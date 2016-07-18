Jakub Mareczko wins stage 2 of Tour of Qinghai Lake in Datong
Vitaliy Buts moves into overall race lead
Stage 2: Xining - Datong
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|3:41:54
|2
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|3
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
|4
|Andriy Kulyk (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|5
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|6
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Team Illuminate
|7
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec
|8
|Michele Viola (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
|9
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
|10
|Yevgeniy Gidich (Kaz) Vino 4-Ever Sko
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Kolss-BDC Team
|6:02:08
|2
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) China Continental Team of Gansu Bank
|0:00:02
|3
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Trestina-Southeast
|4
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:00:06
|5
|Marko Kump (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|6
|Hamid Pourhashemi (IRI) Pishgaman Giant Team
|0:00:07
|7
|Mauricio Ortega Ramirez (Col) RTS - Santic Racing Team
|8
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:00:08
|9
|Saeid Safarzadeh (IRI) Tabriz Shahrdari Team
|10
|Jesse Kerrison (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy