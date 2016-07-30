Trending

Lagkuti wins Tour of Qinghai Lake

Mareczko wins finale stage 13

Sergiy Lagkuti (Kolss Cycling Team) wins stage 8

(Image credit: 7Cycling)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier-Southeast1:58:40
2Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre-Merida
3Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
4Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
5Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kloss BDC Team
6Georgios Bouglas (Gre) China Continental team of Gansu Bank
7Meron Teshome (Eri) Stradalli-BikeAid
8Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
9Miguel Angel Rubiano (Spa) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
10Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko

Final General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team43:42:58
2Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:37
3Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:01:03
4Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:01:30
5Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:02:54
6Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:03:40
7Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:05:05
8Amir Kolahdouz Hagh (IRI) Pishgaman Giant Team0:07:50
9Ghader Mizbani (Ira) Tabriz Shahrdari0:08:01
10Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre-Merida0:08:24

