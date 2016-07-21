Trending

Gidich doubles up with Tour of Qinghai Lake stage win

Buts remain in race leader's yellow jersey

Yevgeniy Gidich (Vino 4Ever) wins stage 3

(Image credit: Tour of Qinghai Lake)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko4:02:24
2Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
3Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
4Maksym Averin (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
5Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
6Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:02
7Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
8Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
9Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
10Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team17:12:16
2Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:00:09
3Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:00:18
4Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth0:00:21
5Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:00:31
6Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team0:00:41
7Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko0:00:44
8Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project0:00:48
9Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdari Team0:07:08
10Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team0:07:09

