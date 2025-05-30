USA CRITS: Marlies Mejias and Juan Arango win finales at Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

Men's USA CRITS overall top 3 riders joined on podium in Winston-Salem by women's overall champion Aylena Quevedo

Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) and Juan Arango (Bikes Cycling Team) scored the elite victories at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic on May 24.

The North Carolina criterium marked the ninth and final competition across seven weeks for USA CRITS. Aylena Quevedo (Kingdom Elite Racing) and Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire) won the individual titles in the series of one-day races.

Bourgoyne and Luke Fetzer of the new setup Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire earned the top two spots for elite men in the series, finishing in the top 10 in Winston-Salem. Both raced one day before the USA CRITS finale, 350 miles away in West Virginia at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships, Bourgoyne winning the elite criterium national title and Fetzer winning the U23 criterium title.

Bourgoyne led wire-to-wire for the USA CRITS overall, starting with the victory at the opening round at the Sunny King Criterium in Anniston, Alabama. It was a tight finish for the final spots on the podium, as Fetzer edged Jamie Castaneda(Bikers Cycling Team) by just nine points for second overall.

“It all came together...this is what we do all year long. We came here to show everyone we are the best criterium team in the country, and we did exactly that,” Bourgoyne said after the conclusion of a one-day race in North Carolina.

Quevedo and Shannon Koch captured first and third, respectively, in the women's overall, with Elizabeth Harden (Team Flicker) taking second place.

It was a tight battle all spring across the nine women's races, Quevedo earning top 10s in eight of the nine races, including a victory in Hapeville, and winning the overall by just 28 points over Harden. The separation between second and third places was just 11 points.

Image 1 of 6 Marlies Mejias (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) wins 2025 Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS) Elite women competed in ninth round of 2025 USA CRITS at Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS) Juan Arango (Bikers Cycling Team) wins elite men's race at 2025 Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS) U23 USPro criterium champion Luke Fetzer leads acceleration on late laps at 2025 Winston-Salem Cycling Classic (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS) Overall men's podium for 2025 USA CRITS (L to R): Luke Fetzer second, Lucas Bourgoyne overall winner and Jamie Castaneda third (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS) Top three women for 2025 USA CRITS (L to R): Elizabeth Hardin second, Aylena Quevedo overall winner and Shannon Koch third (Image credit: Adam Koble / USA CRITS)

Results - Winston-Salem Cycling Classic

Swipe to scroll horizontally Women's top 5 Pos. Name (Team) 1 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) 2 Laurel Rathburn (L39ION of Los Angeles) 3 Erica Carney (Piedmont University) 4 Shannon Koch (Kingdom Elite Racing) 5 Elizabeth Hardin (Team Flicker)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's top 5 Pos. Name (Team) 1 Juan Arango (Bikers Cycling Team) 2 Robin Carpenter (L39ION of Los Angeles) 3 Jordan Parra (Bikers Cycling Team) 4 Danny Summerhill (L39ION of Los Angeles) 5 Brody McDonald (Golden State Blazers)

Final standings - USA CRITS

Swipe to scroll horizontally USA CRITS - Women's individual final standings (nine races) Rank Name (Team) Points 1 Aylena Quevedo (Kingdom Elite Racing) 2026 2 Elizabeth Harden (Team Flicker) 1998 3 Shannon Koch (Kingdom Elite Racing) 1987 4 Ali LeCraw (Team Flicker) 1757 5 Luisa Parra (Bikers Cycling Team) 1684 6 Jeydy Praderas (Kingdom Elite Racing) 1630 7 Justine Thomas (Kingdom Elite Racing) 1548 8 Stephanie Clark (MACC Racing) 1428 9 Peta Mullens (Liv SRAM Tango Racing) 1378 10 Erica Carney (Piedmont University) 1239

Swipe to scroll horizontally USA CRITS - Women's team standings top 3 Rank Team Points 1 Kingdom Elite Racing 7521 2 Team Flicker 5962 3 L39ION of Los Angeles 2819

Swipe to scroll horizontally USA CRITS - Men's individual final standings (eight races) Rank Name (Team) Points 1 Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire) 1831 2 Luke Fetzer (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire) 1729 3 Jamie Castaneda (Bikers Cycling Team) 1720 4 Clever Martinez (CRCA/Foundation) 1423 5 Cesar Serna (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire) 1338 6 Jordan Parra (Bikers Cycling Team) 1299 7 Michael Garrison (North Georgia Cycling Association, Inc) 1256 8 Marcos Mendez (CRCA/Foundation) 1145 9 Weimar Roldan (Bikers Cycling Team) 1127 10 Danny Summerhill (L39ION of Los Angeles) 1101