shannon Koch (Kingdom Elite Racing)
5Elizabeth Hardin (Team Flicker)
Men's top 5
Pos.Name (Team)
1Juan Arango (Bikers Cycling Team)
2Robin Carpenter (L39ION of Los Angeles)
3Jordan Parra (Bikers Cycling Team)
4Danny Summerhill (L39ION of Los Angeles)
5Brody McDonald (Golden State Blazers)
USA CRITS - Women's individual final standings (nine races)
RankName (Team)Points
1Aylena Quevedo (Kingdom Elite Racing)2026
2Elizabeth Harden (Team Flicker)1998
3Shannon Koch (Kingdom Elite Racing)1987
4Ali LeCraw (Team Flicker)1757
5Luisa Parra (Bikers Cycling Team)1684
6Jeydy Praderas (Kingdom Elite Racing)1630
7Justine Thomas (Kingdom Elite Racing)1548
8Stephanie Clark (MACC Racing)1428
9Peta Mullens (Liv SRAM Tango Racing)1378
10Erica Carney (Piedmont University)1239
USA CRITS - Women's team standings top 3
RankTeamPoints
1Kingdom Elite Racing7521
2Team Flicker5962
3L39ION of Los Angeles2819
USA CRITS - Men's individual final standings (eight races)
RankName (Team)Points
1Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)1831
2Luke Fetzer (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)1729
3Jamie Castaneda (Bikers Cycling Team)1720
4Clever Martinez (CRCA/Foundation)1423
5Cesar Serna (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)1338
6Jordan Parra (Bikers Cycling Team)1299
7Michael Garrison (North Georgia Cycling Association, Inc)1256
8Marcos Mendez (CRCA/Foundation)1145
9Weimar Roldan (Bikers Cycling Team)1127
10Danny Summerhill (L39ION of Los Angeles)1101
USA CRITS - Men's team standings top 3
RankTeamPoints
1Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire5975
2Bikers Cycling Team5553
3CRCA/Foundation5263
