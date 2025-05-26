Recommended reading

USA Pro Road Championships: Alyssa Sarkisov defends junior women's road race title

Alexis Jaramillo second, Bridget Ciambotti third in Charleston

Alyssa Sarkisov wins junior women&#039;s road race title at the 2025 USA Pro Road Championships
Alyssa Sarkisov wins junior women's road race title at the 2025 USA Pro Road Championships (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)
Alyssa Sarkisov secured the junior women's road race title at the USA Pro Road Championships held in Charleston on Sunday.

She crossed the line one second ahead of the next group, with Alexis Jaramillo taking second place and Bridget Ciambotti taking third on the day. 

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

