Miguel Angel Rubiano wins Tour of Qinghai Lake opener

Last kilometre crash disrupts sprint trains in Xining

Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (China Continental Team of Gansu Bank) wins the reduced sprint for stage 1 honours

(Image credit: Tour of Qinghai Lake)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank2:20:26
2Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
3Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
4Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
5Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) NLC
6Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast
7Patrick Lechner (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
8Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
9Oleksandr Polivoda (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
10Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank2:20:16
2Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:04
3Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team0:00:05
4Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:06
5Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:00:07
6Georgios Bouglas (Gre) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
7Xiaoyong Dong (Chn) Qinghai Tianyoude Cycling Team0:00:09
8Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:00:10
9Juan Sebastian Tamayo Martinez (Col) NLC
10Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Wilier Triestina-Southeast

