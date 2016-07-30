Lagkuti wins Tour of Qinghai Lake
Mareczko wins finale stage 13
Stage 13: Baiyin Circuit Race -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier-Southeast
|1:58:40
|2
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|3
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|4
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini
|5
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kloss BDC Team
|6
|Georgios Bouglas (Gre) China Continental team of Gansu Bank
|7
|Meron Teshome (Eri) Stradalli-BikeAid
|8
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|9
|Miguel Angel Rubiano (Spa) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
|10
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|43:42:58
|2
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:37
|3
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:01:03
|4
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|0:01:30
|5
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:02:54
|6
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:03:40
|7
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:05:05
|8
|Amir Kolahdouz Hagh (IRI) Pishgaman Giant Team
|0:07:50
|9
|Ghader Mizbani (Ira) Tabriz Shahrdari
|0:08:01
|10
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|0:08:24
