USA Pro Road Championships: Luke Fetzer and Cassidy Hickey earn U23 criterium national titles in Charleston

Long solo win for Hickey, while Fetzer claims title with dominant sprint

Luke Fetzer atop the podium of the men's U23 criterium race at USA Pro Road Championships 2025
Luke Fetzer atop the podium of the men's U23 criterium race at USA Pro Road Championships 2025(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Luke Fetzer (Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire) and Cassidy Hickey (CCB p/b Levine Law Group) claimed victory in the under-23 criteriums at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships on Thursday

PositionRiderTime
1Cassidy Hickey49:06
2Mia Aseltine+37
3Kenner Pfeiffer+37
4Elizabeth Gunsalus+37
5Kaia Schmid+37
PositionRiderTime
1Luke Fetzer1:12:09
2Alejandro Che+0
3Luke Elphingstone+0
4Evan Larson+2
5Nathan Cusack+2
Cyclingnews

