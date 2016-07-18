Trending

Jakub Mareczko wins stage 2 of Tour of Qinghai Lake in Datong

Vitaliy Buts moves into overall race lead

Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Trestina-Southeast) celebrates victory

(Image credit: Tour of Qinghai Lake)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast3:41:54
2Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
3Jesse Kerrison (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
4Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
5Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
6Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
7Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
8Michele Viola (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
9Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
10Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team6:02:08
2Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank0:00:02
3Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
4Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:06
5Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
6Hamid Pourhashemi (IRI) Pishgaman Giant Team0:00:07
7Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
8Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:00:08
9Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdari Team
10Jesse Kerrison (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP

