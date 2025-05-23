USA Pro Road Championships: Luke Fetzer and Cassidy Hickey earn U23 criterium national titles in Charleston
Long solo win for Hickey, while Fetzer claims title with dominant sprint
Luke Fetzer (Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire) and Cassidy Hickey (CCB p/b Levine Law Group) claimed victory in the under-23 criteriums at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships on Thursday
It was a solo victory for Hickey at the 50-minute event in Charleston. She came over the line 37 seconds ahead of the under-23 women's bunch, which was led by Mia Aseltine (Competitive Edge Racing) with Kenna Pfeiffer (Aegis Cycling Foundation) behind in third.
"We wanted to make the race hard, and we figured the best way to do it with our numbers was to get something off the front," said Hickey in a post-race interview on USA Cycling social media.
"Didn't exactly expect to be solo from ten minutes in, but I had full support from the girls on the team, and honestly, I owe it to them. I'm super proud, this is my first individual national title for U23, so I'm stoked."
In the 90-minute under-23 men's criterium held under lights, Fetzer delivered a powerful sprint to beat Kelly Benefits teammates Alejandro Che and Luke Elphingstone, who came second and third.
"That was insane, the rain started coming down – I love my rainy crits," said Fetzer. "I couldn't have asked for anything better. It was a fairytale ending and I couldn't be happier to walk away with another stars and bars."
U23 Women Criterium Results
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Cassidy Hickey
|49:06
|2
|Mia Aseltine
|+37
|3
|Kenner Pfeiffer
|+37
|4
|Elizabeth Gunsalus
|+37
|5
|Kaia Schmid
|+37
U23 Men Criterium Results
|Position
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Luke Fetzer
|1:12:09
|2
|Alejandro Che
|+0
|3
|Luke Elphingstone
|+0
|4
|Evan Larson
|+2
|5
|Nathan Cusack
|+2
