USA Pro Road Championships: Alyssa Sarkisov defends junior women's road race title
Alexis Jaramillo second, Bridget Ciambotti third in Charleston
Alyssa Sarkisov secured the junior women's road race title at the USA Pro Road Championships held in Charleston on Sunday.
She crossed the line one second ahead of the next group, with Alexis Jaramillo taking second place and Bridget Ciambotti taking third on the day.
Lidia Cusack (Tofauti Everyone Active Majoco), also in the chase, finished fourth while Liliana Edwards was fifth.
"It was an amazing race, and I'm so, so happy to defend this one, and I was nervous about this for a while," Sarkisov said.
"I'm so grateful for my teammates who sacrificed themselves to put me on the top spot today, and I am so thankful to them. I'm excited to wear the stars-and-stripes for another year."
The junior women's field competed across four laps of a shorter 14.4km circuit featuring the Wertz climb for a total of 58km.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
Latest on Cyclingnews
