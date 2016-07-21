Gidich doubles up with Tour of Qinghai Lake stage win
Buts remain in race leader's yellow jersey
Stage 5: Qinghai Lake - Gangca
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|4:02:24
|2
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|3
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|4
|Maksym Averin (Aze) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|5
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:02
|7
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|8
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|9
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|10
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|17:12:16
|2
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:00:09
|3
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:00:18
|4
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Team Roth
|0:00:21
|5
|Sergiy Lagkuti (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:00:31
|6
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|0:00:41
|7
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|0:00:44
|8
|Matej Mugerli (Slo) Synergy Baku Cycling Project
|0:00:48
|9
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdari Team
|0:07:08
|10
|Davide Mucelli (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|0:07:09
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy