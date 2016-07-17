Miguel Angel Rubiano wins Tour of Qinghai Lake opener
Last kilometre crash disrupts sprint trains in Xining
Stage 1: Xining Circuit Race -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
|2:20:26
|2
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|4
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|5
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) NLC
|6
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
|7
|Patrick Lechner (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|8
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|9
|Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|10
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
|2:20:16
|2
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:04
|3
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:06
|5
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:00:07
|6
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
|7
|Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|8
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:00:10
|9
|Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) NLC
|10
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
