USA Pro Road Championships: Alyssa Sarkisov defends junior women's road race title

Alyssa Sarkisov secured the junior women's road race title at the USA Pro Road Championships held in Charleston on Sunday.

She crossed the line one second ahead of the next group, with Alexis Jaramillo taking second place and Bridget Ciambotti taking third on the day.

Lidia Cusack (Tofauti Everyone Active Majoco), also in the chase, finished fourth while Liliana Edwards was fifth.

"It was an amazing race, and I'm so, so happy to defend this one, and I was nervous about this for a while," Sarkisov said.

"I'm so grateful for my teammates who sacrificed themselves to put me on the top spot today, and I am so thankful to them. I'm excited to wear the stars-and-stripes for another year."

The junior women's field competed across four laps of a shorter 14.4km circuit featuring the Wertz climb for a total of 58km.

More to follow...

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling